Racing! Once On Whiskey wins Los Alamitos Derby

If seems as if this Los Alamitos Derby was disappointing for the favorites but it was a solid for one of the more quirky betting strategies, the "other
Los Alamitos thoroughbred preview
The final day of the Los Alamitos summer meet has no races longer than 5 ½ furlongs and seven of the nine are claiming races. First post as 1 p.m. The feature looks to be the sixth, a 5 ½ furlong maiden special weight for fillies and mares 3 and up. It should go about 3:30 p.m. There are six horses entered.
The favorite, at 2-1, is Colonel Power for trainer John Sadler and jockey Asa Espinoza. She’s New York-bred that has run only one race, a third-place finish on July 4 at Los Alamitos. Quick turnaround. But ten again, the second favorite, for Baffert and Martin Garcia, Jade Dee is 5-2. She finished her debut in sixth, in the same race as Colonel Power.
The fillies are going to be nurtured along with decent but not huge purchase prices. Colonel Power was bought for $180,000 and Jade Dee for $270,000.
There is one filly that is tough to figure out. Shaken Memories is at 3-1 but she hasn’t run for a year.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 5, 6, 7, 5, 6, 7, 6, 8.
Jose Contreras LRC pick of the day
EIGHTH RACE: No. 4 Devils Informer (4-1)
He broke a bit slow with his head high and was bumped back soon after the start. He then recovered into fourth early on but appeared a bit rank and difficult to ride going around the turn. He was closing the gap late on the leaders and finished a better-than-looked fourth ten days ago. I like that he’s drawn outside a couple of speed rivals and he should put up a big effort with a clean start.
Saturday’s result: As the second favorite, Draft Pick was in front of more highly touted horses, Ax Man and Blended Citizen, entering the stretch but couldn’t hold off Once On Whiskey to finish second.
Jose Contreras is an excellent handicapper and well known on social media and familiar to racing fans watching on TVG. You can follow him on twitter at @losponies or check him out at his website.
Ed Burgart LA play of the day
FOURTH RACE: No. 1 Favorite Spectacle (5-2)
I liked him last Sunday when he was knocked off stride sharply when veering out at the start. Gelding finished with plenty of interest in better-than-looked fourth-place outing. He met much stronger in first three starts and goes for the high-percentage combination of jockey Eduardo Nicasio and trainer Christopher O'Dell.
Final thoughts
