Racing! TVG has a real good Sunday, especially betting Del Mar

Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, November 12. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. 8th day of a 16-day meet. Cloudy & Fast

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $62,500-$55,000. Time 23.74 47.98 1:13.03 1:25.38 1:38.25

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Flip the Coin Jan 122 8 2 3–1½ 3–2½ 1–3 1–6 1–7¼ Gutierrez 1.20 7 Croatian 122 7 1 2–hd 2–hd 2–2 2–4 2–6¼ Van Dyke 8.20 6 Shackalov 119 6 3 5–1 4–hd 5–1 3–hd 3–1¼ T Baze 23.70 2 It's a New Year 119 2 8 8 8 6–½ 5–4½ 4–1¾ Prat 2.50 5 Charlie Cowden 122 5 7 6–hd 6–1½ 4–hd 4–½ 5–¾ Nakatani 11.20 4 Alphadar 122 4 6 7–6 7–½ 7–3½ 6–2 6–11½ Elliott 38.50 1 Arno's Mane Man 117 1 4 4–hd 5–½ 8 8 7–3 Roman 9.40 3 Big and Loud 122 3 5 1–hd 1–hd 3–hd 7–3½ 8 Talamo 8.20

8 FLIP THE COIN JAN 4.40 2.80 2.60 7 CROATIAN 8.00 6.00 6 SHACKALOV 6.40

$1 EXACTA (8-7) $17.50 $2 QUINELLA (7-8) $19.20 $1 SUPERFECTA (8-7-6-2) $330.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-7-6) $52.25

Winner–Flip the Coin Jan Ch.c.2 by Trappe Shot out of Aheadnotatail, by Unbridled. Bred by Meg Buckley & Mike Buckley (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: ERJ Racing LLC., Purple Rein Racing, Westside Racing and Rothblum, Steve. Mutuel Pool $221,270 Exacta Pool $132,336 Quinella Pool $5,917 Superfecta Pool $58,738 Trifecta Pool $93,210. Claimed–Arno's Mane Man by Ruis Racing LLC. Trainer: Mick Ruis. Scratched–none.

FLIP THE COIN JAN dueled three deep, kicked clear off the rail on the second turn and drew off under a moderate hand ride and a long hold late while drifting in. CROATIAN vied for command between horses, angled to the rail nearing the stretch and was clearly second best. SHACKALOV stalked outside a rival, split horses on the second turn, angled to the inside for the stretch and held third. IT'S A NEW YEAR dwelt at the break to be away well behind the field, saved ground on the first turn, came out on the backstretch, went three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and bested the others. CHARLIE COWDEN broke a bit slowly, chased outside a rival, continued outside on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. ALPHADAR settled inside then a bit off the rail, was in a bit tight leaving the second turn then angled to the inside and did not rally. ARNO'S MANE MAN saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the second turn, came out some in the stretch and gave way. BIG AND LOUD had speed between horses then dueled a bit off the rail, fell back while lugging out leaving the second turn, drifted out in the stretch, gave way and was eased in the final furlong. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the start before ruling IT'S A NEW YEAR was the cause of his own trouble.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 23.72 47.77 1:12.15 1:23.93 1:35.82

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Full Access 118 6 7 5–1½ 1–½ 1–hd 1–1½ 1–¾ Desormeaux 1.70 7 Red Carpet Cat 118 7 5 4–1 3–1 2–1 2–1 2–1¾ Bejarano 14.50 2 Allaboutmike 118 2 1 1–1½ 4–2 3–½ 3–1½ 3–nk Prat 2.20 8 Kona Dreams 120 8 4 2–½ 2–hd 4–1 4–1 4–½ Van Dyke 9.40 1 Swinging Star 122 1 2 3–hd 5–1 5–1½ 5–½ 5–1½ Nakatani 4.90 5 My Man Chuckles 118 5 8 8 7–hd 6–½ 6–1½ 6–½ Frey 8.20 3 Arch Prince 118 3 3 6–2 6–2½ 7–1½ 7–5½ 7–5½ T Baze 17.20 4 Moonlight Blue 113 4 6 7–hd 8 8 8 8 Roman 62.30

6 FULL ACCESS 5.40 4.00 2.60 7 RED CARPET CAT 11.40 5.00 2 ALLABOUTMIKE 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6) $15.80 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $26.40 $2 QUINELLA (6-7) $33.60 $1 SUPERFECTA (6-7-2-8) $397.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-2) $48.40

Winner–Full Access Dbb.g.3 by Sapphire Cat out of Alice Portlock, by Sahm. Bred by Lori Gallegos (CA). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Bran Jam Stable. Mutuel Pool $276,063 Daily Double Pool $71,194 Exacta Pool $141,270 Quinella Pool $5,927 Superfecta Pool $64,200 Trifecta Pool $102,815. Scratched–none.

FULL ACCESS stalked the early pace, pulled his way up three deep between foes to the lead on the backstretch, angled in and inched clear into the second turn, met the bid of the runner-up leaving that turn, inched clear again in the stretch, came a bit off the rail and held under urging. RED CARPET CAT in tight early, stalked three deep, pulled four wide with a bid on the backstretch, bid again outside the winner leaving the second turn then came back on at that one late. ALLABOUTMIKE sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled then relinquished command on the backstretch, came a bit off the rail, swung three wide into the stretch and held third. KONA DREAMS stalked three deep then angled in, bid between horses on the backstretch, found the inside into and on the second turn, continued inside in the stretch and was edged for the show. SWINGING STAR saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit of the inside into the second turn, swung four wide into the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award. MY MAN CHUCKLES settled outside a rival, split horses on the second turn, continued a bit off the rail into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ARCH PRINCE chased a bit off the rail, came out and went three deep into and on the second turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. MOONLIGHT BLUE tugged his way along and angled in early, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and weakened.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 22.33 45.82 57.80 1:10.32

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Pray Hard 117 8 1 1–1 1–2 1–2½ 1–3½ Roman 2.50 3 Airfoil 122 2 2 4–1½ 3–½ 2–2 2–¾ Jimenez 3.30 8 Madelyn's Wild Max 120 7 5 9 6–1½ 5–4 3–5¼ Pena 3.90 2 Kafister 120 1 3 2–½ 2–hd 3–2½ 4–1 T Baze 2.60 4 Lambo Luxx 115 3 8 6–hd 4–hd 4–½ 5–2½ Fuentes 10.10 7 Brave Julian 118 6 6 8–2 7–1 6–2½ 6–7¾ Pereira 48.10 5 Changing Karma 120 4 7 7–hd 9 8–1 7–4¼ Boulanger 47.80 6 Moving 118 5 9 5–hd 8–1 9 8 Conner 40.10 10 Prohibition 118 9 4 3–1 5–3 7–½ dnf Pedroza 28.00

9 PRAY HARD 7.00 4.00 3.20 3 AIRFOIL 4.00 3.00 8 MADELYN'S WILD MAX 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-9) $26.80 $1 EXACTA (9-3) $10.70 $2 QUINELLA (3-9) $11.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (9-3-8-2) $97.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-3-8) $18.10

Winner–Pray Hard Dbb.g.6 by Kafwain out of Unbridled Prayer, by Songandaprayer. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Haymes, Neil, Sterling Stables LLC, Westside Racing Stable and O'Neill, Doug. Mutuel Pool $225,559 Daily Double Pool $25,660 Exacta Pool $138,501 Quinella Pool $5,154 Superfecta Pool $71,037 Trifecta Pool $101,887. Claimed–Airfoil by Loooch Racing Stables, Inc. and Summertime Racing. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–Ajac, Chromium. $1 Pick Three (8-6-9) paid $36.80. Pick Three Pool $74,628.

PRAY HARD sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside and won clear under urging. AIRFOIL stalked a bit off the rail then three deep between foes leaving the turn, continued off the rail into the stretch and held second. MADELYN'S WILD MAX five wide early, angled in and settled a bit off the rail, came out in the stretch and was edged for the place. KAFISTER saved ground stalking the pace throughout and weakened in the stretch. LAMBO LUXX steadied early, chased between horses, came out and bumped a rival a half mile out, continued outside, ranged up four wide leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and also weakened. BRAVE JULIAN stalked four wide, steadied when bumped a half mile out, continued outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. CHANGING KARMA chased between horses then outside a rival on the turn and did not rally. MOVING broke inward and bumped a rival in a slow start, settled off the rail then angled in and saved ground to no avail. PROHIBITION stalked three deep then outside a rival, continued between foes leaving the turn, took a bad step in midstretch and was pulled up and vanned off.

FOURTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.11 45.28 1:10.22 1:17.20

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 War Heroine 120 2 2 1–3 1–3½ 1–8 1–6¾ Prat 8.50 9 Summer's Indy 120 8 6 5–½ 3–1 2–hd 2–2¼ Arroyo, Jr. 1.00 1 Beyond Pleasure 120 1 1 4–hd 6–2 4–1½ 3–1¾ Desormeaux 19.10 6 Thirteen Squared 120 6 3 2–hd 2–1 3–1½ 4–hd Van Dyke 4.50 7 Bella Be Ready 115 7 4 6–1 5–hd 6–2½ 5–ns Roman 9.00 3 Star Dreamin 120 3 7 3–1 4–2 5–½ 6–3 Elliott 27.40 4 Spring Lily 120 4 5 7–1 7–hd 7–1½ 7–¾ Smith 4.40 5 Instinctual Kash 120 5 8 8 8 8 8 Pena 24.50

2 WAR HEROINE 19.00 5.80 4.20 9 SUMMER'S INDY 2.80 2.20 1 BEYOND PLEASURE 6.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-2) $92.80 $1 EXACTA (2-9) $26.10 $2 QUINELLA (2-9) $16.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (2-9-1-6) $745.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-9-1) $101.60

Winner–War Heroine Dbb.f.2 by Lonhro (AUS) out of War Tigress, by War Chant. Bred by Waymore LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $311,697 Daily Double Pool $29,596 Exacta Pool $177,820 Quinella Pool $8,570 Superfecta Pool $89,339 Trifecta Pool $132,355. Scratched–Jazzy. $1 Pick Three (6-9-2) paid $105.50. Pick Three Pool $68,016.

WAR HEROINE sped to a clear early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, was ridden along to widen in the stretch and was under a long hold late. SUMMER'S INDY stalked three deep then outside a rival or off the rail on the turn, was three wide into the stretch and clearly second best. BEYOND PLEASURE saved ground chasing the pace, had the rider lose the whip into the stretch and bested the others. THIRTEEN SQUARED stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. BELLA BE READY settled outside a rival, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and did not rally. STAR DREAMIN between horses early, chased a bit off the rail to the stretch and lacked a further response. SPRING LILY settled a bit off the rail, angled on the turn and weakened. INSTINCTUAL KASH unhurried outside a rival on the backstretch, continued outside that one on the turn and had little left for the stretch.

FIFTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 22.71 45.32 57.02

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Reign On 118 5 5 4–hd 4–1 4–1½ 1–½ Frey 5.50 1 Secreto Primero 120 1 6 7–hd 8–2½ 8–2½ 2–ns Talamo 1.60 9 Salient 120 9 4 3–2½ 3–2½ 1–hd 3–nk Pereira 14.10 7 It's Just Bob 120 7 3 2–hd 2–hd 2–½ 4–hd Pena 56.50 6 Rough Passage 113 6 1 1–hd 1–hd 3–2 5–¾ Solis 42.70 8 Bourque 115 8 7 8–3 7–1½ 7–hd 6–½ Fuentes 5.20 2 Aotearoa 120 2 2 5–½ 6–½ 5–hd 7–nk Maldonado 8.20 3 General Ike 120 3 8 6–1 5–hd 6–½ 8–½ T Baze 2.80 4 Magic Taste 115 4 9 9 9 9 9 Roman 41.80

5 REIGN ON (GB) 13.00 4.80 3.20 1 SECRETO PRIMERO 3.20 2.40 9 SALIENT 6.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $129.80 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $20.00 $2 QUINELLA (1-5) $15.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (5-1-9-7) $2,220.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-9) $84.05

Winner–Reign On (GB) Ch.g.3 by Equiano (FR) out of Queens Jubilee (GB), by Cayman Kai (IRE). Bred by J. A. and M. A. Knox (GB). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: R3 Racing, Breidbart, Murray and Manzani, Ron. Mutuel Pool $342,583 Daily Double Pool $40,046 Exacta Pool $195,131 Quinella Pool $7,874 Superfecta Pool $116,136 Trifecta Pool $162,645. Scratched–Zuri Chop (FR). $1 Pick Three (9-2-5) paid $296.20. Pick Three Pool $64,829. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-6-9/11-2-5) 5 correct paid $1,614.80. Pick Five Pool $557,623.

REIGN ON (GB) stalked outside a rival then off the rail, came out into the stretch and rallied under left handed urging to get up four wide on the line. SECRETO PRIMERO saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and closed willingly five wide on the line. SALIENT had good early speed and dueled three deep, took a short lead into the stretch, battled gamely through the final furlong and held third between foes late. IT'S JUST BOB dueled between horses, fought back between foes in the stretch and was edged for the show. ROUGH PASSAGE had speed between rivals then dueled inside, fought back along the rail through the stretch and continued willingly. BOURQUE stalked the pace outside, went four wide on the turn and into the stretch and also continued willingly but was outfinished. AOTEAROA saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and was outfinished between foes late. GENERAL IKE broke in a bit, pulled between horses then outside a rival, split foes three deep on the turn, angled in outside a rival into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. MAGIC TASTE settled a bit off the rail then inside, continued along the fence on the turn and in the stretch and was outfinished.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.14 47.07 1:11.74 1:24.32 1:37.16

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Got Even 119 7 1 2–1½ 2–1½ 1–hd 1–1½ 1–ns Roman 2.80 7 Sheer Flattery 120 6 6 6–1 6–2 5–1½ 2–hd 2–1 Smith 2.50 3 Senator Robert 124 2 3 4–2 4–1 4–1 3–½ 3–1½ Pena 8.20 9 Just Kidding 124 8 4 3–hd 3–½ 3–hd 4–1 4–½ Puglisi 7.90 4 General Kitten 120 3 7 7–2½ 7–4 8 6–hd 5–2¼ Van Dyke 5.10 6 Liberty Park 120 5 8 8 8 7–½ 7–hd 6–2¼ Arroyo, Jr. 13.70 1 Absolutely Stylish 120 1 2 1–hd 1–hd 2–1 5–2 7–ns Bejarano 5.80 5 Incredible Luck 124 4 5 5–½ 5–½ 6–1 8 8 Blanc 19.90

8 GOT EVEN 7.60 4.00 2.80 7 SHEER FLATTERY 3.20 2.80 3 SENATOR ROBERT 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8) $56.40 $1 EXACTA (8-7) $11.70 $2 QUINELLA (7-8) $9.20 $1 SUPERFECTA (8-7-3-9) $382.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-7-3) $30.30

Winner–Got Even Dbb.g.8 by Stephen Got Even out of Kathryns Birthday, by Blare of Trumpets. Bred by Madera Thoroughbreds LLC (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Sinnott Family Trust. Mutuel Pool $301,676 Daily Double Pool $39,187 Exacta Pool $159,820 Quinella Pool $8,320 Superfecta Pool $76,209 Trifecta Pool $116,035. Scratched–Ike Walker. $1 Pick Three (2-5-8) paid $282.80. Pick Three Pool $76,172.

GOT EVEN bobbled at the start, had speed outside then angled in and dueled outside a rival, took a short lead leaving the turn, inched away into the stretch and held on gamely under left handed urging. SHEER FLATTERY chased three deep then outside a rival, continued outside on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied to bid outside the winner in deep stretch and just missed. SENATOR ROBERT stalked the pace inside then a bit off the rail into and on the second turn and into the stretch, angled in past midstretch and finished with interest. JUST KIDDING four wide early, stalked three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and was outfinished. GENERAL KITTEN settled off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and found his best stride late. LIBERTY PARK broke a bit slowly, raced unhurried off the rail early, continued off the inside on the backstretch, angled in some leaving the second turn and lacked the needed rally. ABSOLUTELY STYLISH had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back leaving the second turn and weakened in the stretch. INCREDIBLE LUCK stalked outside a rival then off the rail, came out into the stretch and also weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.83 46.50 1:11.04 1:23.29 1:35.12

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Icy Street 122 7 11 11 11 6–1 3–½ 1–2¼ Van Dyke 2.10 5 Cascade Rock 122 4 5 3–1½ 2–1½ 2–3 2–3 2–hd Nakatani 4.10 3 Shaky Alibi 122 2 2 1–1 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 3–1¼ Bejarano 5.30 9 Starting Bloc 122 8 1 5–1 4–½ 4–½ 5–2 4–nk Prat 9.90 4 Saldamente 122 3 10 7–½ 6–hd 5–1½ 4–hd 5–1¾ Talamo 11.40 14 Indoctrination 122 11 9 10–1 10–½ 9–hd 7–hd 6–2¼ T Baze 12.40 7 Williston Dude 124 6 7 9–½ 9–2 10–1 8–1 7–1¾ Pedroza 32.30 10 Conquest Smartee 117 9 8 6–1 7–½ 7–½ 9–4 8–3½ Roman 12.00 12 Bellerin 122 10 4 8–hd 8–hd 11 11 9–½ Smith 9.70 1 Confirmed 122 1 3 2–hd 3–2½ 3–2 6–2 10–1 Gutierrez 23.80 6 Papa Jazz 122 5 6 4–hd 5–1 8–1 10–½ 11 Elliott 28.80

8 ICY STREET 6.20 3.40 2.60 5 CASCADE ROCK (IRE) 4.80 3.20 3 SHAKY ALIBI 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-8) $27.20 $1 EXACTA (8-5) $11.40 $2 QUINELLA (5-8) $13.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (8-5-3-9) $304.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-5-3) $24.80

Winner–Icy Street Ch.c.3 by Street Boss out of Icy Pi, by Wild Wonder. Bred by C. Kidder & N. Cole (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Batchelor Family Trust. Mutuel Pool $356,189 Daily Double Pool $41,985 Exacta Pool $201,372 Quinella Pool $9,568 Superfecta Pool $105,424 Trifecta Pool $155,208. Scratched–High Promise, Taniko, Zipman. $1 Pick Three (5-8-8) paid $106.60. Pick Three Pool $84,790.

ICY STREET steadied in tight into the first turn, settled inside, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under some left handed urging in the drive to gain the lead in deep stretch and proved best. CASCADE ROCK (IRE) pulled between horses then stalked outside a rival, bid outside foe on the backstretch to duel for the lead, fought back in the stretch and edged that one for the place. SHAKY ALIBI had speed off the rail then set the pace inside, dueled on the backstretch and second turn, came off the fence in the stretch and was edged late for second. STARTING BLOC chased between foes then inside, came out on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and was outfinished. SALDAMENTE saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and also was outfinished. INDOCTRINATION (IRE) pulled outside and steadied into the first turn, settled outside a rival, swung four wide into the stretch and improved position. WILLISTON DUDE chased between horses then a bit off the rail leaving the second turn and lacked a rally. CONQUEST SMARTEE four wide early, chased three deep between foes, continued three wide into the stretch and weakened. BELLERIN five wide early, chased four wide to the stretch and also weakened. CONFIRMED pulled hard along the inside and steadied and came out into the first turn, stalked a bit off the rail to the stretch and also weakened. PAPA JAZZ fanned out into the first turn, angled in and stalked outside a rival, continued between horses on the second turn and had little left for the drive.

EIGHTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Betty Grable Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.78 45.58 1:09.72 1:22.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Majestic Heat 124 7 3 4–1½ 4–2 1–3 1–3¼ Prat 3.60 8 Barbara Beatrice 124 8 6 7–1 7–2 5–3 2–2½ Pereira 6.10 2 Late 'n Left 120 2 4 2–½ 2–½ 3–½ 3–nk Elliott 5.10 4 How About Zero 118 4 5 3–hd 3–hd 4–1 4–1 Gutierrez 3.00 1 Run for Retts 120 1 8 8 8 6–hd 5–ns Bejarano 28.00 3 Bad Ju Ju 120 3 2 1–hd 1–hd 2–hd 6–2 Van Dyke 3.10 5 Cuddle Alert 122 5 7 5–hd 6–hd 7–½ 7–nk Maldonado 7.10 6 Time for Ebby 120 6 1 6–hd 5–hd 8 8 Talamo 56.50

7 MAJESTIC HEAT 9.20 4.40 3.20 8 BARBARA BEATRICE 6.60 4.20 2 LATE 'N LEFT 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-7) $36.40 $1 EXACTA (7-8) $25.60 $2 QUINELLA (7-8) $29.00 $1 SUPERFECTA (7-8-2-4) $592.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-8-2) $103.65

Winner–Majestic Heat Dbb.m.5 by Unusual Heat out of Chi Chi Nette, by Ole'. Bred by Madeline Auerbach & Barry Abrams (CA). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: M. Auerbach LLC, Bardy Farm and McCauley, Ron. Mutuel Pool $335,412 Daily Double Pool $39,645 Exacta Pool $177,001 Quinella Pool $8,459 Superfecta Pool $84,220 Trifecta Pool $131,276. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (8-8-7) paid $64.70. Pick Three Pool $54,290.

MAJESTIC HEAT prompted the pace four wide, took the advantage nearing the stretch and drew clear under some urging. BARBARA BEATRICE was in a good position stalking the pace three deep on the backstretch and turn, continued off the rail into the stretch and gained the place. LATE 'N LEFT had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and just held third. HOW ABOUT ZERO pressed the pace three deep between foes to the stretch and was edged for the show. RUN FOR RETTS settled inside then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BAD JU JU had speed between horses to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn, came under some urging then had the rider lose the whip in upper stretch and weakened. CUDDLE ALERT angled in and stalked inside, dropped back into the stretch and also weakened. TIME FOR EBBY close up stalking the pace between horses, came out into the stretch and also weakened.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $29,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.17 47.90 1:12.36 1:24.29 1:36.26

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Banze No Oeste 118 9 10 9–1½ 7–1 6–hd 3–hd 1–hd Desormeaux 3.30 4 Conquest Sabre Cat 120 4 6 4–1 4–hd 4–hd 5–hd 2–ns Bejarano 3.50 1 Taima the Hawk 120 1 4 1–1 1–hd 1–hd 1–1 3–1¼ Van Dyke 7.80 10 Pound Piece 118 10 3 5–½ 5–hd 5–1½ 4–hd 4–½ Blanc 16.90 5 Ebadan 120 5 8 10–6 10–8 10–4 9–½ 5–1 Pedroza 6.50 6 Mithqaal 122 6 5 7–2½ 9–hd 9–hd 8–hd 6–½ Nakatani 6.80 3 Silent Movies 120 3 2 2–1 2–½ 2–1 2–hd 7–½ Franco 10.90 2 Cowboy 120 2 11 8–hd 8–hd 8–1 7–½ 8–¾ Gutierrez 23.30 8 Special Season 120 8 1 3–½ 3–1 3–1 6–2½ 9–hd T Baze 27.50 7 I'malreadythere 118 7 7 6–hd 6–1 7–hd 10–5 10–4¼ Talamo 8.40 11 Colour Me Happy 120 11 9 11 11 11 11 11 Frey 22.70

9 BANZE NO OESTE (BRZ) 8.60 4.00 2.80 4 CONQUEST SABRE CAT 4.20 3.00 1 TAIMA THE HAWK 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-9) $38.00 $1 EXACTA (9-4) $16.10 $2 QUINELLA (4-9) $13.40 $1 SUPERFECTA (9-4-1-10) $959.00 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-4-1-10-5) $2,452.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-4-1) $35.80

Winner–Banze No Oeste (BRZ) B.g.6 by Elusive Quality out of New Rafaela (BRZ), by Royal Academy. Bred by Stud TNT (BRZ). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $374,171 Daily Double Pool $117,095 Exacta Pool $240,388 Quinella Pool $8,737 Superfecta Pool $123,941 Super High Five Pool $24,364 Trifecta Pool $199,476. Scratched–Eleven Zip, Malko (IRE), Rye Patch. $1 Pick Three (8-7-9) paid $69.00. Pick Three Pool $140,895. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-2/8-7-9/12/14) 4 correct paid $122.65. Pick Four Pool $832,548. $2 Pick Six (2-5-8-2/8-7-9/12/14) 6 correct paid $41,691.40. Pick Six Pool $343,247. $2 Pick Six (2-5-8-2/8-7-9/12/14) 5 out of 6 paid $185.80. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (2-5-8-2/8-7-9/12/14) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $53,603. $1 Place Pick All 9 correct paid $237.60. Place Pick All Pool $21,928.

BANZE NO OESTE (BRZ) pulled and chased outside a rival, tugged his way along outside a foe on the backstretch, continued three deep on the second turn and five wide into the stretch, drifted in some in midstretch but rallied under vigorous handling to gain the lead three wide in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. CONQUEST SABRE CAT saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit for room into the stretch then angled in and got through inside and finished willingly. TAIMA THE HAWK broke outward, sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled on the backstretch and second turn, inched away a bit off the rail in the drive, fought back between horses in deep stretch and continued gamely to the end. POUND PIECE (IRE) four wide early, stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. EBADAN (IRE) settled inside then a bit off the rail, went outside a rival on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and found his best stride late. MITHQAAL angled in and saved ground off the pace, continued a bit off the rail on the backstretch and second turn, split rivals twice in the stretch and finished with some interest. SILENT MOVIES stalked a bit off the rail then bid between foes to duel on the backstretch and second turn and weakened in the final furlong. COWBOY squeezed back at the start, settled inside chasing the pace to the stretch and lacked a rally. SPECIAL SEASON (GB) stalked outside a rival then bid three deep on the backstretch and most of the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, steadied between horses in midstretch and weakened. I'MALREADYTHERE pulled early and stalked between horses, came out into the stretch and also weakened. COLOUR ME HAPPY (GB) dropped back and angled in early, saved ground off the pace to the stretch and failed to menace.