Racing! A new handicapping lesson for you

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, May 11.

FIRST RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.66 49.29 1:13.81 1:37.82 1:49.33

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Desert Stone 120 2 6 6 6 6 1–½ 1–2½ Franco 4.30 6 Cajun Treasure 120 5 2 3–hd 3–hd 3–hd 2–hd 2–nk Conner 2.20 1 Soltero 122 1 4 4–1 4–1½ 4–1 5–6 3–1¾ Nakatani 1.10 4 Pointed 120 4 5 2–1 1–hd 2–1½ 3–hd 4–hd Pedroza 18.60 3 Invasion Looming 125 3 1 1–1 2–1½ 1–hd 4–1½ 5–14 Frey 9.00 7 Courtship 120 6 3 5–½ 5–hd 5–hd 6 6 Talamo 16.20

2 DESERT STONE (IRE) 10.60 4.00 2.60 6 CAJUN TREASURE 3.40 2.20 1 SOLTERO 2.10

$1 EXACTA (2-6) $17.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-1-4) $9.23 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-1) $16.00

Winner–Desert Stone (IRE) Dbb.c.3 by Fastnet Rock (AUS) out of Starstone (GB), by Diktat (GB). Bred by Arkle Bloodstock (IRE). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Zayat Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $152,921 Exacta Pool $80,579 Superfecta Pool $30,720 Trifecta Pool $50,155. Scratched–Frankincense.

DESERT STONE (IRE) broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, took the lead four wide in midstretch and won clear under some left handed urging and steady handling late. CAJUN TREASURE pulled three deep then stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, bid between horses in midstretch and held second. SOLTERO stalked the pace inside, came out a bit into the stretch, angled out for room in midstretch and just missed the place. POINTED pulled between rivals early then tugged his way to a short and brief lead outside a foe early on the backstretch, dueled outside that one into and on the second turn and between foes in midstretch and was outfinished. INVASION LOOMING angled in and set the pace inside then dueled along the rail, fought back in midstretch and weakened some late. COURTSHIP pulled four wide early then stalked outside the winner, was fanned out leaving the second turn then angled in off the rail entering the stretch, drifted in through the drive and weakened.

SECOND RACE. 4½ Furlongs. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.33 46.14 52.69

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Tijori 119 3 1 1–½ 1–3 1–3¼ Prat 2.00 4 Factor of Two 119 4 2 2–1½ 2–2½ 2–1¼ Conner 39.30 2 Sparky Ville 122 2 8 8 8 3–ns Smith 2.60 8 Toothless Wonder 122 8 7 7–5 4–hd 4–1¼ Gutierrez 8.60 5 Honcho 122 5 3 4–hd 3–1½ 5–1 T Baze 11.90 7 Over Emphasize 119 7 4 5–1 5–1 6–6 Van Dyke 2.00 1 Watch Me Burn 119 1 5 6–1½ 7–½ 7–2¼ Quinonez 65.60 6 Zip's Secret 119 6 6 3–1½ 6–2 8 Elliott 24.10

3 TIJORI 6.00 4.40 3.60 4 FACTOR OF TWO 25.20 9.80 2 SPARKY VILLE 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $41.20 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $50.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-2-8) $90.52 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-2) $86.25 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-4-2-8-5) Carryover $1,234

Winner–Tijori Ch.f.2 by Will Take Charge out of Anchorage, by Tapit. Bred by Rosilyn Polan (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Kaleem Shah, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $214,266 Daily Double Pool $42,070 Exacta Pool $110,843 Superfecta Pool $41,063 Trifecta Pool $69,101 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,616. Scratched–none.

TIJORI had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away into the stretch and drew clear under a steady hand ride. FACTOR OF TWO prompted the pace outside the winner, stalked that one into the stretch and held second. SPARKY VILLE a step slow into stride, settled just off the rail, came out into the stretch and finished well to edge a rival for the show. TOOTHLESS WONDER wide early, angled in a bit off the rail then found the fence on the turn, went around a rival leaving the turn and into the stretch and was edged for third toward the inside. HONCHO chased between horses then angled in nearing the stretch and lacked a rally. OVER EMPHASIZE four wide chasing the early pace, continued three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. WATCH ME BURN saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back in the stretch and weakened. ZIP'S SECRET bobbled in the second step, chased three deep then off the rail on the turn and three wide into the stretch and also weakened.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $29,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 23.43 47.35 1:12.92 1:25.96 1:39.03

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Kona Coast 125 8 3 5–hd 5–1 2–hd 2–4 1–¾ Prat 0.70 5 Street to Indy 121 5 2 3–½ 3–1 1–1½ 1–½ 2–4 T Baze 7.10 7 Momma's Baby Boy 118 7 8 8 8 5–½ 3–3½ 3–16 Espinoza 4.20 6 Earnednevergiven 120 6 7 7–1½ 7–½ 6–½ 4–2½ 4–5½ Talamo 20.80 1 Nate's Attack 120 1 5 4–2½ 4–1½ 7–4 6–1 5–2½ Conner 20.20 2 Latitude 125 2 6 6–2½ 6–1 8 8 6–1 Pereira 92.40 4 Flynn 109 4 1 1–½ 1–½ 3–½ 5–1 7–1½ Figueroa 5.60 3 Rossman 120 3 4 2–½ 2–½ 4–1½ 7–4 8 Elliott 18.80

8 KONA COAST 3.40 2.60 2.10 5 STREET TO INDY 5.20 3.00 7 MOMMA'S BABY BOY 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8) $10.00 $1 EXACTA (8-5) $6.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-7-6) $6.73 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-5-7-6-1) $306.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-5-7) $6.45

Winner–Kona Coast Dbb.g.4 by Eskendereya out of Christmas Choir, by Songandaprayer. Bred by Sanford R. Robertson (KY). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Gary Broad. Mutuel Pool $253,097 Daily Double Pool $16,139 Exacta Pool $162,135 Superfecta Pool $88,937 Super High Five Pool $5,127 Trifecta Pool $129,255. Claimed–Kona Coast by R3 Racing, Calara Farms and Rothblum, Steve. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-3-8) paid $39.30. Pick Three Pool $43,993.

KONA COAST four wide into the first turn, stalked outside a rival, ranged up outside leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up, gained the lead nearing the sixteenth pole and gamely prevailed under urging. STREET TO INDY stalked three deep then bid three wide leaving the first turn to press the pace, took the advantage nearing the quarter pole, kicked clear off the rail, fought back inside through the final furlong and went willingly to the end. MOMMA'S BABY BOY angled in and settled off the pace inside, split horses on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. EARNEDNEVERGIVEN chased outside a rival then three deep leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. NATE'S ATTACK close up stalking the pace inside, dropped back on the second turn, came out into the stretch and gave way. LATITUDE bobbled at the break, chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, was between foes into the second turn, also fell back on that turn and gave way in the drive. FLYNN angled in and set a pressured pace inside, surrendered the advantage leaving the second turn and had nothing left for the stretch. ROSSMAN broke out and bumped the pacesetter, stalked between foes then bid between horses to press the pace, also dropped back in the stretch and gave way.

FOURTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.27 48.59 1:12.78 1:36.67 1:48.68

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Majestic Eagle 120 1 2 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 1–1½ 1–½ Smith 0.90 2 Sellwood 120 2 5 4–hd 3–hd 3–hd 2–hd 2–1¾ T Baze 5.80 4 Noivo 120 4 4 5–7 5–6 5–4½ 3–½ 3–2¼ Prat 8.70 3 Holy Ghost 120 3 6 6–hd 6–½ 6–2½ 5–3½ 4–1½ Desormeaux 7.00 7 Canadian Game 120 7 1 2–1 2–1½ 2–1 4–2½ 5–5 Gutierrez 5.40 6 Scat Big Dad 120 6 3 3–½ 4–½ 4–½ 6–10 6–9 Van Dyke 7.00 5 Acclimate 125 5 7 7 7 7 7 7 Elliott 58.40

1 MAJESTIC EAGLE 3.80 2.60 2.10 2 SELLWOOD 5.00 3.60 4 NOIVO (IRE) 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-1) $6.40 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $7.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-4-3) $11.78 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-2-4-3-7) $169.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-4) $26.85

Winner–Majestic Eagle B.c.3 by Medaglia d'Oro out of Double Tapped, by Tapit. Bred by B. Flay Thoroughbreds (KY). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: David Heerensperger. Mutuel Pool $287,214 Daily Double Pool $26,606 Exacta Pool $150,749 Superfecta Pool $50,936 Super High Five Pool $4,356 Trifecta Pool $111,166. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (3-8-1) paid $13.80. Pick Three Pool $24,230.

MAJESTIC EAGLE sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, inched away into the stretch, kicked clear and held on gamely under left handed urging. SELLWOOD broke out a bit then was straightened, pulled along the inside, saved ground stalking the pace, came out some in midstretch and finished willingly alongside the winner. NOIVO (IRE) bumped early, tugged his way along to stalk the pace between horses, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. HOLY GHOST squeezed some at the start then steadied when bumped between foes early, saved ground off the pace, came out a bit into the stretch, angled out again in the drive and improved position. CANADIAN GAME angled in and pressed the pace outside the winner, was between horses in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. SCAT BIG DAD close up stalking the pace three deep, continued outside a rival into the stretch and weakened. ACCLIMATE hesitated, swerved in and was away behind the field, settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the second turn and was outrun.

FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 22.17 46.26 58.75 1:05.53

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Louden's Gray 123 3 4 4–1 4–4 1–2 1–2¼ Quinonez 16.10 7 I'll Wrap It Up 123 5 1 6–½ 6–hd 6–1 2–1 Fuentes 1.70 2 Classico 116 2 7 5–2½ 5–½ 5–hd 3–1¼ Espinoza 2.40 1 Four Gaels 116 1 3 3–1½ 3–½ 3–hd 4–¾ Payeras 9.90 8 Atomic Action 123 6 5 1–1 1–hd 2–1 5–3¼ Maldonado 3.20 5 Here and There 123 4 6 7 7 7 6–½ Bejarano 9.10 9 Go Ghetto 123 7 2 2–hd 2–1½ 4–2 7 Mn Garcia 24.40

3 LOUDEN'S GRAY 34.20 10.00 5.20 7 I'LL WRAP IT UP 3.40 2.60 2 CLASSICO 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $42.80 $1 EXACTA (3-7) $38.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-2-1) $82.95 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-2) $87.85 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-7-2-1-8) Carryover $2,963

Winner–Louden's Gray Grr.g.7 by Street Sense out of Minishaft, by Mineshaft. Bred by Estate of Edward P. Evans (VA). Trainer: Victor L. Garcia. Owner: Rafael Gutierrez. Mutuel Pool $230,169 Daily Double Pool $18,355 Exacta Pool $122,370 Superfecta Pool $54,628 Trifecta Pool $92,018 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,882. Scratched–Mesa Sky, Private Prospect. $1 Pick Three (8-1-3) paid $88.40. Pick Three Pool $44,462. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-8-1-3) 690 tickets with 4 correct paid $162.45. Pick Four Pool $146,838. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-3-8-1-3) 355 tickets with 5 correct paid $908.85. Pick Five Pool $375,612.

LOUDEN'S GRAY stalked outside a rival, ranged up three deep leaving the turn, took the lead four wide into the stretch, kicked clear under urging and proved best. I'LL WRAP IT UP between horses early, chased outside a rival, went three wide leaving the turn and into the stretch and gained the place. CLASSICO a half step slow to begin, was sent between rivals then stalked a bit off the rail, went between horses again leaving the turn and into the stretch, came out some in the drive and split horses in deep stretch for the show. FOUR GAELS close up stalking the pace inside on the backstretch and turn, slipped through along the rail in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ATOMIC ACTION had good early speed and angled in, set the pace a bit off the rail then dueled just off the fence on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. HERE AND THERE a half step slow to begin, settled off the rail, angled in leaving the backstretch, saved ground thereafter and did not rally. GO GHETTO angled in and stalked outside a rival, bid outside a foe on the turn and between horses leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the drive.

SIXTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.19 45.02 1:11.42 1:25.65

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Lolly Express 121 8 1 7–1½ 4–hd 4–2½ 1–nk Bejarano 15.90 9 Joejoe's Kingdom 123 9 2 9 8–3½ 3–hd 2–1½ Van Dyke 3.90 1 Southern Warlord 114 1 8 1–½ 1–1 1–1 3–1¼ Espinoza 11.50 6 American All Star 121 6 6 4–hd 6–hd 7–2 4–2¼ Maldonado 8.60 3 Goodwillambassador 116 3 9 6–1 7–½ 6–hd 5–hd Ceballos 8.60 2 Tidal Effect 121 2 7 8–1 9 8–2 6–½ Prat 1.40 7 Studly Perfection 116 7 5 3–1 3–1½ 2–½ 7–2¾ Figueroa 11.70 5 Candy Crew 121 5 3 2–hd 2–hd 5–hd 8–7 T Baze 7.50 4 Oh Man 121 4 4 5–hd 5–hd 9 9 Franco 27.40

8 LOLLY EXPRESS 33.80 12.80 8.00 9 JOEJOE'S KINGDOM 5.00 3.60 1 SOUTHERN WARLORD 7.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8) $690.20 $1 EXACTA (8-9) $78.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-9-1-6) $542.96 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-9-1) $410.95 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-9-1-6-3) Carryover $6,298

Winner–Lolly Express Dbb.g.3 by Richard's Kid out of Boehle, by Atticus. Bred by Patrick Harney & Charles Reilly (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Harney, Patrick and Reilly, Charles. Mutuel Pool $238,525 Daily Double Pool $22,610 Exacta Pool $122,152 Superfecta Pool $52,039 Trifecta Pool $81,861 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,370. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-3-8) paid $735.50. Pick Three Pool $27,519.

LOLLY EXPRESS stalked outside then four wide on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch, bid between horses under left handed urging in deep stretch and got up nearing the wire. JOEJOE'S KINGDOM chased outside then off the rail, went five wide into and on the turn and four wide into the stretch, bid outside foes in deep stretch to put a head in front but was edged late. SOUTHERN WARLORD sent inside early, set a pressured pace along the rail, inched away into the turn, fought back inside in deep stretch and held third. AMERICAN ALL STAR had speed between horses then stalked three deep between rivals to the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. GOODWILLAMBASSADOR between horses early, chased inside thereafter and could not offer the necessary response. TIDAL EFFECT dropped back inside and saved ground off the pace, came out on the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. STUDLY PERFECTION between horses early, pressed the pace three deep then stalked outside a rival on the turn and weakened in the stretch. CANDY CREW bobbled some at the start, went up to press the pace between horses, stalked a bit off the rail on the turn and also weakened in the drive. OH MAN was in a good position stalking the pace between rivals on the backstretch and turn, continued a bit off the rail in the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 23.95 47.58 1:11.88 1:37.65 1:44.35

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Dark Vader 122 5 4 2–1 2–1½ 2–1 2–1 1–¾ Nakatani 10.80 1 Longden 122 1 6 4–1½ 4–1 4–½ 3–2½ 2–½ Smith 2.60 3 Take the One O One 120 3 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–1 1–½ 3–3¼ Talamo 2.00 7 Shivermetimbers 122 7 5 5–½ 5–1 5–4 4–1 4–2½ Prat 4.30 4 Pepe Tono 122 4 3 6–4 6–5 6–4½ 6–4 5–1½ Quinonez 18.90 6 Peace 122 6 2 3–1 3–½ 3–½ 5–1½ 6–½ Van Dyke 5.00 2 Ayacara 122 2 7 7 7 7 7 7 Desormeaux 9.50

5 DARK VADER 23.60 11.20 6.00 1 LONGDEN (GB) 3.80 3.40 3 TAKE THE ONE O ONE 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-5) $420.60 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $61.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-3-7) $134.91 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-1-3-7-4) $8,554.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-3) $107.70

Winner–Dark Vader Dbb.c.3 by Tale of Ekati out of Dark Obsession, by Grand Slam. Bred by Schleprock Racing LLC (OH). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Alesia, S., Burns Racing LLC, Ciaglia Racing LLC and Christensen, R.. Mutuel Pool $294,406 Daily Double Pool $34,216 Exacta Pool $147,705 Superfecta Pool $57,406 Super High Five Pool $25,373 Trifecta Pool $99,346. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (3-8-5) paid $5,025.30. Pick Three Pool $26,366.

DARK VADER prompted the pace outside a rival, stalked just off the rail into and on the second turn, bid again outside that one in the stretch to gain the advantage a sixteenth out and held on gamely under urging between foes late. LONGDEN (GB) saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and continued willingly three wide on the line. TAKE THE ONE O ONE had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, inched away leaving the backstretch, fought back along the fence through the final furlong and continued gamely. SHIVERMETIMBERS stalked outside then alongside a rival or off the rail, went three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. PEPE TONO angled in on the first turn and chased inside, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. PEACE had speed three wide then stalked outside a rival or off the rail, went three wide into and on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. AYACARA (GB) broke a bit slowly, saved ground off the pace, continued inside in the stretch and did not rally.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $29,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 23.19 47.06 1:13.09 1:25.84 1:38.51

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Ashley's Big Guy 118 3 3 4–hd 4–hd 3–½ 1–1½ 1–3¼ Maldonado 1.30 9 When Jesus Walked 118 8 8 8 8 7–2½ 5–½ 2–hd Mt Garcia 28.30 2 Call Ended 111 2 5 7–5 6–hd 5–hd 4–2 3–2½ Espinoza 8.20 5 Zoomin In 120 4 4 1–1 1–hd 1–hd 2–½ 4–hd Espinoza 2.60 1 Buddy Bear 123 1 2 2–hd 2–hd 2–1 3–1½ 5–3¾ Mn Garcia 6.00 6 War in the West 123 5 7 6–1 7–2½ 8 8 6–1½ Elliott 6.50 7 Loco Mango 118 6 6 5–hd 5–3½ 6–1 6–4 7–8 Franco 25.50 8 Great Commission 120 7 1 3–1 3–2½ 4–1 7–½ 8 Sanchez 55.20

3 ASHLEY'S BIG GUY 4.60 3.20 2.80 9 WHEN JESUS WALKED 16.40 7.40 2 CALL ENDED 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $68.80 $1 EXACTA (3-9) $35.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-9-2-5) $118.85 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-9-2-5-1) $14,507.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-9-2) $224.55

Winner–Ashley's Big Guy Ch.g.3 by Coil out of Ashley's Folly, by Urgent Request (IRE). Bred by SAF Holdings, LLC, BranJam Stables &Ciaglia Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Alesia, Sharon, Bran Jam Stable and Ciaglia Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $274,322 Daily Double Pool $113,746 Exacta Pool $155,083 Superfecta Pool $98,350 Super High Five Pool $19,012 Trifecta Pool $119,388. Scratched–Perfect Tale, Spend It. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (8-1-3-8-5-3/4/10) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $311,541. $1 Pick Three (8-5-3) paid $475.90. Pick Three Pool $159,492. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-8-5-3/4/10) 48 tickets with 4 correct paid $5,906.15. Pick Four Pool $370,512. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-3-8-5-3/4/10) 11 tickets with 5 correct paid $12,047.55. Pick Five Pool $173,641. $2 Pick Six (8-1-3-8-5-3/4/10) 35 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $403.00. Pick Six Pool $123,398. Pick Six Carryover $65,924.

ASHLEY'S BIG GUY angled in and stalked inside, waited behind rivals then came out leaving the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, gained the lead and inched away under left handed urging then won clear. WHEN JESUS WALKED dropped back off the rail then angled in and settled inside, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and just got the place. CALL ENDED pulled along the inside then saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, angled out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted in some and lost the place in the final stride. ZOOMIN IN had speed between horses then angled in, dueled inside, fought back on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. BUDDY BEAR pulled inside then a bit off the rail, bid between horses to duel for the lead, battled outside a rival leaving the second turn and also weakened. WAR IN THE WEST chased between horses then dropped back off the rail or outside a rival on the backstretch and second turn and also weakened. LOCO MANGO three deep on the first turn, stalked outside a rival on the backstretch, was carried out on the second turn then angled to the inside into the stretch and lacked a further response. GREAT COMMISSION stalked outside then bid three deep to vie for command on the backstretch and second turn, fell back some leaving that turn, angled in a bit into the stretch and gave way.