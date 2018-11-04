College football: Air Force mascot falcon improving after Army prank led to injury

An Air Force falcon injured at West Point during a prank before Saturday's annual rivalry game between the two service academies is back home and showing signs of improvement.
Air Force Academy spokesperson Lt. Col. Tracy A. Bunko says 22-year-old Aurora “was able to fly around in her pen” on Sunday.
Bunko calls the development “an extremely good sign” and says the academy is “grateful for the outpouring of support and optimistic for Aurora's recovery.”
Bunko says the falcon will continue to be evaluated and antibiotics will be given to prevent infection. Her injuries were initially reported as potentially life-threatening.
Army officials at West Point apologized Sunday for the injuries to the falcon and promised a full investigation. The Colorado Springs Gazette reports West Point cadets took Aurora from an Army colonel's house as part of a prank during the week leading up to Saturday's game at Michie Stadium.
Kansas fires Beaty
Kansas has fired football coach David Beaty, effective at the end of the season, ending a three-plus year tenure marked by modest improvement but just a handful of wins.
Kansas (3-6) has three games left to play against Kansas State, No. 6 Oklahoma and No 15 Texas.
News that Beaty would be let go began filtering out Saturday night, shortly after the Jayhawks looked unprepared and uninspired in a 27-3 loss to Iowa State. The defeat left Beaty with a record of 6-39 with just three wins against Power Five opponents and two Big 12 victories.
Wake Forest quarterback out for season
Wake Forest says starting quarterback Sam Hartman will miss the rest of the season with a leg injury. He was hurt during a 41-24 loss to Syracuse.
Hartman had started all nine games for the Demon Deacons (4-5, 1-4 ACC) but becomes the 12th Wake Forest player to suffer a season-ending injury. He was 161 of 291 for 1,984 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Alabama-LSU gets season’s best ratings
CBS says Alabama-LSU in prime time Saturday drew the best overnight television rating for any college football game this season.
The top-ranked Crimson Tide's 29-0 victory against the Tigers, who came into the game ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25, earned a 6.7 rating. The previous highest rated game this season was Ohio State at Penn State on Sept. 29, which drew a 5.3 rating on ABC.