Racing! A look back at Justify’s win

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as we see how racing reacted to Justify’s win.
Well, the good news is that everyone came out of Saturday’s Belmont Stakes in fine order.
There was a buzz around Bob Baffert’s barn on Sunday morning, and he brought the big fella out for photo ops. The “Today” show on NBC even did a live segment, and thank goodness Hoda Kotb wasn’t there to hug the horse and tell him she loved him.
They even did a segment on Justify on the evening news. (Although, they did identify Elliott Walden as Kenny Troutt. We all make mistakes.)
Baffert was in his usual high spirits, going so far as to say Justify could have done another lap around the 1½-mile track. Justify is headed to Churchill Downs on Monday morning and will be evaluated. It’s possible he could come back to Santa Anita in a week, at which time the track would try to scramble and see whether he would parade in front of the crowd on its closing weekend.
Baffert said American Pharoah also looked great after he won the Triple Crown, but once he got to Louisville, he showed that he was a little tired.
But racing is never afraid to turn a positive into a negative. There were some who hinted, but didn’t quite come out and say it, that the race was rigged. Now, I have to say up front that as a former investigative reporter and editor, I’m not a conspiracy theorist. So, you’re going to have to have a lot more evidence than has been presented to get me to buy into it. In fact, I’ll just say it: I think there were some curious decisions, but I in no way believe the race was rigged.
The first decision, which happened well before the race, was when trainer Todd Pletcher announced that Audible, a strong third in the Kentucky Derby, would not run because he wasn’t in good training shape. What made that suspicious is that Justify and Audible had mostly the same ownership group.
I asked Jerry Bailey, a Hall of Fame jockey and NBC commentator, if he thought the story was plausible.
“Let’s just say I’m skeptical,” Bailey said.
Then in Sunday’s New York Post, respected turf writer Tom Pedulla, did a story in which he quoted Noble Indy owner Mike Repole as saying: “I can see the stewards looking into this over the next couple of days,” Repole said. “I probably expect them to look into reckless riding by Florent [Geroux aboard Restoring Hope] and bring him in to question him about what he was thinking and what his tactics are.”
What this is all about was Restoring Hope, also trained by Baffert, going to the lead and setting up on the outside of Justify for the first quarter to half. Some said he was blocking, but he was pretty wide and there was room for horses to go after Justify if they wanted.
I would normally dismiss this as Repole just being a bad loser. However, Pedulla also got Restored Hope’s owner Gary West, who said: “I have no earthly idea what Florent was thinking or what his race strategy was.”
Repole compared Restoring Hope to an offensive lineman and Justify a running back.
West would not go so far as to buy into that theory.
“Everyone looks at things differently,” West told Pedulla. “We didn’t belong in the race, anyway, and that is my fault.”
That’s something we all agree upon.
West also has champion 3-year-old West Coast in the Baffert barn.
Repole also went after his jockey, Eclipse Award winning Javier Castellano, for not taking Noble Indy to the lead. That was a scenario expected by everyone, because they told everyone that was the plan. But Castellano said he went with Plan B, which was to hang back. He finished last. Repole also said it will be a long time before he uses Castellano again.
Now, I believe that Justify is a superior enough horse that he would have handled almost every scenario that was thrown at him.
You can decide if you find any credibility in these comments. From what I see, it’s a case of “move along, nothing to see here.”
Now back to celebrating the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown.
Santa Anita review
Baffert went three for three in stakes races at Belmont on Saturday but was 0 for 1 in stakes at Santa Anita on Sunday. Solomini, who ran in the Kentucky Derby, was a no-factor third in the Grade 3 $100,000 Affirmed Stakes going 1 1/16 miles.
Draft Pick, trained by Peter Eurton, was the winner by 2½ lengths over Axelrod. Draft Pick paid $10.20, $5.40 and $2.40.
“We had a perfect trip,” said winning jockey Joe Talamo. “I was real happy with my position, and when we swung out around the two horses on the lead, he really took off. … Full credit to Pete, this horse is getting better and better.”
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Sunday.
Woodbine: Grade 3 $125,000 Hendrie Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6½ furlongs. Winner: Code Warrior ($14.20)
Belmont: $150,000 Jersey Girl Stakes, fillies 3 years old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Sower ($11.00)
Santa Anita: Grade 3 $100,000 Affirmed Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Draft Pick ($10.20)
Final thought
Still looking to jump the circulation of this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.
Any thoughts, drop me an email at johnacherwa@gmail.com or feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
Now, here is the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you on Thursday.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, June 10.
Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 34th day of a 42-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $47,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.48 44.53 1:07.03 1:12.98
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Home Run Kitten
|121
|1
|2
|2–hd
|3–1
|3–1½
|1–¾
|Gutierrez
|3.80
|3
|Jan's Reserve
|123
|3
|3
|3–2
|2–1½
|1–½
|2–2¼
|Talamo
|4.40
|2
|Incensed
|121
|2
|4
|1–1
|1–hd
|2–hd
|3–nk
|T Baze
|2.10
|4
|Montu
|121
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4–nk
|Stevens
|6.10
|6
|Ohio
|123
|5
|1
|4–hd
|4–1½
|4–½
|5
|Blanc
|1.90
|1
|HOME RUN KITTEN
|9.60
|4.40
|2.60
|3
|JAN'S RESERVE
|4.20
|2.60
|2
|INCENSED
|2.40
|$1 EXACTA (1-3)
|$23.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-2-4)
|$15.62
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-2)
|$26.80
Winner–Home Run Kitten Ch.g.7 by Kitten's Joy out of Grand Slam Girl, by Grand Slam. Bred by Kenneth L. Ramsey & Sarah K. Ramsey (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: ERJ Racing, LLC, Westside Racing Stable and O'Neill, Doug. Mutuel Pool $217,272 Exacta Pool $100,877 Superfecta Pool $25,977 Trifecta Pool $53,730. Claimed–Jan's Reserve by Drawing Away Stable and Jacobson, David. Trainer: David Jacobson. Claimed–Ohio (BRZ) by Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Treitman, Bruce. Trainer: Michael McCarthy. Scratched–Moonlight Drive (ITY).
HOME RUN KITTEN stalked inside then a bit off the rail, came out in upper stretch, bid three deep under urging in midstretch, gained the advantage in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. JAN'S RESERVE stalked outside the winner then bid alongside the pacesetter to duel for the lead, took a short advantage between foes in midstretch, fought back just off the rail in the final sixteenth but could not quite match the winner. INCENSED tossed his head a bit just after the start, sped to the early lead just off the rail, angled in midway on the hill, dueled inside leaving the hill and into the stretch, fought back in midstretch and just held third. MONTU bobbled at the start, chased just off the fence then along the inside leaving the hill and into the stretch, came out past midstretch and was edged for third between foes late. OHIO (BRZ) pulled and steadied at the right hand curve, stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for a minor share three deep on the line. Rail on hill at zero.
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.44 46.43 59.07 1:12.43
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Miss Unusual
|120
|7
|1
|3–1
|2–1
|1–1½
|1–3½
|Franco
|6.70
|4
|Veiled Heat
|125
|4
|5
|4–½
|4–1
|3–3
|2–3¼
|Ceballos
|4.10
|5
|Sing a Solo
|120
|5
|3
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–2½
|3–4½
|Frey
|2.10
|8
|Spacerika
|113
|6
|6
|7–4
|6–1½
|4–hd
|4–3½
|Espinoza
|29.90
|10
|I Adore You
|113
|8
|2
|5–1½
|5–2
|6–3
|5–¾
|Payeras
|73.30
|2
|Scurry
|125
|2
|4
|2–1
|3–1½
|5–½
|6–ns
|Pereira
|2.00
|1
|Becomes a Queen
|120
|1
|8
|6–hd
|7–3
|7–1½
|7–½
|Maldonado
|6.50
|3
|Princess Nicole
|125
|3
|7
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Vergara, Jr.
|32.80
|9
|MISS UNUSUAL
|15.40
|6.60
|3.40
|4
|VEILED HEAT
|4.40
|2.60
|5
|SING A SOLO
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-9)
|$114.80
|$1 EXACTA (9-4)
|$32.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-4-5-8)
|$80.95
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-4-5-8-10)
|$4,229.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-4-5)
|$68.05
Winner–Miss Unusual B.f.3 by Vronsky out of Little Unusual, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Barry Abrams (CA). Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Owner: Bardy Farm. Mutuel Pool $228,298 Daily Double Pool $48,768 Exacta Pool $153,774 Superfecta Pool $76,510 Super High Five Pool $79,918 Trifecta Pool $108,368. Scratched–Gamezapper, It's About Alex, Sheza Factor.
MISS UNUSUAL had speed outside foes then stalked off the rail, bid three deep leaving the turn, took the lead outside a rival into the stretch, inched away in midstretch and won clear under some urging and good handling. VEILED HEAT bobbled at the break, stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and gained the place. SING A SOLO had speed between foes then dueled outside a rival, fought back just off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch, was not a match for either of the top pair in the lane but bested the others. SPACERIKA chased outside then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, drifted to the inside in the drive and lacked a further response. I ADORE YOU stalked outside then alongside a rival leaving the backstretch and on the turn and weakened. SCURRY had good early speed and dueled inside, dropped back leaving the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. BECOMES A QUEEN a step slow to begin, saved ground chasing the pace, came off the inside in the stretch and also weakened. PRINCESS NICOLE settled a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch, angled back to the inside in midstretch and had no response in the drive.
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 22.50 46.28 58.38 1:04.61
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Shades of Victory
|123
|4
|5
|5–2
|5–2
|4–1½
|1–ns
|T Baze
|4.30
|6
|Catfish Hunter
|123
|5
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–1¼
|Maldonado
|0.30
|7
|Isee It in Hiseyes
|111
|6
|2
|4–1
|4–1½
|2–hd
|3–1¼
|Figueroa
|30.40
|2
|Tanners Pride
|123
|2
|4
|2–hd
|2–hd
|3–1
|4–3½
|Pereira
|5.20
|4
|Insubordination
|123
|3
|6
|6
|6
|6
|5–5½
|Elliott
|21.40
|1
|Nova
|118
|1
|3
|3–hd
|3–hd
|5–1
|6
|Ceballos
|25.20
|5
|SHADES OF VICTORY
|10.60
|2.80
|2.20
|6
|CATFISH HUNTER
|2.10
|2.10
|7
|ISEE IT IN HISEYES
|4.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-5)
|$109.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-6)
|$8.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-7-2)
|$12.69
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-7)
|$24.95
Winner–Shades of Victory Grr.c.4 by Thorn Song out of Sensible Girl, by Street Sense. Bred by C-Punch Ranch Inc (CA). Trainer: Reed Saldana. Owner: Reed Saldana. Mutuel Pool $200,111 Daily Double Pool $28,440 Exacta Pool $99,856 Superfecta Pool $60,619 Trifecta Pool $81,735. Scratched–Fire to the Wire.
$1 Pick Three (1-9-5) paid $413.00. Pick Three Pool $63,532.
SHADES OF VICTORY stalked off the rail to the stretch, came out in upper stretch and finished gamely under urging to edge the runner-up on the line. CATFISH HUNTER dueled three deep between horses, fought back between foes in midstretch, edged away from his pace rivals in deep stretch and just failed to hold off the winner. ISEE IT IN HISEYES pressed the pace four wide to the stretch, battled three deep in midstretch and held third. TANNERS PRIDE bobbled slightly at the start, had good early speed and dueled between horses, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened some in the final furlong. INSUBORDINATION broke a bit slowly, chased off the rail, angled in some off the heels of the winner in upper stretch and lacked the needed rally. NOVA bobbled slightly at the start, went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 21.76 44.33 1:07.76 1:14.03
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|12
|General Mach Four
|123
|11
|5
|1–½
|1–½
|1–2
|1–nk
|Frey
|5.30
|9
|Closing Time
|125
|8
|2
|11
|11
|4–hd
|2–1½
|T Baze
|3.90
|6
|R Cha Cha
|125
|5
|4
|5–hd
|6–½
|5–hd
|3–nk
|Mn Garcia
|8.30
|10
|Zapana's Game
|125
|9
|1
|6–½
|10–hd
|6–hd
|4–2¼
|Pena
|87.40
|1
|Awesome Heights
|125
|1
|10
|9–½
|5–½
|3–1
|5–½
|Pereira
|6.50
|8
|Glorious Crown
|125
|7
|3
|10–2
|9–hd
|9–½
|6–½
|Pedroza
|5.70
|3
|King Eddie
|120
|2
|8
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–1½
|7–hd
|Gutierrez
|8.00
|11
|Oh Man
|120
|10
|7
|3–1½
|3–hd
|7–hd
|8–½
|Bejarano
|25.10
|7
|Ibon
|125
|6
|6
|8–½
|4–1
|8–1
|9–7½
|Ocampo
|10.60
|4
|Kinematico
|125
|3
|9
|4–½
|7–hd
|10–2½
|10–½
|Talamo
|4.70
|5
|Curly's Mark
|120
|4
|11
|7–hd
|8–1
|11
|11
|Franco
|61.20
|12
|GENERAL MACH FOUR
|12.60
|6.60
|4.60
|9
|CLOSING TIME
|4.80
|3.00
|6
|R CHA CHA
|5.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-12)
|$95.00
|$1 EXACTA (12-9)
|$28.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (12-9-6-10)
|$657.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (12-9-6)
|$108.45
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (12-9-6-10-1)
|Carryover $2,966
Winner–General Mach Four B.g.4 by To Honor and Serve out of My Mach Four, by Machiavellian. Bred by Edward A. Cox Jr. (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Sayjay Racing LLC, Hall, Greg and Strauss, William. Mutuel Pool $411,244 Daily Double Pool $26,435 Exacta Pool $265,826 Superfecta Pool $113,133 Trifecta Pool $168,574 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,889. Scratched–Gryffindor, Rhettbutler.
$1 Pick Three (9-5-12) paid $559.60. Pick Three Pool $40,895.
GENERAL MACH FOUR sped to the early lead off the rail, dueled outside a rival down the hill, kicked clear under urging in the stretch and held under steady handling late. CLOSING TIME dropped back off the rail then angled in on the hill, went around a rival into the stretch and closed with a rush inside late. R CHA CHA chased five wide between horses then three deep leaving the hill, came four wide into the stretch, was between rivals through much of the drive and edged a foe for third. ZAPANA'S GAME six wide chasing the pace then three deep leaving the hill, came out five wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. AWESOME HEIGHTS a bit slow to begin, went up inside to stalk the pace, steadied in tight just past midway on the hill, came out for room in the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. GLORIOUS CROWN tugged between foes and was in tight at the right hand curve, chased off the rail then between foes leaving the hill, came four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. KING EDDIE went up inside the winner to press the pace, fought back leaving the hill and weakened some in the final furlong. OH MAN had speed off the rail then stalked between horses, came out four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. IBON stalked between horses, came three deep into the stretch, continued between foes in midstretch and could not summon the necessary late response. KINEMATICO close up stalking the pace between horses down the hill, weakened in the drive. CURLY'S MARK broke a bit slowly, chased between horses, was in tight past midway on the hill, dropped back and angled in and also weakened. Rail on hill at zero.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.17 46.98 1:12.52 1:25.21 1:38.63
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Jest a Princess
|125
|5
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–2½
|1–3½
|1–2¼
|Bejarano
|2.40
|6
|Loving Moment
|120
|6
|6
|5–hd
|4–hd
|3–1½
|2–3
|2–6¾
|T Baze
|2.80
|1
|Confidentially
|120
|1
|7
|8
|8
|8
|4–hd
|3–1½
|Stevens
|5.60
|8
|Convince
|120
|8
|2
|3–1
|3–1
|2–hd
|3–2
|4–2½
|Franco
|20.50
|7
|Just Mine
|125
|7
|8
|7–2
|7–3½
|7–hd
|5–3
|5–3¾
|Talamo
|18.90
|4
|Enayat Alsalam
|113
|4
|5
|4–hd
|6–5
|6–1
|6–½
|6–6¼
|Espinoza
|10.10
|3
|Etching
|120
|3
|4
|6–6
|5–hd
|5–hd
|7–hd
|7–3¾
|Gutierrez
|3.40
|2
|Point Streak
|125
|2
|3
|2–1½
|2–1½
|4–1½
|8
|8
|Mn Garcia
|13.60
|5
|JEST A PRINCESS
|6.80
|3.80
|3.20
|6
|LOVING MOMENT
|3.60
|3.20
|1
|CONFIDENTIALLY
|4.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (12-5)
|$61.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-6)
|$14.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-1-8)
|$49.60
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-6-1-8-7)
|$3,572.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-1)
|$33.50
Winner–Jest a Princess Ch.f.4 by Distorted Humor out of Always a Princess, by Leroidesanimaux (BRZ). Bred by Arnold Zetcher LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Arnold Zetcher LLC. Mutuel Pool $308,596 Daily Double Pool $47,650 Exacta Pool $163,632 Superfecta Pool $70,634 Super High Five Pool $10,160 Trifecta Pool $106,038. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (5-12-5) paid $256.40. Pick Three Pool $67,615. 50-Cent Pick Four (9-5-12-5) 192 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,104.95. Pick Four Pool $277,466. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-9-5-12-5) 38 tickets with 5 correct paid $12,246.70. Pick Five Pool $541,152.
JEST A PRINCESS had speed outside then angled in and set a pressured pace outside a rival, kicked clear on the second turn and proved best under some urging and steady handling late. LOVING MOMENT stalked the pace three wide to the stretch and was clearly second best. CONFIDENTIALLY bobbled at the start, settled inside then a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn, split horses four wide into the stretch and gained the show. CONVINCE three deep on the first turn, stalked off the rail, went outside a rival leaving the second turn, angled in entering the stretch and weakened. JUST MINE broke a bit slowly, settled outside a rival then just off the rail, went outside that foe again on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. ENAYAT ALSALAM stalked between horses, came out three deep into the stretch and also weakened. ETCHING bobbled at the start, saved ground stalking the pace, split horses into the stretch and had little left for the drive. POINT STREAK had good early speed and pressed the pace inside the winner, dropped back leaving the second turn and gave way in the stretch.
SIXTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.83 46.33 1:11.58 1:25.06
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Trojan Time
|120
|10
|1
|2–hd
|3–½
|1–hd
|1–2¼
|Elliott
|1.20
|2
|Reverend Al
|118
|2
|10
|4–1
|1–½
|2–5
|2–hd
|Figueroa
|13.00
|8
|Super Echelon
|118
|8
|3
|9–1
|6–½
|4–½
|3–¾
|Espinoza
|11.90
|7
|Shackalov
|120
|7
|6
|5–hd
|5–½
|3–hd
|4–hd
|Franco
|14.70
|6
|Dare to Enter
|120
|6
|7
|7–½
|8–hd
|5–2
|5–4¼
|Bejarano
|4.50
|3
|Wheresthemoneyjack
|125
|3
|8
|8–½
|7–1
|6–hd
|6–1¾
|Fuentes
|10.00
|1
|DH–Roosevelt
|125
|1
|9
|10
|10
|9–3½
|7–3¼
|Pena
|32.00
|9
|DH–Taco Tuesday
|125
|9
|2
|1–hd
|4–hd
|7–½
|7–3¼
|Pereira
|35.00
|5
|Moonman
|125
|5
|5
|6–hd
|9–2½
|10
|9–1½
|Pedroza
|4.60
|4
|Causeway Runner
|113
|4
|4
|3–½
|2–hd
|8–hd
|10
|Payeras
|50.60
|10
|TROJAN TIME
|4.40
|3.20
|2.80
|2
|REVEREND AL
|9.20
|5.80
|8
|SUPER ECHELON
|5.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-10)
|$19.80
|$1 EXACTA (10-2)
|$15.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-2-8-7)
|$67.69
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-2-8)
|$44.55
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-2-8-7-6)
|Carryover $4,597
Winner–Trojan Time B.c.3 by The Pamplemousse out of Celebrate Everyday, by Beau Genius. Bred by Howard & Janet Siegel Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Eddie Truman. Owner: Howard and Janet Siegel Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $290,613 Daily Double Pool $24,950 Exacta Pool $201,435 Superfecta Pool $100,136 Trifecta Pool $141,401 X-5 Super High Five Pool $6,025. Claimed–Trojan Time by Onorato, Troy and Porter, Glenn. Trainer: John Martin. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (12-5-10) paid $65.70. Pick Three Pool $86,293.
TROJAN TIME had speed outside and dueled four wide to the turn, stalked outside midway on the bend, re-bid alongside the runner-up into the stretch, gained the lead nearing midstretch, inched away under left handed urging in deep stretch and proved best. REVEREND AL a step slow to begin, went up inside to press the pace, took the lead into the turn, inched away briefly on the bend, fought back along the rail in the stretch, could not match the winner late and just held second. SUPER ECHELON stalked five wide on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch, split rivals in the drive and was edged for the place. SHACKALOV close up stalking the pace four wide on the backstretch and turn, came three deep into the stretch and finished with interest but was edged for third. DARE TO ENTER stalked between horses then three deep on the turn, swung five wide into the stretch and found his best stride late. WHERESTHEMONEYJACK broke out a bit, was between horses early then chased a bit off the rail on the backstretch and inside on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. ROOSEVELT a bit slow to begin, saved ground chasing the pace, went around a rival past midstretch and lacked the needed rally. TACO TUESDAY dueled three deep between horses, dropped back and angled in some leaving the turn and weakened. MOONMAN bobbled some at the start, stalked between horses, continued a bit off the rail on the turn and also weakened. CAUSEWAY RUNNER had speed just off the rail then dueled between horses, stalked just off the inside leaving the turn and weakened in the stretch.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.18 46.55 1:10.53 1:22.29 1:34.01
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Fly to Mars
|123
|7
|4
|3–1½
|2–hd
|2–½
|1–½
|1–2¾
|Prat
|4.60
|3
|Ann Arbor Eddie
|125
|3
|1
|2–hd
|3–1
|3–1
|3–hd
|2–¾
|Gutierrez
|2.30
|5
|Accountability
|125
|5
|5
|5–1½
|5–hd
|5–hd
|5–2
|3–½
|Franco
|8.10
|4
|Restrainedvengence
|120
|4
|2
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–1
|2–1½
|4–½
|Pereira
|11.30
|2
|Bird Is the Word
|123
|2
|3
|4–2
|4–4½
|4–2
|4–½
|5–2¾
|Desormeaux
|4.70
|1
|Twentytwentyvision
|125
|1
|6
|6–hd
|7
|6–½
|6–1½
|6–2¼
|T Baze
|8.40
|6
|Lazzam
|123
|6
|7
|7
|6–2½
|7
|7
|7
|Nakatani
|3.10
|7
|FLY TO MARS
|11.20
|5.40
|3.80
|3
|ANN ARBOR EDDIE
|4.00
|2.80
|5
|ACCOUNTABILITY
|4.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-7)
|$27.40
|$1 EXACTA (7-3)
|$18.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-5-4)
|$56.54
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-3-5-4-2)
|$1,809.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-5)
|$49.15
Winner–Fly to Mars B.g.4 by Ministers Wild Cat out of Warren's Flyer, by Doc Gus. Bred by Gary Barber (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $309,906 Daily Double Pool $29,837 Exacta Pool $159,507 Superfecta Pool $48,050 Super High Five Pool $22,429 Trifecta Pool $88,803. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (5-10-7) paid $46.30. Pick Three Pool $35,016.
FLY TO MARS had speed three deep then stalked outside the runner-up, bid alongside the pacesetter in the stretch to gain the lead nearing midstretch, battled outside the latter in the drive, inched away under urging a sixteenth out and proved best. ANN ARBOR EDDIE stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch, split rivals in midstretch and got up for second three deep on the line. ACCOUNTABILITY angled in early and saved ground stalking the pace, continued along the rail in the drive and went on willingly late. RESTRAINEDVENGENCE pulled his way to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the backstretch and second turn, fought back inside the winner in the stretch and lost the show between foes late. BIRD IS THE WORD stalked inside then came a bit off the rail leaving the first turn, went three deep leaving the second turn and into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. TWENTYTWENTYVISION settled off the pace inside then just off the rail leaving the backstretch, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. LAZZAM (GB) angled in and chased outside a rival then between foes leaving the second turn and weakened in the drive.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Affirmed Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 24.60 49.13 1:13.55 1:38.02 1:44.34
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Draft Pick
|120
|6
|5
|3–hd
|3–1
|3–1
|1–½
|1–2½
|Talamo
|4.10
|4
|Axelrod
|120
|4
|1
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–1
|2–1
|2–¾
|Quinonez
|23.00
|5
|Solomini
|120
|5
|6
|6
|6
|4–½
|4–4½
|3–2½
|Mn Garcia
|0.30
|3
|Afleet Ascent
|120
|3
|2
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–½
|4–4¼
|Elliott
|15.80
|2
|King Cause
|120
|2
|3
|5–½
|5–½
|5–1
|5–5
|5–7¾
|Frey
|20.90
|1
|Run Away
|120
|1
|4
|4–1
|4–hd
|6
|6
|6
|Prat
|7.70
|6
|DRAFT PICK
|10.20
|5.40
|2.40
|4
|AXELROD
|16.60
|3.60
|5
|SOLOMINI
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6)
|$92.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-4)
|$71.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-5-3)
|$47.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-5)
|$58.60
Winner–Draft Pick B.c.3 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Firehouse Red, by Arch. Bred by Hinkle Farms (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $306,833 Daily Double Pool $35,276 Exacta Pool $144,991 Superfecta Pool $68,173 Trifecta Pool $100,597. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (10-7-6) paid $127.00. Pick Three Pool $39,168.
DRAFT PICK stalked three deep then off the rail on the backstretch and second turn, bid three wide into the stretch, gained the advantage outside foes nearing midstretch, inched away under left handed urging and won clear under steady handling late. AXELROD dueled outside a rival, put a head in front between foes into the stretch, battled between horses nearing midstretch, could not match the winner in the final furlong but held second. SOLOMINI pulled between horses and was in a bit tight off heels into the first turn, came out and stalked three deep, entered the stretch four wide under urging, drifted in a bit and was outfinished for the place. AFLEET ASCENT had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. KING CAUSE pulled between horses early, stalked just off the rail or between foes, fell back some on the second turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened. RUN AWAY saved ground stalking the pace, also dropped back on the second turn, swung out into the stretch and gave way.
NINTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.96 45.13 1:08.09 1:14.18
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Dulce Ride
|120
|9
|5
|6–hd
|5–½
|1–1
|1–1½
|Prat
|7.70
|11
|Don't Blame Judy
|120
|10
|9
|9–½
|8–½
|4–½
|2–2¼
|Talamo
|2.80
|8
|Tandalicious
|120
|8
|7
|4–1
|3–1
|2–1½
|3–nk
|Pereira
|3.20
|6
|Heaven Escape
|120
|6
|6
|8–hd
|7–hd
|5–hd
|4–2¾
|Blanc
|14.70
|2
|Token Vow
|120
|2
|4
|2–1
|2–½
|3–1
|5–nk
|Bejarano
|12.60
|5
|She's Legit
|125
|5
|2
|5–½
|4–hd
|7–1½
|6–1¼
|Desormeaux
|4.50
|7
|Journal Entry
|120
|7
|8
|7–1½
|9–2
|8–3½
|7–½
|Elliott
|18.70
|4
|Star Kissed
|120
|4
|10
|10
|10
|10
|8–½
|Stevens
|33.50
|1
|Ten Count Out
|125
|1
|3
|1–hd
|1–hd
|6–½
|9–2½
|Gutierrez
|7.80
|3
|Jaccat
|118
|3
|1
|3–hd
|6–1½
|9–½
|10
|Espinoza
|15.00
|10
|DULCE RIDE
|17.40
|7.80
|5.40
|11
|DON'T BLAME JUDY
|4.40
|3.20
|8
|TANDALICIOUS
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-10)
|$101.00
|$1 EXACTA (10-11)
|$32.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-11-8-6)
|$107.37
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-11-8-6-2)
|$5,840.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-11-8)
|$66.15
Winner–Dulce Ride Dbb.f.3 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Wildcat Heiress, by Wildcat Heir. Bred by McCauley Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Ron McCauley. Mutuel Pool $456,739 Daily Double Pool $134,719 Exacta Pool $275,552 Superfecta Pool $140,693 Super High Five Pool $30,613 Trifecta Pool $199,474. Scratched–Stradella Road.
$1 Pick Three (7-6-10) paid $365.30. Pick Three Pool $118,520. 50-Cent Pick Four (10-7-6-10) 4 correct paid $536.00. Pick Four Pool $719,659. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-10-7-6-10) 128 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,402.50. Pick Five Pool $402,941. $2 Pick Six (12-5-10-7-6-10) 2 tickets with 6 correct paid $54,796.20. Pick Six Pool $205,139. $2 Pick Six (12-5-10-7-6-10) 49 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $479.20. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (12-5-10-7-6-10) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $192,243.
DULCE RIDE stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch, gained the lead four wide in upper stretch, inched away and proved best under some urging. DON'T BLAME JUDY hopped some at the start, chased three wide, also came four wide into the stretch and finished with interest. TANDALICIOUS stalked outside then off the rail, bid three wide leaving the hill, battled under left handed urging between foes in upper stretch then had the rider lose the whip a sixteenth out but held third. HEAVEN ESCAPE chased between horses, came three deep into the stretch and was edged for the show. TOKEN VOW had good early speed and dueled outside a rival then between horses leaving the hill and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SHE'S LEGIT angled in and saved ground stalking the pace to the stretch, came off the rail in upper stretch, was between foes in midstretch and lacked a rally. JOURNAL ENTRY chased just off the rail then inside on the hill; and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response,. STAR KISSED angled in and chased inside, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. TEN COUNT OUT had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back into the stretch, then weakened. JACCAT stalked between horses then inside leaving the hill and also weakened. Rail on hill at zero.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|6,310
|$1,218,608
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$2,234,386
|Out of State
|N/A
|$7,469,199
|TOTAL
|6,310
|$10,922,193