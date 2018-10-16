College football notes: Former West Virginia player faces child molestation charge

Police say a former West Virginia football player has been charged in Georgia with aggravated child molestation. Authorities say Justin Crawford was arrested after a 12-year-old girl told her mother Crawford had sex with her Saturday morning in his Columbus home.
Police say Crawford first denied having sex with the girl, then later said it was her idea. A lawyer for Crawford couldn’t be found. Crawford played two seasons for West Virginia and signed this year as an undrafted free agent with the Atlanta Falcons before being released.
Former Eastern Illinois coach Bob Spoo, whose players included future NFL quarterbacks Tony Romo and Jimmy Garoppolo, has died at age 80. He played quarterback at Purdue and was an assistant coach at Wisconsin and Purdue. ...
The Southeastern Conference has fined No. 5 Louisiana State $100,000 because its fans rushed the football field after the Tigers’ 36-16 win over Georgia. The league said this was the second time LSU had violated the SEC rule against fan access to the field. ...
Arkansas running back Devwah Whaley is out until at least November after ankle surgery. Coach Chad Morris says Whaley was injured during Saturday’s loss to Mississippi….
Broadcaster Bob Robertson, 89, in his 52nd year as a voice of Washington State sports, is retiring. The Hall of Fame broadcaster says age is behind his decision.