Racing! It’s time for Del Mar to get its say on the fall meeting

Del Mar Charts Results for Saturday, November 18. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. 11th day of a 16-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.46 45.12 56.34

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Little Juanito 122 4 8 2–hd 1–1½ 1–3 1–1½ Nakatani 2.10 1 Mesut 117 1 10 10 9–hd 6–2½ 2–1 Roman 23.50 10 New Dancer 122 10 4 3–2 3–hd 2–1 3–¾ Gonzalez 7.10 5 Air On Fire 122 5 9 9–2 8–1½ 5–hd 4–½ Bejarano 3.70 2 Uncle Billy 122 2 7 6–½ 5–hd 4–1 5–1½ Espinoza 3.60 3 Sunday Prophet 119 3 1 5–hd 4–1½ 3–hd 6–4¼ Desormeaux 8.20 7 Vegas Itch 122 7 3 8–½ 10 9–½ 7–nk Conner 50.10 8 Cats Blame 122 8 6 7–hd 7–hd 8–1 8–2¾ Talamo 8.30 9 Dramatic Victory 121 9 5 1–2 2–hd 7–1½ 9–1 Maldonado 31.90 6 Lookingforthewire 119 6 2 4–hd 6–½ 10 10 Ochoa 97.70

4 LITTLE JUANITO 6.20 3.60 2.80 1 MESUT 16.20 9.60 10 NEW DANCER 3.20

$1 EXACTA (4-1) $61.20 $2 QUINELLA (1-4) $82.00 $1 SUPERFECTA (4-1-10-5) $1,608.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-10) $181.65

Winner–Little Juanito Grr.c.3 by Exchange Rate out of More Than Proud, by More Than Ready. Bred by D.J. Stable (KY). Trainer: Victor L. Garcia. Owner: Juan J. Garcia. Mutuel Pool $279,803 Exacta Pool $164,535 Quinella Pool $6,484 Superfecta Pool $81,355 Trifecta Pool $106,468. Scratched–Insubordination, Milhaud, Pure Pursuit, Rak City.

LITTLE JUANITO stalked the pace inside, bid along the rail to gain the lead leaving the turn, inched away, kicked clear and held under energetic handling. MESUT broke in the air and slowly, saved ground, moved up inside leaving the turn, came out into the stretch, split rivals past midstretch and finished well for the place. NEW DANCER angled in and stalked outside a rival, came out into the stretch and held third. AIR ON FIRE broke a bit slowly and was bumped, saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and was edged for the show. UNCLE BILLY pulled his way between horses to stalk the pace, was in tight midway on the turn, came out leaving the turn and five wide into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. SUNDAY PROPHET saved ground stalking the pace, came out some into the stretch, was between rivals in midstretch and lacked a rally. VEGAS ITCH chased between horses then outside a rival on the turn and off the rail into the stretch and lacked a further response. CATS BLAME stalked the pace four wide, was forced six wide leaving the turn and five wide into the stretch and weakened. DRAMATIC VICTORY sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace off the rail, lugged out leaving the turn to be four wide into the stretch and also weakened. LOOKINGFORTHEWIRE bumped at the start, was close up stalking the pace three deep between foes, was forced five wide past the quarter pole and steadied, angled in three deep into the stretch and also weakened.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.48 45.94 58.32 1:10.92

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Big League 122 1 6 5–2½ 5–2 2–½ 1–½ Desormeaux 2.30 8 True Valor 122 7 3 4–½ 2–hd 1–hd 2–5¼ Gutierrez 5.90 4 Burn Me Twice 120 3 1 1–hd 1–hd 3–1 3–1¼ Van Dyke 2.00 7 Red Carpet Cat 120 6 4 3–hd 3–1 4–4 4–¾ Bejarano 3.00 2 Reverend Al 113 2 7 7 6–3½ 5–3½ 5–3¼ Fuentes 27.40 6 Night's Watch 113 5 5 6–1 7 6–1½ 6–19 Roman 19.50 5 Pundy 120 4 2 2–hd 4–1 7 7 Prat 10.30

1 BIG LEAGUE 6.60 4.00 2.60 8 TRUE VALOR 5.60 3.40 4 BURN ME TWICE 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $22.40 $1 EXACTA (1-8) $14.30 $2 QUINELLA (1-8) $19.40 $1 SUPERFECTA (1-8-4-7) $100.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-8-4) $20.95

Winner–Big League Dbb.g.3 by Speightstown out of Reunited, by Dixie Union. Bred by W. S. Farish (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $274,864 Daily Double Pool $59,140 Exacta Pool $153,854 Quinella Pool $6,721 Superfecta Pool $67,863 Trifecta Pool $106,988. Claimed–True Valor by Wayne Detmar. Trainer: J. Desormeaux. Scratched–The Critical Way.

BIG LEAGUE saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch, bid three deep in midstretch, gained the advantage under urging past midstretch and held gamely. TRUE VALOR stalked early then bid four wide and dueled for the lead, battled three deep leaving the turn and into the stretch, took a short lead between foes in midstretch then fought back inside the winner to the wire. BURN ME TWICE had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back along the rail in midstretch and held third. RED CARPET CAT stalked the early pace between rivals then bid three deep between foes to duel for command, battled between horses leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the drive. REVEREND AL broke a bit slowly and was squeezed some, settled inside, steadied and came out off heels into the stretch and lacked a rally. NIGHT'S WATCH settled outside a rival then dropped back off the rail, came a bit wide into the stretch and did not rally. PUNDY dueled outside a rival then between horses, fell back some leaving the turn, found the rail into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the final furlong.

THIRD RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.31 46.07 1:13.59 1:20.86

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Kiss of Dahpespe 115 6 6 3–1 3–3 2–4 1–3¼ Roman 3.70 4 If Only Ida 120 4 3 8 6–hd 4–5 2–½ Pereira 39.70 3 Helen's Tiger 120 3 2 2–2½ 1–½ 1–½ 3–3 Frey 0.60 8 Wicked Sunset 120 8 1 4–hd 5–2½ 3–½ 4–7¾ Gonzalez 33.60 7 Artistic Ministry 120 7 5 7–4 8 6–2½ 5–11½ Gutierrez 11.60 1 Dixie Lassie 113 1 4 6–1 4–hd 7–6 6–4¼ Fuentes 16.00 2 Lucky Stash 120 2 8 1–hd 2–2½ 5–½ 7–12¼ Franco 9.80 5 Yolanda's Stone 120 5 7 5–½ 7–hd 8 8 Pedroza 10.00

6 KISS OF DAHPESPE 9.40 5.40 2.80 4 IF ONLY IDA 23.60 5.80 3 HELEN'S TIGER 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6) $64.60 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $103.90 $2 QUINELLA (4-6) $193.60 $1 SUPERFECTA (6-4-3-8) $2,908.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-3) $132.30

Winner–Kiss of Dahpespe B.f.2 by Shackleford out of Indian Kisses, by Indian Charlie. Bred by Milt Policzer (CA). Trainer: Gary Sherlock. Owner: Russell, Jerome and Russell, Kristina. Mutuel Pool $300,903 Daily Double Pool $29,591 Exacta Pool $178,456 Quinella Pool $8,229 Superfecta Pool $93,211 Trifecta Pool $132,505. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-1-6) paid $70.10. Pick Three Pool $75,215.

KISS OF DAHPESPE broke a bit slowly, chased between horses then stalked off the rail, came out into the stretch, bid outside the leader in midstretch, gained the lead under left handed urging a sixteenth out and won clear. IF ONLY IDA dropped back off the rail then angled in, went inside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch, angled to the inside in the drive and edged a rival late for the place. HELEN'S TIGER dueled outside a rival, took the lead midway on the turn, kicked clear and drifted out into the stretch, fought back off the rail in midstretch, could not match the winner and lost second late. WICKED SUNSET four wide early, chased three deep then off the rail to the stretch and lacked a further response. ARTISTIC MINISTRY settled outside then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. DIXIE LASSIE saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back in the stretch and gave way. LUCKY STASH broke slowly, moved up between horses, dueled off the rail, angled in on the turn and gave way in the stretch. YOLANDA'S STONE bobbled at the start, chased between horses, dropped back a bit off the rail on the turn, had nothing left for the drive and was eased in the final furlong.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 23.15 47.42 1:11.81 1:24.38 1:37.02

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Hardboot 120 1 3 6–1 6–1½ 5–2½ 2–1 1–ns Elliott 5.40 3 Smart Knows Smart 120 3 1 3–1 4–2½ 4–2 1–1 2–½ Pedroza 12.90 10 Push Through 120 10 9 10–10 10–15 8–1½ 7–5 3–¾ Gutierrez 14.80 7 Minister's Glory 120 7 10 9–2 9–2 6–1½ 6–hd 4–2¼ Talamo 27.00 5 Croissant 120 5 4 2–3½ 2–1½ 2–hd 5–1 5–4 Van Dyke 12.80 11 Rustic Canyon 115 11 6 1–hd 1–½ 1–1 3–hd 6–1 Roman 6.70 2 Buck Duane 120 2 2 4–1½ 3–½ 3–½ 4–hd 7–1½ Bejarano 6.10 6 Dark Paradise 113 6 7 7–hd 8–½ 9–1 9–1½ 8–½ Fuentes 63.80 4 Dos Palos 120 4 5 5–hd 5–hd 7–hd 8–½ 9–1¾ Conner 27.90 8 Jersey's Heat 120 8 8 8–hd 7–hd 10–15 10–20 10–25¼ Pereira 2.40 9 Infuriated Gary 121 9 11 11 11 11 11 11 Nakatani 4.50

1 HARDBOOT 12.80 6.40 4.40 3 SMART KNOWS SMART 11.80 8.00 10 PUSH THROUGH 8.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1) $68.80 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $86.30 $2 QUINELLA (1-3) $92.00 $1 SUPERFECTA (1-3-10-7) $19,927.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-10) $960.25

Winner–Hardboot B.c.2 by Lucky Pulpit out of Mme. Espionage, by Cryptoclearance. Bred by James Mann (CA). Trainer: Michele Dollase. Owner: Silver Creek Stables. Mutuel Pool $369,450 Daily Double Pool $33,665 Exacta Pool $265,428 Quinella Pool $10,281 Superfecta Pool $115,147 Trifecta Pool $170,767. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-6-1) paid $177.80. Pick Three Pool $76,860.

HARDBOOT stalked inside, came out into the stretch, rallied under some left handed urging, drifted in late to brush with the runner-up but got up nearing the wire. SMART KNOWS SMART stalked outside a rival, bid three deep into the stretch, gained the lead, inched away in midstretch, drifted out and fought back in the final sixteenth, brushed with the winner late and was edged at the line. PUSH THROUGH four wide early, angled in and saved ground off the pace, moved up inside leaving the second turn, came out in upper stretch, split rivals in deep stretch and finished willingly inside the top pair. MINISTER'S GLORY between foes early, angled in and chased inside, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and also finished with interest. CROISSANT had good early speed and dueled inside, stalked on the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened some. RUSTIC CANYON angled in and dueled outside a rival, inched away and angled in on the second turn, fought back inside in upper stretch and weakened in the final furlong. BUCK DUANE pulled along the inside then stalked from the rail then a bit off the fence, bid between horses into the stretch and also weakened in the final furlong. DARK PARADISE chased three deep to the stretch and lacked the needed rally. DOS PALOS between horses early, chased outside a rival to the stretch and weakened. JERSEY'S HEAT three deep into the first turn, chased between horses on the backstretch and second turn and weakened in the drive. INFURIATED GARY unhurried off the rail early, dropped farther back on the backstretch and second turn and was always outrun.

FIFTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Desi Arnaz Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.55 45.93 1:10.57 1:23.69

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Dream Tree 120 5 3 2–1 2–1 1–2 1–ns Van Dyke 1.00 3 Midnight Bisou 118 2 5 5 5 3–1 2–5¼ Bejarano 2.40 5 Secret Spice 121 4 2 1–1 1–1 2–1 3–2 Nakatani 11.60 2 Ms Bad Behavior 120 1 4 3–1 3–1½ 4–4½ 4–5½ Pereira 2.40 4 Smiling Tigress 120 3 1 4–½ 4–½ 5 5 T Baze 23.50

6 DREAM TREE 4.00 2.80 2.40 3 MIDNIGHT BISOU 2.80 2.40 5 SECRET SPICE 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6) $28.00 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $4.70 $2 QUINELLA (3-6) $5.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (6-3-5-2) $23.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-5) $11.00

Winner–Dream Tree B.f.2 by Uncle Mo out of Afleet Maggi, by Afleet Alex. Bred by Mike Freeny & Pat Freeny (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Phoenix Thoroughbred III. Mutuel Pool $331,692 Daily Double Pool $43,824 Exacta Pool $146,417 Quinella Pool $6,307 Superfecta Pool $52,379 Trifecta Pool $96,052. Scratched–Steph Being Steph. $1 Pick Three (6-1-6) paid $96.60. Pick Three Pool $96,304. 50-Cent Pick Five (4/11/12/13/14-1-6-1-1/6) 5 correct paid $822.70. Pick Five Pool $585,686.

DREAM TREE stalked the pace off the rail, bid outside a rival on the turn, took the lead into the stretch, kicked clear under left handed urging and held gamely. MIDNIGHT BISOU bumped at the start, angled in and stalked inside, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and closed willingly to just miss. SECRET SPICE broke in a bit, sped to the early lead, set the pace off the rail, angled in and dueled on the turn and into the stretch and held third. MS BAD BEHAVIOR broke out and bumped the runner-up, saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and weakened. SMILING TIGRESS chased off the rail then outside a rival on the backstretch and turn, came a bit wide into the stretch, drifted to the inside in the final furlong and also weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.07 44.45 56.17

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Painting Corners 113 3 1 2–hd 2–1 1–hd 1–1 Roman 2.80 7 Bowie 118 7 4 4–1 3–hd 2–1 2–ns Prat 3.90 1 Lajatico 120 1 7 5–1 4–1½ 3–1½ 3–1 Frey 3.20 5 Phantom Proton 118 5 6 7–1 6–1 5–2 4–1½ Gutierrez 10.10 10 Yuvetsi 118 10 9 9–2 9–4 6–½ 5–2¾ Van Dyke 18.00 2 Red Livy 120 2 5 1–hd 1–hd 4–2 6–nk T Baze 10.20 9 Zero Zee 118 9 8 6–hd 7–1½ 7–1½ 7–1¾ Talamo 7.80 4 Dashin Ashen 120 4 3 8–2 8–½ 8–1½ 8–¾ Orozco 71.20 8 Go Argento 118 8 10 10 10 10 9–7¼ Pedroza 29.70 6 Little Voice 120 6 2 3–1 5–hd 9–3 10 Maldonado 9.80

3 PAINTING CORNERS 7.60 4.00 3.00 7 BOWIE 4.80 3.80 1 LAJATICO (GB) 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3) $20.80 $1 EXACTA (3-7) $21.10 $2 QUINELLA (3-7) $23.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (3-7-1-5) $504.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-1) $34.60

Winner–Painting Corners Dbb.f.3 by Pleasant Strike out of Adorable Heidi, by Gimmeawink. Bred by Faraway Farm (FL). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable and Slam Dunk Racing. Mutuel Pool $384,742 Daily Double Pool $40,047 Exacta Pool $228,943 Quinella Pool $13,845 Superfecta Pool $106,828 Trifecta Pool $163,196. Claimed–Lajatico (GB) by J. Kruljac. Trainer: J. Kruljac. Scratched–Not too Shiny, Snow Cloud (IRE), Wonderful Lie. $1 Pick Three (1-6-3) paid $71.70. Pick Three Pool $98,183.

PAINTING CORNERS dueled between horses then outside a rival on the turn, took the lead past the quarter pole, inched away into the stretch, fought back under some urging inside the runner-up in the final furlong and edged away again late. BOWIE pressed the pace four wide then stalked off the rail leaving the backstretch, continued outside a rival on the turn, re-bid three deep into the stretch, battled outside the winner in the final furlong, could not quite match that one late and just held second. LAJATICO (GB) saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, angled in some in the final furlong and was edged for the place. PHANTOM PROTON chased between horses then a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, swung three deep into the stretch and was outfinished. YUVETSI settled off the rail then angled in a bit off the fence, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and bested the others. RED LIVY (IRE) had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and weakened in the stretch. ZERO ZEE chased three deep then outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. DASHIN ASHEN angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and could not summon the necessary response. GO ARGENTO settled off the rail then angled in and saved ground to the stretch, came out in the drive and did not rally. LITTLE VOICE dueled between horses then three deep leaving the backstretch, dropped back on the turn and gave way.

SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.30 45.48 57.65 1:11.07

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Go On Mary 122 5 1 1–1 1–hd 1–1½ 1–1½ Prat 1.90 4 Party Hostess 122 4 2 2–½ 2–2½ 2–2½ 2–1¾ Gutierrez 2.30 6 Li'l Grazen 115 6 6 3–hd 3–hd 3–1½ 3–¾ Roman 5.60 7 Little Nati 113 7 7 5–1 6–1½ 5–1½ 4–½ Fuentes 30.40 1 Demigoddess 113 1 5 7–½ 7–1½ 6–1½ 5–3¾ Franco 22.90 8 Princess Dorian 122 8 3 4–1 4–2½ 4–1½ 6–1¾ Maldonado 4.40 3 Reckless Charm 124 3 4 8 8 8 7–7¾ Talamo 11.60 2 Christy Jackson 122 2 8 6–2 5–hd 7–½ 8 T Baze 16.10

5 GO ON MARY 5.80 3.20 2.60 4 PARTY HOSTESS 3.40 2.80 6 LI'L GRAZEN 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5) $27.00 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $8.50 $2 QUINELLA (4-5) $7.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (5-4-6-7) $304.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-6) $18.75

Winner–Go On Mary B.f.3 by Broken Vow out of Blue Orleans, by Bluegrass Cat. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: McShane Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $327,927 Daily Double Pool $32,160 Exacta Pool $181,640 Quinella Pool $7,550 Superfecta Pool $98,756 Trifecta Pool $141,499. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-3-5) paid $27.00. Pick Three Pool $80,502.

GO ON MARY sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, dueled along the rail on the turn, edged away again in the stretch and proved best under urging. PARTY HOSTESS stalked the pace a bit off the rail, bid outside the winner on the turn and into the stretch, could not quite match that one in the final furlong but bested the others. LI'L GRAZEN close up stalking the pace between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and held third. LITTLE NATI chased off the rail then outside a rival into and on the turn and was outfinished for the show. DEMIGODDESS saved ground chasing the pace, came out some in upper stretch then angled back in and put in a late bid at a minor award. PRINCESS DORIAN stalked three deep then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. RECKLESS CHARM tossed her head some at the start, settled outside a rival then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. CHRISTY JACKSON broke out and bobbled in a bit of a slow start, moved up between horses then stalked inside, continued along the rail on the turn and in the stretch and had little left for the drive.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 24.18 49.23 1:13.06 1:24.64 1:36.26

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Harbour Master 120 8 8 7–1 6–2 5–hd 3–1 1–1 Desormeaux 2.00 4 Radio Silence 121 4 3 2–1 2–1 2–1 2–½ 2–ns Nakatani 2.10 3 Fly to Mars 115 3 1 1–½ 1–hd 1–1½ 1–1 3–¾ Roman 6.90 8 Hootie 120 7 7 5–1 5–½ 6–1½ 4–1 4–1¼ Prat 2.80 5 South Americain 120 5 5 8 8 8 6–hd 5–1½ T Baze 26.30 7 Buckys Pick 120 6 2 4–½ 3–1 4–1 5–1 6–2¾ Talamo 22.50 2 Farley 120 2 4 6–hd 7–hd 7–hd 7–1½ 7–12¼ Gutierrez 44.40 1 Thorpe d'Oro 120 1 6 3–hd 4–hd 3–hd 8 8 Maldonado 18.60

9 HARBOUR MASTER (GB) 6.00 3.20 2.60 4 RADIO SILENCE 3.40 3.20 3 FLY TO MARS 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-9) $21.00 $1 EXACTA (9-4) $8.50 $2 QUINELLA (4-9) $7.60 $1 SUPERFECTA (9-4-3-8) $82.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-4-3) $22.50

Winner–Harbour Master (GB) Dbb.c.3 by Harbour Watch (IRE) out of Roodeye (GB), by Inchinor (GB). Bred by Mrs R. F. Johnson Houghton (GB). Trainer: James M. Cassidy. Owner: D P Racing. Mutuel Pool $390,534 Daily Double Pool $43,433 Exacta Pool $208,866 Quinella Pool $9,144 Superfecta Pool $111,593 Trifecta Pool $156,577. Scratched–Midnight Pleasure. $1 Pick Three (3-5-9) paid $36.80. Pick Three Pool $55,368.

HARBOUR MASTER (GB) pulled some and chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front three wide in deep stretch and inched away late. RADIO SILENCE also pulled then pressed the pace outside a rival, stalked leaving the second turn, re-bid between foes in deep stretch and edged a rival for the place. FLY TO MARS had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, inched away on the second turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, fought back in deep stretch and was edged for second. HOOTIE pulled under a hold and bumped with a rival then steadied into the first turn, stalked between foes, found the rail in the stretch and was outfinished. SOUTH AMERICAIN settled inside then steadied off heels into the first turn, chased outside a rival on the backstretch and second turn and lacked the needed rally. BUCKYS PICK was in a good position stalking the pace three deep, continued three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. FARLEY pulled and bumped into the first turn then steadied in tight early on that turn, saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and weakened. THORPE D'ORO stalked the pace inside, moved up a bit leaving the second turn then steadied in tight past the quarter pole and dropped back in the stretch.

NINTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Waiver Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.23 45.20 1:10.13 1:16.97

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Tough But Nice 124 5 2 1–2 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–½ T Baze 13.10 8 Make It a Triple 124 8 3 3–2 2–hd 2–1½ 2–3¼ Bejarano 2.20 7 Lindante 124 7 7 6–2½ 4–1 3–hd 3–1 Risenhoover 24.30 1 Braddock 117 1 4 5–hd 6–2½ 7–3½ 4–½ Roman 2.70 6 My Man Chuckles 122 6 1 2–1 3–hd 4–2½ 5–½ Frey 4.90 4 Bolitar 124 4 6 4–hd 5–2½ 5–2 6–1 Conner 10.40 3 Gentrified 122 3 8 8 7–1 6–hd 7–¾ Prat 6.00 2 All Star Parade 124 2 5 7–1½ 8 8 8 Pedroza 9.00

5 TOUGH BUT NICE 28.20 13.40 7.60 8 MAKE IT A TRIPLE 4.20 3.40 7 LINDANTE 7.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-5) $100.40 $1 EXACTA (5-8) $49.60 $2 QUINELLA (5-8) $40.60 $1 SUPERFECTA (5-8-7-1) $1,893.90 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-8-7-1-6) $25,917.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-7) $264.90

Winner–Tough But Nice Dbb.c.4 by Good Journey out of Try to Be Nice, by Vindication. Bred by BG Stables (KY). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: BG Stables and Palma, Hector. Mutuel Pool $334,334 Daily Double Pool $118,972 Exacta Pool $182,236 Quinella Pool $7,315 Superfecta Pool $100,646 Super High Five Pool $78,077 Trifecta Pool $137,471. Claimed–Braddock by Tricar Stables, Inc. Trainer: Sal Gonzalez. Claimed–My Man Chuckles by Messineo, Nancy and Sands, Bruce. Trainer: Richard Baltas. Claimed–Gentrified by Mueller, Martin, Scott, Michael, Seymour, Lauri and Cerin, Vladimir. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-9-5) paid $123.60. Pick Three Pool $151,075. 50-Cent Pick Four (3/11/12/13-5-6/9-5) 4 correct paid $349.20. Pick Four Pool $831,120. $2 Pick Six (1-1/6-3/11/12/13-5-6/9-5) 6 correct paid $15,184.60. Pick Six Pool $372,040. $2 Pick Six (1-1/6-3/11/12/13-5-6/9-5) 5 out of 6 paid $84.60. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (1-1/6-3/11/12/13-5-6/9-5) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $118,097. $1 Place Pick All 8 out of 9 paid $857.90. Place Pick All Pool $21,678.

TOUGH BUT NICE sped to the early lead, set the pace well off the rail on the backstretch, angled in a bit off the fence on the turn and into the stretch and held on gamely under urging. MAKE IT A TRIPLE stalked outside then five wide into the turn, continued four wide on the bend and three deep into the stretch, drifted in some in the drive and surged late outside the winner. LINDANTE broke a bit in the air, chased three deep, angled in on the turn, came out in deep stretch and held third. BRADDOCK saved ground stalking the pace, steadied in tight into the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MY MAN CHUCKLES stalked off the rail, went four wide into the turn, angled in between foes into the stretch and did not rally. BOLITAR stumbled at the start, stalked between horses then inside on the turn and weakened. GENTRIFIED was away a bit slowly and squeezed back, saved ground off the pace and was not a threat. ALL STAR PARADE bobbled and broke out onto a rival, was taken off the inside then chased outside a rival, came a bit wide into the stretch and lacked a further response.