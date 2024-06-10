Lakers guard sues ‘Million Dollar Wheels’ car dealer over $1-million Ferrari purchase

Lakers guard Spencer Dinwiddie on the bench at Crypto.com Arena in February.

Lakers guard Spencer Dinwiddie is suing a “bespoke” luxury car seller and its reality-star general manager, claiming that the company reneged on a crucial promise made related to his purchase of a Ferrari that cost more than $1 million.

Dinwiddie — a veteran guard who signed a $1.55-million contract with the Lakers after he was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets in February — filed the suit Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court against the company Wires Only and its general manager at the time, Chadwick Hopkins.

Hopkins is one of the luxury car dealers featured in the 2022 reality show “Million Dollar Wheels.”

Advertisement

A Los Angeles native, Dinwiddie made two purchases from the company, which boasts that it “caters to elite clients who demand the best and who seek cars that are top-of-the-line in rarity and appearance.” Dinwiddie averaged 6.8 points per game off the bench for the Lakers last season.

In November 2022, Dinwiddie purchased a 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby for $699,000 from Wires Only, according to the lawsuit. Months later, in early 2023, Dinwiddie decided to buy another car from the company.

He settled on a 2022 Ferrari SF90 Spider in matte white that Hopkins helped him select, the complaint says. Dinwiddie agreed to pay $1.05 million for the luxury vehicle.

But Dinwiddie claims that the purchase on an agreement with Wires Only that the company would sell Dinwiddie’s Mustang. The final sale of the Ferrari to Dinwiddie would only go through if the Mustang was sold, according to the lawsuit.

Dinwiddie made a $350,000 deposit on the Ferrari.

Dinwiddie believed that if the Mustang was not sold, Wires Only would buy back the Ferrari after 45 days.

Wires Only sent the Ferrari to Dinwiddie despite his team telling them to hold off until the sale of the Mustang, the lawsuit says.

Advertisement

The relationship soured as Wires Only struggled to sell the Mustang but refused to take back the Ferrari and return Dinwiddie’s $350,000 deposit.

“I’m going to buy another crib in Malibu. I need the 350k back and mustang sold,” Dinwiddie wrote in a text to Hopkins in April 2023, according to the complaint.

When he didn’t hear back form Hopkins for more than two hours he texted again.

“Cmon bro, don’t ignore us.”

But Hopkins disputed the terms of the deal that Dinwiddie’s team thought it had agreed to.

“The $350,000 wasn’t a deposit, it was an initial installment payment on the purchase of the SF90 Spider which we agreed to sell over 3 installments and 45 days between installment payments. You took delivery of a $1,050,000 car that you purchased and we appreciate your business,” said Hopkins via text.

Dinwiddie argued the Mustang sale was always part of the deal for the Ferrari.

“We talked consistently about the mustang being the lynchpin to the transaction. I’m disappointed this the stance you’re going to try to take,” he said in a text message, according to the lawsuit.

Neither Wires Only nor Dinwiddie’s attroneys immediately responded to requests for comment.

