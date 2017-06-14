Roger Federer gets a rude welcome in return from break

Roger Federer was beaten on his return from a two-month break, losing 2-6, 7-6 (8), 6-4 to German veteran Tommy Haas in the second round of the Stuttgart Open on Wednesday in Germany.

The 39-year-old Haas, who is playing his last season before retirement, saved nine of the 12 break points he faced and converted two of his three chances to deal the Swiss great his second defeat of the season.

“I’ve even shocked myself a bit,” said Haas, who is ranked 302nd and was given a wild card for the grass-court tournament.

Federer hadn’t played since winning the Miami Open in early April. The 35-year-old Swiss had skipped the clay-court season to recuperate from a busy start to the year in which he captured his 18th Grand Slam event title at the Australian Open.

Also, Philipp Kohlschreiber upset fifth-seeded Steve Johnson of the United States 7-6 (3), 5-7, 7-6 (6).