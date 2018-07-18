Advertisement

Racing! It’s opening day at Del Mar

John Cherwa
By
Jul 18, 2018 | 5:00 AM

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as you get ready for full fields at Del Mar.

Lots of news and we’ve only been gone a day, so let’s get right to it.

Justify update

Trainer Bob Baffert met with San Diego media on Monday morning and tried to put the best face on Justify’s future. He said they were taking things day-to-day, but he has already ruled out any races at Del Mar (although that was never really in the cards), the Haskell, the Travers and the Pegasus in January before breeding season starts.

The only thing he didn’t rule out is the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Churchill Down on Nov. 3. Now, if he were pointed to that he would need a prep. The two that would come to mind are the $300,000 Awesome Again Stakes at Santa Anita, where he would have to run against older horses, or the $1 million Pennsylvania Derby, where he would run against 3-year-olds. Hmmmm. Wonder which one makes more sense?

I’m afraid my guess is that we’ve seen Justify run his last race. Hope I’m wrong. But, to do some tea-leaf reading, when Elliott Walden had a public relations firm in Lexington put out a news release last week, quoting him saying fans only want to see Justify at 100%, he was laying the groundwork for retiring the colt. It’s pretty unusual for people in racing to announce a horse being pulled for training through a media firm.

The again, the colt could return to training in a couple weeks and we’ll see him run two more times. We’ll just have to wait and see.

For a great look at Baffert’s meet and greet with the media, read this column by my friend from the San Diego Union-Tribune, Bryce Miller. (Just click here.)

Pari-mutuel strike sort of over

Just as we said in Monday’s newsletter, the mutuel clerks union came to an agreement with Del Mar in time for opening day. The agreement covers all the tracks but the two owned by The Stronach Group—Santa Anita and Golden Gate. Now, that gives them until the middle of August to come to an understanding in time for the opening of the Golden Gate meeting. That’s not going to be easy.

The agreement with other tracks goes through Del Mar’s 2019 summer season.

There’s been lots of warm posts and stories about the importance of mutuel clerks. And I agree. But it’s also clear that technology has lessened their presence, especially among the daily bettors, who mostly use their laptops, tablets, phones and self-service machines. I’m sure the clerks won’t go the way of Blockbuster (down to one store) but even Del Mar just introduced a new app to make betting easier without a clerk.

I remember back when you would go to the window and the clerks could only print $2 tickets, so a $20 bet was actually 10 $2 tickets. (Yeah, I’m that old.) But all that has become easier and a $2 ticket uses the same amount of paper as a $2,000 ticket.

But for now, let’s greet them with a smile, and tipping is encouraged.

Del Mar preview

Yes, it’s opening day at Del Mar, so those of you living in L.A. should get on the road as soon as you finish reading the newsletter. It’s one of the most maddening days of travel, and there is really no charm to it. But, the track does have late posts, 2 p.m. on every day except Friday, when it’s 4 p.m. It’s also the only regular five-day racing week in Southern California. Used by six days a week a while ago.

Don’t know how they do it, but racing secretary David Jerkens has more than enough horses to offer the biggest fields in California, at any time of the year. On Wednesday, there is no race with less than nine horses. Five races have also eligibles.

There are four turf races on the 10-race card. There are three maiden races, one of them for 2-year-old Cal-bred fillies. There is also a stakes race with 14 starters. Wow. The last race goes at about 6:30 p.m.

Trainer Doug O’Neill has 12 horses entered throughout the day.

“I don’t know for sure if it’s a record for us, but if it isn’t, it’s very close,” O’Neill told Hank Wesch of Del Mar. “There were times at Hollywood Park when we entered, or ran close to that many. We’re excited. We’ve got a lot of horses ready and the right kind of races came up at the right time. I hope there’s a couple winners in there. I think there are a few live ones of the 12 we have in there.”

The feature is the $100,000 Oceanside Stakes for 3-year-olds going a mile on the turf. Quite a few times in years gone past, the race was split into two divisions but the expansion of the turf course to accommodate 14 horses have made things easier.

The favorite, at 4-1, is Desert Stone, who has won two races in a row at Santa Anita. He gets a rider switch to Corey Nakatani. He’s won two of seven lifetime and this will be his first start at Del Mar.

Texas Wedge is the second favorite at 9-2. He is two of two at Del Mar and has won three of five lifetime. Flavien Prat returns to the saddle. He’s also won with jockeys Paco Lopez and Evin Roman.

Bob Ike’s DMR pick of the day

FIFTH RACE: No. 10 Vending Machine (20-1)

Taking a shot here but hard-knocking gelding had a very tough trip when sprinting down the Santa Anita hillside course and may prove to be a sharp claim by Jeff Mullins. Versatile enough to sprint or route on either surface, let's try to hit big on Opening Day. Also, box in the exacta with main threat Ritzy A. P. (7-2).

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here's a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Final thought

Now, the star of the show, Wednesday’s entries.

Del Mar Entries for Wednesday, July 18.

Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 1st day of a 36-day meet.

FIRST RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $26,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1CarvilleIII Antongeorgi120Ari Herbertson8-116,000
2Crown the KittenKyle Frey120Gus Headley12-116,000
3Above BoardDrayden Van Dyke120Mark Glatt8-116,000
4PappouMario Gutierrez120John W. Sadler15-116,000
5Out of PatienceJoseph Talamo120Kristin Mulhall4-116,000
6Popular KidRafael Bejarano122Doug F. O'Neill3-116,000
7Just KiddingAlonso Quinonez120Steve Knapp12-116,000
8General IkeAsa Espinoza113Jerry Hollendorfer7-216,000
9Preacher RoeFlavien Prat120Doug F. O'Neill9-216,000

SECOND RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $42,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Jimmy ChilaMario Gutierrez120Doug F. O'Neill6-140,000
2Ashley's Big GuyEdwin Maldonado120Peter Eurton15-140,000
3KylemoreBrice Blanc120Eoin G. Harty9-240,000
4Tapitha BonitaEvin Roman115Sal Gonzalez20-140,000
5So Long SailorDrayden Van Dyke120Peter Miller5-140,000
6Gray AdmiralAgapito Delgadillo120Victor L. Garcia12-140,000
7UpoFlavien Prat120Peter Miller5-140,000
8SamdarGeovanni Franco120Gary Stute5-140,000
9Ayacara Kent Desormeaux120J. Keith Desormeaux5-240,000

THIRD RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Lucky StaxxAsa Espinoza111Doug F. O'Neill15-118,000
2KetosHeriberto Figueroa113David Jacobson4-120,000
3Gonna Fly NowRafael Bejarano120Richard Baltas8-120,000
4Papa TurfKent Desormeaux120J. Keith Desormeaux8-120,000
5Hitters ParkStewart Elliott122Adam Kitchingman8-120,000
6Junior GilliamMartin Pedroza120David Jacobson5-120,000
7Eighty ThreeTyler Conner122Jerry Hollendorfer3-120,000
8Burn Me TwiceAgapito Delgadillo120William Spawr10-120,000
9GentrifiedJoseph Talamo120Vladimir Cerin5-120,000

FOURTH RACE.

5 Furlongs. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. State bred.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1HotitudeMartin Pedroza120Kristin Mulhall12-1
2Gotta Be LuckyEvin Roman120Carla Gaines9-2
3Square PeggyTiago Pereira120Brian J. Koriner4-1
4Hot MagistrateTyler Baze120Sean McCarthy12-1
5Flying to the LineHeriberto Figueroa113Peter Miller3-1
6AthleisureRafael Bejarano120Michael Machowsky12-1
7Blueberry PrincessAlonso Quinonez120Hector O. Palma8-1
8Jackie StarFranklin Ceballos120Sal Gonzalez20-1
9DichotomyMario Gutierrez120Doug F. O'Neill7-2
10Opus WonFlavien Prat120Richard Baltas4-1

FIFTH RACE.

1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Kencumin Gary Stevens120Peter Eurton6-1
2Arms RunnerKent Desormeaux120Peter Miller9-2
3Bird Is the WordRafael Bejarano120G. F. Almeida10-1
4FabozziTyler Baze120Mark Glatt12-162,500
5Play Hard to GetAlonso Quinonez120Ian Kruljac20-162,500
6Whoop Whoop Joseph Talamo120Jeff Mullins15-1
7EckersleyDrayden Van Dyke120Scott Hansen6-1
8Ritzy A. P.Flavien Prat120Dan Blacker7-2
9Ya Gotta WannaTiago Pereira122Philip D'Amato12-1
10Vending MachineTyler Conner120Jeff Mullins20-1
11Ann Arbor EddieMario Gutierrez120Doug F. O'Neill5-1
12CastleStewart Elliott120Andy Mathis20-1
Also Eligible
13Sonic BoomJoseph Talamo120Ian R. Wilkes15-162,500

SIXTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $62,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1ShivermetimbersMike Smith118Jerry Hollendorfer5-2
2Jay Makes Us LaughEvin Roman124Michael Pender8-1
3River Echo Victor Espinoza124Peter Miller4-140,000
4DivisorSantiago Gonzalez122Philip D'Amato6-1
5Kona CoastRafael Bejarano122Doug F. O'Neill12-1
6Desert GeneralFlavien Prat124Sean McCarthy15-1
7Giant InfluenceTyler Baze124Peter Eurton5-140,000
8RegulateJoseph Talamo118Bob Baffert5-1
9Show Me Da LuteMartin Pedroza122Bob Baffert12-1

SEVENTH RACE.

5 Furlongs. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Splashy KissesKyle Frey120Doug F. O'Neill20-1
2True ValidityFlavien Prat120Simon Callaghan7-2
3BarbadollaEdwin Maldonado120Philip D'Amato8-1
4VangogoRuben Fuentes120Luis Mendez8-1
5Palm d'OroStewart Elliott120Art Sherman20-1
6Angel AlessandraHeriberto Figueroa113Peter Miller5-1
7BrillDrayden Van Dyke120Jerry Hollendorfer5-2
8DiosaIsrael Ocampo120Michael Pender20-1
9BizwhacksMario Gutierrez120Doug F. O'Neill4-1
10Del Mar MayCorey Nakatani120Richard Baltas20-1

EIGHTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Oceanside Stakes'. 3 year olds.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1ArawakGary Stevens118Doug F. O'Neill6-1
2Texas WedgeFlavien Prat120Peter Miller9-2
3Pepe TonoAlonso Quinonez118Victor L. Garcia20-1
4Artie B GoodStewart Elliott120William E. Morey20-1
5Desert Stone Corey Nakatani122Richard Baltas4-1
6Shane ZainMario Gutierrez118Doug F. O'Neill20-1
7RestrainedvengenceEvin Roman120Val Brinkerhoff20-1
8FavershamJoseph Talamo118Art Sherman15-1
9Move Over Tyler Baze120John W. Sadler6-1
10CalexmanGeovanni Franco120Vladimir Cerin6-1
11HeartfullofstarsSantiago Gonzalez118Philip D'Amato12-1
12Afleet AscentKent Desormeaux120Jerry Hollendorfer8-1
13Respect the HustleTyler Conner122Bill McLean30-1
14More HonorTiago Pereira118Mark Glatt20-1
Also Eligible
15Risky PropositionJoseph Talamo118Mark Glatt20-1

NINTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $35,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Bear Down CatsGary Stevens122Michael Pender20-1
2Roaring ForkTyler Conner120Sean McCarthy12-1
3FawreeFlavien Prat122Andy Mathis4-1
4PolityJoseph Talamo122David E. Hofmans12-1
5Closing TimeTyler Baze122Mike Puype8-1
6Super Duper CooperAsa Espinoza115Michael W. McCarthy3-1
7Hard FoughtEvin Roman122Robert B. Hess, Jr.8-1
8Blame JoeStewart Elliott122Peter Miller7-2
9Aurora d'OroRafael Bejarano120Doug F. O'Neill10-1
10ImpressionMartin Pedroza124William E. Morey8-1

TENTH RACE.

1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Kazan Martin Garcia120Simon Callaghan8-1
2ForecheckTyler Conner120Patrick Gallagher20-1
3King CaymusJoseph Talamo124David E. Hofmans20-1
4SellwoodTyler Baze120Jeff Mullins6-1
5Breakers IsleDrayden Van Dyke120Patrick Gallagher12-1
6Henry CountyFlavien Prat120Richard E. Mandella5-1
7Lucky SoulVictor Espinoza124Michael W. McCarthy8-1
8Data CentralKent Desormeaux120J. Keith Desormeaux7-2
9BlitzkriegEvin Roman120Richard E. Mandella12-1
10Starting BlocGary Stevens124Alfredo Marquez8-1
11GorenAsa Espinoza113Jerry Hollendorfer20-1
12ZipmanRafael Bejarano124Bob Baffert9-2
Also Eligible
13SenditlikechillyBrayan Pena120George Papaprodromou20-1
