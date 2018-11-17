College football: Modster has three touchdown catches, No. 23 Boise State tops New Mexico 45-14

Sean Modster caught a career-best three touchdowns passes to lead No. 23 Boise State to a 45-14 victory over New Mexico on Friday night.
The Broncos (9-2, 6-1 Mountain West) took advantage of three turnovers by the Lobos (3-8, 1-6) that they turned into 24 points.
Modster finished with a career-high nine catches for 129 yards. Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien was an efficient 17 for 27 for 222 yards and the three scores, while running back Alexander Mattison added 145 yards and a touchdown.
Boise State limited the Lobos to 262 total yards.
The Broncos took control of the game quickly, going 65 yards in 2:22, with Rypien hitting Modster from 15 yards out. By the end of the first quarter, the lead was up to 14-0, and Boise State led 24-7 at halftime.