Racing! We’ve got a story you won’t believe

So, while I was scrolling through Michael Wrona’s twitter feed, I came across one of his retweets about the story of a jockey who died during a race yet still won the race. OK, I’m a journalist and figured this is great urban legend to be viewed with a critical eye. But doing more research, I found that it is true. Or, the story has been told so many times that it has become fact. I’ll stick with the former.

So here’s the story. Frank Hayes was a trainer at Belmont and he decided to ride his horse Sweet Kiss in a steeplechase race (you know, where they jump over the neighbor’s hedge) on June 4, 1923. The horse was a longshot at 20-1.

The story on the website thevintagenews.com went on to quote the Auburn Citizen with the following.

“Death clutched Francis Hayes, steeplechase jockey, as he rode his first winner yesterday at Belmont Park. Sweet Kiss, his mount, cleverly handled, came across the finish line a length ahead of the favorite, Gimme, with the lad swaying from side to side.

“Hayes was valiantly but weakly tugging at the bridle as death gripped his heart and the mists swam before his eyes. Sweet Kiss cantered 100 yards further and stopped. The jockey crumpled in the saddle, slipped slowly over his mount’s sides, fell face downward and lay still.

“Dr. John A.H. Voorhees, track physician, hurried to the fallen jockey. ‘Heart disease,’ was his comment.”

The stewards ruled that since he was on the horse’s back at the finish line that the results would stand. It made me wonder how long it would have taken Southern California stewards to come up with a ruling and what that ruling would have been. (Likely the same.)

Hayes was somewhere between 22 and 36. There are varying accounts of his age. The likely cause of death was an electrolyte balance that damaged his heart when he dropped 12 pounds (from 142 to 130) in three days. Makes sense.

Sweet Kiss never ran again and received the nickname of Sweet Kiss of Death.

Now, I don’t want to say that name is cursed but, according to Equibase, there was a Brazilian thoroughbred named Sweet Kiss who was foaled in 1991 and never ran; a South African foal in 2004 by that name who never ran; a Florida-bred from 2005 who never ran and an Australian mare from 2010, who never ran. (It’s also possible that results for the foreign breds weren’t available, but it’s more interesting this way.)

So, that’s probably not what you expected in your Friday morning newsletter. If you want to read Terri Likens story in The Vintage News, just click here.

McKinzie clarification

In Thursday's newsletter, our racing expert Jon White said that if McKinzie came close to being ready to return in the Sept. 22 Pennsylvania Derby but just could not quite make it, it would not be surprising if trainer Bob Baffert then might consider the Goodwood for him."

Jon wants to set the record straight that he meant to say the Awesome Again, not the Goodwood. (The Awesome Again formerly was the Goodwood.)

Assael Espinoza gets stay

Jockey Assael Espinoza won’t be serving his suspension any time soon, and likely not in the remainder of the Del Mar meeting. Timothy M. Casserly, a San Diego County Superior Court judge, granted a stay of Espinoza’s 10-day suspension until an appeal can be heard.

Espinoza was given a 10-day suspension after his horse drifted into the path of another resulting in two jockey injuries and the death of a horse. Jockey Geovanni Franco returned to racing the next day but Corey Nakatani will require back surgery and will be out at least two months.

Brian Beach, Espinoza’s agent, said earlier he was not contesting the findings of the stewards but the length of the suspension. Espinoza will serve some days, it’s just a matter of how many. It will possibly come during the Los Alamitos meeting.

Del Mar review

Del Mar ran its feature as the fourth race, rather than the penultimate race, but that’s because they wanted to keep the five-horse field out of the late horizontal wagers.

The race was a $65,000 allowance for horses 3 and up going a mile on the dirt. It appeared as if Lookie Loo, the favorite, would be able to draw off in the stretch after being on the lead most of the race. But then veteran campaigner Ike Walker dug in and pulled in front at the end to win by a neck. It was Ike Walker’s fifth win in seven starts at Del Mar. It was his 12th victory in 42 starts.

Ike Walker paid $9.00, $3.80 and $2.80 for trainer Jerry Hollendorfer with Espinoza in the saddle. Giant Influence was third.

Del Mar preview

As I say every Friday, it’s time for night-time racing during the daylight at Del Mar. It’s a 4 p.m. first post. There are eight races including the $150,000 Solana Beach Stakes for Cal-bred fillies and mares going a mile on the turf. The are eight races on the card, three of them on the turf.

The feature race has a field of nine with Cordiality being the 5-2 favorite for trainer Mark Glatt and jockey Tyler Baze. She has won eight of 22 races lifetime and has won two of her last four. In her last race she finished third in the Wilshire Stakes at Santa Anita.

The second favorite is Shehastheritestuff for Paddy Gallagher and Drayden Van Dyke. She is four for 14 lifetime and she finished ninth in the Wilshire, her last race.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 6, 11, 12 (1 also eligible), 9, 7, 9, 10 (2 AE).

Bob Ike’s DMR pick of the day

SEVENTH RACE: No. 9 Cordiality (5-2)

Older mare from the Mark Glatt barn seems like a standout in this spot based on her best efforts. She ran well in defeat when facing stronger in the Wilshire, has plenty of tactical speed to overcome the outside post and has a good record over the course. No excuses today.

Thursday’s result: Bobbie Lincoln never seemed real comfortable on turf and just went around the course in a non-threatening effort.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here's a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Los Alamitos weekend preview

This weekly segment is in the hands of Orlando Gutierrez , marketing and media maven at Los Al. So, the floor is yours, Orlando.

“Hold Air Hostage, the AQHA champion 3-year-old last year, makes his Los Alamitos debut on Saturday night when he joins an outstanding cast of older horses led by three-time Grade 1 winner BH Lisas Boy and defending stakes winner Flash N Bling in the $49,680 Bank of America California Regional Championship at 440 yards. There are nine races on Saturday starting at 7:05 p.m. with the feature being the last race.

“Trained by Jaime Gomez, Hold Air Hostage will be looking for his 10th win in 14 career starts. A winner of $1,325,617, the gelding by Apollitical Jess won the Grade 1 All American Derby plus two other Grade 1 derbies last year on the way to the AQHA champion title. He’ll enter this race after running second in the Remington Park Invitational Championship on June 2. In preparation, Hold Air Hostage worked 350 yards from the gate in :17.80 on July 24.

“Hold Air Hostage is the first All American Derby winner to compete at Los Alamitos since Feature Hero in 2013. He’ll start from the with Jose Nicasio aboard. The top two finishers in the California regional will advance to the Grade 1 Bank of America Championship to be held here Nov. 17.

“On Sunday, One Sweet Racy, second to Hold Air Hostage in the All American Derby, heads the running of the $24,480 Merial California Distaff. Eight mares will be in this 400-yard dash with the top two finishers advancing to the Grade 1 Merial Distaff also set for Nov. 17.

“Friday night will have an eight-race program starting at 7:55 p.m. The card is headed by an allowance race at 300 yards featuring Platki, who’ll be making his first start since running fifth as the 2-1 second choice in the Grade 1 Ed Burke Million Futurity last year.”

Ed Burgart’s LA play of the day

SIXTH RACE: No. 5 Blane (3-1)

This gelding was fourth in a strong Ed Burke Million trial two months ago when facing first two finishers who were third and fourth in the futurity finals. He finished with a rush in prior neck debut setback and is well suited to the 330 yards of this maiden event while exiting a 350-yard trial. In addition, his jockey/trainer team of Cruz Mendez and Jose Flores is always potent.

Final thought

Del Mar Charts Results for Thursday, August 9. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 17th day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Firm FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $39,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 22.73 47.40 1:12.13 1:23.88 1:35.42 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Buckstopper Kit 120 2 7 7 7 3–2 2–1½ 1–1¼ Desormeaux 1.00 3 He's Like Violence 120 3 2 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 2–3¾ Quinonez 6.70 7 So Long Sailor 120 7 4 6–1 6–1 6–1½ 6–3 3–½ T Baze 4.70 4 Platinum Equity 120 4 3 2–1 2–1 2–hd 3–1½ 4–ns Prat 2.60 6 Jack and I 118 6 1 4–2½ 4–1½ 5–1½ 4–1 5–2¾ Elliott 17.90 1 Lolly Express 120 1 5 3–½ 3–1 4–hd 5–hd 6–½ Pedroza 36.30 5 Typhoon Harry 113 5 6 5–2½ 5–hd 7 7 7 Figueroa 30.70 2 BUCKSTOPPER KIT 4.00 2.80 2.20 3 HE'S LIKE VIOLENCE 5.20 3.60 7 SO LONG SAILOR 3.40 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $6.70 $2 QUINELLA (2-3) $10.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-7-4) $3.91 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-7) $11.90 Winner–Buckstopper Kit B.g.3 by Kitten's Joy out of Prime Silver, by Silver Hawk. Bred by Kenneth L. Ramsey & Sarah K. Ramsey (KY). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $207,144 Exacta Pool $112,319 Quinella Pool $5,364 Superfecta Pool $41,824 Trifecta Pool $71,438. Claimed–Buckstopper Kit by Slam Dunk Racing. Trainer: Simon Callaghan . Scratched–none. BUCKSTOPPER KIT broke slowly, chased just off the rail then outside a rival, went up four wide into the second turn, bid three deep leaving that turn, gained the lead outside the runner-up under left handed urging past the eighth pole and proved best. HE'S LIKE VIOLENCE had speed between foes then angled in and set a pressured pace inside, drifted out nearing midstretch, fought back inside the winner but could not match that one late, then did not return to be unsaddled and was vanned off. SO LONG SAILOR angled in and settled inside, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and edged rivals for the show late. PLATINUM EQUITY pressed the pace outside the runner-up then between foes leaving the second turn and into the stretch, steadied when crowded off heels nearing midstretch, continued between foes in deep stretch and was edged for third. JACK AND I pulled three deep early then chased outside a rival or just off the rail, was in a bit tight between horses into the second turn, angled inward in midstretch and was edged for a minor award. LOLLY EXPRESS saved ground stalking the pace throughout and lacked a rally. TYPHOON HARRY pulled some early, chased outside a rival, was in tight between foes into the second turn, dropped back just off the rail leaving that turn and weakened. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the midstretch run of the runner-up but made no change when they ruled the trouble to PLATINUM EQUITY did not cost that one a finishing position. SECOND RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $10,000-$9,000. Time 22.76 45.70 1:11.13 1:24.52 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Monterey Shale 120 3 1 3–½ 2–½ 2–3 1–2½ T Baze 5.90 2 Calvert Street 120 2 2 2–1 1–2½ 1–1 2–¾ Maldonado 2.10 6 Gentrified 120 5 4 5 5 3–hd 3–1¼ Talamo 2.50 1 Stormin Monarcho 113 1 5 4–2 3–hd 5 4–nk Figueroa 2.30 4 Sense of Glory 113 4 3 1–hd 4–1 4–½ 5 Espinoza 6.40 3 MONTEREY SHALE 13.80 4.80 2.80 2 CALVERT STREET 3.60 2.40 6 GENTRIFIED 2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $35.20 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $25.40 $2 QUINELLA (2-3) $19.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-6-1) $11.68 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-6) $28.25 Winner–Monterey Shale Ch.g.6 by Hard Spun out of Winning Tale, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Mark Cohen. Mutuel Pool $204,818 Daily Double Pool $45,925 Exacta Pool $99,699 Quinella Pool $5,503 Superfecta Pool $28,896 Trifecta Pool $55,368. Claimed–Calvert Street by J. Robison. Trainer: Peter Miller . Claimed–Gentrified by Halasz, Thomas, Stephens, Robert and Shea and Knapp, Steve. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Claimed–Stormin Monarcho by James Davis, III. Trainer: James Davis, III. Scratched–Bitte. MONTEREY SHALE pulled between horses then stalked outside a rival, split foes on the turn, bid outside the runner-up under left handed urging past the eighth pole to gain the lead nearing the sixteenth marker and won clear. CALVERT STREET dueled a bit off the rail then kicked clear, angled in entering the turn, came a bit off the fence into the stretch, could not match the winner in the final sixteenth but held second. GENTRIFIED chased off the rail, continued outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and was edged for the place. STORMIN MONARCHO broke a bit slowly, stalked inside, moved up along the rail leaving the backstretch then was in tight into the turn, dropped back on the turn, continued inside in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SENSE OF GLORY had speed three deep early, dueled outside the runner-up then stalked three deep into the turn, angled in between foes into the stretch and weakened.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.82 47.32 1:11.94 1:24.03 1:36.53 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Charmingslew 120 1 2 1–1½ 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 1–nk Stevens 5.10 8 Dashing Debut 120 8 4 2–½ 2–2 2–2 2–2½ 2–½ Pereira 14.00 6 Into Rissa 120 6 8 8 7–1 6–hd 3–½ 3–2¾ Talamo 17.10 2 Midnight Crossing 115 2 6 6–1 8 8 8 4–nk Espinoza 14.90 3 Weather Market 124 3 5 4–hd 6–2 7–2 6–½ 5–½ Roman 4.70 5 Unusual Gold 120 5 3 3–1 4–1 4–1 4–1 6–1½ Prat 8.10 7 Has Angel Wings 120 7 1 5–3 3–hd 3–hd 5–hd 7–hd Desormeaux 18.70 4 Radish 124 4 7 7–3 5–1 5–½ 7–1½ 8 Gutierrez 0.90 1 CHARMINGSLEW 12.20 6.60 6.20 8 DASHING DEBUT 12.60 10.00 6 INTO RISSA 10.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $92.60 $1 EXACTA (1-8) $92.20 $2 QUINELLA (1-8) $77.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-8-6-2) $551.92 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-8-6) $508.45 Winner–Charmingslew B.f.3 by Roi Charmant out of Afleet Slew, by Afleet Alex. Bred by Bob Frear (CA). Trainer: Neil French. Owner: Bob Frear. Mutuel Pool $295,690 Daily Double Pool $24,961 Exacta Pool $166,188 Quinella Pool $7,057 Superfecta Pool $62,522 Trifecta Pool $106,741. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-3-1) paid $168.10. Pick Three Pool $60,606. CHARMINGSLEW sped to the early lead, inched away into the first turn, dueled inside on the backstretch and second turn, fought back along the rail under urging in the stretch and held on gamely. DASHING DEBUT pulled three deep early then stalked outside a rival, bid outside the winner on the backstretch and second turn, battled outside that one through a stiff drive and continued willingly between foes late. INTO RISSA broke a bit slowly, settled inside then went outside a rival on the backstretch and into the second turn, swung four wide into the stretch and closed willingly. MIDNIGHT CROSSING pulled along the inside and steadied off heels early on the backstretch, continued inside, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and finished with interest. WEATHER MARKET saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside on the second turn and into the stretch, steadied in tight off heels a furlong out, came off the rail past midstretch and split foes late. UNUSUAL GOLD had speed between horses then angled in and stalked inside, came a bit off the rail in upper stretch, drifted in some in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. HAS ANGEL WINGS angled in and stalked outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. RADISH bumped lightly at the start, settled inside then chased outside a rival, continued between horses leaving the second turn and into the stretch, was boxed in behind foes in midstretch and did not rally. FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.37 47.47 1:12.46 1:25.50 1:38.87 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Ike Walker 115 2 2 2–½ 2–½ 2–2 2–2½ 1–nk Espinoza 3.50 5 Lookie Loo 120 5 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–1½ 1–1½ 2–1¾ Prat 1.30 1 Giant Influence 120 1 4 5 5 5 3–2 3–5¼ T Baze 8.60 3 Conqueror 120 3 3 3–½ 4–4 4–1 4–½ 4–2½ Desormeaux 2.60 4 Sheer Flattery 122 4 5 4–3½ 3–hd 3–hd 5 5 Conner 5.10 2 IKE WALKER 9.00 3.80 2.80 5 LOOKIE LOO 3.00 2.10 1 GIANT INFLUENCE 2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2) $42.60 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $11.30 $2 QUINELLA (2-5) $9.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-1) $24.00 Winner–Ike Walker B.g.6 by Bellamy Road out of Quite Familiar, by Hold That Tiger. Bred by Buck Pond Farm, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: CTR Stables, LLC, Hollendorfer, LLC, Robertson, Richard, Todaro, George and Team Green. Mutuel Pool $260,692 Daily Double Pool $31,427 Exacta Pool $93,597 Quinella Pool $5,011 Trifecta Pool $64,101. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (3-1-2) paid $219.40. Pick Three Pool $25,912. IKE WALKER had speed inside then came out and bid between horses leaving the first turn, bid again outside the runner-up then between foes a half mile out, had that one slip away again on the second turn, drifted out a bit from the whip past the eighth pole and gamely came back on under urging to collar that rival late. LOOKIE LOO had speed outside foes then alongside the winner, inched away and angled in on the first turn, edged away again early on the backstretch then dueled inside, slipped clear again on the second turn and into the stretch and held on well until the final strides to be edged on the line. GIANT INFLUENCE came off the inside nearing the first turn and chased off the rail, entered the stretch five wide and bested the others. CONQUEROR bid between horses three deep leaving the first turn then stalked off the rail, bid again three wide between foes a half mile out, stalked off the rail on the second turn, angled inward in the stretch and weakened. SHEER FLATTERY stalked early then bid four wide leaving the first turn, tracked the leader outside then bid again four wide a half mile out, stalked outside on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and also weakened. FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $62,500-$55,000. Time 23.28 48.77 1:14.35 1:26.07 1:37.45 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Party Dancer 120 9 5 7–1½ 7–hd 6–1 2–hd 1–½ Talamo 4.20 8 Chalky 121 8 6 3–1 3–1 3–1 1–½ 2–1½ Bejarano 5.60 5 K P Pergoliscious 120 5 8 8–2½ 8–1½ 7–1½ 5–hd 3–½ Quinonez 16.50 6 Sensible Thoughts 115 6 2 2–½ 2–hd 2–hd 3–1½ 4–ns Espinoza 5.80 4 Heaven Escape 120 4 4 4–hd 5–hd 4–hd 4–2 5–1 Blanc 4.40 3 Take a Leap 120 3 7 5–½ 4–hd 5–1 6–hd 6–4½ T Baze 4.10 1 Lady Lemon Drop 110 1 9 9 9 9 8–2½ 7–4¾ Figueroa 5.50 7 Halo Girl 112 7 3 6–1½ 6–1 8–1 9 8–¾ Payeras 60.60 2 Ten Count Out 124 2 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 7–1½ 9 Gutierrez 10.10 9 PARTY DANCER 10.40 4.80 3.60 8 CHALKY (IRE) 5.80 4.20 5 K P PERGOLISCIOUS (IRE) 6.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-9) $46.20 $1 EXACTA (9-8) $30.60 $2 QUINELLA (8-9) $28.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-8-5-6) $287.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-8-5) $275.25 Winner–Party Dancer B.f.3 by Artie Schiller out of Chana's Girl, by Malibu Moon. Bred by Fedai Kahraman (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: RAP Racing and TNIP, LLC. Mutuel Pool $297,978 Daily Double Pool $41,436 Exacta Pool $172,048 Quinella Pool $7,638 Superfecta Pool $68,535 Trifecta Pool $105,500. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-2-9) paid $132.90. Pick Three Pool $68,794. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-1-2-9) 4 correct paid $843.80. Pick Four Pool $148,940. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-3-1-2-9) 5 correct paid $1,674.25. Pick Five Pool $480,447. PARTY DANCER angled in and chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, bid three deep under urging in midstretch, gained the lead in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. CHALKY (IRE) four wide early, pressed the pace three deep, took a short lead between horses nearing midstretch and fought back inside the winner to the end. K P PERGOLISCIOUS (IRE) angled in and settled inside, came out into the stretch and finished well. SENSIBLE THOUGHTS pressed the pace between horses, took a short advantage into the stretch, fought back in midstretch and was edged late for the show. HEAVEN ESCAPE pulled between horses and was in tight into the first turn, stalked between foes then outside a rival leaving the second turn and into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. TAKE A LEAP also pulled some early and stalked inside, came out some into the stretch then waited in tight off heels in upper stretch, went around a rival in midstretch and continued willingly inside. LADY LEMON DROP broke a bit slowly, settled inside then a bit off the rail, continued along the fence on the second turn and in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. HALO GIRL pulled her way along to stalk the pace three deep, dropped back on the second turn and weakened. TEN COUNT OUT had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, fought back leaving the second turn and weakened in the drive.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 22.28 46.89 1:00.43 1:07.32

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 All About Trump 120 2 7 4–2 4–hd 2–hd 1–2½ Pereira 3.70 1 Poppy's C Note 118 1 8 7–5 5–½ 4–2 2–nk Quinonez 21.20 7 Just Hit Play 120 6 1 2–3 2–3 1–2½ 3–½ Gonzalez 4.00 9 Anvil Rock 115 8 4 8 8 8 4–ns Espinoza 13.30 6 Baja Warrior 118 5 2 5–1 6–½ 6–1½ 5–2¼ Sanchez 34.40 3 Jonathantoquick 111 3 6 6–hd 7–8 7–2½ 6–5¼ Figueroa 14.30 8 Asaltante 120 7 5 3–3 3–5 3–hd 7–7¼ Maldonado 2.60 4 Siculo 120 4 3 1–hd 1–hd 5–hd 8 Franco 2.40

2 ALL ABOUT TRUMP 9.40 5.20 4.40 1 POPPY'S C NOTE 20.40 9.20 7 JUST HIT PLAY 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-2) $59.20 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $90.40 $2 QUINELLA (1-2) $113.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-7-9) $317.46 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-7) $237.80

Winner–All About Trump B.c.2 by Ministers Wild Cat out of All About Alex, by Afleet Alex. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Michael Machowsky. Owner: Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC. Mutuel Pool $234,170 Daily Double Pool $30,012 Exacta Pool $128,871 Quinella Pool $6,317 Superfecta Pool $67,642 Trifecta Pool $91,281. Claimed–All About Trump by Jethorse LLC. Trainer: Tim McCanna. Claimed–Anvil Rock by Lothenbach Stables, Inc. Trainer: Ian Wilkes. Claimed–Siculo by Robison, J. Kirk and Judy. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–Agronomo, San Giorgio. $1 Pick Three (2-9-2) paid $166.80. Pick Three Pool $63,675. $1 Consolation Pick Three (2-9-10) paid $36.70.

ALL ABOUT TRUMP broke a bit slowly, was sent along inside, chased a bit off the rail under urging leaving the backstretch then outside a rival leaving the turn, came out into the stretch, rallied to the front under urging as sixteenth out and won clear. POPPY'S C NOTE broke in and a bit slowly, settled inside, came out in upper stretch and gained the place three deep late. JUST HIT PLAY sped to the early lead, angled in and dueled outside a rival, inched away into the stretch, kicked clear, could not match the winner in the final sixteenth and just lost second. ANVIL ROCK unhurried early, angled in and settled inside to the stretch, came out past midstretch and was edged for the show four wide on the line. BAJA WARRIOR chased off the rail or outside a rival, was between foes on the turn, went around a foe in midstretch then angled din and continued along the rail. JONATHANTOQUICK sent along early, chased outside a rival then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ASALTANTE bobbled in the second step, chased off the rail then outside a rival into the stretch and did not rally. SICULO went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and weakened in the stretch.

SEVENTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $62,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.85 44.44 56.21

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Helen's Tiger 118 1 7 6–hd 5–1 4–2 1–¾ Bejarano 2.10 3 Maycee Jo 118 3 4 1–1 1–1½ 1–2 2–1 Franco 20.90 6 Donut Girl 118 6 8 7–1 7–1 5–1 3–hd Prat 1.40 2 Hailey Rachele 121 2 2 2–hd 3–1½ 3–1 4–nk Pereira 7.70 7 Meet My Kitty 118 7 6 8 8 8 5–¾ Elliott 21.90 5 Miss Pretty 118 5 1 3–½ 2–1 2–hd 6–¾ Fuentes 24.80 8 Bobbie Lincoln 121 8 5 5–½ 6–½ 7–½ 7–1¾ Roman 4.50 4 Warm It Up 121 4 3 4–1 4–hd 6–hd 8 Pedroza 28.80

1 HELEN'S TIGER 6.20 3.80 2.60 3 MAYCEE JO 15.20 6.40 6 DONUT GIRL 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $29.40 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $31.50 $2 QUINELLA (1-3) $50.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-6-2) $36.78 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-6) $42.80

Winner–Helen's Tiger Grr.f.3 by Smiling Tiger out of Ann's Intuition, by Indian Charlie. Bred by Rozamund Barclay (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Nice Guys Stables. Mutuel Pool $302,835 Daily Double Pool $40,503 Exacta Pool $167,999 Quinella Pool $7,629 Superfecta Pool $90,778 Trifecta Pool $113,859. Scratched–Bold At Night. $1 Pick Three (9-2-1) paid $109.10. Pick Three Pool $43,082.

HELEN'S TIGER saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and closed gamely under some urging to get up nearing the wire. MAYCEE JO sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out a bit into the stretch, drifted out slightly in midstretch and held on gamely but was caught late. DONUT GIRL a step slow to begin, chased between horses then inside leaving the turn, came out into the stretch and split rivals in deep stretch and again at the wire for the show. HAILEY RACHELE pulled her way along to stalk the pace inside, came a bit off the rail in deep stretch and lost third late. MEET MY KITTY angled in and settled a bit off the rail to the stretch, found the inside in the drive and was outfinished for a minor award. MISS PRETTY stalked three deep then outside a rival, continued off the rail leaving the turn and lacked a rally. BOBBIE LINCOLN chased three wide then four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response in the drive. WARM IT UP stalked between horses then outside a rival on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 22.59 47.42 1:00.26 1:06.76

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Palladium 120 5 4 8–8 8–6 3–hd 1–1¼ Gonzalez 2.30 7 Salah 120 6 8 6–1 3–½ 1–½ 2–¾ Conner 11.10 2 Mr Bingley 120 2 1 1–hd 1–½ 2–1 3–hd Pedroza 3.80 4 The Creep 120 3 5 2–hd 2–1 4–1½ 4–1½ Roman 2.80 9 Unplayable 115 8 2 4–1 4–hd 5–1 5–2¾ Espinoza 13.40 8 Flashy Shaq 120 7 7 7–1 6–1½ 6–1½ 6–2½ Pena 9.50 5 Boisterous Boy 111 4 6 3–hd 5–1½ 7–5 7–4¼ Figueroa 8.60 1 Just Isn't Right 120 1 9 9 9 8–2 8–6½ Mn Garcia 20.30 10 Don Ramon 118 9 3 5–hd 7–hd 9 9 Vergara, Jr. 48.50

6 PALLADIUM 6.60 3.80 3.00 7 SALAH 12.40 6.40 2 MR BINGLEY 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6) $20.80 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $37.40 $2 QUINELLA (6-7) $37.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-2-4) $81.75 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-7-2-4-9) $3,894.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-2) $126.35

Winner–Palladium Grr.c.2 by Graydar out of Lilies So Fair, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Lee McMillin, Mary McMillin & DavidThorner (KY). Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux. Owner: Brehm, Erich R., Bender, Nick, Hogan, Bob, Miller, Jay and Schafer, Dan. Mutuel Pool $295,803 Daily Double Pool $102,395 Exacta Pool $164,853 Quinella Pool $7,843 Superfecta Pool $92,146 Super High Five Pool $497,985 Trifecta Pool $119,714. Claimed–Palladium by C T R Stables LLC, Schlesinger, Mark, Westside Racing Stable and O''Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill . Scratched–Rockandahardplace. $1 Pick Three (2-1-6) paid $71.10. Pick Three Pool $139,300. 50-Cent Pick Four (9-2-1-3/6) 4 correct paid $182.80. Pick Four Pool $516,661. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-9-2-1-3/6) 5 correct paid $1,135.05. Pick Five Pool $364,375. $2 Pick Six (1-2-9-2-1-3/6) 5 out of 6 paid $296.00. $2 Pick Six (1-2-9-2-1-3/6) 6 correct paid $24,176.40. Pick Six Pool $90,508. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (1-2-9-2-1-3/6) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $10,361. $1 Place Pick All 7 out of 8 paid $889.40. Place Pick All Pool $30,396.

PALLADIUM chased a bit off the rail then between foes, angled to the inside on the turn, awaited room off heels nearing midstretch then got through inside under urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and proved best. SALAH squeezed some at the start, chased a bit off the rail then inside, bid along the fence into the stretch to gain a short lead, came off the rail in midstretch, fought back outside the winner in deep stretch and held second. MR BINGLEY had good early speed and dueled inside foes but a bit off the rail, battled outside the runner-up into the stretch and just held third. THE CREEP dueled between horses then outside a rival on the turn, was three deep into the stretch and was edged for the show. UNPLAYABLE pressed the pace between horses then four wide leaving the backstretch, stalked outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in through the drive and lacked a solid late bid. FLASHY SHAQ chased off the rail then outside on the turn and five wide into the stretch and did not rally. BOISTEROUS BOY dueled three deep between foes, stalked between rivals on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. JUST ISN'T RIGHT broke slowly, settled off the pace inside, came out in the stretch and did not rally. DON RAMON pressed the pace five wide then stalked outside into the turn, dropped back and angled in outside a rival leaving the turn and had little left for the stretch.