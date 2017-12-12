College basketball roundup: Cincinnati gets back to winning

Jacob Evans III had 24 points and eight rebounds, and No. 25 Cincinnati recovered from consecutive losses defeating Mississippi State 65-50 on Tuesday night at Northern Kentucky University.

The Bearcats (8-2), who are playing in BB&T Arena while their on-campus arena is renovated, used a solid defense, blocking 11 shots.

The Bulldogs (8-1) struggled to make shots. They missed 10 shots in a row in the first half and 14 in a row in the second.

Aric Holman had 18 points for Mississippi State.

Cincinnati has won 31 home games in a row, the longest streak in the nation.

No. 15 Seton Hall 84, St. Peter’s 61: Angel Delgado had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Pirates (9-1) in Walsh Gym, their old campus arena.

The Pirates beat the Peacocks (4-5) for the 20th time in their last 21 meetings.