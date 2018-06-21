Advertisement

Racing! People still love the fairs

John Cherwa
By
Jun 21, 2018 | 5:00 AM

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as we look forward to today’s California Horse Racing Board meeting.

Judging by the amount of email I got, there is a lot of passion out there about the California fair circuit. It recently became an issue when Tim Ritvo floated the idea that he may close Golden Gate if he doesn’t get some simulcast concessions, and that he also would like to race year-around at Golden Gate.

The year-around racing would affect the fairs because if Golden Gate were to get more dates, it would have to come from the dates currently allocated to the fairs. Ritvo has said he has no problem with the fairs continuing to run during those dates, but it’s clear where the betting dollars will go — and quaint doesn’t win out in that decision.

The CHRB has its regularly scheduled meeting today at the Alameda County Fair. Will this meeting bring clarity to the situation? Who knows? We’ll have to see who blinks first in this giant game of chicken.

Now before we go any further, I got it dead wrong when I said there was no turf racing at the fairs. Santa Rosa has a turf course and uses it during its nine summer racing days. But none of the other fair tracks have turf courses.

Now, not everyone is in favor of saving the fairs. Some, the betting interests, say the fairs have too high a takeout compared with Golden Gate. That is true. The fairs also have small fields, something Golden Gate is not immune to. On Thursday, Pleasanton has three races with five horses, three with six and one with eight. Friday’s card has one race with five, four races with six and two with eight.

What the CHRB will ultimately have to decide is if it’s better to side with a piece of California’s racing legacy whose best days are behind it and make less money, or to close the book on it and likely make more money.

Don’t expect this to play out in a day, or really any time soon. This is a long play.

Santa Anita preview

We’re in deep stretch in this Santa Anita meeting, with closing day coming on Sunday. Thursday’s card is eight races starting at 12:30 p.m. Six of the races are for fillies or mares. There are three turf races with pretty good field sizes throughout.

The feature, and the only allowance on the card, is the seventh going one mile on the turf for fillies and mares 3 and up.

Here’s a look at the field sizes, in order: 8, 6, 9, 8, 10 (2 also eligible), 8, 8, 12 (1 AE).

Bob Ike SA pick of the day

FIFTH RACE: No. 3 Jet Set Ruler (6-1)

Sophomore colt from the Richard Baltas stable turned in an even effort sprinting in his debut but now stretches out around two turns and switches to leading rider Flavien Prat. Drawn well inside with apparent tactical speed, look for this Cal-bred son of Tribal Rule to show good improvement in his second start.

Sunday’s result: Gone to Bali got her anticipated clear lead while going soft fractions but put up no fight late and finished third in the first race.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Final thought

And now the star of the show, Thursday’s entries.

Santa Anita Entries for Thursday, June 21.

Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 39th day of a 42-day meet.

FIRST RACE.

About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $47,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Tapitha BonitaEvin Roman122Sal Gonzalez8-150,000
2Inland EmpireRafael Bejarano122Peter Eurton8-150,000
3Mongolian WindowTyler Baze122John W. Sadler4-150,000
4Tiny TinaFlavien Prat122Philip D'Amato6-150,000
5An Eddie SurpriseMario Gutierrez120Doug F. O'Neill5-245,000
6Classy AtlanticJoseph Talamo122Mark Glatt2-150,000
7Temple PrincessGeovanni Franco122Jeff Mullins10-150,000
8Holy DiverTiago Pereira122Daniel Franko50-150,000

SECOND RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Kaleidoscope KidEvin Roman120Robert B. Hess, Jr.5-112,500
2Dare to EnterRafael Bejarano120Michael Pender4-112,500
3Studly PerfectionKyle Frey120Richard Baltas8-512,500
4MoonmanAsa Espinoza118Jack Carava4-112,500
5Curly's MarkTyler Baze120Philip A. Oviedo10-112,500
6On the RocksTyler Conner125Michael Machowsky3-112,500

THIRD RACE.

5 Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Calm Down LadyGary Stevens122Jeff Bonde7-2
2Portal CreekStewart Elliott122Ryan Hanson20-1
3CourteousMike Smith122Richard E. Mandella5-2
4She Rocks the LookKent Desormeaux122Peter Miller6-1
5StirredDrayden Van Dyke122Michael W. McCarthy6-1
6BizwhacksMario Gutierrez122Doug F. O'Neill5-1
7Watch Me BurnAlonso Quinonez122Val Brinkerhoff30-1
8AlgorithmnbluesTyler Baze122Eoin G. Harty12-1
9True ValidityFlavien Prat122Simon Callaghan4-1

FOURTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1QuizletEdgar Payeras116Richard Rosales12-130,000
2Bad and BougieMartin Pedroza123Michael Machowsky4-130,000
3Still a Funny GirlDrayden Van Dyke123Patrick Gallagher10-130,000
4Power BookedFlavien Prat123Richard Baltas5-130,000
5Grecian FortOctavio Vergara, Jr.123Antonio Garcia20-130,000
6Royal CTiago Pereira123Jack Carava8-130,000
7HeloiseAsa Espinoza116Vladimir Cerin5-230,000
8Tengs RhythmTyler Baze123Jeff Mullins2-130,000

FIFTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. State bred.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Captain BuzzkillRafael Bejarano120Gary Mandella6-1
2CelturianDrayden Van Dyke120Dan L. Hendricks10-1
3Jet Set RulerFlavien Prat120Richard Baltas6-1
4JonasHeriberto Figueroa118Peter Miller15-1
5FavershamTiago Pereira120Art Sherman12-1
6Pig IronTyler Conner120Jorge Gutierrez20-1
7Stay GoldenBarrington Harvey120Louis A. Bradvica50-1
8Gold N BoldKent Desormeaux125James M. Cassidy4-1
9Hit the SeamMario Gutierrez120Edward R. Freeman5-2
10Clyde's PrideGeovanni Franco120Matthew Chew3-1
Also Eligible
11Buddy BearMartin Garcia125Kenneth D. Black20-1
12Jersey's HeatGeovanni Franco120Rafael Becerra12-1

SIXTH RACE.

6½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Mama's KidJuan Ochoa120Sal Gonzalez20-116,000
2Looking At ThelakeTyler Baze125John W. Sadler4-116,000
3Tee Em EyeAlonso Quinonez125Michael Machowsky6-116,000
4Princess LeiaHeriberto Figueroa118Rafael Becerra8-116,000
5Just Be HeldTyler Conner125Genaro Vallejo7-216,000
6DurangaFlavien Prat125Jerry Hollendorfer4-116,000
7Party HostessAsa Espinoza118Jerry Hollendorfer5-216,000
8RansomedEvin Roman125Sal Gonzalez10-116,000

SEVENTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1AchiraGary Stevens123John A. Shirreffs5-2
2Causeway CarolynAsa Espinoza116Peter Miller8-1
3Wind Tartare Tyler Conner123Richard Baltas6-162,500
4Lynne's LegacyRafael Bejarano125Doug F. O'Neill8-1
5Hachi Martin Garcia123Richard E. Mandella8-1
6CheekabooFlavien Prat125Peter Eurton5-1
7Moonless SkyGeovanni Franco125Eddie Truman6-1
8AmboseliKent Desormeaux123James M. Cassidy7-2

EIGHTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Unusual GatorOctavio Vergara, Jr.120Jeffrey Metz20-120,000
2As a RuleRuben Fuentes125Jeff Bonde8-120,000
3Cheyenne DancerBrayan Pena125Joe Herrick30-120,000
4GamezapperMatt Garcia120Daniel Dunham50-120,000
5True TestamentAsa Espinoza118Jerry Hollendorfer2-120,000
6EurasiaTiago Pereira120Jack Carava12-120,000
7KalsaFranklin Ceballos120Librado Barocio50-120,000
8PurdueStewart Elliott120Eddie Truman8-120,000
9Naughty SophieGeovanni Franco120Peter Miller5-120,000
10Irish Cream N KafeHeriberto Figueroa113Steven Miyadi4-120,000
11TapalitaDrayden Van Dyke120Dan L. Hendricks5-120,000
12Smart RachelEdgar Payeras113Hector O. Palma12-120,000
Also Eligible
13Madera JubileeBarrington Harvey125Louis A. Bradvica30-120,000
