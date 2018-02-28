College basketball roundup: Ja'Quan Newton's 30-footer at the horn lifts Miami over No. 9 North Carolina

Ja'Quan Newton hit a running 30-footer at the horn to help Miami upset No. 9 North Carolina 91-88 in a wild finish Tuesday night.
Newton's heave off his left foot came immediately after UNC's Joel Berry II hit a tough 3 of his own to tie the game with 4.1 seconds left. Miami pushed the ball upcourt for Newton's shot over Berry, then the Hurricanes immediately mobbed Newton near midcourt.
The shot capped a game that saw Miami (21-8, 10-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) squander a 16-point second-half lead.
Chris Lykes scored 18 points to lead Miami, which shot 55 percent.
Berry matched his career high with 31 points for the Tar Heels (22-8, 11-6), who lost their final home game to snap a six-game winning streak.
at Saint Joseph's 78, No. 17 Rhode Island 48: James Demery scored 21 points, Taylor Funk had 17 and Saint Joseph's stunned Atlantic 10 champion and No. 17 Rhode Island 78-48 on Tuesday night.
Shavar Newkirk added 14 points for the Hawks (14-15, 9-8 A 10), who won for the fourth time in five games.
Jared Terrell scored 19 points with seven rebounds and E.C. Matthews had 13 points for Rhode Island (23-5, 15-2). It was the Rams' second loss in four games after a school record 16-game winning streak.
URI shot just 28.1 percent in the game.
Taking their home court again for the first time after they clinched their first outright A-10 title in school history and edged up a spot in this week's AP poll, the Rams came out ice cold from the field, missing 25 of their 31 shots in the opening half.
Saint Joseph's led 35-16 at halftime.
The Hawks came into the night ranked 313th in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage at just 32 percent, but they hit their first four and opened a 13-point lead just before the second media timeout. URI went 4 for 24 from the field in the opening 14 minutes.
Saint Joseph's closed the half by scoring nine of the final 11 points.
at Arkansas 91, No. 14 Auburn 82: Daniel Gafford had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Arkansas to its sixth win in seven games with a 91-82 victory over No. 14 Auburn on Tuesday night.
Gafford was 10 of 15 from the field, including seven dunks, and matched his career high with seven blocks for the Razorbacks (21-9, 10-7 Southeastern Conference), who won for the fourth time at home over a ranked team this season.
Jaylen Barford and Daryl Macon each topped the 1,000-point mark in their second seasons at Arkansas, with Barford finishing with 20 points and Macon 16. The seniors are the sixth and seventh players in school history to score more than 1,000 points in only two seasons.
Mustapha Heron scored 28 points and Jared Harper had 20 to lead the Tigers (24-6, 12-5), who could have clinched at least a share of the regular season SEC title with a win. Horace Spencer added 12 points in the loss for Auburn, which shot just 34.4 percent (22 of 64).
The defeat marked the first time Auburn has lost back-to-back games this season, and it was the school's third in its last four games.
No. 16 Tennessee 76, at Mississippi State 54: Admiral Schofield had 24 points and No. 16 Tennessee used a dominant second-half performance to cruise past Mississippi State 76-54 on Tuesday night.
Schofield also had seven rebounds and shot 9 of 18 from the field for the Volunteers. Lamonte Turner added 12 points for Tennessee (22-7, 12-5 SEC).
Quinndary Weatherspoon led Mississippi State (21-9, 9-8) with 17 points. Nick Weatherspoon had 11 points and Aric Holman finished with 10 for the Bulldogs.
Tennessee turned a tight game into a blowout during the second half by shooting 68 percent from the field and out-rebounding the Bulldogs 18-8.
Mississippi State suffered just its second home loss of the season and finished the regular season 18-2 at Humphrey Coliseum.
Mississippi State used a 9-2 run to lead 18-11 midway through the first half. The Bulldogs held their largest lead of the half at 25-17 following a 3-pointer by Quinndary Weatherspoon.
Tennessee quickly responded with eight straight points and tied the game at 25-25 after a 3-pointer by Jordan Bone. The Volunteers closed the half on a 15-6 run and led 40-34 at halftime.
SOUTHLAND
MEN WEDNESDAY
Cal State Fullerton at Cal State Northridge 7 p.m.