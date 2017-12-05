College football: Oregon’s Willie Taggart goes to Florida State

Willie Taggart is returning to the Sunshine State, this time as head football coach at Florida State.

Taggart has agreed to become Florida State’s next coach, replacing Jimbo Fisher.

The 41-year old Bradenton native coached at South Florida for four seasons before going to Oregon. Fisher resigned Friday to accept the opening at Texas A&M.

Taggart has a 47-50 career record, including 7-5 this season, but is known as a rebuilder. He arrived in Eugene after four years at South Florida, where he guided the Bulls from a 2-10 record his first year to a 10-2 mark last year and a spot in the Birmingham Bowl. Before that he spent three seasons as head coach at his alma mater, Western Kentucky, inheriting a winless program that he turned around with back-to-back winning seasons.

Former Oklahoma quarterback to take over at Central Florida

Central Florida announced Tuesday that Josh Heupel will be the Knights’ next football coach. The move comes about 72 hours after Scott Frost announced he was leaving UCF to become the coach at Nebraska.

Heupel, a former Oklahoma quarterback who has been the offensive coordinator at Missouri the last two seasons, inherits