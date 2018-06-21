Racing! People still love the fairs

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as we look forward to today’s California Horse Racing Board meeting.
Judging by the amount of email I got, there is a lot of passion out there about the California fair circuit. It recently became an issue when Tim Ritvo floated the idea that he may close Golden Gate if he doesn’t get some simulcast concessions, and that he also would like to race year-around at Golden Gate.
The year-around racing would affect the fairs because if Golden Gate were to get more dates, it would have to come from the dates currently allocated to the fairs. Ritvo has said he has no problem with the fairs continuing to run during those dates, but it’s clear where the betting dollars will go — and quaint doesn’t win out in that decision.
The CHRB has its regularly scheduled meeting today at the Alameda County Fair. Will this meeting bring clarity to the situation? Who knows? We’ll have to see who blinks first in this giant game of chicken.
Now before we go any further, I got it dead wrong when I said there was no turf racing at the fairs. Santa Rosa has a turf course and uses it during its nine summer racing days. But none of the other fair tracks have turf courses.
Now, not everyone is in favor of saving the fairs. Some, the betting interests, say the fairs have too high a takeout compared with Golden Gate. That is true. The fairs also have small fields, something Golden Gate is not immune to. On Thursday, Pleasanton has three races with five horses, three with six and one with eight. Friday’s card has one race with five, four races with six and two with eight.
What the CHRB will ultimately have to decide is if it’s better to side with a piece of California’s racing legacy whose best days are behind it and make less money, or to close the book on it and likely make more money.
Don’t expect this to play out in a day, or really any time soon. This is a long play.
Santa Anita preview
We’re in deep stretch in this Santa Anita meeting, with closing day coming on Sunday. Thursday’s card is eight races starting at 12:30 p.m. Six of the races are for fillies or mares. There are three turf races with pretty good field sizes throughout.
The feature, and the only allowance on the card, is the seventh going one mile on the turf for fillies and mares 3 and up.
Here’s a look at the field sizes, in order: 8, 6, 9, 8, 10 (2 also eligible), 8, 8, 12 (1 AE).
Bob Ike SA pick of the day
FIFTH RACE: No. 3 Jet Set Ruler (6-1)
Sophomore colt from the Richard Baltas stable turned in an even effort sprinting in his debut but now stretches out around two turns and switches to leading rider Flavien Prat. Drawn well inside with apparent tactical speed, look for this Cal-bred son of Tribal Rule to show good improvement in his second start.
Sunday’s result: Gone to Bali got her anticipated clear lead while going soft fractions but put up no fight late and finished third in the first race.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Final thought
Santa Anita Entries for Thursday, June 21.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 39th day of a 42-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $47,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tapitha Bonita
|Evin Roman
|122
|Sal Gonzalez
|8-1
|50,000
|2
|Inland Empire
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Peter Eurton
|8-1
|50,000
|3
|Mongolian Window
|Tyler Baze
|122
|John W. Sadler
|4-1
|50,000
|4
|Tiny Tina
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|50,000
|5
|An Eddie Surprise
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-2
|45,000
|6
|Classy Atlantic
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Mark Glatt
|2-1
|50,000
|7
|Temple Princess
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|10-1
|50,000
|8
|Holy Diver
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Daniel Franko
|50-1
|50,000
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Kaleidoscope Kid
|Evin Roman
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|5-1
|12,500
|2
|Dare to Enter
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Michael Pender
|4-1
|12,500
|3
|Studly Perfection
|Kyle Frey
|120
|Richard Baltas
|8-5
|12,500
|4
|Moonman
|Asa Espinoza
|118
|Jack Carava
|4-1
|12,500
|5
|Curly's Mark
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Philip A. Oviedo
|10-1
|12,500
|6
|On the Rocks
|Tyler Conner
|125
|Michael Machowsky
|3-1
|12,500
THIRD RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Calm Down Lady
|Gary Stevens
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|7-2
|2
|Portal Creek
|Stewart Elliott
|122
|Ryan Hanson
|20-1
|3
|Courteous
|Mike Smith
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|5-2
|4
|She Rocks the Look
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|5
|Stirred
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|6-1
|6
|Bizwhacks
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|7
|Watch Me Burn
|Alonso Quinonez
|122
|Val Brinkerhoff
|30-1
|8
|Algorithmnblues
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Eoin G. Harty
|12-1
|9
|True Validity
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|4-1
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Quizlet
|Edgar Payeras
|116
|Richard Rosales
|12-1
|30,000
|2
|Bad and Bougie
|Martin Pedroza
|123
|Michael Machowsky
|4-1
|30,000
|3
|Still a Funny Girl
|Drayden Van Dyke
|123
|Patrick Gallagher
|10-1
|30,000
|4
|Power Booked
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|30,000
|5
|Grecian Fort
|Octavio Vergara, Jr.
|123
|Antonio Garcia
|20-1
|30,000
|6
|Royal C
|Tiago Pereira
|123
|Jack Carava
|8-1
|30,000
|7
|Heloise
|Asa Espinoza
|116
|Vladimir Cerin
|5-2
|30,000
|8
|Tengs Rhythm
|Tyler Baze
|123
|Jeff Mullins
|2-1
|30,000
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Captain Buzzkill
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Gary Mandella
|6-1
|2
|Celturian
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Dan L. Hendricks
|10-1
|3
|Jet Set Ruler
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|4
|Jonas
|Heriberto Figueroa
|118
|Peter Miller
|15-1
|5
|Faversham
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Art Sherman
|12-1
|6
|Pig Iron
|Tyler Conner
|120
|Jorge Gutierrez
|20-1
|7
|Stay Golden
|Barrington Harvey
|120
|Louis A. Bradvica
|50-1
|8
|Gold N Bold
|Kent Desormeaux
|125
|James M. Cassidy
|4-1
|9
|Hit the Seam
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Edward R. Freeman
|5-2
|10
|Clyde's Pride
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Matthew Chew
|3-1
|Also Eligible
|11
|Buddy Bear
|Martin Garcia
|125
|Kenneth D. Black
|20-1
|12
|Jersey's Heat
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Rafael Becerra
|12-1
SIXTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Mama's Kid
|Juan Ochoa
|120
|Sal Gonzalez
|20-1
|16,000
|2
|Looking At Thelake
|Tyler Baze
|125
|John W. Sadler
|4-1
|16,000
|3
|Tee Em Eye
|Alonso Quinonez
|125
|Michael Machowsky
|6-1
|16,000
|4
|Princess Leia
|Heriberto Figueroa
|118
|Rafael Becerra
|8-1
|16,000
|5
|Just Be Held
|Tyler Conner
|125
|Genaro Vallejo
|7-2
|16,000
|6
|Duranga
|Flavien Prat
|125
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|4-1
|16,000
|7
|Party Hostess
|Asa Espinoza
|118
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|5-2
|16,000
|8
|Ransomed
|Evin Roman
|125
|Sal Gonzalez
|10-1
|16,000
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Achira
|Gary Stevens
|123
|John A. Shirreffs
|5-2
|2
|Causeway Carolyn
|Asa Espinoza
|116
|Peter Miller
|8-1
|3
|Wind Tartare
|Tyler Conner
|123
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|62,500
|4
|Lynne's Legacy
|Rafael Bejarano
|125
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|5
|Hachi
|Martin Garcia
|123
|Richard E. Mandella
|8-1
|6
|Cheekaboo
|Flavien Prat
|125
|Peter Eurton
|5-1
|7
|Moonless Sky
|Geovanni Franco
|125
|Eddie Truman
|6-1
|8
|Amboseli
|Kent Desormeaux
|123
|James M. Cassidy
|7-2
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Unusual Gator
|Octavio Vergara, Jr.
|120
|Jeffrey Metz
|20-1
|20,000
|2
|As a Rule
|Ruben Fuentes
|125
|Jeff Bonde
|8-1
|20,000
|3
|Cheyenne Dancer
|Brayan Pena
|125
|Joe Herrick
|30-1
|20,000
|4
|Gamezapper
|Matt Garcia
|120
|Daniel Dunham
|50-1
|20,000
|5
|True Testament
|Asa Espinoza
|118
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|2-1
|20,000
|6
|Eurasia
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Jack Carava
|12-1
|20,000
|7
|Kalsa
|Franklin Ceballos
|120
|Librado Barocio
|50-1
|20,000
|8
|Purdue
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Eddie Truman
|8-1
|20,000
|9
|Naughty Sophie
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Peter Miller
|5-1
|20,000
|10
|Irish Cream N Kafe
|Heriberto Figueroa
|113
|Steven Miyadi
|4-1
|20,000
|11
|Tapalita
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Dan L. Hendricks
|5-1
|20,000
|12
|Smart Rachel
|Edgar Payeras
|113
|Hector O. Palma
|12-1
|20,000
|Also Eligible
|13
|Madera Jubilee
|Barrington Harvey
|125
|Louis A. Bradvica
|30-1
|20,000