College basketball: No. 17 Michigan defeats No. 2 Michigan State

Virginia led 55-54 with just over 3 minutes to play before Hall scored on a tough drive. After Notre Dame missed, Isaiah Wilkins hit a pair of free throws, pushing the Cavaliers' lead to five. A 3-pointer by Matt Farrell got Notre Dame within 59-57 with 2:24 to play. The Irish had a chance to tie, or take the lead, in the final minute, but Colson couldn't get free from Wilkins' defense and, in his bid to pass the ball out, the Irish committed a 30-second shot clock violation.