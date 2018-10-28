Advertisement

Golf: Xander Schauffele wins in Shanghai to give U.S. sweep of World Championships

By Associated Press
Oct 28, 2018 | 7:55 AM
Xander Schauffele celebrates with the winner's trophy after the final round of the WGC - HSBC Champions at Sheshan International Golf Club on Oct. 28. (Ross Kinnaird / Getty Images)

Xander Schauffele has made it a clean sweep of American winners in the World Golf Championships.

Schauffele birdied his last two holes Sunday for a 4-under 68 and then two-putted for birdie on the par-5 18th in a playoff to beat Tony Finau and win the HSBC Champions in Shanghai.

Schauffele began the week in Shanghai by celebrating his 25th birthday. He ended it with a tight finish at Sheshan International for his first victory since the Tour Championship last year.

Finau, who closed with a 71, hit into a bunker in the playoff, had to lay up and narrowly missed a 20-foot birdie to extend the playoff.

Defending champion Justin Rose shot 72 and finished third, missing out on a chance to return to No. 1 in the world.

Korda wins first LPGA title

Nelly Korda shot a 4-under 68 to win the Taiwan Championship in Taoyuan on Sunday for her first LPGA tour title.

Korda — the younger sister of Jessica Korda, who has won five titles on the LPGA tour — had an eagle on the par-5 sixth hole and added two more birdies at the Ta Shee Golf and Country Club to finish at 13-under 275. She was two strokes ahead of Minjee Lee, who shot a bogey-free 66.

Ryann O'Toole carded seven birdies against a pair of bogeys for a 67 and sole possession of third place at 10-under 278.

Carlota Ciganda offset two bogeys with five birdies for a 69 that left her tied for fourth with Megan Khang (71).

Local favorite Wei-Ling Hsu, who held a share of the lead with Korda after the third round, had five bogeys and closed with a 74 to finish tied for sixth with Lydia Ko (72).

