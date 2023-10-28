Advertisement
High School Sports

This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times

EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland heading into the City and Southern Section playoffs.

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Last week’s rank

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (9-1); def. Orange Lutheran, 44-22; 1

2. MATER DEI (9-1); def. Santa Margarita, 35-19; 2

3. SIERRA CANYON (10-0); def. Chaminade, 44-6; 3

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (8-2); def. Norco, 55-0; 4

5. LONG BEACH POLY (9-1); def. Long Beach Jordan, 56-14; 5

6. GARDENA SERRA (7-3); def. Bishop Alemany, 48-0; 7

7. SAN CLEMENTE (9-1); def. Tesoro, 38-24; 8

8. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (9-1); lost to Upland, 17-14; 6

9. LOS ALAMITOS (8-2); def. Edison, 21-10; 9

10. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-5); lost to St. John Bosco, 44-22; 10

11. JSERRA (5-5); def. Servite, 49-0; 12

12. PALOS VERDES (10-0); def. Peninsula, 48-7; 11

13. MISSION VIEJO (7-3); def. Capistrano Valley, 52-6; 15

14. SANTA MARGARITA (4-6); lost to Mater Dei, 35-19; 14

15. OAKS CHRISTIAN (8-2); def. St. Bonaventure, 13-10; 17

16. MURRIETA VALLEY (7-3); def. Vista Murrieta, 35-21; 18

17. UPLAND (8-2); def. Rancho Cucamonga, 17-14; 22

18. SERVITE (5-5); lost to JSerra, 49-0; 13

19. DAMIEN (8-2); lost to Etiwanda, 51-36; 16

20. OXNARD PACIFICA (10-0); def. Oxnard, 42-14; 19

21. WARREN (8-2); def. Dominguez, 50-6; 20

22. VALENCIA (9-1); def. Canyon Country Canyon, 38-0; 21

23. CHAPARRAL (7-3); def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 59-57; 23

24. OAK HILLS (8-1); def. Ridgecrest Burroughs, 56-0; 25

25. EDISON (6-4); lost to Los Alamitos, 21-10; 24

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement