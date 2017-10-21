Racing! The sobering side of a sport with very fragile athletes

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, and our condolences to any owner or trainer who has suffered the untimely death of a horse.
You could read between the lines when trainer Doug O’Neill said earlier this week, when speaking of Irap, that “we are always cautious when reporting on long-term recoveries, Irap is having a good day today.”
“A good day,” meant to be positive, really defined his situation as day to day.
On Friday, owners Paul and Zillah Reddam announced on O’Neill’s Facebook page that Irap was euthanized at New Bolton Center in Pennsylvania because of laminitis.
“It is with great sadness that we heard today that Irap had developed laminitis. Not wanting him to suffer, we have made the decision to euthanize him. We would like to thank Dr. Dean Richardson and his team at New Bolton for doing their best with Irap, as well as Dr. Ryan Carpenter for jumping on a plane when he learned of Irap's injury.
“We also want to thank Doug O'Neill and his entire staff for the wonderful care they took of Irap throughout his racing career. Irap provided many thrills over the past year and he changed from maiden to graded stakes winner overnight. He developed into a top race horse who carried himself with tremendous dignity and a level of class that is rare.
“We count ourselves lucky to have been part of his life for an all too brief time.”
Sadly, we foreshadowed this on Thursday with the explanation by Dr. Rick Arthur, equine director at both the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine and the California Horse Racing Board, on why laminitis, a painful inflammation of the hoof, is the great killer of horses.
“Laminitis is one of the most common causes of untimely death in all horses, but race horses are less prone than others,” Arthur said. “You have to remember that horses are basically standing on their fingernails. When they get a fever, there is a tendency of the laminae to lose its holding power and the coffin bone can separate.”
He further explained that the most severe cases are called foundering, which is very painful. Presumably, that was Irap’s condition.
The 3-year-old colt won almost $1.7 million this year, starting slowly until he won the Bluegrass Stakes at odds of 31-1. He finished 18th in the Kentucky Derby, but came back to win the Ohio and Indiana Derbys, finish third in the Travers, and take second in the Pennsylvania Derby, where he broke the sesamoid of his left front leg after crossing the finish line.
If you look at all the major Derby prep winners you’ll find Gormley and Classic Empire retired. And, perhaps the best of them all, Mastery, also retired because of injury even before the Kentucky Derby.
This is an experience that every owner and trainer has gone through way too many times. Once is too much. And, we don’t want to paint this death as any more sad or tragic than that of a cheap claimer, because it’s not.
It’s just the part of the sport that always leaves your stomach a little unsettled.
Clarifications
We got a couple of things wrong in Friday’s newsletter, besides the wrong entries, which we corrected. In the Mick Ruis Q&A (and people are loving this guy more after reading it), we had the wrong last name of his great-grandfather. It’s Peter Rios, which was Mick’s grandmother’s maiden name. And, an update after we closed shop Friday: Jockey Israel Ocampo did suffer a broken left thumb and will be out indefinitely. Joe Talamo, who suffered a bruised right thigh, will return to racing next Thursday.
Santa Anita preview
The feature on Saturday is the $100,000 California Flag Handicap, the fifth race at about 2:30 p.m. You can guess one of the conditions from the title of the race, the others are it’s for 3-year-olds and up, down the turfside hill course at about 6½ furlongs. The favorite is Tribalist at 9-5. The 6-year-old gelding won four of his last five starts and in the last race was compromised in the Eddie D. when there was a loose horse near the front of the pack. Richard’s Boy is at 2-1 likely because of his dominance on the downhill course. In eight races, he’s won two, finished second four times with one third. Gold Rush Dancer is at 3-1 and B Squared is 5-1.
It’s a nine-race card with plenty of good betting opportunities. There are three turf races — the third, featured fifth and ninth. Here are the field sizes, in race order: 8, 8, 7, 8, 7, 0, 8, 7, 12 (2 also eligibles).
Elsewhere preview
Here’s a look at the big, or if not big then graded or worth more than $100,000, races on Saturday. Post times are PDT.
9:55 a.m. Belmont: Maid of the Mist Stakes, $250,000, fillies, 2-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: Pure Silver (2-1)
10:23 Laurel: Maryland Million Nursery, $100,000, 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Jamaican Don (8-5)
10:28 Belmont: Iroquis Stakes, $150,000, fillies and mares, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Quezon (8-5)
10:55 Laurel: Maryland Million Sprint, $100,000, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Blu Moon Ace (9-5)
11:01 Belmont: Ticonderoga Stakes, $200,000, fillies and mares, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on the turf. Favorite: Fifty Five (5-2)
11:14 Belmont: Empire Classic Stakes, $300,000, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Twisted Tom (2-1)
11:27 Laurel: Maryland Million Lassie, $100,000, fillies, 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Limited View (2-1)
12:07 p.m. Belmont: Sleepy Hollow Stakes, $250,000, 2-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: Stoney Bennett (5-2)
12:33 Laurel: Maryland Million Distaff, $100,000, fillies and mares, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Crabcakes (3-5)
1:06 Laurel: Maryland Million Turf, $125,000, 3 and up, 1 mile on the turf. Favorite: Just Howard (8-5)
1:13 Belmont: Hudson Stakes, $150,000, 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Weekend Hideaway (3-1)
1:40 Laurel: Maryland Million Ladies, $125,000, fillies and mares, 3 and up, 1 1/8 on the turf. Favorite: Great Soon (3-1)
1:46 Belmont: Mohawk Stakes, $200,000, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on the turf. Favorite: Offering Plan (6-5)
1:54 Woodbine: Bunty Lawless Stakes, $125,000, 3 and up, 1 mile on the turf. Favorite: Mr. Havercamp (8-5)
2:13 Laurel: Maryland Million Classic, $150,000, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: John Jones (2-1)
2:19 Belmont: Empire Distaff Stakes, $250,000, fillies and mares, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Literata (3-1)
2:29 Santa Anita: California Flag Stakes, $100,000, 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs on the turf. (see above)
2:30 Keeneland: Lexus Raven Run Stakes, Grade 2, $250,000, fillies, 3 year olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Tequillita, Miss Sunset (4-1)
6:44 Delta Downs: Gold Cup, $100,000, 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Underpressure (5-2)
Jeff Nahill’s SA spot play
NINTH RACE: #12 Paved (8-1)
Jockey Flavien Prat certainly could have ridden others in this maiden turf event, but he choose to get aboard this first-timer from the Michael McCarthy barn. This 2-year-old cost $320,000 at auction this year so she must have some talent. The sire Quality Road gets 9 percent winner first time on the grass. This filly is out of a Cozzene mare so there is plenty of grass breeding on the bottom side. Let's hope Prat had made the right choice.
FRIDAY'S RESULT: Bee Sweet was hung three wide all the way around after a start from the No. 9 post and finished off the board at 11-1 in the eighth race.
Jeff Nahill is a quality editor for the San Diego Union-Tribune. He can be reached at jeff.nahill@sduniontribune.com. For other selections go to his blog: fromthewinnerscircle.me
Ed Burgart’s LRC spot play
FOURTH RACE: #4 Worker (4-1)
He stumbled off a horse’s heels when bumped inward in last rugged trial outing to disregard. He was a sharp third in debut from the rail post and impressed in earlier solo 12.2 gate work.
Final thought
Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, October 20.
Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 13th day of a 19-day meet.
Santa Anita Entries for Saturday, October 21.
Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 14th day of a 19-day meet.
