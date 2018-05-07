Racing! Picking up the pieces after the Kentucky Derby

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we need to tamp down our expectations for Justify doing you-know-what.

Lots of buzz left from the Derby. The field for the Preakness is looking to be not that interesting with many of the top horses potentially resting up for the Belmont. But Justify will be there and that’s all that matters. Well, Justify and this newsletter.

The media had a chance to talk to Bob Baffert early Sunday morning. So, to learn what he had to say, plus a Preakness update, just click here .

Now to find out what all the other horses and trainers were doing Sunday morning we’re relying on information provided to the media by the Churchill Downs notes team, headed by Gary Yunt .

The good news is no one reported any of the horses coming out of the race with anything more than cuts and bruises.

-- Chad Brown hasn’t made a decision on running Good Magic in the Preakness. The guess here is he won’t. “I want him back in New York and that gives me time to decide what’s next,” Brown said. “You run a horse back in two weeks off an effort like this, even if he’s not going to run for a while, it doesn’t mean it’s good for the horse long term. That said, his sire [Curlin] came back in two weeks and won the Preakness.” Brown said the Belmont Stakes is highly unlikely.

- -Todd Pletcher hates running in the Preakness, unless he has a Kentucky Derby winner. So, it’s not likely we’ll see Audible, Magnum Moon, Noble Indy and Vino Rosso in Baltimore. Vino Rosso is set for the Belmont and Magnum Moon is going to go on holiday. The other two are unknown.

--My Boy Jack is headed back to Santa Anita. “I think he’s got to get a little break,” trainer Keith Desormeaux said. “He’s had three tough races in six weeks and that might be enough for now.”

--Lone Sailor’s jockey James Graham got to experience his first Derby ride. “It was a lot of fun,” Graham said. “We got a little unlucky but that was so cool to experience that.”

--Canadian-bred Flameaway may be headed to Woodbine. “If all goes well I would probably give him one start before the Queen’s Plate,” trainer Mark Casse said. “If we are going to try and win the Queen’s Plate, I think being at Woodbine would make the most sense.”

-- Neal McLaughlin , brother of trainer Kiaran McLaughlin , said Enticed may also be off the trail. “[The Preakness] would be doubtful,” Neal McLaughlin said. “If we had run 1-2 in the Derby we’d look to run back in the Preakness. Otherwise, it’s too quick back. The Travers would be the main goal. It’s just looking for the right spot to get him there. We’ll look at the Belmont and how it comes up and how many horses are left standing.”

-- Dale Romans didn’t have a lot to say about his two horses—Promises Fulfilled and Free Drop Billy. “They’re both fine,” Romans said. “We’re obviously disappointed but we’ll be back.”

--Mendelssohn, with such high expectations but a last-place finish, should already be back in Ireland as you read this. It was never the plan to run him in the Preakness, regardless of the Derby outcome. So, the Stronach Group, which owns Pimlico and runs the Preakness, breathed a big sigh of relief when Mendelssohn didn’t win. His connections have their sights set on the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

It wasn’t quite Zenyatta like, but it was pretty close. Fault was last with three furlongs left and rallied with a stirring outside rush down the stretch to win the $100,000 Adoration Stakes over 1 1/16 miles. It was her third straight graded stakes win.

The race was supposed to be a showdown between Fault and Vale Dori, coming off an eight-month layoff. But Val Dori, near the front for a lot of the race, finished fifth in the six-horse race.

“I knew the pace was slow and the filly wanted to be closer, but I decided to wait,” said jockey Geovanni Franco . “I wanted to try and do what we did last time, which was to swing out and let her make her run. That’s what she really loves to do and she made the same run she did last time.”

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, May 6. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 14th day of a 42-day meet. Cloudy & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 22.52 45.66 1:09.93 1:35.10 1:47.94

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 My Aunt Tillie 125 4 6 6 6 6 2–1 1–1¼ Nakatani 1.90 3 X S Gold 120 3 4 2–2½ 1–2½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 2–ns Van Dyke 3.90 5 Streak of Luck 118 5 5 5–3½ 5–5 5–1 3–hd 3–2 Frey 4.50 1 Mizzen Glory 125 1 1 4–2½ 3–½ 3–1½ 4–½ 4–2¼ Pereira 8.00 2 Almost Reality 125 2 3 3–hd 4–2 2–½ 5–8 5–13½ Prat 2.60 6 Quinnie 118 6 2 1–hd 2–1 4–1½ 6 6 Talamo 10.90

4 MY AUNT TILLIE 5.80 2.80 2.40 3 X S GOLD 4.80 3.40 5 STREAK OF LUCK 2.80

$1 EXACTA (4-3) $16.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-5-1) $15.96 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-5) $20.50

Winner–My Aunt Tillie Ch.m.5 by Good Journey out of Bella Castagna, by Decarchy. Bred by Tony Narducci & Suzy Narducci (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Narducci, Anthony and Suzy. Mutuel Pool $226,001 Exacta Pool $132,445 Superfecta Pool $40,918 Trifecta Pool $73,806. Scratched–none.

MY AUNT TILLIE saved ground off the pace, moved up inside on the second turn, came out leaving that turn and three wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front inside the sixteenth marker and inched clear. X S GOLD pulled outside a rivals then angled in and dueled inside, inched away on the first turn, set the pace along the rail, held on well to deep stretch, could not match the winner thereafter but saved the place. STREAK OF LUCK bobbled at the start, angled in and chased a bit off the rail, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and finished well to just miss the place. MIZZEN GLORY saved ground stalking the pace throughout and lacked the needed rally. ALMOST REALITY chased outside a rival then three deep into the second turn, continued alongside a foe on that turn and between horses into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. QUINNIE pulled her way along outside to duel for the lead, stalked just off the rail on the first turn and backstretch then outside a foe approaching the second turn, dropped back between horses on that turn and had little left for the stretch.

SECOND RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 23.56 47.31 1:12.33 1:39.69 1:47.17

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Rprettyboyfloyd 123 2 4 4–1 4–hd 2–hd 1–hd 1–½ Pena 1.30 1 Above Board 116 1 3 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 2–1½ 2–1 Espinoza 9.70 5 Moonlight Blue 120 5 5 3–½ 3–1 3–1 3–4 3–9¾ Ceballos 1.10 3 Howdy 123 3 2 5 5 4–4½ 4–8 4–10 Conner 6.40 4 Drummer 123 4 1 2–hd 2–hd 5 5 5 Mt Garcia 17.10

2 RPRETTYBOYFLOYD 4.60 3.20 2.20 1 ABOVE BOARD 6.40 2.60 5 MOONLIGHT BLUE 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $20.80 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $14.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-5) $13.20

Winner–Rprettyboyfloyd Dbb.g.7 by Bluegrass Cat out of El Bank Robber, by Eltish. Bred by Jeff Amling & Bluegrass Farm Partners (KY). Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Owner: Battle Born Racing Stable and Ferrara, Nick. Mutuel Pool $193,073 Daily Double Pool $42,299 Exacta Pool $105,463 Trifecta Pool $86,657. Claimed–Rprettyboyfloyd by Drawing Away Stable. Trainer: David Jacobson. Claimed–Moonlight Blue by Morey, William E. and Ranin, Frances. Trainer: William Morey. Scratched–none.

RPRETTYBOYFLOYD stalked inside then a bit off the rail leaving the second turn and into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up to gain the lead in midstretch and gamely prevailed under urging. ABOVE BOARD sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back along the rail through the drive and continued gamely to the wire. MOONLIGHT BLUE stalked three deep, continued outside the winner on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and went on willingly late. HOWDY came out into the first turn, chased off the rail then outside a rival, went up four wide into the second turn, fell back some off the inside then three wide into the stretch and weakened. DRUMMER (GER) stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the backstretch, was in tight and shuffled back into the second turn, angled in on that turn and gave way.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.16 45.80 59.33 1:13.74

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Yalla 125 5 3 3–1 3–3 2–½ 1–½ Pedroza 2.30 2 Smart Rachel 120 2 4 4–1 4–1½ 4–4 2–2¾ Pena 12.30 3 Irish Cream N Kafe 113 3 2 1–1½ 1–1 1–1½ 3–2¾ Figueroa 1.50 7 Pray for Corday 120 7 1 2–½ 2–4 3–2 4–hd Fuentes 5.00 4 Mariana's Girl 115 4 7 8 7–1 5–1 5–3¾ Ceballos 7.50 6 Stylist 123 6 6 5–2 5–2 6–hd 6–nk Ocampo 25.90 8 Grecian Fort 120 8 5 6–½ 8 8 7–¾ Mt Garcia 23.50 1 Angel Tears 118 1 8 7–hd 6–½ 7–2 8 Espinoza 15.30

5 YALLA 6.60 3.60 2.60 2 SMART RACHEL 11.00 5.40 3 IRISH CREAM N KAFE 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $20.20 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $35.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-3-7) $43.62 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-2-3-7-4) $448.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-3) $38.65

Winner–Yalla B.f.4 by Cyclotron out of She's Here Now, by Touch Gold. Bred by Aase Headley & Bruce Headley (CA). Trainer: Alfredo Marquez. Owner: Goodwin, Tim and Goodwin, Kelley. Mutuel Pool $262,212 Daily Double Pool $19,621 Exacta Pool $169,816 Superfecta Pool $80,349 Super High Five Pool $5,293 Trifecta Pool $121,922. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-2-5) paid $32.20. Pick Three Pool $52,047.

YALLA stalked between horses then off the rail, came out into the stretch, rallied under urging to gain the lead nearing the sixteenth pole, inched away and held under urging. SMART RACHEL saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside on the turn and through the stretch and finished willingly. IRISH CREAM N KAFE sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, responded when challenged on the turn, inched away again leaving the turn, got clear in the stretch, could not match the top pair in the final sixteenth but bested the others. PRAY FOR CORDAY stalked three deep then outside a rival, bid outside the leader on the turn, tracked again just off the fence leaving the turn, drifted inward in late stretch and weakened. MARIANA'S GIRL stalked outside a rival then between horses leaving the backstretch hand on the turn, continued alongside a rival leaving the turn and lacked the needed rally. STYLIST chased off the rail, steadied off the heels of the winner nearing the turn, came out into the stretch and did not rally. GRECIAN FORT settled outside then chased three deep leaving the backstretch, continued three wide on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. ANGEL TEARS came off the rail early then angled in and saved ground, came out briefly on the turn then angled back to the inside and also weakened.

FOURTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.17 43.27 1:07.50 1:13.76

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 An Eddie Surprise 120 3 7 5–½ 4–1 2–½ 1–2 Gutierrez 1.60 8 Sekhmet's Revenge 118 7 5 4–½ 3–2 3–8 2–1¾ Elliott 3.10 1 Tiny Tina 118 1 3 7 7 4–hd 3–2¾ Prat 7.40 2 Red Shelby 116 2 4 2–7 1–3 1–1½ 4–5¾ Espinoza 5.80 5 Lady's War Dress 123 4 1 3–1½ 5–7 5–1½ 5–1½ Pereira 42.00 7 Fellina 116 6 2 6–3½ 6–1½ 7 6–11¾ Payeras 84.10 6 Diva La Mousse 123 5 6 1–½ 2–4 6–1½ 7 Talamo 2.70

4 AN EDDIE SURPRISE 5.20 2.80 2.60 8 SEKHMET'S REVENGE 3.80 3.20 1 TINY TINA 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $24.40 $1 EXACTA (4-8) $10.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-8-1-2) $10.56 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-8-1-2-5) $365.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-8-1) $21.15

Winner–An Eddie Surprise Ch.f.3 by Square Eddie out of Dani Reese, by High Demand. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $349,343 Daily Double Pool $24,627 Exacta Pool $189,615 Superfecta Pool $92,467 Super High Five Pool $8,519 Trifecta Pool $134,449. Scratched–Lucky Lula. $1 Pick Three (2-5-4) paid $26.80. Pick Three Pool $26,527.

AN EDDIE SURPRISE chased between horses then outside a rival, came out into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front past the eighth pole and won clear. SEKHMET'S REVENGE four wide early, chased three deep then outside a rival, angled in a bit off the rail leaving the hill, went around a foe past midstretch and gained the place. TINY TINA dropped back a bit off the rail then angled in on the hill, came out leaving the hill and three deep into the stretch and bested the others. RED SHELBY went up inside to duel for the lead, kicked clear on the hill and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. LADY'S WAR DRESS angled in and dropped back inside on the hill, saved ground to the stretch and failed to menace. FELLINA also was angled in down the hill to save ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response. DIVA LA MOUSSE sped to the early lead, dueled outside a rival then stalked a bit off the rail on the hill and into the stretch and gave way in the drive. Rail on hill at zero.

FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.00 45.78 58.58 1:12.17

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Devil's Beauty 123 6 1 3–1 3–1 1–½ 1–½ Pena 1.50 5 Todos Santos 118 5 4 6 6 6 2–½ Franco 4.20 4 Rockantharos 118 4 6 5–7 5–5 4–1 3–1¼ Ceballos 20.60 2 Dragon Flower 123 2 2 2–½ 2–hd 3–½ 4–½ Quinonez 23.60 1 Parasail 123 1 3 1–½ 1–1 2–1 5–¾ Talamo 2.20 3 Irish Dame 123 3 5 4–3 4–hd 5–3½ 6 Gutierrez 4.20

6 DEVIL'S BEAUTY 5.00 3.00 2.20 5 TODOS SANTOS 4.40 3.20 4 ROCKANTHAROS 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6) $18.40 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $11.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-4-2) $18.11 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-4) $24.00

Winner–Devil's Beauty Ch.m.6 by Giant's Causeway out of Beauty's Due, by Devil His Due. Bred by Celebre Investments (KY). Trainer: Robert N. Falcone, Jr.. Owner: Drawing Away Stable. Mutuel Pool $292,781 Daily Double Pool $30,599 Exacta Pool $141,083 Superfecta Pool $63,624 Trifecta Pool $102,511. Claimed–Devil's Beauty by Saldana, Reed and Urbina, Leopoldo. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-4-6) paid $26.80. Pick Three Pool $56,446. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-5-3/4-6) 2903 tickets with 4 correct paid $40.20. Pick Four Pool $152,977. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-2-5-3/4-6) 2750 tickets with 5 correct paid $156.75. Pick Five Pool $501,314.

DEVIL'S BEAUTY pressed the pace three deep then stalked outside leaving the turn, re-bid three wide into the stretch, gained the lead nearing midstretch, inched away under urging and held. TODOS SANTOS broke out a bit and bobbled, dropped back off the rail, came out in upper stretch and finished strongly to just miss. ROCKANTHAROS broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, went outside a rival leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and also finished with interest. DRAGON FLOWER pressed the pace between horses then stalked off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and was outfinished. PARASAIL sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, inched away on the turn, fought back in the stretch but weakened some late. IRISH DAME stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out a bit in the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick.

SIXTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.43 45.40 1:08.35 1:14.55

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Operandi 120 9 2 1–hd 1–1 1–1½ 1–nk Gutierrez 4.70 8 Paprika 120 8 3 4–½ 2–hd 2–1½ 2–hd Prat 1.00 6 Sea Sensation 120 6 4 6–1 4–hd 3–½ 3–1 Conner 23.70 2 Helen's Tiger 120 2 5 5–1 6–1 4–2½ 4–3¼ Franco 10.30 3 Venue 120 3 7 7–hd 9 9 5–2¼ Talamo 7.20 5 Martinis N Bikinis 120 5 9 9 8–3 6–hd 6–nk Pereira 17.80 1 Charmingslew 120 1 8 8–hd 7–hd 8–½ 7–nk T Baze 8.30 7 Whata Flirt 120 7 1 2–½ 5–1½ 5–1 8–6½ Quinonez 11.30 4 Garrulous Gal 120 4 6 3–1 3–1 7–½ 9 Pedroza 27.70

9 OPERANDI 11.40 4.20 3.20 8 PAPRIKA 2.80 2.20 6 SEA SENSATION 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-9) $69.80 $1 EXACTA (9-8) $18.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-8-6-2) $93.91 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-8-6) $65.60 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-8-6-2-3) Carryover $4,162

Winner–Operandi B.f.3 by Square Eddie out of Repo, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $342,823 Daily Double Pool $28,661 Exacta Pool $224,928 Superfecta Pool $110,557 Trifecta Pool $160,953 X-5 Super High Five Pool $5,458. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-6-9) paid $83.80. Pick Three Pool $70,609.

OPERANDI dueled three deep then outside a rival, inched away midway on the hill, angled in and set the pace a bit off the rail, responded when challenged into the stretch, edged clear again under urging in midstretch and held gamely. PAPRIKA stalked three deep then outside a rival, bid outside the winner into the stretch, had that one slip away in midstretch then came back on between foes late. SEA SENSATION pulled some and chased outside then three deep to the stretch and finished willingly outside the top pair late. HELEN'S TIGER saved ground stalking the pace, went around a rival in midstretch and continued on well inside. VENUE saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the hill and three deep into the stretch and bested the others. MARTINIS N BIKINIS broke a bit slowly, chased three deep down the hill and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CHARMINGSLEW bobbled at the break, pulled her way between horses chasing the pace down the hill and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. WHATA FLIRT had good early speed and dueled between horses, stalked outside a rival leaving the hill, was between foes again into the stretch and weakened. GARRULOUS GAL went up inside to press the pace then saved ground stalking the winner, dropped back in the drive and also weakened. Rail on hill at zero.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Adoration Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.16 48.40 1:12.87 1:38.24 1:44.84

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Fault 125 6 1 6 6 5–1½ 4–½ 1–½ Franco 0.60 4 Shenandoah Queen 121 3 2 2–1 2–1 2–1 2–1½ 2–1 T Baze 44.00 2 Mended 121 1 3 1–1 1–2 1–hd 1–1 3–1 Gonzalez 7.80 5 La Force 121 4 4 5–1½ 5–2½ 4–1 5–8 4–3¼ Van Dyke 19.10 3 Vale Dori 123 2 5 4–1 3–½ 3–2½ 3–hd 5–12 Smith 1.70 6 Demigoddess 121 5 6 3–½ 4–2½ 6 6 6 Pereira 79.30

7 FAULT 3.20 2.80 2.10 4 SHENANDOAH QUEEN 15.00 7.60 2 MENDED 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-7) $28.80 $1 EXACTA (7-4) $24.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-2-5) $17.25 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-2) $37.70

Winner–Fault B.f.4 by Blame out of Charming N Lovable, by Horse Chestnut (SAF). Bred by Claiborne Farm (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Agave Racing Stable and Little Red Feather Racing. Mutuel Pool $499,531 Daily Double Pool $39,689 Exacta Pool $149,053 Superfecta Pool $91,508 Trifecta Pool $119,550. Scratched–Dalsaros. $1 Pick Three (6-9-7) paid $63.70. Pick Three Pool $55,236.

FAULT four wide nearing the first turn, angled in and settled a bit off the rail, went around a rival on the second turn and three wide into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging while drifting in a bit past midstretch to get up nearing the wire. SHENANDOAH QUEEN stalked a bit off the rail, bid inside on the second turn, continued along the rail in the stretch, bid again from the fence past the eighth pole, took a short lead in deep stretch but could not hold off the winner. MENDED sped to the early lead inside, set the pace a bit off the rail, battled outside the runner-up on the second turn, edged away again in the stretch, fought back outside that one then between foes in deep stretch and held third. LA FORCE (GER) three deep into the first turn, stalked off the rail then a bit off the fence leaving the second turn and into the stretch and continued willingly but was outfinished. VALE DORI (ARG) stalked outside a rival then off the rail on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in a bit nearing midstretch, was between foes passing the eighth pole, drifted out a bit from the whip in deep stretch and weakened some late. DEMIGODDESS angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the second turn and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.36 46.14 1:10.24 1:22.21 1:34.22

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Achira 123 1 1 1–2 1–½ 1–1½ 1–1 1–½ Smith 0.80 6 Helen Hillary 123 6 6 6–2½ 5–1 4–1 2–1½ 2–¾ Franco 4.70 8 Siberian Iris 123 8 7 8 7–½ 6–1½ 4–hd 3–2¾ Prat 3.60 4 Speakers 125 4 8 7–hd 8 5–½ 5–3½ 4–½ Van Dyke 10.20 3 Spy Ring 121 3 5 4–1 3–hd 2–hd 3–1 5–10¼ Talamo 11.00 2 Battleground State 125 2 2 2–1½ 2–1 3–½ 6–6 6–3¼ Gutierrez 19.70 5 Queen Anne's Lace 123 5 4 3–hd 4–1½ 7–10 7–25 7–71½ Pereira 45.40 7 Labhay 123 7 3 5–½ 6–hd 8 8 8 Elliott 54.30

1 ACHIRA 3.60 2.60 2.20 6 HELEN HILLARY 4.60 3.00 8 SIBERIAN IRIS (IRE) 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1) $5.80 $1 EXACTA (1-6) $7.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-8-4) $6.92 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-6-8-4-3) $120.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-8) $8.80

Winner–Achira Ch.f.4 by English Channel out of Styler, by Holy Bull. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Jerome S. Moss (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: Moss, Mr. and Mrs. Jerome S.. Mutuel Pool $333,502 Daily Double Pool $48,818 Exacta Pool $185,742 Superfecta Pool $95,050 Super High Five Pool $26,701 Trifecta Pool $142,900. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (9-7-1) paid $37.30. Pick Three Pool $45,906.

ACHIRA sped to the early lead, set the pace along the inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, drifted out despite right handed urging in deep stretch and held gamely. HELEN HILLARY outside a rival early, angled in on the first turn and chased inside, came out on the second turn and three deep into the stretch, bid outside the winner past midstretch, was forced out and steadied in deep stretch and could not catch that one. SIBERIAN IRIS (IRE) chased three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, was fanned out a bit past midstretch and continued willingly. SPEAKERS saved ground, pulled along the inside and steadied early on the backstretch, continued inside on the second turn and in the stretch and was outfinished. SPY RING (IRE) stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. BATTLEGROUND STATE had speed outside the winner then stalked a bit off the rail, was between horses leaving the second turn, came out in the stretch and weakened. QUEEN ANNE'S LACE stalked outside a rival then off the rail, dropped back on the second turn and had little left for the stretch. LABHAY (IRE) pulled four wide early, angled in and chased outside a rival, dropped back into and on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch, then was unsaddled at the end of the stretch, hosed down and vanned off. Following a stewards' inquiry and a claim of foul by the rider of the runner-up against the winner for alleged interference in deep stretch, no change was made when the stewards ruled the incident did not alter the original order of finish.

NINTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.43 45.54 1:11.41 1:25.00

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Surfside Sunset 118 7 6 3–hd 3–1½ 1–2 1–5¼ Espinoza 2.00 9 Vegas Itch 125 9 5 7–hd 8–6 4–1½ 2–2¾ Maldonado 1.80 2 Jerry's Thunder 120 2 7 1–½ 1–½ 2–2 3–¾ Ceballos 6.40 8 Red Obsession 125 8 2 2–1½ 2–1½ 3–1½ 4–2¼ Franco 14.80 3 Duke of Fallbrook 125 3 3 6–1 5–1 5–1½ 5–1¾ Gutierrez 6.70 1 Sawbuck 125 1 1 4–hd 4–½ 6–4 6–2¼ T Baze 7.10 4 Supreme Giant 125 4 8 9 9 7–2 7–6¾ Fuentes 70.60 5 Hidden Crook 125 5 4 5–hd 6–½ 9 8–3 Mt Garcia 49.20 6 Siege of Vicksburg 125 6 9 8–5 7–hd 8–1½ 9 Elliott 39.40

7 SURFSIDE SUNSET 6.00 3.00 2.40 9 VEGAS ITCH 3.20 2.40 2 JERRY'S THUNDER 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7) $11.20 $1 EXACTA (7-9) $6.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-9-2-8) $14.57 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-9-2-8-3) $174.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-9-2) $13.40

Winner–Surfside Sunset Ch.g.4 by Tapizar out of Wildwife, by Wild Gale. Bred by Susan M. Forrester & 4M Ranch (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: ERJ Racing LLC, Kenney, Dave, Rothblum, Steve and CTR Stables LLC. Mutuel Pool $337,922 Daily Double Pool $101,453 Exacta Pool $209,037 Superfecta Pool $134,697 Super High Five Pool $25,353 Trifecta Pool $185,965. Scratched–none. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (3/4-6-9-1/7-1-7) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $284,685. $1 Pick Three (7-1-7) paid $9.60. Pick Three Pool $180,701. 50-Cent Pick Four (9-1/7-1-7) 7891 tickets with 4 correct paid $64.30. Pick Four Pool $665,132. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-9-1/7-1-7) 1600 tickets with 5 correct paid $193.50. Pick Five Pool $405,647. $2 Pick Six (3/4-6-9-1/7-1-7) 2551 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $13.00. $2 Pick Six (3/4-6-9-1/7-1-7) 141 tickets with 6 correct paid $1,120.00. Pick Six Pool $294,019.

SURFSIDE SUNSET stalked four wide then off the rail on the turn, bid three deep into the stretch to gain the lead and drew clear under urging. VEGAS ITCH chased outside on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and gained the place. JERRY'S THUNDER dueled off the rail on the backstretch and inside on the turn and into the stretch and held third. RED OBSESSION prompted the pace outside a rival on the backstretch and most of the turn, fell back off the rail into the stretch and was edged by that rival for the show. DUKE OF FALLBROOK stalked between foes then outside a rival on the turn and did not rally. SAWBUCK saved ground chasing the pace throughout and weakened in the drive. SUPREME GIANT a bit slow to begin, settled off the rail then inside to the stretch, came out in the drive and did not rally. HIDDEN CROOK stalked between horses on the backstretch then three deep, dropped back on the turn and gave way. SIEGE OF VICKSBURG broke a bit slowly, chased just off the rail on the backstretch and turn and had little left for the drive.