Golf: Sei Young Kim sets LPGA Tour scoring record with -31

Sei Young Kim became the first player in LPGA Tour history to go lower than 30 under in a performance so dominant in the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic in Oneida, Wis. that she now has the tour scoring records all to herself.
Kim closed with a 7-under 65 on Sunday for a nine-shot victory, finishing at 31-under 257 to break by four shots to par the record Kim had shared with Annika Sorenstam. Kim won the 2016 Founders Cup at 27 under, while Sorenstam won the 2001 Standard Register Ping at 27 under, the tournament Sorenstam shot 59.
Kim also set the 72-hole scoring record at 257, finishing with three straight pars to break the mark by one shot.
The only blemish for Kim all week at Thornberry Creek at Oneida was a double bogey in the second round Friday. She had 31 birdies and one eagle, another record for most sub-par holes in a tournament. Kim hit 67 out of 72 greens in regulation.
Kim won for the first time this year and joined Brooke Henderson as the only players on the LPGA Tour with at least one victory in each of the last four seasons.
Na ends nearly seven-year PGA Tour winless streak
Kevin Na rode a hot putter to halt a winless streak of nearly seven years on the PGA Tour.
Na shot a 6-under-64 for a five-stroke victory at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in White Sulpher Springs, W.Va. on Sunday.
The 34-year-old Na's only previous tour win came in Las Vegas in October 2011.
“I wasn't sure if it was going to come again. I was hoping it would — sooner than later,” Na said. “I've been close so many times, failed so many times.”
Knox socks Fox in playoff
Russell Knox of Scotland holed nearly identical putts of 40 feet on the 18th hole, first to get into a playoff, and then to beat Ryan Fox and win the Irish Open in Donegal, Ireland for his first European Tour victory.
Knox closed with a 6-under 66 to set the clubhouse target at 14-under par. Fox missed an 8-foot birdie putt for the victory. In the playoff, Knox hit wedge from 131 yards to nearly the same spot on the 18th green, and his long birdie putt curled left to right and into the cup.
Fox had an 8-foot birdie putt to extend the playoff, but it caught the lip and spun away.
Ledesma wins on Web.com Tour
Nelson Ledesma of Argentina seized control with three straight birdies at the turn, and he closed with a 5-under 67 for a two-shot victory in the Lecom Health Challenge in Findley Lake, N.Y. for his first Web.com Tour victory.
Etc.
In a battle of Americans in Malaysia, John Catlin closed with a 6-under 66 for a one-shot victory over Paul Peterson (68) in the inaugural Sarawak Championship on the Asian Tour….
Brad Kennedy shot 8-under 64 for a three-shot victory over Hyung-Sun Kim in the Sega Sammy Cup. The 44-year-old Australian won for the first time in five years on the Japan Golf Tour….
Ben Stow of England closed with a 7-under 65 to win his first European Challenge Tour title with a one-shot victory in the Prague Golf Challenge. Stow rallied from a three-shot deficit to win by one shot over Joel Girrbach of Switzerland. ...
Marg Anguiano closed with a 6-under 65 for a two-shot victory over Joseph Harrison and Michael Gligic in the Windsor Championship on the Mackenzie Tour in Canada. ...
Sukwoan Ko of Canada won for the first time when he closed with a 2-under 69 to win the Jeonbuk Open on the Korean Tour….
Jean-Francois Remesy of France claimed his first title on the Staysure Tour by closing with a 1-under 69 to win the Swiss Seniors Open by one shot over Jarmo Sandelin, Phillip Price and Miguel Angel Martin. ...
Ji-hyun Kim closed with a 3-under 69 for a one-shot victory over Jeong Min Cho in the Asiana Airlines Open in China on the Korean LPGA Tour….
Sun-ju Ahn Sun shot a 5-under 67 in the final round for a two-shot victory in the Nipponham Ladies Classic on the Japan LPGA Tour.