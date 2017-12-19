College basketball roundup: Geno Auriemma and Sylvia Hatchell reach 1,000 victories

Geno Auriemma became the fourth coach in women’s Division I to reach 1,000 victories when top-ranked Connecticut defeated Oklahoma 88-64 on Tuesday at Uncasville, Conn., in the Hall of Fame women’s Holiday Showcase.

Auriemma joins Pat Summitt, Tara VanDerveer and Sylvia Hatchell, who earned her milestone victory earlier Tuesday.

He is the fastest to achieve the mark, doing so in his 1,135th game. The Hall of Fame coach is 500-36 since winning his 500th game in 2003 and has won 100 of his last 101 games.

Napheesa Collier had 21 points for the Huskies (9-0) and Maddie Manning had 15 for the Sooners (5-6).

Hatchell reached 1,000 victories when the host North Carolina defeated Grambling State 79-63.

She is 1,000-376 over 43 seasons, the last 32 with the Tar Heels, whom she has guided to eight Atlantic Coast Conference titles, three Final Four appearances and the 1994 national championship.

Jamie Cherry scored 22 points for the Tar Heels (10-2), who shot 47%. Shakyla Hill scored 20 points for the Tigers (3-6).

MEN

at No. 3 Arizona State 95, Longwood 61: Tra Holder scored 20 points and the Sun Devils (11-0) overcame a shaky first half to extend the best start in school history. They went on a 16-1 run to turn a five-point halftime lead into a 54-35 advantage in the second half.

at No. 8 Texas A&M 64, Northern Kentucky 58: Senior guard Duane Wilson scored 16 points to help the Aggies (10-1) escape. Drew McDonald had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Norse (7-5), who tied the score 44-44 with less than eight minutes to play.

at No. 9 Xavier 81, Marshall 77: Kerem Kanter had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and the Musketeers (11-1) held on after leading by as many as 23 points. Ajdin Penava led the Thundering Herd (8-4) with 25 points.

at No. 11 Wichita State 89, Arkansas State 80: Samajae Haynes-Jones came off the bench to score 27 points for the Shockers (9-2), whose lead was trimmed as low as four points in the final three minutes. Deven Simms scored 30 points for the Red Wolves (4-8), who were 29-point underdogs.

at No. 17 Oklahoma 105, Northwestern State 68: Freshman Trae Young had 26 points and a Big 12 Conference-record 22 assists for the Sooners (9-1), who have won seven games in a row. Ishmael Lane had 17 points for the Demons (3-7), who are 0-7 against Oklahoma.

SOUTHLAND

MEN

at Weber State 72, Pepperdine 67: Jerrick Harding scored 26 points and the Wildcats (6-5) fought off a second-half rally by the Waves (3-9), who got 11 points each from Matthew Atewe and Colbey Ross.

at Montana 86, UC Irvine 68: Jamar Akoh had a career-high 23 points for the Grizzlies (7-4), who took command with a 16-2 run early in the second half. John Edgar Jr. tied a career high with 13 points for the Anteaters (4-10).

at Sacramento State 66, Cal State Northridge 61: The Hornets (3-8) closed with a 9-2 run to win it. Joshua Patton had 16 points for the Hornets. Tavrion Dawson had 14 points for the Matadors (1-10).

at UC Santa Barbara 87, San Diego Christian 69: Max Heidegger had 19 points for the Gauchos (9-3), who scored 18 points in a row to go into halftime with a 50-33 lead. The Hawks (2-6), an NAIA member, got 22 points from Derek Novsek.

WOMEN

USC 72, Middle Tennessee State 57: Kristen Simon scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Trojans (9-1) in the opener of the Texas Rio Grande Valley Battle of the Border Holiday Classic. The Blue Raiders dropped to 6-5.

WEDNESDAY

MEN

Valparaiso at UC Riverside 7 p.m.

WOMEN

UCLA at Fordham 4 p.m.

USC at Texas Rio Grande Valley 5 p.m.