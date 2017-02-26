Kurt Busch wins his first Daytona 500 in a crash-marred race

Kurt Busch survived a rough and tumble race to capture the Daytona 500 Sunday.

It was Busch’s first career Daytona 500 victory and his first win in 32 races at Daytona International Speedway. He twice finished as runner-up. it was his 29th career victory.

It was also the 36th victory by a Ford — the fifth time in the last nine years that Ford has won the Daytona 500. Joey Logano was the last Ford driver to win the race in 2015.

Ryan Blaney was second with AJ Allmendinger third, Aric Almirola fourth and Paul Menard in fifth.

The victory was the first for Tony Stewart as an co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing at Daytona.

The race featured nine cautions and 37 lead changes included several in the final laps with Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson both running out of gas towards the end.

Much like the earlier races this week including Saturday’s Xfinity Series race — aggressive driving led to multiple crashes which wound up taking out some of the biggest names in NASCAR including Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jimmie Johnson and Danica Patrick.

Twenty-five of the 40 cars that qualified finished the race with the rest forced to watch from the garages and less than half of the field was on the lead lap.

Busch leads the points standings by 12 points over Ryan Blaney.

