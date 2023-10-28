This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland heading into the City and Southern Section playoffs.
Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Last week’s rank
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (9-1); def. Orange Lutheran, 44-22; 1
2. MATER DEI (9-1); def. Santa Margarita, 35-19; 2
3. SIERRA CANYON (10-0); def. Chaminade, 44-6; 3
4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (8-2); def. Norco, 55-0; 4
5. LONG BEACH POLY (9-1); def. Long Beach Jordan, 56-14; 5
6. GARDENA SERRA (7-3); def. Bishop Alemany, 48-0; 7
7. SAN CLEMENTE (9-1); def. Tesoro, 38-24; 8
8. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (9-1); lost to Upland, 17-14; 6
9. LOS ALAMITOS (8-2); def. Edison, 21-10; 9
10. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-5); lost to St. John Bosco, 44-22; 10
11. JSERRA (5-5); def. Servite, 49-0; 12
12. PALOS VERDES (10-0); def. Peninsula, 48-7; 11
13. MISSION VIEJO (7-3); def. Capistrano Valley, 52-6; 15
14. SANTA MARGARITA (4-6); lost to Mater Dei, 35-19; 14
15. OAKS CHRISTIAN (8-2); def. St. Bonaventure, 13-10; 17
16. MURRIETA VALLEY (7-3); def. Vista Murrieta, 35-21; 18
17. UPLAND (8-2); def. Rancho Cucamonga, 17-14; 22
18. SERVITE (5-5); lost to JSerra, 49-0; 13
19. DAMIEN (8-2); lost to Etiwanda, 51-36; 16
20. OXNARD PACIFICA (10-0); def. Oxnard, 42-14; 19
21. WARREN (8-2); def. Dominguez, 50-6; 20
22. VALENCIA (9-1); def. Canyon Country Canyon, 38-0; 21
23. CHAPARRAL (7-3); def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 59-57; 23
24. OAK HILLS (8-1); def. Ridgecrest Burroughs, 56-0; 25
25. EDISON (6-4); lost to Los Alamitos, 21-10; 24
