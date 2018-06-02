Racing! Whirlaway is No. 7 in Triple Crown countdown; Great card at Santa Anita

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get closer to No. 1 on the Triple Crown countdown.

Let’s get to it right away, as we reveal which horse is No. 7 in the 12-horse Triple Crown countdown.

7. Whirlaway (1941) 67 points

Whirlaway was the fifth winner of the Triple Crown. He was known as “Mr. Longtail” for the way this hair appendage would flow behind him as he ran. He had a mind of his own and an unpredictability that made him very difficult to train. In his first race, he ran to the outside rail yet still won by a nose. The panelists were very split on where this horse belongs in Triple Crown lexicon. Three voters had him in ninth, two in eighth, two in seventh, one in sixth, two in fifth and one voter had him third.

He will always be the most-raced Triple Crown winner having run 60 times, winning 32 times. He finished out of the money only four times. His running style was usually to come from the back of the pack but a look at his past performance lines is littered with the phrases “bore out” and “drifted out.”

Justify never raced as a 2-year-old. Whirlaway raced 16 times, winning seven of those. He finished his 2-year-old campaign on Nov. 14 at Pimlico and was back racing on Feb. 8, winning an allowance at Hialeah in Florida. He raced six more times before the Kentucky Derby finishing second in the Blue Grass Stakes and Kentucky Derby Trial.

He was still difficult to keep straight so Eddie Arcaro was brought in to ride him for the Kentucky Derby. Legend has it that just before the race trainer Ben Jones whipped out a pocket knife and cut a hole in the colt’s left blinker so he could just see to the inside, which he hoped would keep him from going outside. It worked. Despite being near the back of the pack for the first part of the race, Whirlaway put forth a furious rally to win by eight lengths.

A week later in Baltimore, he went last to first to win the Preakness by a cruising 5 ½ lengths. As was the norm back then, he slipped in a race in between the second and third races of the Triple Crown, winning a five-horse allowance by 2 ¼ lengths. By then, no one really wanted to race Whirlaway in the Belmont Stakes and only three other horses entered the race. Seeing a snail-like pace, Whirlaway went to the lead early and won by 2 ½ lengths with little exertion. You can see a video of parts of his Triple Crown races here.

He raced nine more times that year, winning six. He is the only Triple Crown champion to also win the Travers Stakes. He ran 22 times as a 4-year-old, winning half of his races. Among one of his more memorable defeats was a match race against his rival Alsab at Narragansett Park in Rhode Island. He came flying at the end but ended up a nose short.

He made two undistinguished appearances in 1943 before being sent to the breeding shed in 1944. He produced some good horses for owner Calumet Farm and in 1950 he was leased to a French breeder, where he lived a few more years. He was there to help rebuild the horse stock that had been depleted by World War II. He died in 1953 of a heart attack. He was 15.

For a longer look at Whirlaway, here’s an ESPN documentary on him.

The Times Triple Crown panel is composed of horse racing experts, journalists and racing secretaries. It members are Rick Hammerle, racing secretary at Santa Anita; Steve Haskin, racing author and columnist the BloodHorse; David Jerkens, racing secretary at Del Mar; Tim Layden, turf writer at Sports Illustrated; Tom Pedulla, lead writer for America’s Best Racing; Jay Privman, national correspondent for the Daly Racing Form; Jeff Siegel, veteran horseman and lead commentator at XBTV.com; Childs Walker, turf writer at the Baltimore Sun; Alicia Wincze Hughes, racing editor at the BloodHorse; Jon White, racing historian and morning-line maker at Santa Anita and Tim Wilkin, turf writer at the Albany Times Union.

Vote totals were 14 points for first place, 12 for second, 10 for third, and then one point less in descending order.

Our handicapping lesson

Here’s our weekly contribution from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). The thinking is if you can know and understand the strategies, it will make you a better handicapper.

Today’s lesson is from Saturday’s fifth race at Santa Anita.

“This is a $25,000 non-winners of two lifetime event at a mile on the turf, and we’ve got two lessons with regard to our top pick CHRISTMAS CAROL (#8). First, notice they can’t get her to string races back to back, as, only one time in her career has she been able to run consecutive races. This is precisely why you can expect a well meant effort, as they’re not sure when and if they’ll be able to get her back anytime soon, thus the need for a good effort and check, right now. Also note, he comes off his maiden victory, running in this N2L, and as a general rule, consistent hard working recent maiden winners, are usually the best type of runners to back with regard to the cheaper N2L type of races, races comprised of only maiden winners. The mentality of many handicappers with regard to these cheap non-winners of two events is just so backwards, here’s what we mean — many handicappers downplay the recent maiden winner, regardless of the level, giving them less credence than even multiple losers at this level, horses who’ve already been defeated at this same N2L condition, many having lost on numerous occasions. Think about that for a second — why should a horse coming off a possible career catalyst maiden win where confidence was finally gained finishing down the lane in front of the others, be looked at in a more negative light than a horse whose only win to their own credit was also a maiden win, and since then, have lost at this same N2L level, many on multiple occasions? Would you rather back a proven multiple loser, or a recent maiden winner? Or horses who already won their maiden event, and since, have shown nothing against other multiple losers since that maiden score? Remember, nobody has won a race outside of their maiden score. Let’s look for a good effort here today. LOOKING AT THELAKE (#1) gets two turns against N2L types, and that’s the right combination. Gary Stevens isn’t nearly as effective these days from off the pace, but this one fits really well and we do need to include here.

“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none

“Win Contenders (order of preference): 8-1

“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 5

“Negative Notes:

“4 Lethal Legacy - Often appears ominous turning for home but plain and simple, doesn’t offer anything the final ⅛ of a mile.

“7 Midnight Lily - Not visually impressed with his action down the lane last time out.

“Morning Line Underlays / Overlays:

“8 Christmas Carol - Morning Line 4-1 / WCHR Line 5-2

“TOP PICK: CHRISTMAS CAROL (#8 4-1 Bejarano)

“SECOND CHOICE: LOOKING AT THELAKE (#1 2-1 Stevens)”

The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at http://www.westcoasthorseracing.com

Santa Anita review

Touching Rainbows just held on to win Friday’s $69,000 allowance feature at Santa Anita, contested over six furlongs. It was Touching Rainbows’ third win in a row, although it was close, beating Moe Candy by a nose. The 5-year-old gelding paid $3.20, $2.20 and $2.10 as the prohibitive favorite for trainer Phil D’Amato.

“We’re going to use this as a prep for the San Carlos (June 23),” D’Amato told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “He had a tough battle with Moe Candy, who’s a very good horse. This should set him up well.”

D’Amato claimed the horse seven races ago for a mere $25,000. Flavien Prat was the jockey.

Santa Anita preview

Really great card at Santa Anita on Saturday with two stakes, one a star-studded race for fillies and mares. First post is 12:30 p.m. for the 10-race card. The big race, at about 4:50 p.m., is the Grade 1 $400,000 Beholder Mile. Three of the six horses entered are clear standouts. Unique Bella is the 3-5 favorite for trainer Jerry Hollendorfer and jockey Mike Smith. She has five graded stakes wins at Santa Anita and is seven of 10 lifetime. Her last race was a second in the Apple Blossom Handicap at Oaklawn Park.

Paradise Woods, for trainer Richard Mandella and jockey Flavien Prat, is the 2-1 second favorite. She was third in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff but hasn’t won in three races including that won. Her last win came in the Zenyatta Stakes at Santa Anita in September.

Vale Dori is the 4-1 third choice. She runs for Bob Baffert and is ridden by Rafael Bejarano. She finished second in this race last year, losing by a neck to the great Stellar Wind. She is five of eight at Santa Anita.

The other stakes is the $200,000 Snow Chief Stakes for Cal-breds going 1 1/8 miles on the turf. Take The One O One, a tribute to one of Los Angeles’ most unnavigable arteries because of too much traffic, is the 5-2 favorite for Brian Koriner. The trainer also has Waya Ed, at 4-1, in the seven-horse field. Hardboot, for Michele Dollase, is the second favorite at 3-1.

There are four turf races on the card and the field sizes are decent. They are, in order, 8, 6, 9, 6, 8, 9, 7, 10, 6, 9.

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

1:40 Penn National: $100,000 New Start Stakes, Penn-bred fillies 3 years old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Smokinpaddylassie (2-1)

1:57 Woodbine: Grade 2 $175,000 Connaught Cup Stakes, 4 and up, 7 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Forge (2-1)

2:10 Penn National: $100,000 Lyphard Stakes, Penn-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Great Soul (9-5)

2:40 Penn National: $100,000 Danzig Stakes, Penn-bred 3 years old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Midnight Poker (5-2)

3:10 Penn National: $100,000 Penn Ladies Dash, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Morticia (5-2)

3:48 Santa Anita: $200,000 Snow Chief Stakes, Cal-breds 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Take The One O One (5-2)

4:53 Santa Anita: Grade 1 $400,000 Beholder Mile, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Unique Bella (3-5)

7:42 Churchill Downs: Grade 3 $100,000 Aristides Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Wilbo (9-5)

Bob Ike’s SA play of the day

SEVENTH RACE: No. 3 Waya Ed (4-1)

Only seven sophomores in this Cal-bred stakes going nine furlongs on turf but it is a competitive race. Let's give the edge to this gelding from the Brian Koriner barn, who might get a good trip behind his speedier barn mate on the rail and a couple others, then be in the right spot turning for home. He has an improving pattern and faced older runners last time out.

Friday’s result: Twisted Rosie ($6.40) lagged back early but cruised up on the turn and dominated through the final furlong as the second betting choice.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com

Ed Burgart’s LA play of the day

FOURTH RACE: No. 7 An Act Of Aggression (3-1)

She showed sharp improvement in second lifetime start two weeks ago when third from the rail post after veering inward several lanes at the start. She finished trying hard vs. winner Valiant Nights, who ran third in a futurity trial last year. She broke slow in debut one month ago when also drawn near the inside and now moves to the far outside post. In addition, she adds lasix.

Final thought

And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.

