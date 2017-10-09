College football: Beavers coach out

Oregon State and football coach Gary Andersen mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately, with the Beavers off to a 1-5 start. The school announced the split in a news release two days after Saturday’s 38-10 loss to USC at the Coliseum.

“This was something that evolved between the both of us,” athletic director Scott Barnes said. Cornerbacks coach Cory Hall was named interim coach.

He said the conversation with Andersen got to a point Sunday “where we made a final decision.” Cornerbacks coach Cory Hall was named interim coach. The Beavers face Colorado at home on Saturday.

Oregon State says Andersen, 53, and the school “agreed to release each other from all future contract obligations and payments.” Andersen's contract had been extended after last season and ran through the 2021 season. He was due to make $2.65 million this season and had he been fired without cause he would have been due about $12 million.

“After many discussions with Scott, waiving my contract is the correct decision and enables the young men and the program to move forward and concentrate on the rest of this season,” Andersen said in a statement. “Coaching is not about the mighty dollar. It is about teaching and putting young men in a position to succeed on and off the field. Success comes when all parties involved are moving in the same direction.”

Vols suspend defensive starter

Tennessee suspended starting defensive end Darrell Taylor indefinitely, the latest adversity for a team that has dropped its first two Southeastern Conference games and is coming off its most lopsided home loss since 1905.

Volunteers coach Butch Jones, without offering specifics, said that “multiple factors” had led to Taylor’s suspension.

Taylor already had been expected to sit out the first half of Saturday’s game against South Carolina because he’d received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for fighting in the second half of Tennessee’s 41-0 loss to Georgia on Sept. 30. Now Taylor won’t play at all against the Gamecocks.

Gators unveil new one-time uniforms

The Florida Gators will actually look the part when they host Texas A&M on Saturday. The Gators and Nike unveiled an alternate uniform Monday night that literally looks like alligator skin.

The camouflage-styled jerseys will be paired with “swamp-green” helmets, pants, socks, shoes and gloves. There will be very little orange and blue, marking the first time in school history that Florida strayed from its traditional colors. Helmets will have a Gators head logo on one side only.

The school says the new uniform took 18 months to design and produce and will be worn just once.