Dale Earnhardt Jr. plan to drive Philadelphia Eagles car hits roadblock

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s ride in a Philadelphia Eagles car has been red-flagged.

Earnhardt was scheduled to race next week at Pocono Raceway with his No. 88 Chevrolet wrapped in the Eagles’ team colors and logo. But Hendrick Motorsports and the Eagles say the sponsorship is off because the NFL doesn't allow team designs accompanying the promotion or presentation of another sport.

Earnhardt will drive the NASCAR Cup race with the Axalta paint scheme at Pocono.

The Eagles had agreed to team with Axalta as part of the All-Pro Teachers program, which recognizes outstanding sixth-through 12th grade teachers concentrating on STEM education in the Delaware Valley. Earnhardt, NASCAR's most popular driver, is a Washington Redskins fan and had joked that he hoped the team would not disown him.