Golf: Xander Schauffele wins in Shanghai to give U.S. sweep of World Championships

Xander Schauffele has made it a clean sweep of American winners in the World Golf Championships.
Schauffele birdied his last two holes Sunday for a 4-under 68 and then two-putted for birdie on the par-5 18th in a playoff to beat Tony Finau and win the HSBC Champions in Shanghai.
Schauffele began the week in Shanghai by celebrating his 25th birthday. He ended it with a tight finish at Sheshan International for his first victory since the Tour Championship last year.
Finau, who closed with a 71, hit into a bunker in the playoff, had to lay up and narrowly missed a 20-foot birdie to extend the playoff.
Defending champion Justin Rose shot 72 and finished third, missing out on a chance to return to No. 1 in the world.
Korda wins first LPGA title
Nelly Korda shot a 4-under 68 to win the Taiwan Championship in Taoyuan on Sunday for her first LPGA tour title.
Korda — the younger sister of Jessica Korda, who has won five titles on the LPGA tour — had an eagle on the par-5 sixth hole and added two more birdies at the Ta Shee Golf and Country Club to finish at 13-under 275. She was two strokes ahead of Minjee Lee, who shot a bogey-free 66.
Ryann O'Toole carded seven birdies against a pair of bogeys for a 67 and sole possession of third place at 10-under 278.
Carlota Ciganda offset two bogeys with five birdies for a 69 that left her tied for fourth with Megan Khang (71).
Local favorite Wei-Ling Hsu, who held a share of the lead with Korda after the third round, had five bogeys and closed with a 74 to finish tied for sixth with Lydia Ko (72).