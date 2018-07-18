Racing! It’s opening day at Del Mar

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as you get ready for full fields at Del Mar.
Lots of news and we’ve only been gone a day, so let’s get right to it.
Justify update
Trainer
The only thing he didn’t rule out is the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Churchill Down on Nov. 3. Now, if he were pointed to that he would need a prep. The two that would come to mind are the $300,000 Awesome Again Stakes at Santa Anita, where he would have to run against older horses, or the $1 million Pennsylvania Derby, where he would run against 3-year-olds. Hmmmm. Wonder which one makes more sense?
I’m afraid my guess is that we’ve seen Justify run his last race. Hope I’m wrong. But, to do some tea-leaf reading, when Elliott Walden had a public relations firm in Lexington put out a news release last week, quoting him saying fans only want to see Justify at 100%, he was laying the groundwork for retiring the colt. It’s pretty unusual for people in racing to announce a horse being pulled for training through a media firm.
The again, the colt could return to training in a couple weeks and we’ll see him run two more times. We’ll just have to wait and see.
For a great look at Baffert’s meet and greet with the media, read this column by my friend from the San Diego Union-Tribune, Bryce
Pari-mutuel strike sort of over
Just as we said in Monday’s newsletter, the mutuel clerks union came to an agreement with Del Mar in time for opening day. The agreement covers all the tracks but the two owned by The Stronach Group—Santa Anita and Golden Gate. Now, that gives them until the middle of August to come to an understanding in time for the opening of the Golden Gate meeting. That’s not going to be easy.
The agreement with other tracks goes through Del Mar’s 2019 summer season.
There’s been lots of warm posts and stories about the importance of mutuel clerks. And I agree. But it’s also clear that technology has lessened their presence, especially among the daily bettors, who mostly use their laptops, tablets, phones and self-service machines. I’m sure the clerks won’t go the way of Blockbuster (down to one store) but even Del Mar just introduced a new app to make betting easier without a clerk.
I remember back when you would go to the window and the clerks could only print $2 tickets, so a $20 bet was actually 10 $2 tickets. (Yeah, I’m that old.) But all that has become easier and a $2 ticket uses the same amount of paper as a $2,000 ticket.
But for now, let’s greet them with a smile, and tipping is encouraged.
Del Mar preview
Yes, it’s opening day at Del Mar, so those of you living in L.A. should get on the road as soon as you finish reading the newsletter. It’s one of the most maddening days of travel, and there is really no charm to it. But, the track does have late posts, 2 p.m. on every day except Friday, when it’s 4 p.m. It’s also the only regular five-day racing week in Southern California. Used by six days a week a while ago.
Don’t know how they do it, but racing secretary David Jerkens has more than enough horses to offer the biggest fields in California, at any time of the year. On Wednesday, there is no race with less than nine horses. Five races have also eligibles.
There are four turf races on the 10-race card. There are three maiden races, one of them for 2-year-old Cal-bred fillies. There is also a stakes race with 14 starters. Wow. The last race goes at about 6:30 p.m.
Trainer Doug O’Neill has 12 horses entered throughout the day.
“I don’t know for sure if it’s a record for us, but if it isn’t, it’s very close,” O’Neill told Hank Wesch of Del Mar. “There were times at Hollywood Park when we entered, or ran close to that many. We’re excited. We’ve got a lot of horses ready and the right kind of races came up at the right time. I hope there’s a couple winners in there. I think there are a few live ones of the 12 we have in there.”
The feature is the $100,000
The favorite, at 4-1, is Desert Stone, who has won two races in a row at Santa Anita. He gets a rider switch to
Texas Wedge is the second favorite at 9-2. He is two of two at Del Mar and has won three of five lifetime. Flavien Prat returns to the saddle. He’s also won with jockeys Paco Lopez and Evin Roman.
Bob Ike’s DMR pick of the day
FIFTH RACE: No. 10 Vending Machine (20-1)
Taking a shot here but hard-knocking gelding had a very tough trip when sprinting down the Santa Anita hillside course and may prove to be a sharp claim by
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here's a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Final thought
Del Mar Entries for Wednesday, July 18.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 1st day of a 36-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $26,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Carville
|III Antongeorgi
|120
|Ari Herbertson
|8-1
|16,000
|2
|Crown the Kitten
|Kyle Frey
|120
|Gus Headley
|12-1
|16,000
|3
|Above Board
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Mark Glatt
|8-1
|16,000
|4
|Pappou
|120
|John W. Sadler
|15-1
|16,000
|5
|Out of Patience
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Kristin Mulhall
|4-1
|16,000
|6
|Popular Kid
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
|16,000
|7
|Just Kidding
|Alonso Quinonez
|120
|Steve Knapp
|12-1
|16,000
|8
|General Ike
|Asa Espinoza
|113
|7-2
|16,000
|9
|Preacher Roe
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|9-2
|16,000
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $42,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Jimmy Chila
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|40,000
|2
|Ashley's Big Guy
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Peter Eurton
|15-1
|40,000
|3
|Kylemore
|Brice Blanc
|120
|Eoin G. Harty
|9-2
|40,000
|4
|Tapitha Bonita
|Evin Roman
|115
|Sal Gonzalez
|20-1
|40,000
|5
|So Long Sailor
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Peter Miller
|5-1
|40,000
|6
|Gray Admiral
|Agapito Delgadillo
|120
|Victor L. Garcia
|12-1
|40,000
|7
|Upo
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Peter Miller
|5-1
|40,000
|8
|Samdar
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Gary Stute
|5-1
|40,000
|9
|Ayacara
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|5-2
|40,000
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Lucky Staxx
|Asa Espinoza
|111
|Doug F. O'Neill
|15-1
|18,000
|2
|Ketos
|Heriberto Figueroa
|113
|David Jacobson
|4-1
|20,000
|3
|Gonna Fly Now
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|20,000
|4
|Papa Turf
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|8-1
|20,000
|5
|Hitters Park
|Stewart Elliott
|122
|Adam Kitchingman
|8-1
|20,000
|6
|Junior Gilliam
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|David Jacobson
|5-1
|20,000
|7
|Eighty Three
|Tyler Conner
|122
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|3-1
|20,000
|8
|Burn Me Twice
|Agapito Delgadillo
|120
|William Spawr
|10-1
|20,000
|9
|Gentrified
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Vladimir Cerin
|5-1
|20,000
FOURTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Hotitude
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Kristin Mulhall
|12-1
|2
|Gotta Be Lucky
|Evin Roman
|120
|Carla Gaines
|9-2
|3
|Square Peggy
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|4-1
|4
|Hot Magistrate
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Sean McCarthy
|12-1
|5
|Flying to the Line
|Heriberto Figueroa
|113
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|6
|Athleisure
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Michael Machowsky
|12-1
|7
|Blueberry Princess
|Alonso Quinonez
|120
|Hector O. Palma
|8-1
|8
|Jackie Star
|Franklin Ceballos
|120
|Sal Gonzalez
|20-1
|9
|Dichotomy
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|10
|Opus Won
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Kencumin
|120
|Peter Eurton
|6-1
|2
|Arms Runner
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Peter Miller
|9-2
|3
|Bird Is the Word
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|G. F. Almeida
|10-1
|4
|Fabozzi
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Mark Glatt
|12-1
|62,500
|5
|Play Hard to Get
|Alonso Quinonez
|120
|Ian Kruljac
|20-1
|62,500
|6
|Whoop Whoop
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|15-1
|7
|Eckersley
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Scott
|6-1
|8
|Ritzy A. P.
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Dan Blacker
|7-2
|9
|Ya Gotta Wanna
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|12-1
|10
|Vending Machine
|Tyler Conner
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|20-1
|11
|Ann Arbor Eddie
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|12
|Castle
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Andy Mathis
|20-1
|Also Eligible
|13
|Sonic Boom
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Ian R. Wilkes
|15-1
|62,500
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $62,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Shivermetimbers
|118
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|5-2
|2
|Jay Makes Us Laugh
|Evin Roman
|124
|Michael Pender
|8-1
|3
|River Echo
|124
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|40,000
|4
|Divisor
|Santiago Gonzalez
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|5
|Kona Coast
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|6
|Desert General
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Sean McCarthy
|15-1
|7
|Giant Influence
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Peter Eurton
|5-1
|40,000
|8
|Regulate
|Joseph Talamo
|118
|Bob Baffert
|5-1
|9
|Show Me Da Lute
|Martin Pedroza
|122
|Bob Baffert
|12-1
SEVENTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Splashy Kisses
|Kyle Frey
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|20-1
|2
|True Validity
|Flavien Prat
|120
|7-2
|3
|Barbadolla
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|4
|Vangogo
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Luis Mendez
|8-1
|5
|Palm d'Oro
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Art Sherman
|20-1
|6
|Angel Alessandra
|Heriberto Figueroa
|113
|Peter Miller
|5-1
|7
|Brill
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|5-2
|8
|Diosa
|Israel Ocampo
|120
|Michael Pender
|20-1
|9
|Bizwhacks
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|10
|Del Mar May
|Corey Nakatani
|120
|Richard Baltas
|20-1
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Oceanside Stakes'. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Arawak
|Gary Stevens
|118
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|2
|Texas Wedge
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Peter Miller
|9-2
|3
|Pepe Tono
|Alonso Quinonez
|118
|Victor L. Garcia
|20-1
|4
|Artie B Good
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|William E. Morey
|20-1
|5
|Desert Stone
|Corey Nakatani
|122
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|6
|Shane Zain
|Mario Gutierrez
|118
|Doug F. O'Neill
|20-1
|7
|Restrainedvengence
|Evin Roman
|120
|Val Brinkerhoff
|20-1
|8
|Faversham
|Joseph Talamo
|118
|Art Sherman
|15-1
|9
|Move Over
|Tyler Baze
|120
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|10
|Calexman
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Vladimir Cerin
|6-1
|11
|Heartfullofstars
|Santiago Gonzalez
|118
|Philip D'Amato
|12-1
|12
|Afleet Ascent
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|8-1
|13
|Respect the Hustle
|Tyler Conner
|122
|Bill McLean
|30-1
|14
|More Honor
|Tiago Pereira
|118
|Mark Glatt
|20-1
|Also Eligible
|15
|Risky Proposition
|Joseph Talamo
|118
|Mark Glatt
|20-1
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $35,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Bear Down Cats
|Gary Stevens
|122
|Michael Pender
|20-1
|2
|Roaring Fork
|Tyler Conner
|120
|Sean McCarthy
|12-1
|3
|Fawree
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Andy Mathis
|4-1
|4
|Polity
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|David E. Hofmans
|12-1
|5
|Closing Time
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Mike Puype
|8-1
|6
|Super Duper Cooper
|Asa Espinoza
|115
|Michael W. McCarthy
|3-1
|7
|Hard Fought
|Evin Roman
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|8-1
|8
|Blame Joe
|Stewart Elliott
|122
|Peter Miller
|7-2
|9
|Aurora d'Oro
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|10-1
|10
|Impression
|Martin Pedroza
|124
|William E. Morey
|8-1
TENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Kazan
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|8-1
|2
|Forecheck
|Tyler Conner
|120
|Patrick Gallagher
|20-1
|3
|King Caymus
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|David E. Hofmans
|20-1
|4
|Sellwood
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|6-1
|5
|Breakers Isle
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Patrick Gallagher
|12-1
|6
|Henry County
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|5-1
|7
|Lucky Soul
|Victor Espinoza
|124
|Michael W. McCarthy
|8-1
|8
|Data Central
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|7-2
|9
|Blitzkrieg
|Evin Roman
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|12-1
|10
|Starting Bloc
|Gary Stevens
|124
|Alfredo Marquez
|8-1
|11
|Goren
|Asa Espinoza
|113
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|20-1
|12
|Zipman
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Bob Baffert
|9-2
|Also Eligible
|13
|Senditlikechilly
|Brayan Pena
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|20-1