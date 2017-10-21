Racing! The sobering side of a sport with very fragile athletes

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, October 20. Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 13th day of a 19-day meet. Cloudy & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.29 47.73 1:12.00 1:35.52 1:47.01

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Malibu Music 122 5 4 3–1½ 4–1½ 4–1½ 3–3 1–nk Gonzalez 3.90 3 Indoctrination 122 3 3 1–hd 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 2–½ Mn Garcia 7.20 6 Bellerin 122 6 1 2–hd 2–1 2–1 2–½ 3–nk Smith 9.90 8 Icy Street 122 8 6 8–hd 8–½ 8–2 4–hd 4–1¾ Van Dyke 1.40 2 Odyssey Explorer 122 2 2 5–1 6–1½ 6–½ 5–2 5–1¼ Pena 32.20 4 Acker 122 4 8 9 9 9 7–hd 6–3¼ Stevens 8.70 7 Mr. Magico 122 7 9 7–1½ 7–1 7–hd 6–hd 7–½ Blanc 58.20 1 Cozmic One 124 1 7 6–1 5–hd 5–1 9 8–1¾ Espinoza 6.80 9 Wise Curlin 124 9 5 4–½ 3–hd 3–hd 8–1 9 Gutierrez 11.80

5 MALIBU MUSIC 9.80 5.20 3.60 3 INDOCTRINATION (IRE) 7.40 4.80 6 BELLERIN 8.20

$1 EXACTA (5-3) $35.00 $1 SUPERFECTA (5-3-6-8) $1,378.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-6) $213.95

Winner–Malibu Music Grr.c.3 by Malibu Moon out of Song of Hours, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Malibu Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: James M. Cassidy. Owner: D P Racing. Mutuel Pool $174,539 Exacta Pool $102,859 Superfecta Pool $51,236 Trifecta Pool $70,077. Scratched–none.

MALIBU MUSIC prompted the pace between foes then took back on the first turn and stalked inside, bid along the rail in the stretch, gained a slim advantage under urging in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. INDOCTRINATION (IRE) between horses early, angled in and dueled inside, came out a bit into the stretch, fought back between foes through a stiff drive and went willingly to the wire. BELLERIN pressed the pace three deep then outside the runner-up, was three wide into and through the stretch and also went on willingly late. ICY STREET chased outside then alongside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and finished with interest four wide on the line. ODYSSEY EXPLORER saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and was outfinished. ACKER broke a bit slowly, settled just off the rail, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MR. MAGICO broke a bit in the air, chased just off the inside then between foes on the second turn, found the inside in the stretch and did not rally. COZMIC ONE came off the rail and pulled between foes in the run to the first turn, chased outside a rival then off the rail on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and also lacked a late kick. WISE CURLIN chased three deep on the first turn then stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and weakened.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.17 46.06 58.98 1:12.34

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Jenna's Faith 124 2 3 4–hd 4–1½ 3–1 1–½ Roman 0.70 7 Tuscany Beauty 124 6 2 1–hd 1–1 2–1½ 2–½ Gutierrez 4.30 4 Rizzi's Honors 124 3 5 3–1 2–½ 1–½ 3–4½ Conner 2.50 6 Journeyonthemove 124 5 1 2–1 3–2 4–2½ 4–1¾ Elliott 16.60 1 Just Bookin 124 1 6 6 5–½ 5–3 5–8¼ Hernandez 33.30 5 Magical Lucy 113 4 4 5–1 6 6 6 Solis 13.10

3 JENNA'S FAITH 3.40 2.20 2.10 7 TUSCANY BEAUTY 3.00 2.40 4 RIZZI'S HONORS 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $18.20 $1 EXACTA (3-7) $5.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (3-7-4-6) $44.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-4) $6.55

Winner–Jenna's Faith B.m.5 by Idiot Proof out of Jenna's Joy, by Half Term. Bred by Harold Tillema & Pamela Tillema (CA). Trainer: Ronald W. Ellis. Owner: Hotter Than H Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $105,328 Daily Double Pool $32,468 Exacta Pool $49,663 Superfecta Pool $24,450 Trifecta Pool $36,046. Claimed–Jenna's Faith by Gulliver Racing LLC and Morey, William E. Trainer: William Morey. Claimed–Rizzi's Honors by Exelby, Randy and Glatt, Mark. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Scratched–Warren's Purrfect.

JENNA'S FAITH stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn, came three deep into the stretch, bid three wide under left handed urging past midstretch to gain the lead in late stretch and gamely prevailed. TUSCANY BEAUTY had speed outside then dueled alongside a rival, inched away on the turn, fought back off the fence then along the rail in the drive to put a head back in front in deep stretch and continued willingly. RIZZI'S HONORS stalked outside a rival then inside, came out leaving the turn, bid outside the runner-up into the stretch, took a short lead, battled three wide through the final sixteenth and also went on willingly late. JOURNEYONTHEMOVE had speed between foes and dueled a bit off the rail then inside nearing the turn, stalked along the fence on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the drive. JUST BOOKIN broke a bit inward and a step slowly, was sent along inside, saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and also weakened. MAGICAL LUCY stalked three deep then outside a rival into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

THIRD RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 21.47 43.69 1:06.32 1:12.35

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Tillie's Lily 120 1 2 1–3 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1½ Prat 1.00 2 Swirling 115 2 3 2–2 2–1 2–½ 2–1¼ Roman 5.10 3 Snow Cloud 117 3 1 4–½ 3–½ 3–3½ 3–3¼ Fuentes 15.10 5 Fact of Life 120 5 4 3–hd 5–4 5–1½ 4–1½ Mn Garcia 8.60 4 Sturdy One 122 4 6 5–5 4–1½ 4–2½ 5–¾ Nakatani 4.30 6 Betty Draper 124 6 5 6 6 6 6 Espinoza 4.60

1 TILLIE'S LILY 4.00 2.80 2.40 2 SWIRLING 4.00 2.60 3 SNOW CLOUD (IRE) 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $7.80 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $9.10 $1 SUPERFECTA (1-2-3-5) $185.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-3) $20.20

Winner–Tillie's Lily B.f.3 by Distorted Humor out of Supreme, by Empire Maker. Bred by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY). Trainer: Jonathan Thomas. Owner: Southwind Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $166,007 Daily Double Pool $10,999 Exacta Pool $99,509 Superfecta Pool $36,908 Trifecta Pool $58,004. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-3-1) paid $20.70. Pick Three Pool $47,295.

TILLIE'S LILY quickly sprinted clear, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside down the hill and into the stretch and held on gamely under urging. SWIRLING close up stalking the winner a bit off the rail to the stretch, could not catch that one but was second best. SNOW CLOUD (IRE) stalked a bit off the rail then inside down the hill, came out some in upper stretch and bested the others. FACT OF LIFE chased three deep then outside a rival, continued off the inside leaving the hill and did not rally. STURDY ONE stumbled at the start, chased between foes then off the rail, continued three wide leaving the hill and into the stretch and weakened. BETTY DRAPER dropped back off the rail then angled to the inside leaving the hill, cut the corner into the stretch, continued inside and lacked a rally. Rail on hill at 7 feet.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.37 46.29 58.73 1:05.31

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Mister Mojo 120 3 2 2–½ 1–hd 1–1½ 1–2½ T Baze 1.80 2 Street to Indy 124 2 5 5–hd 3–hd 2–½ 2–2¼ Elliott 15.60 4 Ya Gotta Wanna 122 4 8 7–4 6–hd 5–1 3–½ Maldonado 8.20 8 Caray 122 8 6 3–½ 4–1 4–1 4–½ Pereira 6.50 1 Chin Tu 120 1 4 1–hd 2–2 3–2 5–ns Pena 67.90 7 Psychedelicat 122 7 3 6–½ 5–1 6–1 6–1¼ Gutierrez 1.60 6 Dominant Don 115 6 1 4–1 7–5 7–9 7–14½ Roman 7.30 5 King of Leon 124 5 7 8 8 8 8 Bednar 70.40

3 MISTER MOJO 5.60 3.40 2.60 2 STREET TO INDY 8.20 5.20 4 YA GOTTA WANNA 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $11.40 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $19.60 $1 SUPERFECTA (3-2-4-8) $537.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-4) $60.85

Winner–Mister Mojo Ch.g.3 by Biondetti out of Harliday, by Harlan's Holiday. Bred by Lucy Edwards & Randell Edwards (FL). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: RAD Stable LLC, Bone, R., Corbett, T., Gilchrist, G. and Strauss, W.. Mutuel Pool $137,663 Daily Double Pool $17,938 Exacta Pool $85,810 Superfecta Pool $47,537 Trifecta Pool $62,700. Claimed–Dominant Don by Hronis Racing LLC. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (3-1-3) paid $7.50. Pick Three Pool $13,259.

MISTER MOJO dueled between horses then outside a rival on the turn, inched away approaching the stretch, kicked clear and held under left handed urging. STREET TO INDY saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the turn and again into the stretch and was clearly second best. YA GOTTA WANNA pulled his way between horses stalking the pace and steadied in tight into the turn, angled in on the turn, came out some in the stretch and split horses late for the show. CARAY pressed the pace four wide on the backstretch, stalked outside on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and was edged for third. CHIN TU had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn, continued along the fence in the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. PSYCHEDELICAT four wide early, stalked three deep, continued outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. DOMINANT DON prompted the pace three deep between foes on the backstretch, dropped back between rivals on the turn and weakened. KING OF LEON (ARG) dropped back off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and gave way.

FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.53 47.04 59.57 1:06.12

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Chay Up and Away 120 7 5 1–hd 1–½ 1–2 1–5½ Puglisi 1.10 10 Knowitallhousewife 115 10 3 3–hd 3–1 2–2½ 2–1¼ Roman 1.70 2 Miss Napper Tandy 122 2 4 6–4½ 5–hd 3–1 3–2¾ Pena 19.20 4 Shady Love 110 4 2 4–1 4–1½ 4–2 4–1 Sorese 52.20 1 Solar Corona 120 1 9 8–hd 8–½ 7–3 5–½ Boulanger 7.50 8 Sweet Miss Derby 110 8 6 7–2½ 7–4 5–1 6–2¾ Payeras 58.60 5 Sonnet's Joy 125 5 7 9–½ 9–2 8–hd 7–9¾ Ebow 62.60 9 Gypsy Treasure 114 9 1 2–½ 2–hd 6–½ 8–ns Fuentes 16.70 6 Molinita 120 6 8 5–hd 6–3½ 9–10 9–17¼ Pereira 10.90 3 Atchafalaya 122 3 10 10 10 10 10 Mitchell 108.80

7 CHAY UP AND AWAY 4.20 2.60 2.40 10 KNOWITALLHOUSEWIFE 2.60 2.40 2 MISS NAPPER TANDY 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7) $12.00 $1 EXACTA (7-10) $4.40 $1 SUPERFECTA (7-10-2-4) $220.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-10-2) $8.60

Winner–Chay Up and Away Ch.f.3 by Sway Away out of My Little Cokie, by Posse. Bred by Premier Thoroughbreds LLC, RichardMeister & Rusty Brown (CA). Trainer: Paul G. Aguirre. Owner: Pagano, Ray and Poppert, John J.. Mutuel Pool $164,006 Daily Double Pool $14,703 Exacta Pool $133,944 Superfecta Pool $94,926 Trifecta Pool $100,659. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-3-7) paid $11.00. Pick Three Pool $39,714. 50-Cent Pick Four (2/3-1-3-7) 7092 tickets with 4 correct paid $11.20. Pick Four Pool $104,551. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-2/3-1-3-7) 3716 tickets with 5 correct paid $90.35. Pick Five Pool $390,567.

CHAY UP AND AWAY had speed off the rail then set a pressured pace between horses on the backstretch and inside on the turn, inched away into the stretch and drew clear under some urging with the whip turned down and steady handling. KNOWITALLHOUSEWIFE pressed the pace four wide on the backstretch then three deep on the turn and outside the winner into the stretch and held second. MISS NAPPER TANDY saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and bested the rest. SHADY LOVE went up inside to prompt the pace then stalked on the turn and weakened in the stretch. SOLAR CORONA chased along the inside, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked a rally. SWEET MISS DERBY settled off the rail, angled to the inside leaving the backstretch, came out on the turn and three wide into the stretch and did not rally. SONNET'S JOY settled outside a rival then between horses on the backstretch and alongside a foe on the turn, continued a bit off the rail into the stretch and lacked a further response. GYPSY TREASURE dueled three deep between horses on the backstretch and between foes on the turn, dropped back leaving the turn and weakened. MOLINITA chased between horses then outside a rival on the turn and had little left for the stretch. ATCHAFALAYA broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then three deep leaving the backstretch, dropped back on the turn and gave way.

SIXTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.68 46.55 1:10.45 1:34.71 1:46.57

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Saltini 124 3 1 3–2 4–1½ 4–hd 4–1½ 1–½ Elliott 5.60 4 Combat Zone 122 4 8 4–hd 5–1½ 5–2½ 1–hd 2–¾ Prat 3.30 5 Cascade Rock 122 5 6 5–3½ 3–1 2–1 2–½ 3–½ Conner 5.80 2 Friendly Outthedor 117 2 5 6–4½ 6–6 6–3½ 5–2½ 4–¾ Roman 7.70 8 Taniko 124 7 3 7–2 7–2½ 7–2 6–1½ 5–1¾ Arroyo, Jr. 13.00 7 Lucky Soul 122 6 7 8 8 8 7–12 6–nk T Baze 3.20 9 Shaky Alibi 122 8 2 2–½ 2–1½ 1–½ 3–1½ 7–18½ Bejarano 3.90 1 Kona Coast 122 1 4 1–hd 1–hd 3–1 8 8 Nakatani 25.70

3 SALTINI 13.20 5.80 4.40 4 COMBAT ZONE 3.80 2.80 5 CASCADE ROCK (IRE) 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3) $30.40 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $24.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (3-4-5-2) $387.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-5) $53.55

Winner–Saltini Dbb.c.4 by Bernardini out of Salt Champ (ARG), by Salt Lake. Bred by Diamond A Racing Corp & Arturo Vargas (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Diamond A Racing Corporation. Mutuel Pool $239,307 Daily Double Pool $22,379 Exacta Pool $132,031 Superfecta Pool $63,113 Trifecta Pool $89,596. Scratched–Perfection Tale. $1 Pick Three (3-7-3) paid $35.10. Pick Three Pool $26,765.

SALTINI vied between foes early then stalked inside, split horses on the second turn, continued inside into the stretch, came out in upper stretch and rallied under some left handed urging and strong handling to get up outside foes late. COMBAT ZONE broke out, bobbled and bumped a rival, angled in and stalked inside then outside a foe on the second turn, bid three deep into the stretch, took a short lead, fought back between horses in the final furlong and was edged late. CASCADE ROCK (IRE) bumped at the start, stalked outside a rival, bid three deep leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, battled outside a rival on that turn and between foes into and through the stretch and continued willingly. FRIENDLY OUTTHEDOR saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and found his best stride late. TANIKO angled in and settled off the pace inside, also came out into the stretch and put in a late bid. LUCKY SOUL bumped at the start and in tight early, settled inside then a bit off the rail, swung four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SHAKY ALIBI dueled three deep then outside a rival, took the lead between horses into the second turn, battled inside on that turn, fought back along the rail in the stretch and weakened late. KONA COAST had speed inside to duel for the lead, steadied into the second turn, came out in the stretch and gave way.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $30,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 25.19 49.28 1:14.62 1:27.38 1:40.51

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Axelrod 120 4 3 3–1½ 3–2 3–2 1–1 1–2¼ Puglisi 1.00 2 Builder 120 2 2 2–1 1–hd 1–hd 2–½ 2–4 Sutherland 3.80 3 Psycho Dar 115 3 1 1–hd 2–1 2–hd 3–3 3–ns Roman 1.80 5 Ima Take Charge 120 5 5 5 5 4–4 4–9 4–19 Gonzalez 8.90 1 Hydrostatic 120 1 4 4–hd 4–hd 5 5 5 Martinez 30.00

4 AXELROD 4.00 2.60 2.10 2 BUILDER 3.80 2.40 3 PSYCHO DAR 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4) $38.20 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $7.70 $1 SUPERFECTA (4-2-3-5) $21.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-3) $6.40

Winner–Axelrod B.c.2 by Warrior's Reward out of Volatile Vickie, by Elusive Quality. Bred by Hidden Point Farm Inc. (FL). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing. Mutuel Pool $142,087 Daily Double Pool $19,032 Exacta Pool $79,344 Superfecta Pool $29,467 Trifecta Pool $48,535. Scratched–Walk On Water. $1 Pick Three (7-3-4) paid $28.00. Pick Three Pool $25,834.

AXELROD three deep early, stalked off the rail, bid three wide leaving the second turn and into the stretch, took the lead in upper stretch, inched away in midstretch and won clear under a couple taps with the whip turned down and a moderate hand ride. BUILDER had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the second turn and into the stretch, then could not match the winner in the final furlong but bested the other. PSYCHO DAR dueled outside the runner-up then between foes leaving the second turn and into the stretch and just held third. IMA TAKE CHARGE pulled early and steadied approaching the first turn then came out off heels into that turn, angled in and chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and just missed the show. HYDROSTATIC pulled along the inside then stalked a bit off the rail, angled in and dropped back on the second turn and gave way.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.17 47.20 1:11.93 1:23.73 1:35.19

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Causeforcommotion 117 4 3 4–1 5–1 4–hd 1–1 1–1 Roman 4.00 6 Scandal 125 6 4 7–2 6–½ 6–1 2–hd 2–2¼ Smith 2.20 2 Blossom Trail Miss 122 2 6 5–½ 4–1½ 5–1 6–2½ 3–1¼ Gutierrez 9.20 8 Glory and Power 122 8 2 6–1 7–1 7–hd 7–hd 4–1 Stevens 7.10 10 Golden Kitten 122 10 10 10 10 9–1½ 8–hd 5–ns Blanc 9.10 9 Bee Sweet 122 9 5 3–1½ 3–1 3–1 3–hd 6–nk Prat 11.20 3 Delectable 125 3 7 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 4–hd 7–¾ T Baze 18.60 1 Queen of Troy 122 1 8 9–1 9–hd 10 10 8–½ Van Dyke 43.90 5 Boldest Vow 122 5 9 8–hd 8–1½ 8–½ 9–2 9–ns Pena 73.80 7 Sunday Prophet 122 7 1 2–1 2–1 2–hd 5–1 10 Nakatani 4.10

4 CAUSEFORCOMMOTION 10.00 4.40 2.60 6 SCANDAL 3.80 2.80 2 BLOSSOM TRAIL MISS 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4) $19.80 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $14.20 $1 SUPERFECTA (4-6-2-8) $326.90 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-6-2-8-10) $1,735.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-2) $38.80

Winner–Causeforcommotion B.f.3 by Americain out of Causey, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: Dunham, E., Kruljac, J., Reed, Jim A., Sondereker, J., Yip, S. and Yip, D.. Mutuel Pool $304,426 Daily Double Pool $79,728 Exacta Pool $180,727 Superfecta Pool $117,192 Super High Five Pool $54,511 Trifecta Pool $129,714. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (3-4-4) paid $77.30. Pick Three Pool $96,720. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-3-4/6-4) 4863 tickets with 4 correct paid $74.00. Pick Four Pool $471,765. $2 Pick Six (1-3-7-3-4/6-4) 106 tickets with 6 correct paid $988.80. Pick Six Pool $150,686. $2 Pick Six (1-3-7-3-4/6-4) 1328 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $12.80. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (1-3-7-3-4/6-4) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $22,547.

CAUSEFORCOMMOTION stalked outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, gained the lead under urging outside foes in the stretch, inched away in midstretch and held on gamely. SCANDAL chased outside a rival then inside, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and continued willingly but could not catch the winner. BLOSSOM TRAIL MISS saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, split horses past midstretch and gained the show. GLORY AND POWER three deep early, chased outside a rival, continued outside on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. GOLDEN KITTEN settled three deep then outside a rival, came out in the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. BEE SWEET three deep early, stalked off the rail, bid three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. DELECTABLE had good early speed and angled in, dueled inside, fought back into the stretch and also weakened in the final furlong. QUEEN OF TROY pulled and steadied inside early, came off the rail and tugged her way along outside a rival, continued off the rail on the second turn and did not rally. BOLDEST VOW chased outside a rival then inside on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. SUNDAY PROPHET had speed between foes then dueled outside a rival, battled between horses again on the second turn and weakened in the stretch.