Racing! A look back at Justify’s win

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, June 10. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 34th day of a 42-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $47,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.48 44.53 1:07.03 1:12.98

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Home Run Kitten 121 1 2 2–hd 3–1 3–1½ 1–¾ Gutierrez 3.80 3 Jan's Reserve 123 3 3 3–2 2–1½ 1–½ 2–2¼ Talamo 4.40 2 Incensed 121 2 4 1–1 1–hd 2–hd 3–nk T Baze 2.10 4 Montu 121 4 5 5 5 5 4–nk Stevens 6.10 6 Ohio 123 5 1 4–hd 4–1½ 4–½ 5 Blanc 1.90

1 HOME RUN KITTEN 9.60 4.40 2.60 3 JAN'S RESERVE 4.20 2.60 2 INCENSED 2.40

$1 EXACTA (1-3) $23.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-2-4) $15.62 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-2) $26.80

Winner–Home Run Kitten Ch.g.7 by Kitten's Joy out of Grand Slam Girl, by Grand Slam. Bred by Kenneth L. Ramsey & Sarah K. Ramsey (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: ERJ Racing, LLC, Westside Racing Stable and O'Neill, Doug. Mutuel Pool $217,272 Exacta Pool $100,877 Superfecta Pool $25,977 Trifecta Pool $53,730. Claimed–Jan's Reserve by Drawing Away Stable and Jacobson, David. Trainer: David Jacobson. Claimed–Ohio (BRZ) by Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Treitman, Bruce. Trainer: Michael McCarthy. Scratched–Moonlight Drive (ITY).

HOME RUN KITTEN stalked inside then a bit off the rail, came out in upper stretch, bid three deep under urging in midstretch, gained the advantage in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. JAN'S RESERVE stalked outside the winner then bid alongside the pacesetter to duel for the lead, took a short advantage between foes in midstretch, fought back just off the rail in the final sixteenth but could not quite match the winner. INCENSED tossed his head a bit just after the start, sped to the early lead just off the rail, angled in midway on the hill, dueled inside leaving the hill and into the stretch, fought back in midstretch and just held third. MONTU bobbled at the start, chased just off the fence then along the inside leaving the hill and into the stretch, came out past midstretch and was edged for third between foes late. OHIO (BRZ) pulled and steadied at the right hand curve, stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for a minor share three deep on the line. Rail on hill at zero.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.44 46.43 59.07 1:12.43

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Miss Unusual 120 7 1 3–1 2–1 1–1½ 1–3½ Franco 6.70 4 Veiled Heat 125 4 5 4–½ 4–1 3–3 2–3¼ Ceballos 4.10 5 Sing a Solo 120 5 3 1–hd 1–½ 2–2½ 3–4½ Frey 2.10 8 Spacerika 113 6 6 7–4 6–1½ 4–hd 4–3½ Espinoza 29.90 10 I Adore You 113 8 2 5–1½ 5–2 6–3 5–¾ Payeras 73.30 2 Scurry 125 2 4 2–1 3–1½ 5–½ 6–ns Pereira 2.00 1 Becomes a Queen 120 1 8 6–hd 7–3 7–1½ 7–½ Maldonado 6.50 3 Princess Nicole 125 3 7 8 8 8 8 Vergara, Jr. 32.80

9 MISS UNUSUAL 15.40 6.60 3.40 4 VEILED HEAT 4.40 2.60 5 SING A SOLO 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-9) $114.80 $1 EXACTA (9-4) $32.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-4-5-8) $80.95 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-4-5-8-10) $4,229.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-4-5) $68.05

Winner–Miss Unusual B.f.3 by Vronsky out of Little Unusual, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Barry Abrams (CA). Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Owner: Bardy Farm. Mutuel Pool $228,298 Daily Double Pool $48,768 Exacta Pool $153,774 Superfecta Pool $76,510 Super High Five Pool $79,918 Trifecta Pool $108,368. Scratched–Gamezapper, It's About Alex, Sheza Factor.

MISS UNUSUAL had speed outside foes then stalked off the rail, bid three deep leaving the turn, took the lead outside a rival into the stretch, inched away in midstretch and won clear under some urging and good handling. VEILED HEAT bobbled at the break, stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and gained the place. SING A SOLO had speed between foes then dueled outside a rival, fought back just off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch, was not a match for either of the top pair in the lane but bested the others. SPACERIKA chased outside then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, drifted to the inside in the drive and lacked a further response. I ADORE YOU stalked outside then alongside a rival leaving the backstretch and on the turn and weakened. SCURRY had good early speed and dueled inside, dropped back leaving the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. BECOMES A QUEEN a step slow to begin, saved ground chasing the pace, came off the inside in the stretch and also weakened. PRINCESS NICOLE settled a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch, angled back to the inside in midstretch and had no response in the drive.

THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 22.50 46.28 58.38 1:04.61

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Shades of Victory 123 4 5 5–2 5–2 4–1½ 1–ns T Baze 4.30 6 Catfish Hunter 123 5 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–½ 2–1¼ Maldonado 0.30 7 Isee It in Hiseyes 111 6 2 4–1 4–1½ 2–hd 3–1¼ Figueroa 30.40 2 Tanners Pride 123 2 4 2–hd 2–hd 3–1 4–3½ Pereira 5.20 4 Insubordination 123 3 6 6 6 6 5–5½ Elliott 21.40 1 Nova 118 1 3 3–hd 3–hd 5–1 6 Ceballos 25.20

5 SHADES OF VICTORY 10.60 2.80 2.20 6 CATFISH HUNTER 2.10 2.10 7 ISEE IT IN HISEYES 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-5) $109.40 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $8.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-7-2) $12.69 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-7) $24.95

Winner–Shades of Victory Grr.c.4 by Thorn Song out of Sensible Girl, by Street Sense. Bred by C-Punch Ranch Inc (CA). Trainer: Reed Saldana. Owner: Reed Saldana. Mutuel Pool $200,111 Daily Double Pool $28,440 Exacta Pool $99,856 Superfecta Pool $60,619 Trifecta Pool $81,735. Scratched–Fire to the Wire. $1 Pick Three (1-9-5) paid $413.00. Pick Three Pool $63,532.

SHADES OF VICTORY stalked off the rail to the stretch, came out in upper stretch and finished gamely under urging to edge the runner-up on the line. CATFISH HUNTER dueled three deep between horses, fought back between foes in midstretch, edged away from his pace rivals in deep stretch and just failed to hold off the winner. ISEE IT IN HISEYES pressed the pace four wide to the stretch, battled three deep in midstretch and held third. TANNERS PRIDE bobbled slightly at the start, had good early speed and dueled between horses, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened some in the final furlong. INSUBORDINATION broke a bit slowly, chased off the rail, angled in some off the heels of the winner in upper stretch and lacked the needed rally. NOVA bobbled slightly at the start, went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 21.76 44.33 1:07.76 1:14.03

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 12 General Mach Four 123 11 5 1–½ 1–½ 1–2 1–nk Frey 5.30 9 Closing Time 125 8 2 11 11 4–hd 2–1½ T Baze 3.90 6 R Cha Cha 125 5 4 5–hd 6–½ 5–hd 3–nk Mn Garcia 8.30 10 Zapana's Game 125 9 1 6–½ 10–hd 6–hd 4–2¼ Pena 87.40 1 Awesome Heights 125 1 10 9–½ 5–½ 3–1 5–½ Pereira 6.50 8 Glorious Crown 125 7 3 10–2 9–hd 9–½ 6–½ Pedroza 5.70 3 King Eddie 120 2 8 2–1 2–1½ 2–1½ 7–hd Gutierrez 8.00 11 Oh Man 120 10 7 3–1½ 3–hd 7–hd 8–½ Bejarano 25.10 7 Ibon 125 6 6 8–½ 4–1 8–1 9–7½ Ocampo 10.60 4 Kinematico 125 3 9 4–½ 7–hd 10–2½ 10–½ Talamo 4.70 5 Curly's Mark 120 4 11 7–hd 8–1 11 11 Franco 61.20

12 GENERAL MACH FOUR 12.60 6.60 4.60 9 CLOSING TIME 4.80 3.00 6 R CHA CHA 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-12) $95.00 $1 EXACTA (12-9) $28.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (12-9-6-10) $657.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (12-9-6) $108.45 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (12-9-6-10-1) Carryover $2,966

Winner–General Mach Four B.g.4 by To Honor and Serve out of My Mach Four, by Machiavellian. Bred by Edward A. Cox Jr. (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Sayjay Racing LLC, Hall, Greg and Strauss, William. Mutuel Pool $411,244 Daily Double Pool $26,435 Exacta Pool $265,826 Superfecta Pool $113,133 Trifecta Pool $168,574 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,889. Scratched–Gryffindor, Rhettbutler. $1 Pick Three (9-5-12) paid $559.60. Pick Three Pool $40,895.

GENERAL MACH FOUR sped to the early lead off the rail, dueled outside a rival down the hill, kicked clear under urging in the stretch and held under steady handling late. CLOSING TIME dropped back off the rail then angled in on the hill, went around a rival into the stretch and closed with a rush inside late. R CHA CHA chased five wide between horses then three deep leaving the hill, came four wide into the stretch, was between rivals through much of the drive and edged a foe for third. ZAPANA'S GAME six wide chasing the pace then three deep leaving the hill, came out five wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. AWESOME HEIGHTS a bit slow to begin, went up inside to stalk the pace, steadied in tight just past midway on the hill, came out for room in the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. GLORIOUS CROWN tugged between foes and was in tight at the right hand curve, chased off the rail then between foes leaving the hill, came four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. KING EDDIE went up inside the winner to press the pace, fought back leaving the hill and weakened some in the final furlong. OH MAN had speed off the rail then stalked between horses, came out four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. IBON stalked between horses, came three deep into the stretch, continued between foes in midstretch and could not summon the necessary late response. KINEMATICO close up stalking the pace between horses down the hill, weakened in the drive. CURLY'S MARK broke a bit slowly, chased between horses, was in tight past midway on the hill, dropped back and angled in and also weakened. Rail on hill at zero.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.17 46.98 1:12.52 1:25.21 1:38.63

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Jest a Princess 125 5 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–2½ 1–3½ 1–2¼ Bejarano 2.40 6 Loving Moment 120 6 6 5–hd 4–hd 3–1½ 2–3 2–6¾ T Baze 2.80 1 Confidentially 120 1 7 8 8 8 4–hd 3–1½ Stevens 5.60 8 Convince 120 8 2 3–1 3–1 2–hd 3–2 4–2½ Franco 20.50 7 Just Mine 125 7 8 7–2 7–3½ 7–hd 5–3 5–3¾ Talamo 18.90 4 Enayat Alsalam 113 4 5 4–hd 6–5 6–1 6–½ 6–6¼ Espinoza 10.10 3 Etching 120 3 4 6–6 5–hd 5–hd 7–hd 7–3¾ Gutierrez 3.40 2 Point Streak 125 2 3 2–1½ 2–1½ 4–1½ 8 8 Mn Garcia 13.60

5 JEST A PRINCESS 6.80 3.80 3.20 6 LOVING MOMENT 3.60 3.20 1 CONFIDENTIALLY 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (12-5) $61.00 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $14.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-1-8) $49.60 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-6-1-8-7) $3,572.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-1) $33.50

Winner–Jest a Princess Ch.f.4 by Distorted Humor out of Always a Princess, by Leroidesanimaux (BRZ). Bred by Arnold Zetcher LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Arnold Zetcher LLC. Mutuel Pool $308,596 Daily Double Pool $47,650 Exacta Pool $163,632 Superfecta Pool $70,634 Super High Five Pool $10,160 Trifecta Pool $106,038. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-12-5) paid $256.40. Pick Three Pool $67,615. 50-Cent Pick Four (9-5-12-5) 192 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,104.95. Pick Four Pool $277,466. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-9-5-12-5) 38 tickets with 5 correct paid $12,246.70. Pick Five Pool $541,152.

JEST A PRINCESS had speed outside then angled in and set a pressured pace outside a rival, kicked clear on the second turn and proved best under some urging and steady handling late. LOVING MOMENT stalked the pace three wide to the stretch and was clearly second best. CONFIDENTIALLY bobbled at the start, settled inside then a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn, split horses four wide into the stretch and gained the show. CONVINCE three deep on the first turn, stalked off the rail, went outside a rival leaving the second turn, angled in entering the stretch and weakened. JUST MINE broke a bit slowly, settled outside a rival then just off the rail, went outside that foe again on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. ENAYAT ALSALAM stalked between horses, came out three deep into the stretch and also weakened. ETCHING bobbled at the start, saved ground stalking the pace, split horses into the stretch and had little left for the drive. POINT STREAK had good early speed and pressed the pace inside the winner, dropped back leaving the second turn and gave way in the stretch.

SIXTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.83 46.33 1:11.58 1:25.06

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Trojan Time 120 10 1 2–hd 3–½ 1–hd 1–2¼ Elliott 1.20 2 Reverend Al 118 2 10 4–1 1–½ 2–5 2–hd Figueroa 13.00 8 Super Echelon 118 8 3 9–1 6–½ 4–½ 3–¾ Espinoza 11.90 7 Shackalov 120 7 6 5–hd 5–½ 3–hd 4–hd Franco 14.70 6 Dare to Enter 120 6 7 7–½ 8–hd 5–2 5–4¼ Bejarano 4.50 3 Wheresthemoneyjack 125 3 8 8–½ 7–1 6–hd 6–1¾ Fuentes 10.00 1 DH–Roosevelt 125 1 9 10 10 9–3½ 7–3¼ Pena 32.00 9 DH–Taco Tuesday 125 9 2 1–hd 4–hd 7–½ 7–3¼ Pereira 35.00 5 Moonman 125 5 5 6–hd 9–2½ 10 9–1½ Pedroza 4.60 4 Causeway Runner 113 4 4 3–½ 2–hd 8–hd 10 Payeras 50.60

10 TROJAN TIME 4.40 3.20 2.80 2 REVEREND AL 9.20 5.80 8 SUPER ECHELON 5.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-10) $19.80 $1 EXACTA (10-2) $15.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-2-8-7) $67.69 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-2-8) $44.55 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-2-8-7-6) Carryover $4,597

Winner–Trojan Time B.c.3 by The Pamplemousse out of Celebrate Everyday, by Beau Genius. Bred by Howard & Janet Siegel Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Eddie Truman. Owner: Howard and Janet Siegel Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $290,613 Daily Double Pool $24,950 Exacta Pool $201,435 Superfecta Pool $100,136 Trifecta Pool $141,401 X-5 Super High Five Pool $6,025. Claimed–Trojan Time by Onorato, Troy and Porter, Glenn. Trainer: John Martin. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (12-5-10) paid $65.70. Pick Three Pool $86,293.

TROJAN TIME had speed outside and dueled four wide to the turn, stalked outside midway on the bend, re-bid alongside the runner-up into the stretch, gained the lead nearing midstretch, inched away under left handed urging in deep stretch and proved best. REVEREND AL a step slow to begin, went up inside to press the pace, took the lead into the turn, inched away briefly on the bend, fought back along the rail in the stretch, could not match the winner late and just held second. SUPER ECHELON stalked five wide on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch, split rivals in the drive and was edged for the place. SHACKALOV close up stalking the pace four wide on the backstretch and turn, came three deep into the stretch and finished with interest but was edged for third. DARE TO ENTER stalked between horses then three deep on the turn, swung five wide into the stretch and found his best stride late. WHERESTHEMONEYJACK broke out a bit, was between horses early then chased a bit off the rail on the backstretch and inside on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. ROOSEVELT a bit slow to begin, saved ground chasing the pace, went around a rival past midstretch and lacked the needed rally. TACO TUESDAY dueled three deep between horses, dropped back and angled in some leaving the turn and weakened. MOONMAN bobbled some at the start, stalked between horses, continued a bit off the rail on the turn and also weakened. CAUSEWAY RUNNER had speed just off the rail then dueled between horses, stalked just off the inside leaving the turn and weakened in the stretch.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.18 46.55 1:10.53 1:22.29 1:34.01

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Fly to Mars 123 7 4 3–1½ 2–hd 2–½ 1–½ 1–2¾ Prat 4.60 3 Ann Arbor Eddie 125 3 1 2–hd 3–1 3–1 3–hd 2–¾ Gutierrez 2.30 5 Accountability 125 5 5 5–1½ 5–hd 5–hd 5–2 3–½ Franco 8.10 4 Restrainedvengence 120 4 2 1–1 1–1½ 1–1 2–1½ 4–½ Pereira 11.30 2 Bird Is the Word 123 2 3 4–2 4–4½ 4–2 4–½ 5–2¾ Desormeaux 4.70 1 Twentytwentyvision 125 1 6 6–hd 7 6–½ 6–1½ 6–2¼ T Baze 8.40 6 Lazzam 123 6 7 7 6–2½ 7 7 7 Nakatani 3.10

7 FLY TO MARS 11.20 5.40 3.80 3 ANN ARBOR EDDIE 4.00 2.80 5 ACCOUNTABILITY 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-7) $27.40 $1 EXACTA (7-3) $18.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-5-4) $56.54 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-3-5-4-2) $1,809.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-5) $49.15

Winner–Fly to Mars B.g.4 by Ministers Wild Cat out of Warren's Flyer, by Doc Gus. Bred by Gary Barber (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $309,906 Daily Double Pool $29,837 Exacta Pool $159,507 Superfecta Pool $48,050 Super High Five Pool $22,429 Trifecta Pool $88,803. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-10-7) paid $46.30. Pick Three Pool $35,016.

FLY TO MARS had speed three deep then stalked outside the runner-up, bid alongside the pacesetter in the stretch to gain the lead nearing midstretch, battled outside the latter in the drive, inched away under urging a sixteenth out and proved best. ANN ARBOR EDDIE stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch, split rivals in midstretch and got up for second three deep on the line. ACCOUNTABILITY angled in early and saved ground stalking the pace, continued along the rail in the drive and went on willingly late. RESTRAINEDVENGENCE pulled his way to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the backstretch and second turn, fought back inside the winner in the stretch and lost the show between foes late. BIRD IS THE WORD stalked inside then came a bit off the rail leaving the first turn, went three deep leaving the second turn and into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. TWENTYTWENTYVISION settled off the pace inside then just off the rail leaving the backstretch, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. LAZZAM (GB) angled in and chased outside a rival then between foes leaving the second turn and weakened in the drive.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Affirmed Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 24.60 49.13 1:13.55 1:38.02 1:44.34

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Draft Pick 120 6 5 3–hd 3–1 3–1 1–½ 1–2½ Talamo 4.10 4 Axelrod 120 4 1 2–1 2–1½ 2–1 2–1 2–¾ Quinonez 23.00 5 Solomini 120 5 6 6 6 4–½ 4–4½ 3–2½ Mn Garcia 0.30 3 Afleet Ascent 120 3 2 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 3–½ 4–4¼ Elliott 15.80 2 King Cause 120 2 3 5–½ 5–½ 5–1 5–5 5–7¾ Frey 20.90 1 Run Away 120 1 4 4–1 4–hd 6 6 6 Prat 7.70

6 DRAFT PICK 10.20 5.40 2.40 4 AXELROD 16.60 3.60 5 SOLOMINI 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6) $92.40 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $71.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-5-3) $47.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-5) $58.60

Winner–Draft Pick B.c.3 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Firehouse Red, by Arch. Bred by Hinkle Farms (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $306,833 Daily Double Pool $35,276 Exacta Pool $144,991 Superfecta Pool $68,173 Trifecta Pool $100,597. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (10-7-6) paid $127.00. Pick Three Pool $39,168.

DRAFT PICK stalked three deep then off the rail on the backstretch and second turn, bid three wide into the stretch, gained the advantage outside foes nearing midstretch, inched away under left handed urging and won clear under steady handling late. AXELROD dueled outside a rival, put a head in front between foes into the stretch, battled between horses nearing midstretch, could not match the winner in the final furlong but held second. SOLOMINI pulled between horses and was in a bit tight off heels into the first turn, came out and stalked three deep, entered the stretch four wide under urging, drifted in a bit and was outfinished for the place. AFLEET ASCENT had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. KING CAUSE pulled between horses early, stalked just off the rail or between foes, fell back some on the second turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened. RUN AWAY saved ground stalking the pace, also dropped back on the second turn, swung out into the stretch and gave way.

NINTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.96 45.13 1:08.09 1:14.18

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Dulce Ride 120 9 5 6–hd 5–½ 1–1 1–1½ Prat 7.70 11 Don't Blame Judy 120 10 9 9–½ 8–½ 4–½ 2–2¼ Talamo 2.80 8 Tandalicious 120 8 7 4–1 3–1 2–1½ 3–nk Pereira 3.20 6 Heaven Escape 120 6 6 8–hd 7–hd 5–hd 4–2¾ Blanc 14.70 2 Token Vow 120 2 4 2–1 2–½ 3–1 5–nk Bejarano 12.60 5 She's Legit 125 5 2 5–½ 4–hd 7–1½ 6–1¼ Desormeaux 4.50 7 Journal Entry 120 7 8 7–1½ 9–2 8–3½ 7–½ Elliott 18.70 4 Star Kissed 120 4 10 10 10 10 8–½ Stevens 33.50 1 Ten Count Out 125 1 3 1–hd 1–hd 6–½ 9–2½ Gutierrez 7.80 3 Jaccat 118 3 1 3–hd 6–1½ 9–½ 10 Espinoza 15.00

10 DULCE RIDE 17.40 7.80 5.40 11 DON'T BLAME JUDY 4.40 3.20 8 TANDALICIOUS 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-10) $101.00 $1 EXACTA (10-11) $32.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-11-8-6) $107.37 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-11-8-6-2) $5,840.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-11-8) $66.15

Winner–Dulce Ride Dbb.f.3 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Wildcat Heiress, by Wildcat Heir. Bred by McCauley Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Ron McCauley. Mutuel Pool $456,739 Daily Double Pool $134,719 Exacta Pool $275,552 Superfecta Pool $140,693 Super High Five Pool $30,613 Trifecta Pool $199,474. Scratched–Stradella Road. $1 Pick Three (7-6-10) paid $365.30. Pick Three Pool $118,520. 50-Cent Pick Four (10-7-6-10) 4 correct paid $536.00. Pick Four Pool $719,659. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-10-7-6-10) 128 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,402.50. Pick Five Pool $402,941. $2 Pick Six (12-5-10-7-6-10) 2 tickets with 6 correct paid $54,796.20. Pick Six Pool $205,139. $2 Pick Six (12-5-10-7-6-10) 49 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $479.20. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (12-5-10-7-6-10) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $192,243.

DULCE RIDE stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch, gained the lead four wide in upper stretch, inched away and proved best under some urging. DON'T BLAME JUDY hopped some at the start, chased three wide, also came four wide into the stretch and finished with interest. TANDALICIOUS stalked outside then off the rail, bid three wide leaving the hill, battled under left handed urging between foes in upper stretch then had the rider lose the whip a sixteenth out but held third. HEAVEN ESCAPE chased between horses, came three deep into the stretch and was edged for the show. TOKEN VOW had good early speed and dueled outside a rival then between horses leaving the hill and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SHE'S LEGIT angled in and saved ground stalking the pace to the stretch, came off the rail in upper stretch, was between foes in midstretch and lacked a rally. JOURNAL ENTRY chased just off the rail then inside on the hill; and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response,. STAR KISSED angled in and chased inside, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. TEN COUNT OUT had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back into the stretch, then weakened. JACCAT stalked between horses then inside leaving the hill and also weakened. Rail on hill at zero.