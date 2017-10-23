Racing! TVG policy is a faux pas, but it is corrected quickly

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, October 22. Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 15th day of a 19-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.55 43.31 1:05.77 1:11.77

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Fly to Mars 120 3 2 2–1 2–2 1–½ 1–3½ Prat 7.00 3 Chief Hosa 117 2 1 1–2½ 1–2½ 2–4 2–1¼ Roman 3.80 8 Awesome Heights 120 7 3 6–1½ 6–1 3–2 3–¾ Nakatani 2.10 5 Waldorf 120 4 8 7–hd 8 5–hd 4–2¼ Stevens 2.60 7 Reverend Al 120 6 4 4–hd 4–½ 4–1 5–¾ T Baze 8.60 1 Irish Goodbye 120 1 7 8 7–1½ 7–1 6–2¼ Elliott 7.70 6 Proudtobesicilian 120 5 5 3–1½ 3–3 6–1½ 7–2¾ Boulanger 91.30 9 Have Some Pride 120 8 6 5–1 5–1 8 8 Pena 31.70

4 FLY TO MARS 16.00 8.00 4.60 3 CHIEF HOSA 5.40 3.60 8 AWESOME HEIGHTS 2.80

$1 EXACTA (4-3) $35.00 $1 SUPERFECTA (4-3-8-5) $317.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-8) $69.50

Winner–Fly to Mars B.g.3 by Ministers Wild Cat out of Warren's Flyer, by Doc Gus. Bred by Gary Barber (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $189,907 Exacta Pool $115,713 Superfecta Pool $52,002 Trifecta Pool $74,419. Scratched–Supreme Venture.

FLY TO MARS stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out leaving the hill, bid outside the runner-up to take the lead in midstretch and drew clear under urging. CHIEF HOSA quickly sprinted clear, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, fought back in midstretch, could not match the winner but held second. AWESOME HEIGHTS chased a bit off the rail, came three deep into the stretch, drifted in through the final furlong and held third. WALDORF broke a bit slowly and was squeezed some, settled just off the rail then inside down the hill and into the stretch, came out in midstretch and was edged for the show. REVEREND AL chased just off the inside then angled in and saved ground down the hill, continued inside in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. IRISH GOODBYE a bit slow to begin, settled toward the inside then chased outside a rival to the stretch and did not rally. PROUDTOBESICILIAN stalked a bit off the rail, hopped slightly onto the dirt crossing, was between foes into the stretch and weakened. HAVE SOME PRIDE chased outside then alongside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. Rail on hill at zero.

SECOND RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 21.84 44.58 1:09.51 1:16.24

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Edwards Going Left 122 5 5 4–hd 3–1½ 2–1½ 1–½ T Baze 1.60 4 Aristocratic 114 4 3 1–2 1–1½ 1–1½ 2–1¾ Fuentes 16.20 2 Hot Sean 120 2 6 3–1 2–hd 3–3½ 3–4¼ Pedroza 1.90 3 The Critical Way 113 3 1 2–hd 4–1½ 4–3 4–4½ Solis 7.20 1 Mesa Sky 124 1 2 5–½ 6 5–hd 5–hd Prat 4.10 6 Gonna Fly Now 117 6 4 6 5–hd 6 6 Roman 10.60

5 EDWARDS GOING LEFT 5.20 3.20 2.20 4 ARISTOCRATIC 10.20 4.40 2 HOT SEAN 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $48.60 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $23.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (5-4-2-3) $178.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-2) $29.65

Winner–Edwards Going Left B.g.3 by Midnight Lute out of Dypsy, by Broken Vow. Bred by Red Baron's Barn & Vaya Con Suerte (CA). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $155,797 Daily Double Pool $36,988 Exacta Pool $80,744 Superfecta Pool $36,923 Trifecta Pool $59,179. Scratched–none.

EDWARDS GOING LEFT stalked outside then three deep early on the turn, continued outside a rival and three wide into the stretch, drifted inward in midstretch, bid outside the runner-up under left handed urging in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. ARISTOCRATIC had good early speed outside a rival then inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, fought back along the rail in deep stretch but could not quite match the winner late. HOT SEAN a step slow to begin, stalked outside a rival, split horses early on the turn, continued a bit off the inside, came out off the heels of the winner in midstretch and bested the others. THE CRITICAL WAY had speed inside then saved ground stalking the pace, came out in upper stretch and weakened. MESA SKY stalked inside then a bit off the rail into and on the turn, came out in the stretch and also weakened. GONNA FLY NOW chased outside, went three deep on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened in the drive.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $70,000. 'Anoakia Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 21.72 44.98 57.48 1:10.84

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Artistic Diva 118 3 3 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–3½ 1–2¼ Espinoza 5.90 5 Steph Being Steph 118 5 1 3–1 3–1 3–2 2–1½ Elliott 10.20 4 Just a Smidge 118 4 4 5 4–2½ 4–8 3–1¾ Van Dyke 1.50 2 Secret Spice 118 2 5 2–1 2–1½ 2–½ 4–16½ Bejarano 4.40 1 Chatty 118 1 2 4–hd 5 5 5 T Baze 1.60

3 ARTISTIC DIVA 13.80 4.80 3.60 5 STEPH BEING STEPH 6.80 3.20 4 JUST A SMIDGE 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $29.60 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $42.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-4) $56.95

Winner–Artistic Diva B.f.2 by Munnings out of Diva N Disguise, by Mizzen Mast. Bred by Asiel Stable, LLC (IL). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $192,884 Daily Double Pool $16,630 Exacta Pool $78,081 Trifecta Pool $65,978. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-5-3) paid $165.10. Pick Three Pool $52,142.

ARTISTIC DIVA quickly sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, opened up on the turn and held sway under left handed urging. STEPH BEING STEPH stalked off the rail then outside a rival, came out into the stretch, drifted in a bit in the final furlong and was second best. JUST A SMIDGE bobbled at the start, chased outside, went three deep on the turn and into the stretch and picked up the show. SECRET SPICE stalked between horses then a bit off the rail to the stretch and weakened. CHATTY saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the turn, came a bit off the inside in the stretch and gave way.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 22.47 46.11 1:09.53 1:21.42 1:33.42

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Kencumin 119 7 3 4–1½ 3–½ 4–hd 3–½ 1–ns Bejarano 1.60 1 Ritzy A. P. 119 1 6 5–2 6–2 6–2 4–½ 2–1 Prat 2.90 3 Hootie 119 3 5 6–1 5–½ 3–hd 2–1 3–1½ Espinoza 3.70 2 Allaboutmike 119 2 4 1–1 2–1½ 1–1 1–1½ 4–hd Maldonado 8.70 6 Royal Opera House 119 6 8 7–½ 7–1 8 7–½ 5–¾ Pereira 29.60 8 Swinging Star 120 8 7 8 8 7–hd 8 6–1 Nakatani 15.10 4 Buckys Pick 114 4 1 2–1 1–hd 2–1 5–1½ 7–¾ Roman 9.60 5 Bacoli 119 5 2 3–1 4–1 5–½ 6–hd 8 Fuentes 19.50

7 KENCUMIN (FR) 5.20 3.20 2.40 1 RITZY A. P. 3.60 2.40 3 HOOTIE 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7) $41.00 $1 EXACTA (7-1) $6.70 $1 SUPERFECTA (7-1-3-2) $73.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-3) $10.85

Winner–Kencumin (FR) Ch.c.3 by Kendargent (FR) out of Cumin, by Fusaichi Pegasus. Bred by Marcello Randelli & Sonja Banziger (FR). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $251,137 Daily Double Pool $22,765 Exacta Pool $144,608 Superfecta Pool $78,788 Trifecta Pool $114,048. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-3-7) paid $52.70. Pick Three Pool $27,138.

KENCUMIN (FR) chased outside a rival then three deep leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch, bid outside foes then took a short lead between rivals in deep stretch and held gamely under urging. RITZY A. P. chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch, rallied to bid outside foes in deep stretch and just missed. HOOTIE pulled and angled in on the first turn, tugged under a hold and steadied early on the backstretch, stalked inside, came out in upper stretch, bid between foes in deep stretch and held third. ALLABOUTMIKE a bit washy at the gate, sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled along the rail on the backstretch, regained the advantage into the second turn, inched away leaving that turn, kicked clear, fought back in deep stretch and weakened some late. ROYAL OPERA HOUSE (IRE) broke slowly and awkwardly, saved ground off the pace, continued inside into and through the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. SWINGING STAR unhurried and angled in early, chased outside a rival, came out in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BUCKYS PICK a bit washy at the gate, stalked off the rail, bid outside a rival and dueled on a short lead on the backstretch, stalked leaving the second turn, came three deep into the stretch, drifted in some in the drive and weakened. BACOLI angled in and stalked inside then a bit off the rail, continued between horses leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch and also weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.78 45.42 58.20 1:10.92

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Mikenjane 122 4 7 5–1½ 2–hd 1–4½ 1–7½ T Baze 3.30 4 Weather Market 117 3 4 6–1½ 6–1½ 5–1 2–½ Roman 6.90 6 Hailey Rachele 124 5 1 2–½ 1–hd 2–1½ 3–4¼ Pena 1.30 8 Warm It Up 122 7 3 4–½ 5–½ 6–2 4–½ Linares 6.00 1 Bella Sierra 124 1 2 1–hd 4–2½ 3–hd 5–1¼ Gonzalez 8.50 7 Biscotti Gal 122 6 5 7 7 7 6–½ Maldonado 11.90 3 Lucky Hand 122 2 6 3–1 3–hd 4–hd 7 Conner 10.90

5 MIKENJANE 8.60 4.80 3.00 4 WEATHER MARKET 7.20 4.20 6 HAILEY RACHELE 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5) $27.20 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $31.40 $1 SUPERFECTA (5-4-6-8) $357.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-6) $39.70 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (7-2) $5.20

Winner–Mikenjane Grr.f.3 by Big Bad Leroybrown out of Celebration, by Poteen. Bred by Old English Rancho (CA). Trainer: Kenneth D. Black. Owner: The Ellwood Johnston Trust and Taste of Victory Stables. Mutuel Pool $204,552 Daily Double Pool $22,545 Exacta Pool $96,123 Superfecta Pool $45,377 Trifecta Pool $68,600. Scratched–In Heat. $1 Pick Three (3-7-5) paid $110.40. Pick Three Pool $43,720. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-3-7-5) 777 tickets with 4 correct paid $139.15. Pick Four Pool $141,739. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-5-3-7-5) 229 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,589.75. Pick Five Pool $423,619. $1 Consolation Pick Three (3-7-2) paid $28.30.

MIKENJANE broke slowly, settled outside then moved up leaving the backstretch, bid four wide on the turn, took the lead into the stretch and drew off under a couple left handed cracks of the whip and steady handling. WEATHER MARKET chased a bit off the rail then inside into and on the turn, came out in upper stretch, split horses in midstretch and gained the place toward the inside. HAILEY RACHELE had speed to duel outside then three deep on the backstretch and three wide between foes on the turn and into the stretch and was edged for the place. WARM IT UP stalked outside then off the rail, came a bit wide into the stretch and weakened. BELLA SIERRA sent inside early, dueled along the rail to the stretch and weakened. BISCOTTI GAL settled outside then off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. LUCKY HAND stalked early then bid between horses to duel for command on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch, then weakened. HAND TIMED.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.56 46.28 1:09.86 1:22.13 1:34.60

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Twirling Apples 122 6 2 2–hd 2–1 2–2 2–2½ 1–¾ Gutierrez 5.20 5 Arrowsphere 117 5 1 1–2 1–1½ 1–2 1–1 2–1 Roman 1.80 1 Ciao Bella Rosa 120 1 5 5–1½ 5–½ 5–1 4–1 3–1½ Prat 2.80 9 Miz Tianjin 122 9 4 4–hd 4–1 3–½ 3–1½ 4–½ Pereira 12.40 2 Fast Bid 122 2 7 6–3 6–2½ 6–1½ 6–1 5–1 Van Dyke 5.10 8 Alpha Pegasus 122 8 6 7–1 7–½ 7–½ 7–2 6–1¾ Boulanger 60.40 4 Ourroseofthenile 120 4 8 8–hd 9 9 9 7–¾ Puglisi 20.00 7 Victoria Falls 124 7 9 9 8–1 8–1½ 8–½ 8–¾ Maldonado 9.60 3 On a Toot 122 3 3 3–1½ 3–1½ 4–1½ 5–1 9 Pena 72.10

6 TWIRLING APPLES 12.40 5.20 3.40 5 ARROWSPHERE 3.60 2.60 1 CIAO BELLA ROSA 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $52.80 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $16.30 $1 SUPERFECTA (6-5-1-9) $322.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-1) $24.55

Winner–Twirling Apples Dbb.f.3 by Twirling Candy out of Tough Apples, by Exploit. Bred by CRK Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $299,532 Daily Double Pool $20,604 Exacta Pool $172,920 Superfecta Pool $120,845 Trifecta Pool $124,003. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-5-6) paid $56.20. Pick Three Pool $50,529. $1 Consolation Pick Three (7-2-6) paid $12.30.

TWIRLING APPLES stalked outside a rival then off the rail into and on the second turn and into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up under urging past midstretch to gain the lead in deep stretch and proved best. ARROWSPHERE sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, fought back when challenged in deep stretch but could not quite match the winner late. CIAO BELLA ROSA pulled along the inside then saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and gained the show. MIZ TIANJIN angled in and chased outside a rival to the stretch and was outfinished late for third. FAST BID (IRE) reluctant to load, pulled between horses early then chased a bit off the rail or outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ALPHA PEGASUS pulled three deep early, angled to the inside on the backstretch, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch, split rivals in deep stretch and could not summon the needed late kick. OURROSEOFTHENILE angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out some past midstretch and did not rally. VICTORIA FALLS also angled in and settled outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. ON A TOOT saved ground stalking the pace to the stretch and weakened in the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 21.93 45.16 57.41 1:10.11

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 DH–Best Two Minutes 122 6 6 2–½ 3–hd 3–1 1–nk Bejarano 8.30 3 DH–Street Vision 122 3 1 5–2 5–1 6–1½ 1–nk T Baze 3.10 1 Papa Turf 122 1 5 3–hd 2–hd 1–hd 3–hd Nakatani 3.80 2 Los Borrachos 112 2 7 7 7 5–½ 4–hd Falgione 1.90 7 Logan's Moon 122 7 4 4–½ 4–3 2–½ 5–6¼ Prat 3.50 4 Magic Taste 122 4 2 6–3 6–hd 7 6–3¼ Risenhoover 25.10 5 Tough But Nice 122 5 3 1–1½ 1–1 4–1½ 7 Pena 33.70

6 DH–BEST TWO MINUTES 8.20 6.20 4.00 3 DH–STREET VISION 4.60 5.20 3.80 1 PAPA TURF 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3) $25.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6) $35.80 $1 EXACTA (3-6) $12.50 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $17.40 $1 SUPERFECTA (6-3-1-2) $171.30 $1 SUPERFECTA (3-6-1-2) $134.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-1) $24.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-1) $34.15

Winner–Best Two Minutes B.g.5 by Successful Appeal out of Special One, by Point Given. Bred by Hinkle Farms & Ben Kessinger (KY). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Davis, Sandy and Mueller, Martin. Winner–Street Vision Dbb.g.4 by Street Sense out of Emmy's Storm, by Stormy Atlantic. Bred by Affirmed Investment Corp (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Norman Stables, LLC and Wagner, Cory. Mutuel Pool $250,316 Daily Double Pool $30,735 Exacta Pool $125,254 Superfecta Pool $72,752 Trifecta Pool $88,537. Claimed–Papa Turf by E-Racing.Com. Trainer: Brian Koriner. Claimed–Los Borrachos by Leopoldo Urbina. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-6-6) paid $74.60. $1 Pick Three (5-6-3) paid $66.30. Pick Three Pool $38,599.

STREET VISION stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn and rallied under urging through the stretch to get up on the wire to share the victory. BEST TWO MINUTES close up stalking the pace between foes on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch, bid between horses in midstretch and battled between foes to the end. PAPA TURF saved ground stalking the pace, slipped through inside in the stretch to gain a short lead, came a bit off the rail in midstretch, battled between foes in deep stretch and held third. LOS BORRACHOS settled just off the rail, came out on the turn and three deep a quarter mile out, swung five wide into the stretch and finished well five across the track on the line. LOGAN'S MOON stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch, bid outside foes in midstretch and continued willingly between horses late. MAGIC TASTE chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the turn and between foes leaving the turn and lacked a rally. TOUGH BUT NICE sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch, was between horses nearing midstretch and weakened in the final furlong.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.79 46.34 1:09.98 1:21.92 1:33.81

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Accountability 122 1 4 7–½ 8–½ 7–1 6–1½ 1–hd Stevens 6.50 11 Lymebyrd 122 11 2 3–1 4–1 3–hd 2–1 2–½ Pedroza 18.90 2 Six Point Rack 122 2 8 8–hd 7–hd 6–½ 4–½ 3–nk Prat 8.50 7 The Big Train 124 7 11 11 10–½ 8–hd 7–2 4–1¼ Nakatani 4.00 9 Highly Acclaimed 122 9 1 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 1–½ 5–½ T Baze 28.70 8 Lovely Anzi 124 8 5 2–1½ 2–1 2–hd 3–1 6–2¼ Bejarano 2.20 6 Popular Kid 120 6 6 9–1½ 9–1 9–1 8–1½ 7–hd Elliott 5.80 3 Spiritual Warrior 122 3 10 4–½ 5–1 5–1 5–hd 8–1¼ Van Dyke 6.70 5 Plain Wrap 124 5 9 10–½ 11 11 11 9–¾ Gonzalez 39.20 10 Hot Perfection 117 10 3 5–1 6–½ 10–1½ 10–1 10–11¼ Roman 44.30 4 Packin Heat 124 4 7 6–hd 3–hd 4–hd 9–hd 11 Blanc 26.40

1 ACCOUNTABILITY 15.00 7.40 4.60 11 LYMEBYRD 13.80 6.80 2 SIX POINT RACK 5.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1) $74.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $33.80 $1 EXACTA (1-11) $115.50 $1 SUPERFECTA (1-11-2-7) $6,093.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-11-2) $654.15

Winner–Accountability Grr.c.3 by Acclamation out of Roberta's Mango, by Bold Badgett. Bred by Old English Rancho (CA). Trainer: Rafael Becerra. Owner: Brazeau Thoroughbred Farms L.P., Newhart, Paul L. and Martin, Craig. Mutuel Pool $330,085 Daily Double Pool $39,647 Exacta Pool $168,897 Superfecta Pool $109,737 Trifecta Pool $130,084. Scratched–Odin, Tribal Roar. $1 Pick Three (6-3-1) paid $93.60. Pick Three Pool $44,606. $1 Pick Three (6-6-1) paid $204.50.

ACCOUNTABILITY saved ground chasing the pace, came out in upper stretch and rallied between horses under urging to get up in the final stride. LYMEBYRD four wide early, went three deep into the first turn then stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, bid outside the pacesetter in midstretch, gained the advantage in deep stretch and was edged late. SIX POINT RACK chased between horses then outside leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied through the drive and between foes late. THE BIG TRAIN settled outside a rival, split horses on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and finished well outside foes. HIGHLY ACCLAIMED sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, fought back in the stretch and weakened some late. LOVELY ANZI stalked off the rail, bid between horses into the second turn then tracked again, was between foes into the stretch and was outfinished. POPULAR KID four wide into the first turn, angled in and chased a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SPIRITUAL WARRIOR pulled early, chased a bit off the rail then inside leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch and could not summon the necessary response. PLAIN WRAP settled off the rail then outside a rival, came out into the second turn and four wide into the stretch and did not rally. HOT PERFECTION angled in outside a rival then chased between horses, went three deep on the second turn and outside a rival into the stretch and weakened. PACKIN HEAT four wide on the first turn, moved up for wide on the backstretch, bid three deep into the second turn, dropped back leaving that turn, angled in entering the stretch and had little left for the drive.

NINTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.86 46.02 1:11.16 1:24.12

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Orejas 120 6 7 3–hd 3–1 1–hd 1–hd Risenhoover 4.80 5 Inhibition 122 5 5 6–½ 2–½ 2–3 2–5¼ Gonzalez 3.10 3 Southern Thunder 120 3 9 4–hd 5–hd 5–2 3–½ Pedroza 13.80 2 Empire Ruler 120 2 12 11–hd 11–hd 6–1½ 4–hd Bejarano 5.60 1 Taste's Legend 122 1 2 9–1½ 6–1 4–½ 5–¾ Mt Garcia 16.00 9 Fall Harvest 120 9 1 2–1 1–hd 3–1 6–½ Elliott 16.80 4 Colonial Power 112 4 11 12–½ 10–hd 8–hd 7–1½ Sevilla 15.80 11 Spend It 120 11 10 10–1½ 12–1½ 7–hd 8–3¾ Pena 7.70 13 Californium 113 13 8 5–hd 7–hd 10–3 9–2¾ Solis 5.50 10 Close to Midnight 115 10 4 1–hd 4–½ 9–1½ 10–3¼ Roman 14.30 12 Supreme Giant 114 12 13 13 13 11–3 11–8½ Fuentes 94.70 7 Humid 120 7 3 8–hd 8–½ 12–6 12–7¼ Arias 127.80 8 Washington Road 122 8 6 7–1½ 9–1½ 13 13 Theriot 37.20

6 OREJAS 11.60 6.00 4.20 5 INHIBITION 4.00 3.00 3 SOUTHERN THUNDER 7.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6) $100.60 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $23.40 $1 SUPERFECTA (6-5-3-2) $610.50 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-5-3-2-1) $1,246.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-3) $111.45

Winner–Orejas B.g.3 by Tapizar out of Princess Turandot, by Gold Legend. Bred by Brian Russell Cleveland (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: DA Meah Racing, Cavalli, John, Marasa, William and Peal, Larry. Mutuel Pool $349,050 Daily Double Pool $106,576 Exacta Pool $220,432 Superfecta Pool $151,011 Super High Five Pool $22,185 Trifecta Pool $172,889. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-1-6) paid $236.40. $1 Pick Three (3-1-6) paid $114.30. Pick Three Pool $135,874. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-3/6-1-6) 1610 tickets with 4 correct paid $398.95. Pick Four Pool $841,862. $2 Pick Six (7-5-6-3/6-1-6) 90 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $149.20. $2 Pick Six (7-5-6-3/6-1-6) 2 tickets with 6 correct paid $24,443.20. Pick Six Pool $118,050. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (7-5-6-3/6-1-6) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $51,369.

OREJAS stalked between horses then three deep, bid three wide into and on the turn and into the stretch, took a short lead under left handed urging in midstretch and gamely prevailed. INHIBITION close up stalking the pace between horses, bid between rivals on the turn, put a head in front a quarter mile out, fought back off the rail in the stretch and went willingly to the wire. SOUTHERN THUNDER saved ground stalking the pace, split horses a sixteenth out and edged a rival for the show. EMPIRE RULER chased inside, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and was edged for third. TASTE'S LEGEND settled inside then a bit off the rail, went between horses on the turn, came out in the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. FALL HARVEST had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. COLONIAL POWER chased between horses, steadied off heels leaving the turn and lacked the needed rally. SPEND IT settled outside then off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and also lacked a rally. CALIFORNIUM stalked five wide then four wide on the turn and three deep into the stretch and weakened. CLOSE TO MIDNIGHT dueled outside then stalked three deep into and on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. SUPREME GIANT a bit slow to begin, settled off the rail then angled in three deep, continued outside a rival into the stretch and was not a threat. HUMID chased outside a rival then between foes into the turn, found the rail into the stretch and had little left for the drive. WASHINGTON ROAD stalked four wide between foes, dropped back fast on the turn and gave way.