Golf: Andrew Landry lands first PGA Tour win

Andrew Landry won the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio on Sunday for his first PGA Tour victory, pulling away with early birdies and holding on with par saves.
The 30-year-old Texan, who is a new dad, parred the final seven holes for a four-under 68 and a two-stroke victory over Trey Mullinax and Sean O'Hair.
Landry's win comes after layoff the past month to spend time in Austin with his wife Elizabeth and their newborn Brooks Ryan Landry.
"It was obviously a tough week this week," Landry said. "Going into the last few weeks with the childbirth and just really getting back out."
Landry played at Arkansas after starring at Port Neches-Groves High east of Houston. Many family members were at TPC San Antonio on Sunday.
"Everybody was out," Landry said. "It was pretty special to be able to snag a victory with everybody being here to share it."
Landry took a two-stroke lead to the par-five 18th. He hit a 55-foot putt over a ridge to three feet for par on 17 and made an eight-footer on 18 after running a 50-foot downhill birdie try past it. Landry finished at 17-under 271.
He earned $1,116,000 and a spot in the Masters next year.
Mullinax closed with a 69 a day after breaking the AT&T Oaks Course record with a 62. O'Hair shot 66.
Tied for the third-round lead with Zach Johnson, Landry birdied the first three holes and added two more on Nos. 6 and 10. He bogeyed the par-four 11th before the closing par run.
"Made a couple putts and, unfortunately, Zach and Trey kind of had some hiccups there on the front nine and they didn't play it as well as I did," Landry said. "I think that that was really, really key to getting to where I am right now."
Landry won in his 32nd PGA Tour start.
Jimmy Walker was fourth at 14 under after his second 67.
Playoff decides Bass Pro title
Kirk Triplett holed out from a bunker for birdie on the first playoff hole in the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf in Ridgedale, Mo., to lift himself and partner Paul Broadhurst past Bernhard Langer and Tom Lehman.
Broadhurst and Triplett closed with a six-under 48 on the Top of the Rock par-three course to match Langer and Lehman at 24 under. Langer and Lehman had a 47, playing the front nine in alternate shot and the back nine in better ball.
The 56-year-old Triplett won his sixth PGA Tour Champions title, and Broadhurst, 52, claimed his third victory.
Spanish stars Miguel Angel Jimenez and Jose Maria Olazabal had a 48 to tie for third with 2017 winners Vijay Singh and Carlos Franco. Singh and Franco, the third-round leaders, shot 50.