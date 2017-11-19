Racing! It’s time for Del Mar to get its say on the fall meeting

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as Del Mar weighs in on its current meet.
Lately, I’ve been poking Del Mar for its secondary fall meeting as something the track didn’t really want. This was a conclusion I got from talking to a few industry experts including some at Del Mar.
This contention drew some raised eyebrows from Mac McBride, their media czar for a little more than a decade. Now if you know Mac, raised eyebrows is akin to a rant from most people as Mac has always been a gentle soul.
He, and one longtime Del Mar resident, said they welcomed the Fall meeting when Hollywood Park closed. I point to the fact they had to be asked by the CHRB to take it.
But let’s let Mac have his say.
“When Hollywood closed, we were asked by the state to pick up days in the fall to keep the circuit viable, whole and offering some variety. We’re very much in favor of all of that, so we signed on.
“Since then, we’ve run a much more lucrative, positive and fan-friendly session here than existed previously, one that has grown a bit better each year as the horsemen and racing fans adapt and adjust to the new reality.
“If you’ve been to our fall stand, you’ll find that it is a lovely, old-school race meet; low key (minus many of the out-of-town party animals and their wallets that we love to have join us in the summer) and populated by mostly locals who just like horse racing.
“Despite the subdued atmosphere, we are the big dog in the simulcast world during November, allowing us to make the state and our horsemen a pretty decent chunk of change. As far as the Del Mar staff, working only four days a week instead of five makes the gig seem almost easy with a lot less scurrying about in the cooler air.
“Our fall meet is never going to be anywhere near the equal of our summer session, but it is a nice interlude and freshener for all followers of the sport in Southern California. Please know we don’t think of it as the red-headed stepchild. It is one of our own now.”
Well said, Mac.
If I had to amend my comments I might add the word “initially” to “didn’t want.” I stand by that.
Also from the mailbag
In response to Del Mar having races for Bob Hope, Betty Grable, Desi Arnaz and Cal-bred favorite Cary Grant, one reader wondered why there are no races named for Telly Savalas, Jack Klugman and Walter Matthau. My guess is they were more identified with Santa Anita and Hollywood Park. You know, like Cary Grant. Oh, wait.
What are you thankful for?
This may be a corny idea. In fact, we know it’s a corny idea. But thinking that maybe a “What we’re thankful for in horse racing,” could make a nice Thanksgiving newsletter. So, send me what you are thankful for as it relates to horse racing. Put Thanksgiving in the subject line and send to johnacherwa@gmail.com. If I get enough responses we’ll go for it on Thursday. If we don’t get enough, it’s like it never happened.
Del Mar review
Dream Tree was able to hold on to barely win the $100,000 Desi Arnaz Stakes for 2-year-old fillies over 7 furlongs. But it was Midnight Bisou who proved to be more impressive with a strong stretch rally after getting blocked on the rail.
It was a good ride by Drayden Van Dyke for the Bob Baffert filly but the effort made it seem like the horse could struggle around two turns, although at her young age it’s always difficult to tell.
“It isn’t that she pulls herself up,” Van Dyke said. “She just idles a little bit in that last 16th. She did it [in her first start] and she did it some again today. … But she’s talented, no doubt.”
Rafael Bejarano was aboard Midnight Bisou.
“I ran out of racetrack,” Bejarano said. “If I have another jump or two, I think we win. She’s just a little green. She only had the one race [also losing to Dream Tree]. She’s getting the experience she needs.”
Dream Tree paid $4.00, $2.80 and $2.40. Secret Spice finished third.
Del Mar preview
Del Mar is pushing today’s feature to near the end of the nine-race card by making the $100,000 Cary Grant Stakes the eighth race. We’ve mentioned this week that it’s for 3-year-old and up Calbreds going 7 furlongs.
The favorite, going for the John Sadler-Hronis Racing team, is Edwards Going Left, at a lukewarm 3-1. He’s won five of his eight starts this year. Tyler Baze gets the mount.
But there’s also Solid Wager, a 6-year-old gelding, at 7-2. He’s won this race the last two years, so he knows the drill. Or red-hot trainer Peter Miller knows the drill. Victor Espinoza is in the saddle.
Remember last year, when we thought a colt named Smokey Image just might a Calbred destined for great things after winning his first six races? Then he flattened out in the San Felipe and Santa Anita Derby. He hasn’t won since then and is at 8-1 for trainer Carla Gaines and jockey Gary Stevens.
We know what you’re thinking. You were hoping there was a horse named Judy Judy Judy running in the Cary Grant. There was a mare foaled in 2011 with the name. She did pretty well running the Kentucky circuit, winning eight of 25 lifetimes races and won almost $125,000.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Aqueduct: $150,000 Artie Schiller Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile on the turf. Winner: Fire Away ($10.60 to win)
Woodbine: $125,000 Frost King Stakes, 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Be Vewy Vewy Quiet ($5.60)
Churchill Downs: $100,000 Cardinal Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on the turf. Winner: Tricky Escape ($7.00)
Del Mar: $100,000 Desi Arnaz Stakes, fillies, 2 years old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Dream Tree ($4.00)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PST.
10:18 Aqueduct: $125,000 New York Stallion Series (Thunder Rumble Division), 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Gold For The King (2-1)
1:38 Woodbine: $100,000 Glorious Song Stakes, fillies, 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Grace And Dignity (2-5)
4:00 Del Mar: $100,000 Cary Grant Stakes, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Edwards Going Left (3-1)
Bob Ike’s DM play of day
EIGHTH RACE: No. 7 Edwards Going Left (3-1)
Hard-knocking sophomore from John Sadler barn has proved to be an excellent $50,000 claim as he tries to become a stakes winner today. Coming off a sharp allowance win vs. open company, the Cal-bred son of Midnight Lute should get an ideal trip from outside and would have been right there without trouble the last time he tried this 7 furlong distance.
Saturday Result: Bolitar was dead on the tote board and ran like it, never looking like a winner at any point.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Ed Burgart’s LA play of day
FIFTH RACE: No. 1 Palm Canyon (5-2)
She has been privately purchased by high-percentage connections since last improved runnerup try one month ago when tracking the pacesetting winner throughout. Mare catches a paceless field and 8-5 morning-line favorite Royal Red is void of early zip.
Final thought
And now the star of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries. (Editor’s note: Due to technical difficulties, the entries today are presented in a slightly different format. We apologize and they will return to the usual format next time. Thanks.)
Del Mar Charts Results for Saturday, November 18.
Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 11th day of a 16-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.46 45.12 56.34
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Little Juanito
|122
|4
|8
|2–hd
|1–1½
|1–3
|1–1½
|Nakatani
|2.10
|1
|Mesut
|117
|1
|10
|10
|9–hd
|6–2½
|2–1
|Roman
|23.50
|10
|New Dancer
|122
|10
|4
|3–2
|3–hd
|2–1
|3–¾
|Gonzalez
|7.10
|5
|Air On Fire
|122
|5
|9
|9–2
|8–1½
|5–hd
|4–½
|Bejarano
|3.70
|2
|Uncle Billy
|122
|2
|7
|6–½
|5–hd
|4–1
|5–1½
|Espinoza
|3.60
|3
|Sunday Prophet
|119
|3
|1
|5–hd
|4–1½
|3–hd
|6–4¼
|Desormeaux
|8.20
|7
|Vegas Itch
|122
|7
|3
|8–½
|10
|9–½
|7–nk
|Conner
|50.10
|8
|Cats Blame
|122
|8
|6
|7–hd
|7–hd
|8–1
|8–2¾
|Talamo
|8.30
|9
|Dramatic Victory
|121
|9
|5
|1–2
|2–hd
|7–1½
|9–1
|Maldonado
|31.90
|6
|Lookingforthewire
|119
|6
|2
|4–hd
|6–½
|10
|10
|Ochoa
|97.70
|4
|LITTLE JUANITO
|6.20
|3.60
|2.80
|1
|MESUT
|16.20
|9.60
|10
|NEW DANCER
|3.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-1)
|$61.20
|$2 QUINELLA (1-4)
|$82.00
|$1 SUPERFECTA (4-1-10-5)
|$1,608.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-10)
|$181.65
Winner–Little Juanito Grr.c.3 by Exchange Rate out of More Than Proud, by More Than Ready. Bred by D.J. Stable (KY). Trainer: Victor L. Garcia. Owner: Juan J. Garcia. Mutuel Pool $279,803 Exacta Pool $164,535 Quinella Pool $6,484 Superfecta Pool $81,355 Trifecta Pool $106,468. Scratched–Insubordination, Milhaud, Pure Pursuit, Rak City.
LITTLE JUANITO stalked the pace inside, bid along the rail to gain the lead leaving the turn, inched away, kicked clear and held under energetic handling. MESUT broke in the air and slowly, saved ground, moved up inside leaving the turn, came out into the stretch, split rivals past midstretch and finished well for the place. NEW DANCER angled in and stalked outside a rival, came out into the stretch and held third. AIR ON FIRE broke a bit slowly and was bumped, saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and was edged for the show. UNCLE BILLY pulled his way between horses to stalk the pace, was in tight midway on the turn, came out leaving the turn and five wide into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. SUNDAY PROPHET saved ground stalking the pace, came out some into the stretch, was between rivals in midstretch and lacked a rally. VEGAS ITCH chased between horses then outside a rival on the turn and off the rail into the stretch and lacked a further response. CATS BLAME stalked the pace four wide, was forced six wide leaving the turn and five wide into the stretch and weakened. DRAMATIC VICTORY sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace off the rail, lugged out leaving the turn to be four wide into the stretch and also weakened. LOOKINGFORTHEWIRE bumped at the start, was close up stalking the pace three deep between foes, was forced five wide past the quarter pole and steadied, angled in three deep into the stretch and also weakened.
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.48 45.94 58.32 1:10.92
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Big League
|122
|1
|6
|5–2½
|5–2
|2–½
|1–½
|Desormeaux
|2.30
|8
|True Valor
|122
|7
|3
|4–½
|2–hd
|1–hd
|2–5¼
|Gutierrez
|5.90
|4
|Burn Me Twice
|120
|3
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–1
|3–1¼
|Van Dyke
|2.00
|7
|Red Carpet Cat
|120
|6
|4
|3–hd
|3–1
|4–4
|4–¾
|Bejarano
|3.00
|2
|Reverend Al
|113
|2
|7
|7
|6–3½
|5–3½
|5–3¼
|Fuentes
|27.40
|6
|Night's Watch
|113
|5
|5
|6–1
|7
|6–1½
|6–19
|Roman
|19.50
|5
|Pundy
|120
|4
|2
|2–hd
|4–1
|7
|7
|Prat
|10.30
|1
|BIG LEAGUE
|6.60
|4.00
|2.60
|8
|TRUE VALOR
|5.60
|3.40
|4
|BURN ME TWICE
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1)
|$22.40
|$1 EXACTA (1-8)
|$14.30
|$2 QUINELLA (1-8)
|$19.40
|$1 SUPERFECTA (1-8-4-7)
|$100.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-8-4)
|$20.95
Winner–Big League Dbb.g.3 by Speightstown out of Reunited, by Dixie Union. Bred by W. S. Farish (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $274,864 Daily Double Pool $59,140 Exacta Pool $153,854 Quinella Pool $6,721 Superfecta Pool $67,863 Trifecta Pool $106,988. Claimed–True Valor by Wayne Detmar. Trainer: J. Desormeaux. Scratched–The Critical Way.
BIG LEAGUE saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch, bid three deep in midstretch, gained the advantage under urging past midstretch and held gamely. TRUE VALOR stalked early then bid four wide and dueled for the lead, battled three deep leaving the turn and into the stretch, took a short lead between foes in midstretch then fought back inside the winner to the wire. BURN ME TWICE had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back along the rail in midstretch and held third. RED CARPET CAT stalked the early pace between rivals then bid three deep between foes to duel for command, battled between horses leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the drive. REVEREND AL broke a bit slowly and was squeezed some, settled inside, steadied and came out off heels into the stretch and lacked a rally. NIGHT'S WATCH settled outside a rival then dropped back off the rail, came a bit wide into the stretch and did not rally. PUNDY dueled outside a rival then between horses, fell back some leaving the turn, found the rail into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the final furlong.
THIRD RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.31 46.07 1:13.59 1:20.86
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Kiss of Dahpespe
|115
|6
|6
|3–1
|3–3
|2–4
|1–3¼
|Roman
|3.70
|4
|If Only Ida
|120
|4
|3
|8
|6–hd
|4–5
|2–½
|Pereira
|39.70
|3
|Helen's Tiger
|120
|3
|2
|2–2½
|1–½
|1–½
|3–3
|Frey
|0.60
|8
|Wicked Sunset
|120
|8
|1
|4–hd
|5–2½
|3–½
|4–7¾
|Gonzalez
|33.60
|7
|Artistic Ministry
|120
|7
|5
|7–4
|8
|6–2½
|5–11½
|Gutierrez
|11.60
|1
|Dixie Lassie
|113
|1
|4
|6–1
|4–hd
|7–6
|6–4¼
|Fuentes
|16.00
|2
|Lucky Stash
|120
|2
|8
|1–hd
|2–2½
|5–½
|7–12¼
|Franco
|9.80
|5
|Yolanda's Stone
|120
|5
|7
|5–½
|7–hd
|8
|8
|Pedroza
|10.00
|6
|KISS OF DAHPESPE
|9.40
|5.40
|2.80
|4
|IF ONLY IDA
|23.60
|5.80
|3
|HELEN'S TIGER
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6)
|$64.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-4)
|$103.90
|$2 QUINELLA (4-6)
|$193.60
|$1 SUPERFECTA (6-4-3-8)
|$2,908.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-3)
|$132.30
Winner–Kiss of Dahpespe B.f.2 by Shackleford out of Indian Kisses, by Indian Charlie. Bred by Milt Policzer (CA). Trainer: Gary Sherlock. Owner: Russell, Jerome and Russell, Kristina. Mutuel Pool $300,903 Daily Double Pool $29,591 Exacta Pool $178,456 Quinella Pool $8,229 Superfecta Pool $93,211 Trifecta Pool $132,505. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (4-1-6) paid $70.10. Pick Three Pool $75,215.
KISS OF DAHPESPE broke a bit slowly, chased between horses then stalked off the rail, came out into the stretch, bid outside the leader in midstretch, gained the lead under left handed urging a sixteenth out and won clear. IF ONLY IDA dropped back off the rail then angled in, went inside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch, angled to the inside in the drive and edged a rival late for the place. HELEN'S TIGER dueled outside a rival, took the lead midway on the turn, kicked clear and drifted out into the stretch, fought back off the rail in midstretch, could not match the winner and lost second late. WICKED SUNSET four wide early, chased three deep then off the rail to the stretch and lacked a further response. ARTISTIC MINISTRY settled outside then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. DIXIE LASSIE saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back in the stretch and gave way. LUCKY STASH broke slowly, moved up between horses, dueled off the rail, angled in on the turn and gave way in the stretch. YOLANDA'S STONE bobbled at the start, chased between horses, dropped back a bit off the rail on the turn, had nothing left for the drive and was eased in the final furlong.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 23.15 47.42 1:11.81 1:24.38 1:37.02
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Hardboot
|120
|1
|3
|6–1
|6–1½
|5–2½
|2–1
|1–ns
|Elliott
|5.40
|3
|Smart Knows Smart
|120
|3
|1
|3–1
|4–2½
|4–2
|1–1
|2–½
|Pedroza
|12.90
|10
|Push Through
|120
|10
|9
|10–10
|10–15
|8–1½
|7–5
|3–¾
|Gutierrez
|14.80
|7
|Minister's Glory
|120
|7
|10
|9–2
|9–2
|6–1½
|6–hd
|4–2¼
|Talamo
|27.00
|5
|Croissant
|120
|5
|4
|2–3½
|2–1½
|2–hd
|5–1
|5–4
|Van Dyke
|12.80
|11
|Rustic Canyon
|115
|11
|6
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–1
|3–hd
|6–1
|Roman
|6.70
|2
|Buck Duane
|120
|2
|2
|4–1½
|3–½
|3–½
|4–hd
|7–1½
|Bejarano
|6.10
|6
|Dark Paradise
|113
|6
|7
|7–hd
|8–½
|9–1
|9–1½
|8–½
|Fuentes
|63.80
|4
|Dos Palos
|120
|4
|5
|5–hd
|5–hd
|7–hd
|8–½
|9–1¾
|Conner
|27.90
|8
|Jersey's Heat
|120
|8
|8
|8–hd
|7–hd
|10–15
|10–20
|10–25¼
|Pereira
|2.40
|9
|Infuriated Gary
|121
|9
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Nakatani
|4.50
|1
|HARDBOOT
|12.80
|6.40
|4.40
|3
|SMART KNOWS SMART
|11.80
|8.00
|10
|PUSH THROUGH
|8.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1)
|$68.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-3)
|$86.30
|$2 QUINELLA (1-3)
|$92.00
|$1 SUPERFECTA (1-3-10-7)
|$19,927.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-10)
|$960.25
Winner–Hardboot B.c.2 by Lucky Pulpit out of Mme. Espionage, by Cryptoclearance. Bred by James Mann (CA). Trainer: Michele Dollase. Owner: Silver Creek Stables. Mutuel Pool $369,450 Daily Double Pool $33,665 Exacta Pool $265,428 Quinella Pool $10,281 Superfecta Pool $115,147 Trifecta Pool $170,767. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (1-6-1) paid $177.80. Pick Three Pool $76,860.
HARDBOOT stalked inside, came out into the stretch, rallied under some left handed urging, drifted in late to brush with the runner-up but got up nearing the wire. SMART KNOWS SMART stalked outside a rival, bid three deep into the stretch, gained the lead, inched away in midstretch, drifted out and fought back in the final sixteenth, brushed with the winner late and was edged at the line. PUSH THROUGH four wide early, angled in and saved ground off the pace, moved up inside leaving the second turn, came out in upper stretch, split rivals in deep stretch and finished willingly inside the top pair. MINISTER'S GLORY between foes early, angled in and chased inside, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and also finished with interest. CROISSANT had good early speed and dueled inside, stalked on the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened some. RUSTIC CANYON angled in and dueled outside a rival, inched away and angled in on the second turn, fought back inside in upper stretch and weakened in the final furlong. BUCK DUANE pulled along the inside then stalked from the rail then a bit off the fence, bid between horses into the stretch and also weakened in the final furlong. DARK PARADISE chased three deep to the stretch and lacked the needed rally. DOS PALOS between horses early, chased outside a rival to the stretch and weakened. JERSEY'S HEAT three deep into the first turn, chased between horses on the backstretch and second turn and weakened in the drive. INFURIATED GARY unhurried off the rail early, dropped farther back on the backstretch and second turn and was always outrun.
FIFTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Desi Arnaz Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.55 45.93 1:10.57 1:23.69
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Dream Tree
|120
|5
|3
|2–1
|2–1
|1–2
|1–ns
|Van Dyke
|1.00
|3
|Midnight Bisou
|118
|2
|5
|5
|5
|3–1
|2–5¼
|Bejarano
|2.40
|5
|Secret Spice
|121
|4
|2
|1–1
|1–1
|2–1
|3–2
|Nakatani
|11.60
|2
|Ms Bad Behavior
|120
|1
|4
|3–1
|3–1½
|4–4½
|4–5½
|Pereira
|2.40
|4
|Smiling Tigress
|120
|3
|1
|4–½
|4–½
|5
|5
|T Baze
|23.50
|6
|DREAM TREE
|4.00
|2.80
|2.40
|3
|MIDNIGHT BISOU
|2.80
|2.40
|5
|SECRET SPICE
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6)
|$28.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-3)
|$4.70
|$2 QUINELLA (3-6)
|$5.80
|$1 SUPERFECTA (6-3-5-2)
|$23.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-5)
|$11.00
Winner–Dream Tree B.f.2 by Uncle Mo out of Afleet Maggi, by Afleet Alex. Bred by Mike Freeny & Pat Freeny (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Phoenix Thoroughbred III. Mutuel Pool $331,692 Daily Double Pool $43,824 Exacta Pool $146,417 Quinella Pool $6,307 Superfecta Pool $52,379 Trifecta Pool $96,052. Scratched–Steph Being Steph.
$1 Pick Three (6-1-6) paid $96.60. Pick Three Pool $96,304. 50-Cent Pick Five (4/11/12/13/14-1-6-1-1/6) 5 correct paid $822.70. Pick Five Pool $585,686.
DREAM TREE stalked the pace off the rail, bid outside a rival on the turn, took the lead into the stretch, kicked clear under left handed urging and held gamely. MIDNIGHT BISOU bumped at the start, angled in and stalked inside, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and closed willingly to just miss. SECRET SPICE broke in a bit, sped to the early lead, set the pace off the rail, angled in and dueled on the turn and into the stretch and held third. MS BAD BEHAVIOR broke out and bumped the runner-up, saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and weakened. SMILING TIGRESS chased off the rail then outside a rival on the backstretch and turn, came a bit wide into the stretch, drifted to the inside in the final furlong and also weakened.
SIXTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.07 44.45 56.17
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Painting Corners
|113
|3
|1
|2–hd
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–1
|Roman
|2.80
|7
|Bowie
|118
|7
|4
|4–1
|3–hd
|2–1
|2–ns
|Prat
|3.90
|1
|Lajatico
|120
|1
|7
|5–1
|4–1½
|3–1½
|3–1
|Frey
|3.20
|5
|Phantom Proton
|118
|5
|6
|7–1
|6–1
|5–2
|4–1½
|Gutierrez
|10.10
|10
|Yuvetsi
|118
|10
|9
|9–2
|9–4
|6–½
|5–2¾
|Van Dyke
|18.00
|2
|Red Livy
|120
|2
|5
|1–hd
|1–hd
|4–2
|6–nk
|T Baze
|10.20
|9
|Zero Zee
|118
|9
|8
|6–hd
|7–1½
|7–1½
|7–1¾
|Talamo
|7.80
|4
|Dashin Ashen
|120
|4
|3
|8–2
|8–½
|8–1½
|8–¾
|Orozco
|71.20
|8
|Go Argento
|118
|8
|10
|10
|10
|10
|9–7¼
|Pedroza
|29.70
|6
|Little Voice
|120
|6
|2
|3–1
|5–hd
|9–3
|10
|Maldonado
|9.80
|3
|PAINTING CORNERS
|7.60
|4.00
|3.00
|7
|BOWIE
|4.80
|3.80
|1
|LAJATICO (GB)
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3)
|$20.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-7)
|$21.10
|$2 QUINELLA (3-7)
|$23.80
|$1 SUPERFECTA (3-7-1-5)
|$504.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-1)
|$34.60
Winner–Painting Corners Dbb.f.3 by Pleasant Strike out of Adorable Heidi, by Gimmeawink. Bred by Faraway Farm (FL). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable and Slam Dunk Racing. Mutuel Pool $384,742 Daily Double Pool $40,047 Exacta Pool $228,943 Quinella Pool $13,845 Superfecta Pool $106,828 Trifecta Pool $163,196. Claimed–Lajatico (GB) by J. Kruljac. Trainer: J. Kruljac. Scratched–Not too Shiny, Snow Cloud (IRE), Wonderful Lie.
$1 Pick Three (1-6-3) paid $71.70. Pick Three Pool $98,183.
PAINTING CORNERS dueled between horses then outside a rival on the turn, took the lead past the quarter pole, inched away into the stretch, fought back under some urging inside the runner-up in the final furlong and edged away again late. BOWIE pressed the pace four wide then stalked off the rail leaving the backstretch, continued outside a rival on the turn, re-bid three deep into the stretch, battled outside the winner in the final furlong, could not quite match that one late and just held second. LAJATICO (GB) saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, angled in some in the final furlong and was edged for the place. PHANTOM PROTON chased between horses then a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, swung three deep into the stretch and was outfinished. YUVETSI settled off the rail then angled in a bit off the fence, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and bested the others. RED LIVY (IRE) had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and weakened in the stretch. ZERO ZEE chased three deep then outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. DASHIN ASHEN angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and could not summon the necessary response. GO ARGENTO settled off the rail then angled in and saved ground to the stretch, came out in the drive and did not rally. LITTLE VOICE dueled between horses then three deep leaving the backstretch, dropped back on the turn and gave way.
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.30 45.48 57.65 1:11.07
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Go On Mary
|122
|5
|1
|1–1
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–1½
|Prat
|1.90
|4
|Party Hostess
|122
|4
|2
|2–½
|2–2½
|2–2½
|2–1¾
|Gutierrez
|2.30
|6
|Li'l Grazen
|115
|6
|6
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–1½
|3–¾
|Roman
|5.60
|7
|Little Nati
|113
|7
|7
|5–1
|6–1½
|5–1½
|4–½
|Fuentes
|30.40
|1
|Demigoddess
|113
|1
|5
|7–½
|7–1½
|6–1½
|5–3¾
|Franco
|22.90
|8
|Princess Dorian
|122
|8
|3
|4–1
|4–2½
|4–1½
|6–1¾
|Maldonado
|4.40
|3
|Reckless Charm
|124
|3
|4
|8
|8
|8
|7–7¾
|Talamo
|11.60
|2
|Christy Jackson
|122
|2
|8
|6–2
|5–hd
|7–½
|8
|T Baze
|16.10
|5
|GO ON MARY
|5.80
|3.20
|2.60
|4
|PARTY HOSTESS
|3.40
|2.80
|6
|LI'L GRAZEN
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5)
|$27.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$8.50
|$2 QUINELLA (4-5)
|$7.80
|$1 SUPERFECTA (5-4-6-7)
|$304.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-6)
|$18.75
Winner–Go On Mary B.f.3 by Broken Vow out of Blue Orleans, by Bluegrass Cat. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: McShane Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $327,927 Daily Double Pool $32,160 Exacta Pool $181,640 Quinella Pool $7,550 Superfecta Pool $98,756 Trifecta Pool $141,499. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (6-3-5) paid $27.00. Pick Three Pool $80,502.
GO ON MARY sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, dueled along the rail on the turn, edged away again in the stretch and proved best under urging. PARTY HOSTESS stalked the pace a bit off the rail, bid outside the winner on the turn and into the stretch, could not quite match that one in the final furlong but bested the others. LI'L GRAZEN close up stalking the pace between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and held third. LITTLE NATI chased off the rail then outside a rival into and on the turn and was outfinished for the show. DEMIGODDESS saved ground chasing the pace, came out some in upper stretch then angled back in and put in a late bid at a minor award. PRINCESS DORIAN stalked three deep then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. RECKLESS CHARM tossed her head some at the start, settled outside a rival then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. CHRISTY JACKSON broke out and bobbled in a bit of a slow start, moved up between horses then stalked inside, continued along the rail on the turn and in the stretch and had little left for the drive.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 24.18 49.23 1:13.06 1:24.64 1:36.26
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Harbour Master
|120
|8
|8
|7–1
|6–2
|5–hd
|3–1
|1–1
|Desormeaux
|2.00
|4
|Radio Silence
|121
|4
|3
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1
|2–½
|2–ns
|Nakatani
|2.10
|3
|Fly to Mars
|115
|3
|1
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–1
|3–¾
|Roman
|6.90
|8
|Hootie
|120
|7
|7
|5–1
|5–½
|6–1½
|4–1
|4–1¼
|Prat
|2.80
|5
|South Americain
|120
|5
|5
|8
|8
|8
|6–hd
|5–1½
|T Baze
|26.30
|7
|Buckys Pick
|120
|6
|2
|4–½
|3–1
|4–1
|5–1
|6–2¾
|Talamo
|22.50
|2
|Farley
|120
|2
|4
|6–hd
|7–hd
|7–hd
|7–1½
|7–12¼
|Gutierrez
|44.40
|1
|Thorpe d'Oro
|120
|1
|6
|3–hd
|4–hd
|3–hd
|8
|8
|Maldonado
|18.60
|9
|HARBOUR MASTER (GB)
|6.00
|3.20
|2.60
|4
|RADIO SILENCE
|3.40
|3.20
|3
|FLY TO MARS
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-9)
|$21.00
|$1 EXACTA (9-4)
|$8.50
|$2 QUINELLA (4-9)
|$7.60
|$1 SUPERFECTA (9-4-3-8)
|$82.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-4-3)
|$22.50
Winner–Harbour Master (GB) Dbb.c.3 by Harbour Watch (IRE) out of Roodeye (GB), by Inchinor (GB). Bred by Mrs R. F. Johnson Houghton (GB). Trainer: James M. Cassidy. Owner: D P Racing. Mutuel Pool $390,534 Daily Double Pool $43,433 Exacta Pool $208,866 Quinella Pool $9,144 Superfecta Pool $111,593 Trifecta Pool $156,577. Scratched–Midnight Pleasure.
$1 Pick Three (3-5-9) paid $36.80. Pick Three Pool $55,368.
HARBOUR MASTER (GB) pulled some and chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front three wide in deep stretch and inched away late. RADIO SILENCE also pulled then pressed the pace outside a rival, stalked leaving the second turn, re-bid between foes in deep stretch and edged a rival for the place. FLY TO MARS had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, inched away on the second turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, fought back in deep stretch and was edged for second. HOOTIE pulled under a hold and bumped with a rival then steadied into the first turn, stalked between foes, found the rail in the stretch and was outfinished. SOUTH AMERICAIN settled inside then steadied off heels into the first turn, chased outside a rival on the backstretch and second turn and lacked the needed rally. BUCKYS PICK was in a good position stalking the pace three deep, continued three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. FARLEY pulled and bumped into the first turn then steadied in tight early on that turn, saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and weakened. THORPE D'ORO stalked the pace inside, moved up a bit leaving the second turn then steadied in tight past the quarter pole and dropped back in the stretch.
NINTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Waiver Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.23 45.20 1:10.13 1:16.97
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Tough But Nice
|124
|5
|2
|1–2
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–½
|T Baze
|13.10
|8
|Make It a Triple
|124
|8
|3
|3–2
|2–hd
|2–1½
|2–3¼
|Bejarano
|2.20
|7
|Lindante
|124
|7
|7
|6–2½
|4–1
|3–hd
|3–1
|Risenhoover
|24.30
|1
|Braddock
|117
|1
|4
|5–hd
|6–2½
|7–3½
|4–½
|Roman
|2.70
|6
|My Man Chuckles
|122
|6
|1
|2–1
|3–hd
|4–2½
|5–½
|Frey
|4.90
|4
|Bolitar
|124
|4
|6
|4–hd
|5–2½
|5–2
|6–1
|Conner
|10.40
|3
|Gentrified
|122
|3
|8
|8
|7–1
|6–hd
|7–¾
|Prat
|6.00
|2
|All Star Parade
|124
|2
|5
|7–1½
|8
|8
|8
|Pedroza
|9.00
|5
|TOUGH BUT NICE
|28.20
|13.40
|7.60
|8
|MAKE IT A TRIPLE
|4.20
|3.40
|7
|LINDANTE
|7.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-5)
|$100.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-8)
|$49.60
|$2 QUINELLA (5-8)
|$40.60
|$1 SUPERFECTA (5-8-7-1)
|$1,893.90
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-8-7-1-6)
|$25,917.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-7)
|$264.90
Winner–Tough But Nice Dbb.c.4 by Good Journey out of Try to Be Nice, by Vindication. Bred by BG Stables (KY). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: BG Stables and Palma, Hector. Mutuel Pool $334,334 Daily Double Pool $118,972 Exacta Pool $182,236 Quinella Pool $7,315 Superfecta Pool $100,646 Super High Five Pool $78,077 Trifecta Pool $137,471. Claimed–Braddock by Tricar Stables, Inc. Trainer: Sal Gonzalez. Claimed–My Man Chuckles by Messineo, Nancy and Sands, Bruce. Trainer: Richard Baltas. Claimed–Gentrified by Mueller, Martin, Scott, Michael, Seymour, Lauri and Cerin, Vladimir. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (5-9-5) paid $123.60. Pick Three Pool $151,075. 50-Cent Pick Four (3/11/12/13-5-6/9-5) 4 correct paid $349.20. Pick Four Pool $831,120. $2 Pick Six (1-1/6-3/11/12/13-5-6/9-5) 6 correct paid $15,184.60. Pick Six Pool $372,040. $2 Pick Six (1-1/6-3/11/12/13-5-6/9-5) 5 out of 6 paid $84.60. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (1-1/6-3/11/12/13-5-6/9-5) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $118,097. $1 Place Pick All 8 out of 9 paid $857.90. Place Pick All Pool $21,678.
TOUGH BUT NICE sped to the early lead, set the pace well off the rail on the backstretch, angled in a bit off the fence on the turn and into the stretch and held on gamely under urging. MAKE IT A TRIPLE stalked outside then five wide into the turn, continued four wide on the bend and three deep into the stretch, drifted in some in the drive and surged late outside the winner. LINDANTE broke a bit in the air, chased three deep, angled in on the turn, came out in deep stretch and held third. BRADDOCK saved ground stalking the pace, steadied in tight into the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MY MAN CHUCKLES stalked off the rail, went four wide into the turn, angled in between foes into the stretch and did not rally. BOLITAR stumbled at the start, stalked between horses then inside on the turn and weakened. GENTRIFIED was away a bit slowly and squeezed back, saved ground off the pace and was not a threat. ALL STAR PARADE bobbled and broke out onto a rival, was taken off the inside then chased outside a rival, came a bit wide into the stretch and lacked a further response.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$854,382
|Inter-Track
|7,249
|$3,904,552
|Out of State
|N/A
|$7,467,493
|TOTAL
|7,249
|$12,226,427
Del Mar Entries for Sunday, November 19.
FIRST RACE
1 Mile. Turf. Purse: $52000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 Year Olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|X S Gold
|K. Desormeaux
|120
|J. Cassidy
|5-1
|2
|Mo See Cal
|D. Van Dyke
|120
|D. O'Neill
|5-2
|3
|My Claw
|J. Talamo
|120
|G. Sherlock
|8-1
|4
|Lucky At the Bay
|V. Espinoza
|120
|C. Sise, Jr.
|6-1
|5
|Star of Kobol
|F. Prat
|120
|R. Hess, Jr.
|8-1
|6
|Funny Bean
|B. Boulanger
|120
|R. Bean
|15-1
|7
|Tisn't She Lucky
|B. Blanc
|120
|D. Bernstein
|15-1
|8
|Super Patriot
|R. Bejarano
|120
|B. Baffert
|2-1
SECOND RACE
7 Furlongs. Dirt. Purse: $22000. Claiming ($22,500). 3 Year Olds And Up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Moonlight Blue
|M. Pedroza
|122
|V. Cerin
|10-1
|25,000
|2
|Handful of Stripes
|F. Prat
|122
|P. Miller
|7-2
|22,500
|3
|Informality
|R. Fuentes
|115
|J. Carava
|8-1
|22,500
|4
|Special Story
|S. Gonzalez
|124
|M. Glatt
|5-2
|25,000
|5
|Clickjab
|T. Conner
|124
|M. Puype
|6-1
|6
|Fire to the Wire
|E. Roman
|119
|J. Armstrong
|3-1
|25,000
|7
|Orejas
|S. Risenhoover
|122
|R. Baltas
|5-1
|25,000
THIRD RACE
1 Mile. Dirt. Purse: $17000. Maiden Claiming ($20,000). 3 Year Olds And Up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Eye of the River
|F. Martinez
|122
|M. Bellocq
|20-1
|20,000
|2
|Ciao Bella Rosa
|F. Prat
|122
|P. Miller
|5-2
|20,000
|3
|Hotsy Dotsy
|E. Roman
|119
|H. Palma
|7-2
|20,000
|4
|Alpha Pegasus
|B. Boulanger
|124
|P. Capestro
|8-1
|20,000
|5
|Let Me Flatter You
|R. Bejarano
|122
|R. Baltas
|3-1
|20,000
|6
|Lovely Linda
|T. Conner
|122
|E. Harty
|6-1
|20,000
|7
|Dressed in Prada
|T. Pereira
|122
|L. Wicker
|6-1
|20,000
|8
|Hope She Will
|E. Maldonado
|122
|B. Headley
|10-1
|20,000
FOURTH RACE
1 Mile. Turf. Purse: $28000. Starter Optional Claiming ($50,000). 2 Year Olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Stylitude
|K. Desormeaux
|119
|J. Desormeaux
|5-1
|2
|Streak of Luck
|I. Puglisi
|119
|M. Chew
|8-1
|3
|Winsinfashion
|J. Talamo
|119
|R. Hess, Jr.
|7-2
|4
|Midnight Summer
|E. Roman
|117
|P. Miller
|6-1
|50,000
|5
|Empress of Lov
|T. Baze
|119
|G. Sherlock
|8-1
|6
|Mama's Kid
|J. Ochoa
|122
|S. Gonzalez
|30-1
|50,000
|7
|Quinnie
|R. Bejarano
|119
|C. Gaines
|4-1
|50,000
|8
|We Will Re Joyce
|D. Van Dyke
|119
|S. Miyadi
|12-1
|50,000
|9
|Lady Phyllis
|F. Prat
|119
|P. D'Amato
|3-1
FIFTH RACE
5 1/2 Furlongs. Dirt. Purse: $18000. Claiming ($14,000). 3 Year Olds And Up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Mt. Leinster
|M. Pedroza
|120
|W. Spawr
|8-1
|14,000
|2
|Two Thirty Five
|J. Talamo
|122
|B. Koriner
|7-2
|16,000
|3
|Devils Informer
|T. Baze
|124
|M. Puype
|5-1
|16,000
|4
|Black Tie 'n Tails
|S. Elliott
|124
|P. Miller
|5-2
|16,000
|5
|Dad's a Gambler
|R. Bejarano
|120
|G. Papaprodromou
|5-1
|14,000
|6
|Have Some Pride
|E. Maldonado
|122
|S. McCarthy
|5-1
|16,000
|7
|Zapana's Game
|A. Solis
|124
|D. Dunham
|10-1
|16,000
|8
|Julia's Summer
|C. Franco
|115
|D. Shidaker
|30-1
|14,000
|9
|Yo La Tengo
|B. Pena
|122
|C. Treece
|20-1
|16,000
SIXTH RACE
6 1/2 Furlongs. Dirt. Purse: $53000. Allowance Optional Claiming ($40,000). 3 Year Olds And Up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Avicii
|E. Roman
|119
|W. Morey
|5-1
|40,000
|2
|Wonderful Lie
|F. Prat
|124
|J. Hollendorfer
|6-1
|40,000
|3
|Marley's Freedom
|M. Smith
|120
|R. Hess, Jr.
|7-2
|4
|Instant Reflex
|V. Espinoza
|120
|J. Cassidy
|4-1
|5
|Merirosvo
|S. Gonzalez
|122
|P. Gallagher
|20-1
|6
|Meanie Irenie
|R. Bejarano
|120
|R. Baltas
|12-1
|7
|Heart of the Nile
|K. Desormeaux
|120
|H. Palma
|3-1
|8
|Discatsonthesquare
|D. Van Dyke
|124
|M. Chew
|20-1
|9
|Conquest Flatterme
|S. Elliott
|122
|V. Cerin
|15-1
|40,000
|10
|Lake Time
|J. Talamo
|120
|J. Kruljac
|10-1
SEVENTH RACE
1 Mile. Turf. Purse: $53000. Allowance Optional Claiming ($80,000). 3 Year Olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Pistol Packin Rose
|K. Frey
|120
|D. O'Neill
|6-1
|2
|Tweeting
|M. Smith
|120
|W. Spawr
|6-1
|3
|War Moccasin
|R. Bejarano
|123
|J. Hollendorfer
|8-1
|80,000
|4
|Salten Sapity
|G. Stevens
|120
|R. Mandella
|10-1
|5
|Phantom Opening
|V. Espinoza
|120
|B. Lynch
|5-1
|6
|Dominating Woman
|F. Prat
|123
|P. Miller
|9-2
|80,000
|7
|A Little Bit Me
|K. Desormeaux
|120
|D. O'Neill
|8-1
|8
|Resky Business
|E. Roman
|115
|W. Morey
|20-1
|80,000
|9
|Goseecal
|S. Elliott
|120
|V. Cerin
|20-1
|10
|Pantsonfire (IRE)
|C. Nakatani
|120
|R. Baltas
|7-2
|11
|Zuzanna
|N. Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|S. Knapp
|20-1
EIGHTH RACE
7 Furlongs. Dirt. Purse: $100000. Stakes. 3 Year Olds And Up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Love My Bud
|S. Gonzalez
|120
|M. Jones
|20-1
|2
|Solid Wager
|V. Espinoza
|120
|P. Miller
|7-2
|3
|Prime Issue
|F. Prat
|120
|P. Miller
|10-1
|4
|Green With Eddie
|D. Van Dyke
|118
|D. O'Neill
|15-1
|5
|Gold Rush Dancer
|C. Nakatani
|124
|V. Belvoir
|9-2
|6
|Jimmy Bouncer
|M. Pedroza
|120
|M. Pender
|6-1
|7
|Edwards Going Left
|T. Baze
|120
|J. Sadler
|3-1
|8
|California Diamond
|K. Desormeaux
|118
|P. Miller
|15-1
|9
|Smokey Image
|G. Stevens
|120
|C. Gaines
|8-1
|10
|Tribal Storm
|R. Bejarano
|120
|E. Moger, Jr.
|6-1
NINTH RACE
1 Mile. Turf. Purse: $52000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 Year Olds And Up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Reckless Gravity
|S. Elliott
|122
|C. Lewis
|20-1
|2
|Schooley
|F. Prat
|122
|P. Miller
|4-1
|3
|Bold Papa
|C. Nakatani
|124
|R. Baltas
|3-1
|5
|Mr. Matlock
|J. Talamo
|124
|K. Black
|15-1
|7
|Gosofar
|E. Roman
|119
|A. Kitchingman
|7-2
|8
|Dial Me In
|V. Espinoza
|122
|J. Cassidy
|8-1
|9
|Duke of Fallbrook
|S. Gonzalez
|122
|A. Garcia
|30-1
|10
|Tatar
|R. Fuentes
|117
|E. Freeman
|12-1
|11
|Lord Admiral
|B. Blanc
|122
|J. Nehf
|12-1