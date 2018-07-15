Racing! Once On Whiskey wins Los Alamitos Derby

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we head into the final day of this Los Alamitos meeting.

If seems as if this Los Alamitos Derby was disappointing for the favorites but it was a solid for one of the more quirky betting strategies, the “other Baffert .” Trainer Bob Baffert often jokes about the “other Baffert” even though the “main Baffert” wins more often than not.

But, why listen to me? Eric (Manny) Sondheimer was at the track and you should read his account. So, just click here .

The final day of the Los Alamitos summer meet has no races longer than 5 ½ furlongs and seven of the nine are claiming races. First post as 1 p.m. The feature looks to be the sixth, a 5 ½ furlong maiden special weight for fillies and mares 3 and up. It should go about 3:30 p.m. There are six horses entered.

The favorite, at 2-1, is Colonel Power for trainer John Sadler and jockey Asa Espinoza . She’s New York-bred that has run only one race, a third-place finish on July 4 at Los Alamitos. Quick turnaround. But ten again, the second favorite, for Baffert and Martin Garcia , Jade Dee is 5-2. She finished her debut in sixth, in the same race as Colonel Power.

The fillies are going to be nurtured along with decent but not huge purchase prices. Colonel Power was bought for $180,000 and Jade Dee for $270,000.

There is one filly that is tough to figure out. Shaken Memories is at 3-1 but she hasn’t run for a year.

He broke a bit slow with his head high and was bumped back soon after the start. He then recovered into fourth early on but appeared a bit rank and difficult to ride going around the turn. He was closing the gap late on the leaders and finished a better-than-looked fourth ten days ago. I like that he’s drawn outside a couple of speed rivals and he should put up a big effort with a clean start.

Saturday’s result: As the second favorite, Draft Pick was in front of more highly touted horses, Ax Man and Blended Citizen, entering the stretch but couldn’t hold off Once On Whiskey to finish second.

Jose Contreras is an excellent handicapper and well known on social media and familiar to racing fans watching on TVG. You can follow him on twitter at @losponies or check him out at his website .

I liked him last Sunday when he was knocked off stride sharply when veering out at the start. Gelding finished with plenty of interest in better-than-looked fourth-place outing. He met much stronger in first three starts and goes for the high-percentage combination of jockey Eduardo Nicasio and trainer Christopher O'Dell .

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Saturday, July 14. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 11th day of a 12-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.03 45.31 57.64 1:11.00

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Chiefs Lil Pearl 113 4 4 3–½ 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd Figueroa 18.60 6 Coalinga Hills 124 6 2 4–1½ 4–1½ 3–½ 2–1 Gonzalez 4.50 1 Magicalchic 119 1 6 5–hd 5–2 4–2 3–1 Payeras 21.70 3 Mis Viola 120 3 1 1–1 2–2 2–2½ 4–1¾ Roman 0.80 2 Lucky Lula 113 2 5 6 6 6 5–5 Espinoza 4.30 5 Just Be Held 124 5 3 2–1 3–1 5–hd 6 Talamo 4.50

4 CHIEFS LIL PEARL 39.20 14.40 6.20 6 COALINGA HILLS 4.80 4.00 1 MAGICALCHIC 5.80

$1 EXACTA (4-6) $87.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-1-3) $202.19 $1 TRIFECTA (4-6-1) $771.40

Winner–Chiefs Lil Pearl Dbb.f.3 by Bold Chieftain out of Medici Pearl (GB), by Medicean (GB). Bred by Ken Robinson (CA). Trainer: Patricia Harrington. Owner: Mary C. Rowan. Mutuel Pool $82,524 Exacta Pool $37,632 Superfecta Pool $18,563 Trifecta Pool $30,362. Scratched–none.

CHIEFS LIL PEARL stalked off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the turn, took a short lead in upper stretch, inched away under left handed urging in deep stretch and just held. COALINGA HILLS stalked outside then off the rail on the turn and four wide into the stretch and finished willingly to just miss. MAGICALCHIC bobbled in a bit of a slow start, saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit in the stretch and split horses late for the show. MIS VIOLA sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled on the turn, fought back in the stretch and weakened late. LUCKY LULA chased outside a rival, lugged out on the turn and into the stretch, drifted to the inside in the drive then came out late and lacked a rally. JUST BE HELD stalked outside, went three deep on the turn and into the stretch and weakened.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.85 45.37 57.60 1:04.14

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Sheza Factor 113 3 3 1–hd 1–½ 1–2 1–2 Figueroa 0.50 9 Legendary Parfait 113 9 4 2–1 2–2½ 2–2½ 2–2 Espinoza 11.20 7 Midnight Crossing 120 7 8 7–hd 6–1½ 5–1½ 3–1¼ Roman 8.30 4 Star of Kobol 120 4 7 4–hd 4–1 3–hd 4–2½ Conner 7.50 8 Midnight Hunch 115 8 6 3–1 3–1½ 4–1 5–6 Payeras 5.20 6 Madera Jubilee 124 6 5 8–3 8–1½ 7–2 6–¾ Harvey 83.60 2 Queen Dreamer 120 2 1 5–2½ 5–1½ 6–4 7–7 Gonzalez 21.50 1 Cali Rocks 124 1 2 6–1 7–1 8–4 8–8 Franco 103.10 5 Proud Dream 120 5 9 9 9 9 9 Hernandez 54.50

3 SHEZA FACTOR 3.00 2.40 2.10 9 LEGENDARY PARFAIT 6.80 4.60 7 MIDNIGHT CROSSING 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $84.00 $1 EXACTA (3-9) $9.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-9-7-4) $13.00 $1 TRIFECTA (3-9-7) $45.90

Winner–Sheza Factor Grr.f.3 by The Factor out of Patricias Prospect, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Glen Hill Farm (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller . Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $129,694 Daily Double Pool $24,362 Exacta Pool $88,346 Superfecta Pool $59,625 Trifecta Pool $62,858. Scratched–none.

SHEZA FACTOR had speed outside a rival then angled in and set a pressured pace inside, came out into the stretch, inched away, drifted out despite right handed whipping in the drive but won clear. LEGENDARY PARFAIT stalked early then pressed the pace outside the winner, angled in off that one's heels in midstretch and was clearly second best. MIDNIGHT CROSSING chased outside, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in some but gained the show. STAR OF KOBOL stalked between foes then off the rail, went outside a rival on the turn and just off the fence into and through the stretch and lacked a rally. MIDNIGHT HUNCH between horses early, stalked off the rail, went three deep on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally/. MADERA JUBILEE settled three deep then off the rail, continued outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a further response. QUEEN DREAMER had speed inside then saved ground stalking the pace and weakened in the stretch. CALI ROCKS saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside into the stretch and had little left for the drive. PROUD DREAM fractious in the post parade, broke a bit slowly, settled just off the rail to the stretch and failed to menace.

THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 22.45 46.00 58.18 1:04.71

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Christy Jackson 124 1 4 1–hd 2–hd 2–1½ 1–hd Frey 2.40 8 Dee Way to Go 113 7 1 3–1 1–½ 1–½ 2–2 Figueroa 3.50 7 Get Yourself Home 124 6 6 5–½ 4–½ 3–½ 3–1¼ Bejarano 0.70 6 Innyminniemineymoe 120 5 7 7 7 6–3 4–¾ Pena 21.80 3 Diamond Proof 122 3 3 6–4 5–1½ 4–2 5–1¾ Rojas Fernandez 64.00 2 Heartofthetemple 122 2 2 2–hd 3–1 5–½ 6–8 Gonzalez 60.40 4 Lucky Feelin 119 4 5 4–hd 6–2 7 7 Payeras 43.90

1 CHRISTY JACKSON 6.80 3.60 2.10 8 DEE WAY TO GO 3.40 2.10 7 GET YOURSELF HOME 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $12.80 $1 EXACTA (1-8) $10.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-8-7-6) $5.25 $1 TRIFECTA (1-8-7) $20.70

Winner–Christy Jackson Grr.m.5 by Big Bad Leroybrown out of Saratoga Launch, by Relaunch. Bred by Old English Rancho (CA). Trainer: Kenneth D. Black. Owner: Finish Line Racing, LLC and The Ellwood Johnston Trust. Mutuel Pool $111,548 Daily Double Pool $14,543 Exacta Pool $59,210 Superfecta Pool $43,962 Trifecta Pool $51,406. Claimed–Get Yourself Home by Luke Lindsey. Trainer: Nick Lowe. Scratched–Yellow Bonnet. $1 Pick Three (4-3-1) paid $227.40. Pick Three Pool $30,402.

CHRISTY JACKSON dueled inside, fought back on the turn and through the stretch and gamely prevailed under urging. DEE WAY TO GO dueled three deep then outside the winner leaving the turn and through a stiff drive and was outgamed late. GET YOURSELF HOME stalked three deep then outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and bested the others. INNYMINNIEMINEYMOE settled off the rail then a bit off the fence on the turn, came out in the stretch and improved position. DIAMOND PROOF stalked off the rail then angled in on the backstretch and saved ground and did not rally. HEARTOFTHETEMPLE dueled between horses, dropped back leaving the turn and weakened. LUCKY FEELIN stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, fell back on the turn, came out into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.12 45.68 57.81 1:04.48

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Smart Rachel 115 9 3 1–hd 1–2 1–3 1–6 Payeras 1.00 3 Spacerika 120 3 7 6–2½ 4–1½ 2–½ 2–2 Fuentes 7.60 10 I Adore You 115 10 2 7–1½ 6–1 5–2½ 3–nk Figueroa 15.80 7 Molly Got Even 113 7 6 2–1 2–hd 4–1½ 4–2 Franco 8.90 4 Cheyenne Dancer 124 4 4 3–1 3–hd 3–1½ 5–4 Pena 8.00 2 Saddle Club 117 2 9 9–1 9–hd 8–3 6–1 Espinoza 2.80 1 Annitasheaven 124 1 5 5–hd 7–2½ 7–2½ 7–¾ Ramirez 88.40 5 Mergie Troid 122 5 1 4–hd 5–hd 6–hd 8–10 Arana 69.80 6 Lala Fleur 124 6 10 10 10 10 9–2 Martin 89.00 8 West Coast Chatter 120 8 8 8–4 8–1½ 9–1½ 10 Aragon 123.60

9 SMART RACHEL 4.00 3.00 2.40 3 SPACERIKA 5.40 3.20 10 I ADORE YOU 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-9) $14.20 $1 EXACTA (9-3) $9.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-3-10-7) $23.13 $1 TRIFECTA (9-3-10) $49.90

Winner–Smart Rachel Ch.f.3 by Chhaya Dance out of Rachel Jones, by Smarty Jones. Bred by BG Stables (CA). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: BG Stables. Mutuel Pool $93,280 Daily Double Pool $9,210 Exacta Pool $62,679 Superfecta Pool $47,913 Trifecta Pool $50,622. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (3-1-9) paid $19.60. Pick Three Pool $21,788.

SMART RACHEL had speed five wide then dueled three deep, battled outside a rival into the turn, kicked clear off the rail, drifted inward in the drive and drew off under urging. SPACERIKA chased just off the rail then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and bested the rest. I ADORE YOU settled outside on the backstretch and turn chasing the pace, also came three wide into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. MOLLY GOT EVEN had speed between foes then dueled between rivals, stalked a bit off the rail on the turn then between horses leaving the turn, had the rider lose the whip into the stretch and was edged for third. CHEYENNE DANCER had speed between horses then stalked inside on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch and weakened. SADDLE CLUB bobbled at the start, settled a bit off the rail then outside a rival into the stretch and did not rally. ANNITASHEAVEN saved ground stalking the pace, was in a bit tight nearing midway on the turn, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. MERGIE TROID had good early speed between horses then stalked between rivals, angled in leaving the turn and also weakened. LALA FLEUR broke a bit slowly, settled just off the rail to the stretch and lacked a further response. WEST COAST CHATTER settled off the rail then briefly between foes leaving the backstretch, continued just off the fence into and on the turn and had nothing left for the stretch.

FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.89 45.07 57.06 1:09.62

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Wicked Storm 120 4 4 2–hd 2–1½ 1–1½ 1–4 Bejarano 4.70 1 Hot Autumn 120 1 5 3–1 3–hd 3–1 2–½ Hernandez 2.70 2 Love a Honeybadger 124 2 2 1–1 1–½ 2–2½ 3–1¼ Van Dyke 1.40 6 Princess Dorian 124 6 1 4–½ 5 5 4–1 Frey 6.60 3 Venezuelan Gold 117 3 3 5 4–hd 4–hd 5 Figueroa 9.10 5 Alpenhorn 124 5 6 dnf Maldonado 8.10

4 WICKED STORM 11.40 4.40 2.60 1 HOT AUTUMN 4.40 2.60 2 LOVE A HONEYBADGER 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-4) $52.00 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $18.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-2-6) $17.22 $1 TRIFECTA (4-1-2) $56.70

Winner–Wicked Storm Ch.f.3 by Stormy Atlantic out of Wicked Delight, by Carson City. Bred by George Krikorian (KY). Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Owner: George Krikorian. Mutuel Pool $129,914 Daily Double Pool $15,904 Exacta Pool $67,224 Superfecta Pool $28,591 Trifecta Pool $40,670. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-9-4) paid $77.20. Pick Three Pool $23,197. $1 Pick Four (3-1-9-4) 4 correct paid $184.10. Pick Four Pool $162,184. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-3-1-9-4) 5 correct paid $2,420.35. Pick Five Pool $306,773.

WICKED STORM bobbled at the start, was three deep early then stalked outside a rival, bid outside the pacesetter into the stretch, took a short lead in midstretch and drew clear under urging. HOT AUTUMN also bobbled at the start, saved ground stalking thee pace, came out a furlong from the wire and went outside a rival late for the place. LOVE A HONEYBADGER sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch, was not a match for the winner in the final furlong and just lost the place. PRINCESS DORIAN stalked outside then alongside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. VENEZUELAN GOLD pulled between horses then a bit off the rail, steadied briefly while pulling along the inside into the turn, came out into the stretch, was between horses in the drive and did not rally. ALPENHORN refused to break with the field then swerved inward when she did come out and was pulled up. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the start before ruling ALPENHORN was the cause of her own trouble.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 21.59 45.18 57.20 1:03.71

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Go Ghetto 119 8 7 6–1½ 5–1½ 1–hd 1–½ Payeras 2.90 7 General Mach Four 124 4 1 1–½ 1–½ 3–1 2–1½ Frey 1.20 4 Pick One 124 2 2 4–½ 4–1 2–½ 3–nk Rojas Fernandez 6.20 9 Quantum Force 117 6 4 2–hd 2–hd 4–2 4–3 Espinoza 3.70 12 Atomic Action 124 9 8 7–½ 8–1 5–hd 5–½ Arana 16.20 6 Spirit World 124 3 5 9 7–½ 7–hd 6–1 Sanchez 94.10 8 Ps Bettin On You 119 5 9 5–hd 6–2½ 8–8 7–2½ Franco 26.60 1 Zeppo 124 1 3 3–1 3–1 6–1½ 8–14 Allen 85.90 10 Proudtobesicilian 124 7 6 8–hd 9 9 9 Pena 69.20

11 GO GHETTO 7.80 3.20 2.40 7 GENERAL MACH FOUR 3.20 2.40 4 PICK ONE 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-11) $48.20 $1 EXACTA (11-7) $9.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-7-4-9) $11.31 $1 TRIFECTA (11-7-4) $45.00

Winner–Go Ghetto B.g.5 by Bernardini out of Kokadrie, by Coronado's Quest. Bred by Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY). Trainer: Justin B. Clark. Owner: Justin B. Clark. Mutuel Pool $147,467 Daily Double Pool $12,326 Exacta Pool $76,793 Superfecta Pool $44,935 Trifecta Pool $55,032. Claimed–Quantum Force by Albert, Darrin K. and Freeman, Edward R. Trainer: Edward Freeman. Scratched–Big Energy, Chrisiscookin, Towards the Light. $1 Pick Three (9-4-11) paid $80.20. Pick Three Pool $25,020.

GO GHETTO chased three deep on the backstretch and turn and four wide into the stretch, bid outside foes to gain the lead a furlong out and held gamely under some left handed urging. GENERAL MACH FOUR had good early speed and dueled between horses, fought back between foes then off the rail in deep stretch and continued gamely late. PICK ONE stalked a bit off the rail, bid toward the inside in the stretch and edged a rival for the show. QUANTUM FORCE dueled three deep to the stretch, was between rivals nearing the eighth pole and was edged for third. ATOMIC ACTION chased outside then four wide on the backstretch and three deep on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. SPIRIT WORLD angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. PS BETTIN ON YOU chased between horses on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch and also lacked the needed late kick. ZEPPO had speed inside to press the pace on the backstretch and turn and weakened in the final furlong. PROUDTOBESICILIAN chased between horses on the backstretch and most of the turn and gave way.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 24.15 48.14 1:12.73 1:25.00 1:37.70

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Tenthousandreasons 121 7 9 4–hd 3–1 2–2½ 1–1½ 1–3 Talamo 1.80 7 Angelina's Heaven 120 6 5 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 2–2 2–1½ Roman 14.00 6 Swallows Inn Gal 113 5 3 5–1½ 4–hd 5–1½ 3–1½ 3–1¼ Franco 9.70 3 Reinahermosa 121 3 8 9 9 6–hd 4–2½ 4–3½ Pena 10.80 2 Misty Slew 111 2 6 7–hd 8–1½ 8–4 6–2 5–3 Espinoza 2.30 4 Pirate Flag 114 4 2 3–½ 5–1½ 4–½ 5–½ 6–½ Figueroa 5.20 10 Majestic Diva 116 9 7 6–½ 7–hd 7–1½ 7–1½ 7–8 Payeras 8.10 9 Fellina 121 8 4 2–hd 2–hd 3–hd 8–12 8–18 Fuentes 92.00 1 Warrior Mom 117 1 1 8–2½ 6–hd 9 9 9 Linares 126.00

8 TENTHOUSANDREASONS 5.60 3.60 3.00 7 ANGELINA'S HEAVEN 7.80 6.40 6 SWALLOWS INN GAL 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-8) $17.40 $1 EXACTA (8-7) $26.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-6-3) $86.73 $1 TRIFECTA (8-7-6) $126.10 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (11-5) $10.40

Winner–Tenthousandreasons B.f.4 by Ministers Wild Cat out of Alluring Tune, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Craig Dollase. Owner: Highlander Racing Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $226,878 Daily Double Pool $11,931 Exacta Pool $118,772 Superfecta Pool $71,154 Trifecta Pool $82,344. Scratched–Cup of Kaffy. $1 Pick Three (4-11-8) paid $71.40. Pick Three Pool $26,875. $1 Consolation Pick Three (4-11-5) paid $43.50.

TENTHOUSANDREASONS stalked or pressed the pace three deep then four wide on the backstretch, bid again outside the runner-up into the stretch, took the lead and inched away under left handed urging and won clear under steady handling late. ANGELINA'S HEAVEN sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace between foes then off the rail, drifted out some and fought back into the stretch and held second. SWALLOWS INN GAL stalked between horses then outside a rival into the stretch and bested the rest. REINAHERMOSA settled inside then a bit off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and improved position. MISTY SLEW chased between horses then a bit off the rail on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. PIRATE FLAG angled in and saved ground pressing then stalking the pace to the stretch and weakened in the drive. MAJESTIC DIVA settled off the pace three deep, continued three wide into and on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and did not rally. FELLINA pressed the pace three deep then between foes, stalked off the rail on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. WARRIOR MOM pulled hard along the inside, saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the second turn and gave way.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $150,000. 'Los Alamitos Derby'. Stakes. 3 year olds. Time 24.52 48.59 1:12.06 1:36.50 1:48.93

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Once On Whiskey 122 4 5 4–hd 5 4–hd 2–hd 1–hd Prat 7.30 1 Draft Pick 122 1 3 3–1 2–hd 2–½ 1–1½ 2–5 Talamo 2.10 3 Ax Man 122 3 1 1–1 1–½ 1–hd 3–2 3–hd Van Dyke 0.70 5 King Cause 122 5 4 2–hd 3–2½ 3–2½ 4–2½ 4–5 Roman 54.30 2 Blended Citizen 122 2 2 5 4–hd 5 5 5 Frey 5.20

4 ONCE ON WHISKEY 16.60 5.40 1 DRAFT PICK 4.00 3 AX MAN

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-4) $68.80 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $32.70 $1 TRIFECTA (4-1-3) $70.60

Winner–Once On Whiskey Dbb.c.3 by Bodemeister out of Crespano, by Mineshaft. Bred by Gabriel Duignan & Crosshaven Bloodstock (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E. and Weitman, Paul. Mutuel Pool $273,850 Daily Double Pool $29,678 Exacta Pool $89,500 Trifecta Pool $81,107. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (11-8-4) paid $76.30. Pick Three Pool $22,712. $1 Consolation Pick Three (11-5-4) paid $27.00.

ONCE ON WHISKEY a step slow to begin, stalked three deep on the first turn then outside a rival to the stretch, came out in midstretch and rallied under urging to get up in the final stride. DRAFT PICK stalked inside then a bit off the rail, bid between horses on the backstretch and second turn, took a short lead while being floated out some into the stretch, inched away in the drive, drifted inward in the final furlong and was caught on the line. AX MAN sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled along the rail, came out a bit into the stretch, fought back in upper stretch, drifted back to the inside in the final furlong and just held third. KING CAUSE broke out and bobbled, stalked outside a rival then bid three deep on the backstretch and second turn, was floated out some into the stretch and was edged for the show. BLENDED CITIZEN between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail then inside leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and weakened in the drive. QUARTER MILE SPLIT HAND TIMED.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 22.89 46.75 1:11.87 1:24.25 1:36.90

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Typhoon Harry 113 3 1 2–2 2–hd 1–hd 2–4 1–hd Figueroa 12.40 6 Supreme Giant 124 5 3 3–1½ 5–1 2–½ 1–½ 2–10 Ceballos 13.00 1 Brag Dude 120 1 2 1–½ 1–1 3–3 3–3 3–¾ Gonzalez 44.90 11 Odyssey Explorer 124 10 8 8–hd 8–2 5–hd 4–1½ 4–2½ Roman 1.70 2 Camps Bay 113 2 10 7–½ 6–1 6–½ 6–hd 5–ns Espinoza 2.50 10 Powerful Thirst 120 9 6 9–5 7–½ 8–1½ 7–hd 6–3 Pena 13.50 7 Write Me a Song 120 6 5 5–2 4–hd 4–1½ 5–1 7–½ Mn Garcia 4.70 8 Skagit River 115 7 7 10 10 9–5 8–5 8–16 Payeras 10.10 5 Cash Pilot 120 4 9 6–2 9–4 10 10 9–8 Russell 72.50 9 Angry Bobby 118 8 4 4–hd 3–1½ 7–1 9–3 10 Vergara, Jr. 51.90

3 TYPHOON HARRY 26.80 10.80 7.40 6 SUPREME GIANT 11.40 7.20 1 BRAG DUDE 19.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $249.20 $1 EXACTA (3-6) $99.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-1-11) $773.91 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-6-1-11-2) Carryover $8,669 $1 TRIFECTA (3-6-1) $2,028.20

Winner–Typhoon Harry Ch.g.3 by Flower Alley out of Georgie's Sweetie, by Tribal Rule. Bred by George Schwary (KY). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: George and Martha Schwary Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $185,415 Daily Double Pool $57,501 Exacta Pool $109,093 Superfecta Pool $79,459 Super High Five Pool $11,358 Trifecta Pool $79,048. Scratched–Tandy Ride. $1 Pick Three (8-4-3) paid $323.60. Pick Three Pool $89,295. $1 Pick Four (11-5/8-4-3) 4 correct paid $911.50. Pick Four Pool $338,633. $2 Pick Six (9-4-11-5/8-4-3) 5 out of 6 paid $845.40. Pick Six Pool $51,697. Pick Six Carryover $27,619.

TYPHOON HARRY pressed the pace outside a rival then stalked alongside a foe, re-bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn, took a short lead nearing the stretch, fought back under urging inside the runner-up to regain the lead in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. SUPREME GIANT stalked between horses then three deep to the stretch, bid outside the winner to take the lead in the drive and was outgamed late. BRAG DUDE dueled inside then inched clear a bit off the rail to set the pace, battled inside again on the second turn and into the stretch and held third. ODYSSEY EXPLORER angled in and chased between horses then a bit off the rail on the second turn and outside a rival into the stretch and was edged for the show. CAMPS BAY stalked inside, split horses on the backstretch, continued a bit off the rail, had the rider lose the whip three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. POWERFUL THIRST chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch and did not rally. WRITE ME A SONG four wide into the first turn, angled in and stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail and weakened in the stretch. SKAGIT RIVER dropped back and settled off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and was not a threat. CASH PILOT settled outside a rival then chased inside, came out into the stretch and gave way. ANGRY BOBBY five wide into the first turn, angled in between horses then stalked inside on the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn, gave way and was eased up late.