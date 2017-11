The Times' college football experts make their picks: USC to conquest

Each week, the Los Angeles Times’ college football experts — it’s how they refer to themselves — will make choices on a variety of games. Warning: If they could accurately predict results, they wouldn’t be reporters or editors.

::

Ben Bolch

Texas Christian at Texas Tech: Texas Tech, 42-28

Michigan at Wisconsin: Wisconsin, 28-24

Central Florida at Temple: Central Florida, 35-21

Minnesota at Northwestern: Northwestern, 31-21

Texas at West Virginia: Texas, 28-27

Fresno State at Wyoming: Fresno State, 35-14

Kansas State at Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State, 30-20

Texas A&M at Mississippi: Texas A&M, 42-34

North Carolina State at Wake Forest: North Carolina State, 35-27

UCLA at USC: USC, 42-27

Zach Helfand

Texas Christian at Texas Tech: Texas Christian, 34-21

Michigan at Wisconsin: Wisconsin, 17-13

Central Florida at Temple: Central Florida, 38-30

Minnesota at Northwestern: Minnesota, 28-24

Texas at West Virginia: Texas, 35-27

Fresno State at Wyoming: Wyoming, 24-21

Kansas State at Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State, 45-21

Texas A&M at Mississippi: Mississippi, 34-31

North Carolina State at Wake Forest: North Carolina State, 31-30

UCLA at USC: USC, 42-30

Mike Hiserman

Texas Christian at Texas Tech: Texas Christian, 42-35

Michigan at Wisconsin: Wisconsin, 23-17

Central Florida at Temple: Central Florida, 38-24

Minnesota at Northwestern: Northwestern, 28-24

Texas at West Virginia: West Virginia, 24-21

Fresno State at Wyoming: Fresno, 24-23

Kansas State at Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State, 42-28

Texas A&M at Mississippi: Texas A&M, 31-30

North Carolina State at Wake Forest: Wake Forest, 23-21

UCLA at USC: USC, 41-24

Angel Rodriguez

Texas Christian at Texas Tech: Texas Christian, 45-24

Michigan at Wisconsin: Michigan, 24-14

Central Florida at Temple: Central Florida, 35-24

Minnesota at Northwestern: Minnesota, 24-13

Texas at West Virginia: West Virginia, 32-28

Fresno State at Wyoming: Fresno State, 27-21

Kansas State at Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State, 31-17

Texas A&M at Mississippi: Mississippi, 27-13

North Carolina State at Wake Forest: North Carolina State, 28-14

UCLA at USC: USC, 42-17

David Wharton

Texas Christian at Texas Tech: Texas Christian, 33-28

Michigan at Wisconsin: Wisconsin, 27-20

Central Florida at Temple: Central Florida, 35-17

Minnesota at Northwestern: Northwestern, 27-21

Texas at West Virginia: West Virginia, 28-24

Fresno State at Wyoming: Fresno State, 21-20

Kansas State at Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State, 48-28

Texas A&M at Mississippi: Mississippi, 35-30

North Carolina State at Wake Forest: Wake Forest, 37-35

UCLA at USC: USC, 35-21

::

Expert: last week; season

Bolch: 6-4; 68-42

Helfand: 5-5; 62-48

Hiserman: 6-4; 65-45

Rodriguez: 5-5; 67-43

Wharton: 7-3; 75-35

sports@latimes.com