Golf: Angela Stanford wins Evian for first major title; Sangmoon Bae takes Boise Open

Scott McCarron, tied for the second-round lead with Tom Lehman and Jeff Maggert, had a 77 to tie for 33rd at 5 under. The winner two weeks ago in Canada, McCarron dropped four strokes on the final two holes on the front nine, making a bogey on the par-3 eighth and a triple bogey on the par-4 ninth. Maggert shot a 72 to tie for eighth at 10 under.