Racing! TVG policy is a faux pas, but it is corrected quickly

Hello, my name is John Cherwa. Welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, and we’re so glad a TVG handicapper finished in the black.
If it’s Monday, you know what I’ll be talking about. And, again, for the umpteenth time, I like TVG, I just want them to do better. And we have our first winner in four weeks on a Sunday. But first ...
A couple of you emailed me to say that TVG had cut them off from some promotions because they weren’t betting enough.OK, worth looking into, so I did.
It seems as if TVG sent their version of a cease-and-desist by email to customers who they believed were only betting the promotions and nothing else. Cherry-picking the promotions, if you will.
Not sure if our inquiry had anything to do with it (I’m told ours was the only media inquiry) but on Friday TVG said it was going to send out an email over the weekend, with a partial “never mind.” I believe that happened.
I’ll let the statement explain the rest:
“Over the last year, TVG has introduced two popular, bettor-friendly promotions, our Money Back Special and the Super Eight. These innovative promotions are enjoyed by the vast majority of our customers. Unfortunately, a small percentage of account-holders, less than 1% in fact, have wagered exclusively on our Money Back Special promotion and their accounts had no other activity. We are happy to offer frequent, generous incentives and promotions to our customers.
“However, when a small segment of account holders participates only on special promotions, that limits our ability to offer those incentives and rewards to our most loyal and regular customers. In a recent effort to restrict access to certain promotions to our best customers, we overreached. Today we are reinstating access to those promotions to customers who received notice that they would no longer be eligible. We apologize for any confusion or inconvenience.
“We work to provide the best customer experience that we can and intend to continue to offer new and exciting promotional programs. In the near future, we will communicate new rules on eligibility for certain promotions to ensure that all of our customers are aware of and understand those policies in advance.”
Kudos to TVG for admitting a mistake and even more credit for fixing it.
It’s unlikely its officials would ever open their books to me or someone who would actually know what they are looking at, but I wonder how much it actually cost them.
I’ve always thought it unfair that people who have figured out how to beat the game are barred from playing it. I think it’s criminal that Las Vegas casinos can bar card counters. “You can play our game, as long as you don’t play it too well,” seems to be the message that is being sent.
Back when people bought newspapers out of honor boxes, we knew there was certain percentage who would put in their coins and then take the whole stack. It was part of doing business. But it was nothing that upset the basic business model.
I’m supposed to meet some of the TVG big shots down at the Breeders’ Cup in a couple of weeks. Again, to be fair, they are eager to chat and even invited me to their studios out by LAX. But who wants to spend a couple of hours driving from downtown to the airport and back when you can spend all day in the car trying to get to Del Mar?
Now, as for Sunday, Dawn Lupul, who is really an analyst at Woodbine rather than a TVG staffer, posted the first handicapping total in the black in a month. And she did it by betting sensible exotics. She bet a $2 double (for $6) that paid $29.60, offsetting her losing pick four wager and her stake in the double. Her profit: $11.60. Not a lot, but better than nothing, especially if you followed her picks.
Here’s how all the TVG handicappers, who posted their picks on the website, did.
Lupul, betting Woodbine, won $11.60
Jeff Bratt, betting Woodbine, lost $18
Dave Weaver, betting Keeneland, lost $20
Kurt Hoover, betting Santa Anita, lost $21
Matt Dinerman, betting Golden Gate, lost $22.50
Simon Bray, betting Santa Anita, lost $27
Stan Salter, betting Laurel, lost $60
Caleb Keller, betting Belmont and Keeneland, lost $52
Matt Carothers, betting Belmont and Keeneland, lost $86
Santa Anita review
It was a good but unexpected feature winner for 2-year-old fillies, when Artistic Diva won the $70,000 Anoakia Stakes over 6 furlongs on Sunday. Artistic Diva had won her first race, over the turf, but was an easy 2 1/4-length winner on the dirt. Her connections were strong with trainer John Sadler, jockey Victor Espinoza and Hronis Racing as the owner. What made it unexpected was the failure of favorites Just A Smidge, who started a tad awkwardly, and Chatty, who was eased in the stretch. Artistic Diva paid $13.80, $4.80 and $3.60.
“We knew she was fast,” Sadler told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “She struggles a little in the morning with the dirt, but we knew she could handle it. We ran her on grass first time out at Del Mar because I had so many 2-year-old fillies, I had to separate them. How’s that for honesty!”
That’s honest.
“Going into this race, I knew I would probably be on the lead but I wanted to go a bit slower,” Espinoza said. “She has natural speed, she’s pretty fast. We train her in the mornings to relax but it doesn’t really work out. She has so much speed that I just leave her alone; just let her go. I want her to get a little slower the first half mile and then after that, she can go. … Over time I think she’ll settle and the good thing about her is that we know she can run on turf and the dirt.”
Elsewhere review
Not much to talk about for Sunday, but this is what happened in the big races.
Belmont: English Channel Stakes, $100,000, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on the turf. Winner: Dalama ($40.40 to win)
Woodbine: Carotene Stakes, $125,000, fillies, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles on the turf. Winner: Inflexibility ($3.80)
Keeneland: Rood & Riddle Dowager Stakes, Grade 3, $125,000, fillies and mares, 3 and up, 1 1/2 on the turf. Winner: Apple Betty ($8.00)
Final thought
Now, the star of the show, Sunday’s results.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, October 22.
Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 15th day of a 19-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.55 43.31 1:05.77 1:11.77
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Fly to Mars
|120
|3
|2
|2–1
|2–2
|1–½
|1–3½
|Prat
|7.00
|3
|Chief Hosa
|117
|2
|1
|1–2½
|1–2½
|2–4
|2–1¼
|Roman
|3.80
|8
|Awesome Heights
|120
|7
|3
|6–1½
|6–1
|3–2
|3–¾
|Nakatani
|2.10
|5
|Waldorf
|120
|4
|8
|7–hd
|8
|5–hd
|4–2¼
|Stevens
|2.60
|7
|Reverend Al
|120
|6
|4
|4–hd
|4–½
|4–1
|5–¾
|T Baze
|8.60
|1
|Irish Goodbye
|120
|1
|7
|8
|7–1½
|7–1
|6–2¼
|Elliott
|7.70
|6
|Proudtobesicilian
|120
|5
|5
|3–1½
|3–3
|6–1½
|7–2¾
|Boulanger
|91.30
|9
|Have Some Pride
|120
|8
|6
|5–1
|5–1
|8
|8
|Pena
|31.70
|4
|FLY TO MARS
|16.00
|8.00
|4.60
|3
|CHIEF HOSA
|5.40
|3.60
|8
|AWESOME HEIGHTS
|2.80
|$1 EXACTA (4-3)
|$35.00
|$1 SUPERFECTA (4-3-8-5)
|$317.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-8)
|$69.50
Winner–Fly to Mars B.g.3 by Ministers Wild Cat out of Warren's Flyer, by Doc Gus. Bred by Gary Barber (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $189,907 Exacta Pool $115,713 Superfecta Pool $52,002 Trifecta Pool $74,419. Scratched–Supreme Venture.
FLY TO MARS stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out leaving the hill, bid outside the runner-up to take the lead in midstretch and drew clear under urging. CHIEF HOSA quickly sprinted clear, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, fought back in midstretch, could not match the winner but held second. AWESOME HEIGHTS chased a bit off the rail, came three deep into the stretch, drifted in through the final furlong and held third. WALDORF broke a bit slowly and was squeezed some, settled just off the rail then inside down the hill and into the stretch, came out in midstretch and was edged for the show. REVEREND AL chased just off the inside then angled in and saved ground down the hill, continued inside in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. IRISH GOODBYE a bit slow to begin, settled toward the inside then chased outside a rival to the stretch and did not rally. PROUDTOBESICILIAN stalked a bit off the rail, hopped slightly onto the dirt crossing, was between foes into the stretch and weakened. HAVE SOME PRIDE chased outside then alongside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. Rail on hill at zero.
SECOND RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 21.84 44.58 1:09.51 1:16.24
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Edwards Going Left
|122
|5
|5
|4–hd
|3–1½
|2–1½
|1–½
|T Baze
|1.60
|4
|Aristocratic
|114
|4
|3
|1–2
|1–1½
|1–1½
|2–1¾
|Fuentes
|16.20
|2
|Hot Sean
|120
|2
|6
|3–1
|2–hd
|3–3½
|3–4¼
|Pedroza
|1.90
|3
|The Critical Way
|113
|3
|1
|2–hd
|4–1½
|4–3
|4–4½
|Solis
|7.20
|1
|Mesa Sky
|124
|1
|2
|5–½
|6
|5–hd
|5–hd
|Prat
|4.10
|6
|Gonna Fly Now
|117
|6
|4
|6
|5–hd
|6
|6
|Roman
|10.60
|5
|EDWARDS GOING LEFT
|5.20
|3.20
|2.20
|4
|ARISTOCRATIC
|10.20
|4.40
|2
|HOT SEAN
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5)
|$48.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$23.80
|$1 SUPERFECTA (5-4-2-3)
|$178.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-2)
|$29.65
Winner–Edwards Going Left B.g.3 by Midnight Lute out of Dypsy, by Broken Vow. Bred by Red Baron's Barn & Vaya Con Suerte (CA). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $155,797 Daily Double Pool $36,988 Exacta Pool $80,744 Superfecta Pool $36,923 Trifecta Pool $59,179. Scratched–none.
EDWARDS GOING LEFT stalked outside then three deep early on the turn, continued outside a rival and three wide into the stretch, drifted inward in midstretch, bid outside the runner-up under left handed urging in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. ARISTOCRATIC had good early speed outside a rival then inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, fought back along the rail in deep stretch but could not quite match the winner late. HOT SEAN a step slow to begin, stalked outside a rival, split horses early on the turn, continued a bit off the inside, came out off the heels of the winner in midstretch and bested the others. THE CRITICAL WAY had speed inside then saved ground stalking the pace, came out in upper stretch and weakened. MESA SKY stalked inside then a bit off the rail into and on the turn, came out in the stretch and also weakened. GONNA FLY NOW chased outside, went three deep on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened in the drive.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $70,000. 'Anoakia Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 21.72 44.98 57.48 1:10.84
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Artistic Diva
|118
|3
|3
|1–1½
|1–2½
|1–3½
|1–2¼
|Espinoza
|5.90
|5
|Steph Being Steph
|118
|5
|1
|3–1
|3–1
|3–2
|2–1½
|Elliott
|10.20
|4
|Just a Smidge
|118
|4
|4
|5
|4–2½
|4–8
|3–1¾
|Van Dyke
|1.50
|2
|Secret Spice
|118
|2
|5
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–½
|4–16½
|Bejarano
|4.40
|1
|Chatty
|118
|1
|2
|4–hd
|5
|5
|5
|T Baze
|1.60
|3
|ARTISTIC DIVA
|13.80
|4.80
|3.60
|5
|STEPH BEING STEPH
|6.80
|3.20
|4
|JUST A SMIDGE
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3)
|$29.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$42.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-4)
|$56.95
Winner–Artistic Diva B.f.2 by Munnings out of Diva N Disguise, by Mizzen Mast. Bred by Asiel Stable, LLC (IL). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $192,884 Daily Double Pool $16,630 Exacta Pool $78,081 Trifecta Pool $65,978. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (4-5-3) paid $165.10. Pick Three Pool $52,142.
ARTISTIC DIVA quickly sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, opened up on the turn and held sway under left handed urging. STEPH BEING STEPH stalked off the rail then outside a rival, came out into the stretch, drifted in a bit in the final furlong and was second best. JUST A SMIDGE bobbled at the start, chased outside, went three deep on the turn and into the stretch and picked up the show. SECRET SPICE stalked between horses then a bit off the rail to the stretch and weakened. CHATTY saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the turn, came a bit off the inside in the stretch and gave way.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 22.47 46.11 1:09.53 1:21.42 1:33.42
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Kencumin
|119
|7
|3
|4–1½
|3–½
|4–hd
|3–½
|1–ns
|Bejarano
|1.60
|1
|Ritzy A. P.
|119
|1
|6
|5–2
|6–2
|6–2
|4–½
|2–1
|Prat
|2.90
|3
|Hootie
|119
|3
|5
|6–1
|5–½
|3–hd
|2–1
|3–1½
|Espinoza
|3.70
|2
|Allaboutmike
|119
|2
|4
|1–1
|2–1½
|1–1
|1–1½
|4–hd
|Maldonado
|8.70
|6
|Royal Opera House
|119
|6
|8
|7–½
|7–1
|8
|7–½
|5–¾
|Pereira
|29.60
|8
|Swinging Star
|120
|8
|7
|8
|8
|7–hd
|8
|6–1
|Nakatani
|15.10
|4
|Buckys Pick
|114
|4
|1
|2–1
|1–hd
|2–1
|5–1½
|7–¾
|Roman
|9.60
|5
|Bacoli
|119
|5
|2
|3–1
|4–1
|5–½
|6–hd
|8
|Fuentes
|19.50
|7
|KENCUMIN (FR)
|5.20
|3.20
|2.40
|1
|RITZY A. P.
|3.60
|2.40
|3
|HOOTIE
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7)
|$41.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-1)
|$6.70
|$1 SUPERFECTA (7-1-3-2)
|$73.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-3)
|$10.85
Winner–Kencumin (FR) Ch.c.3 by Kendargent (FR) out of Cumin, by Fusaichi Pegasus. Bred by Marcello Randelli & Sonja Banziger (FR). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $251,137 Daily Double Pool $22,765 Exacta Pool $144,608 Superfecta Pool $78,788 Trifecta Pool $114,048. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (5-3-7) paid $52.70. Pick Three Pool $27,138.
KENCUMIN (FR) chased outside a rival then three deep leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch, bid outside foes then took a short lead between rivals in deep stretch and held gamely under urging. RITZY A. P. chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch, rallied to bid outside foes in deep stretch and just missed. HOOTIE pulled and angled in on the first turn, tugged under a hold and steadied early on the backstretch, stalked inside, came out in upper stretch, bid between foes in deep stretch and held third. ALLABOUTMIKE a bit washy at the gate, sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled along the rail on the backstretch, regained the advantage into the second turn, inched away leaving that turn, kicked clear, fought back in deep stretch and weakened some late. ROYAL OPERA HOUSE (IRE) broke slowly and awkwardly, saved ground off the pace, continued inside into and through the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. SWINGING STAR unhurried and angled in early, chased outside a rival, came out in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BUCKYS PICK a bit washy at the gate, stalked off the rail, bid outside a rival and dueled on a short lead on the backstretch, stalked leaving the second turn, came three deep into the stretch, drifted in some in the drive and weakened. BACOLI angled in and stalked inside then a bit off the rail, continued between horses leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch and also weakened.
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.78 45.42 58.20 1:10.92
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Mikenjane
|122
|4
|7
|5–1½
|2–hd
|1–4½
|1–7½
|T Baze
|3.30
|4
|Weather Market
|117
|3
|4
|6–1½
|6–1½
|5–1
|2–½
|Roman
|6.90
|6
|Hailey Rachele
|124
|5
|1
|2–½
|1–hd
|2–1½
|3–4¼
|Pena
|1.30
|8
|Warm It Up
|122
|7
|3
|4–½
|5–½
|6–2
|4–½
|Linares
|6.00
|1
|Bella Sierra
|124
|1
|2
|1–hd
|4–2½
|3–hd
|5–1¼
|Gonzalez
|8.50
|7
|Biscotti Gal
|122
|6
|5
|7
|7
|7
|6–½
|Maldonado
|11.90
|3
|Lucky Hand
|122
|2
|6
|3–1
|3–hd
|4–hd
|7
|Conner
|10.90
|5
|MIKENJANE
|8.60
|4.80
|3.00
|4
|WEATHER MARKET
|7.20
|4.20
|6
|HAILEY RACHELE
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5)
|$27.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$31.40
|$1 SUPERFECTA (5-4-6-8)
|$357.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-6)
|$39.70
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (7-2)
|$5.20
Winner–Mikenjane Grr.f.3 by Big Bad Leroybrown out of Celebration, by Poteen. Bred by Old English Rancho (CA). Trainer: Kenneth D. Black. Owner: The Ellwood Johnston Trust and Taste of Victory Stables. Mutuel Pool $204,552 Daily Double Pool $22,545 Exacta Pool $96,123 Superfecta Pool $45,377 Trifecta Pool $68,600. Scratched–In Heat.
$1 Pick Three (3-7-5) paid $110.40. Pick Three Pool $43,720. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-3-7-5) 777 tickets with 4 correct paid $139.15. Pick Four Pool $141,739. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-5-3-7-5) 229 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,589.75. Pick Five Pool $423,619. $1 Consolation Pick Three (3-7-2) paid $28.30.
MIKENJANE broke slowly, settled outside then moved up leaving the backstretch, bid four wide on the turn, took the lead into the stretch and drew off under a couple left handed cracks of the whip and steady handling. WEATHER MARKET chased a bit off the rail then inside into and on the turn, came out in upper stretch, split horses in midstretch and gained the place toward the inside. HAILEY RACHELE had speed to duel outside then three deep on the backstretch and three wide between foes on the turn and into the stretch and was edged for the place. WARM IT UP stalked outside then off the rail, came a bit wide into the stretch and weakened. BELLA SIERRA sent inside early, dueled along the rail to the stretch and weakened. BISCOTTI GAL settled outside then off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. LUCKY HAND stalked early then bid between horses to duel for command on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch, then weakened. HAND TIMED.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.56 46.28 1:09.86 1:22.13 1:34.60
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Twirling Apples
|122
|6
|2
|2–hd
|2–1
|2–2
|2–2½
|1–¾
|Gutierrez
|5.20
|5
|Arrowsphere
|117
|5
|1
|1–2
|1–1½
|1–2
|1–1
|2–1
|Roman
|1.80
|1
|Ciao Bella Rosa
|120
|1
|5
|5–1½
|5–½
|5–1
|4–1
|3–1½
|Prat
|2.80
|9
|Miz Tianjin
|122
|9
|4
|4–hd
|4–1
|3–½
|3–1½
|4–½
|Pereira
|12.40
|2
|Fast Bid
|122
|2
|7
|6–3
|6–2½
|6–1½
|6–1
|5–1
|Van Dyke
|5.10
|8
|Alpha Pegasus
|122
|8
|6
|7–1
|7–½
|7–½
|7–2
|6–1¾
|Boulanger
|60.40
|4
|Ourroseofthenile
|120
|4
|8
|8–hd
|9
|9
|9
|7–¾
|Puglisi
|20.00
|7
|Victoria Falls
|124
|7
|9
|9
|8–1
|8–1½
|8–½
|8–¾
|Maldonado
|9.60
|3
|On a Toot
|122
|3
|3
|3–1½
|3–1½
|4–1½
|5–1
|9
|Pena
|72.10
|6
|TWIRLING APPLES
|12.40
|5.20
|3.40
|5
|ARROWSPHERE
|3.60
|2.60
|1
|CIAO BELLA ROSA
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6)
|$52.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-5)
|$16.30
|$1 SUPERFECTA (6-5-1-9)
|$322.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-1)
|$24.55
Winner–Twirling Apples Dbb.f.3 by Twirling Candy out of Tough Apples, by Exploit. Bred by CRK Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $299,532 Daily Double Pool $20,604 Exacta Pool $172,920 Superfecta Pool $120,845 Trifecta Pool $124,003. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (7-5-6) paid $56.20. Pick Three Pool $50,529. $1 Consolation Pick Three (7-2-6) paid $12.30.
TWIRLING APPLES stalked outside a rival then off the rail into and on the second turn and into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up under urging past midstretch to gain the lead in deep stretch and proved best. ARROWSPHERE sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, fought back when challenged in deep stretch but could not quite match the winner late. CIAO BELLA ROSA pulled along the inside then saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and gained the show. MIZ TIANJIN angled in and chased outside a rival to the stretch and was outfinished late for third. FAST BID (IRE) reluctant to load, pulled between horses early then chased a bit off the rail or outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ALPHA PEGASUS pulled three deep early, angled to the inside on the backstretch, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch, split rivals in deep stretch and could not summon the needed late kick. OURROSEOFTHENILE angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out some past midstretch and did not rally. VICTORIA FALLS also angled in and settled outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. ON A TOOT saved ground stalking the pace to the stretch and weakened in the drive.
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 21.93 45.16 57.41 1:10.11
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|DH–Best Two Minutes
|122
|6
|6
|2–½
|3–hd
|3–1
|1–nk
|Bejarano
|8.30
|3
|DH–Street Vision
|122
|3
|1
|5–2
|5–1
|6–1½
|1–nk
|T Baze
|3.10
|1
|Papa Turf
|122
|1
|5
|3–hd
|2–hd
|1–hd
|3–hd
|Nakatani
|3.80
|2
|Los Borrachos
|112
|2
|7
|7
|7
|5–½
|4–hd
|Falgione
|1.90
|7
|Logan's Moon
|122
|7
|4
|4–½
|4–3
|2–½
|5–6¼
|Prat
|3.50
|4
|Magic Taste
|122
|4
|2
|6–3
|6–hd
|7
|6–3¼
|Risenhoover
|25.10
|5
|Tough But Nice
|122
|5
|3
|1–1½
|1–1
|4–1½
|7
|Pena
|33.70
|6
|DH–BEST TWO MINUTES
|8.20
|6.20
|4.00
|3
|DH–STREET VISION
|4.60
|5.20
|3.80
|1
|PAPA TURF
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3)
|$25.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6)
|$35.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-6)
|$12.50
|$1 EXACTA (6-3)
|$17.40
|$1 SUPERFECTA (6-3-1-2)
|$171.30
|$1 SUPERFECTA (3-6-1-2)
|$134.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-1)
|$24.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-1)
|$34.15
Winner–Best Two Minutes B.g.5 by Successful Appeal out of Special One, by Point Given. Bred by Hinkle Farms & Ben Kessinger (KY). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Davis, Sandy and Mueller, Martin. Winner–Street Vision Dbb.g.4 by Street Sense out of Emmy's Storm, by Stormy Atlantic. Bred by Affirmed Investment Corp (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Norman Stables, LLC and Wagner, Cory. Mutuel Pool $250,316 Daily Double Pool $30,735 Exacta Pool $125,254 Superfecta Pool $72,752 Trifecta Pool $88,537. Claimed–Papa Turf by E-Racing.Com. Trainer: Brian Koriner. Claimed–Los Borrachos by Leopoldo Urbina. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (5-6-6) paid $74.60. $1 Pick Three (5-6-3) paid $66.30. Pick Three Pool $38,599.
STREET VISION stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn and rallied under urging through the stretch to get up on the wire to share the victory. BEST TWO MINUTES close up stalking the pace between foes on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch, bid between horses in midstretch and battled between foes to the end. PAPA TURF saved ground stalking the pace, slipped through inside in the stretch to gain a short lead, came a bit off the rail in midstretch, battled between foes in deep stretch and held third. LOS BORRACHOS settled just off the rail, came out on the turn and three deep a quarter mile out, swung five wide into the stretch and finished well five across the track on the line. LOGAN'S MOON stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch, bid outside foes in midstretch and continued willingly between horses late. MAGIC TASTE chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the turn and between foes leaving the turn and lacked a rally. TOUGH BUT NICE sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch, was between horses nearing midstretch and weakened in the final furlong.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.79 46.34 1:09.98 1:21.92 1:33.81
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Accountability
|122
|1
|4
|7–½
|8–½
|7–1
|6–1½
|1–hd
|Stevens
|6.50
|11
|Lymebyrd
|122
|11
|2
|3–1
|4–1
|3–hd
|2–1
|2–½
|Pedroza
|18.90
|2
|Six Point Rack
|122
|2
|8
|8–hd
|7–hd
|6–½
|4–½
|3–nk
|Prat
|8.50
|7
|The Big Train
|124
|7
|11
|11
|10–½
|8–hd
|7–2
|4–1¼
|Nakatani
|4.00
|9
|Highly Acclaimed
|122
|9
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–½
|5–½
|T Baze
|28.70
|8
|Lovely Anzi
|124
|8
|5
|2–1½
|2–1
|2–hd
|3–1
|6–2¼
|Bejarano
|2.20
|6
|Popular Kid
|120
|6
|6
|9–1½
|9–1
|9–1
|8–1½
|7–hd
|Elliott
|5.80
|3
|Spiritual Warrior
|122
|3
|10
|4–½
|5–1
|5–1
|5–hd
|8–1¼
|Van Dyke
|6.70
|5
|Plain Wrap
|124
|5
|9
|10–½
|11
|11
|11
|9–¾
|Gonzalez
|39.20
|10
|Hot Perfection
|117
|10
|3
|5–1
|6–½
|10–1½
|10–1
|10–11¼
|Roman
|44.30
|4
|Packin Heat
|124
|4
|7
|6–hd
|3–hd
|4–hd
|9–hd
|11
|Blanc
|26.40
|1
|ACCOUNTABILITY
|15.00
|7.40
|4.60
|11
|LYMEBYRD
|13.80
|6.80
|2
|SIX POINT RACK
|5.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1)
|$74.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1)
|$33.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-11)
|$115.50
|$1 SUPERFECTA (1-11-2-7)
|$6,093.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-11-2)
|$654.15
Winner–Accountability Grr.c.3 by Acclamation out of Roberta's Mango, by Bold Badgett. Bred by Old English Rancho (CA). Trainer: Rafael Becerra. Owner: Brazeau Thoroughbred Farms L.P., Newhart, Paul L. and Martin, Craig. Mutuel Pool $330,085 Daily Double Pool $39,647 Exacta Pool $168,897 Superfecta Pool $109,737 Trifecta Pool $130,084. Scratched–Odin, Tribal Roar.
$1 Pick Three (6-3-1) paid $93.60. Pick Three Pool $44,606. $1 Pick Three (6-6-1) paid $204.50.
ACCOUNTABILITY saved ground chasing the pace, came out in upper stretch and rallied between horses under urging to get up in the final stride. LYMEBYRD four wide early, went three deep into the first turn then stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, bid outside the pacesetter in midstretch, gained the advantage in deep stretch and was edged late. SIX POINT RACK chased between horses then outside leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied through the drive and between foes late. THE BIG TRAIN settled outside a rival, split horses on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and finished well outside foes. HIGHLY ACCLAIMED sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, fought back in the stretch and weakened some late. LOVELY ANZI stalked off the rail, bid between horses into the second turn then tracked again, was between foes into the stretch and was outfinished. POPULAR KID four wide into the first turn, angled in and chased a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SPIRITUAL WARRIOR pulled early, chased a bit off the rail then inside leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch and could not summon the necessary response. PLAIN WRAP settled off the rail then outside a rival, came out into the second turn and four wide into the stretch and did not rally. HOT PERFECTION angled in outside a rival then chased between horses, went three deep on the second turn and outside a rival into the stretch and weakened. PACKIN HEAT four wide on the first turn, moved up for wide on the backstretch, bid three deep into the second turn, dropped back leaving that turn, angled in entering the stretch and had little left for the drive.
NINTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.86 46.02 1:11.16 1:24.12
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Orejas
|120
|6
|7
|3–hd
|3–1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|Risenhoover
|4.80
|5
|Inhibition
|122
|5
|5
|6–½
|2–½
|2–3
|2–5¼
|Gonzalez
|3.10
|3
|Southern Thunder
|120
|3
|9
|4–hd
|5–hd
|5–2
|3–½
|Pedroza
|13.80
|2
|Empire Ruler
|120
|2
|12
|11–hd
|11–hd
|6–1½
|4–hd
|Bejarano
|5.60
|1
|Taste's Legend
|122
|1
|2
|9–1½
|6–1
|4–½
|5–¾
|Mt Garcia
|16.00
|9
|Fall Harvest
|120
|9
|1
|2–1
|1–hd
|3–1
|6–½
|Elliott
|16.80
|4
|Colonial Power
|112
|4
|11
|12–½
|10–hd
|8–hd
|7–1½
|Sevilla
|15.80
|11
|Spend It
|120
|11
|10
|10–1½
|12–1½
|7–hd
|8–3¾
|Pena
|7.70
|13
|Californium
|113
|13
|8
|5–hd
|7–hd
|10–3
|9–2¾
|Solis
|5.50
|10
|Close to Midnight
|115
|10
|4
|1–hd
|4–½
|9–1½
|10–3¼
|Roman
|14.30
|12
|Supreme Giant
|114
|12
|13
|13
|13
|11–3
|11–8½
|Fuentes
|94.70
|7
|Humid
|120
|7
|3
|8–hd
|8–½
|12–6
|12–7¼
|Arias
|127.80
|8
|Washington Road
|122
|8
|6
|7–1½
|9–1½
|13
|13
|Theriot
|37.20
|6
|OREJAS
|11.60
|6.00
|4.20
|5
|INHIBITION
|4.00
|3.00
|3
|SOUTHERN THUNDER
|7.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6)
|$100.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-5)
|$23.40
|$1 SUPERFECTA (6-5-3-2)
|$610.50
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-5-3-2-1)
|$1,246.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-3)
|$111.45
Winner–Orejas B.g.3 by Tapizar out of Princess Turandot, by Gold Legend. Bred by Brian Russell Cleveland (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: DA Meah Racing, Cavalli, John, Marasa, William and Peal, Larry. Mutuel Pool $349,050 Daily Double Pool $106,576 Exacta Pool $220,432 Superfecta Pool $151,011 Super High Five Pool $22,185 Trifecta Pool $172,889. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (6-1-6) paid $236.40. $1 Pick Three (3-1-6) paid $114.30. Pick Three Pool $135,874. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-3/6-1-6) 1610 tickets with 4 correct paid $398.95. Pick Four Pool $841,862. $2 Pick Six (7-5-6-3/6-1-6) 90 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $149.20. $2 Pick Six (7-5-6-3/6-1-6) 2 tickets with 6 correct paid $24,443.20. Pick Six Pool $118,050. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (7-5-6-3/6-1-6) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $51,369.
OREJAS stalked between horses then three deep, bid three wide into and on the turn and into the stretch, took a short lead under left handed urging in midstretch and gamely prevailed. INHIBITION close up stalking the pace between horses, bid between rivals on the turn, put a head in front a quarter mile out, fought back off the rail in the stretch and went willingly to the wire. SOUTHERN THUNDER saved ground stalking the pace, split horses a sixteenth out and edged a rival for the show. EMPIRE RULER chased inside, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and was edged for third. TASTE'S LEGEND settled inside then a bit off the rail, went between horses on the turn, came out in the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. FALL HARVEST had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. COLONIAL POWER chased between horses, steadied off heels leaving the turn and lacked the needed rally. SPEND IT settled outside then off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and also lacked a rally. CALIFORNIUM stalked five wide then four wide on the turn and three deep into the stretch and weakened. CLOSE TO MIDNIGHT dueled outside then stalked three deep into and on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. SUPREME GIANT a bit slow to begin, settled off the rail then angled in three deep, continued outside a rival into the stretch and was not a threat. HUMID chased outside a rival then between foes into the turn, found the rail into the stretch and had little left for the drive. WASHINGTON ROAD stalked four wide between foes, dropped back fast on the turn and gave way.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|8,731
|$1,136,557
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,922,185
|Out of State
|N/A
|$5,478,419
|TOTAL
|8,731
|$8,537,161