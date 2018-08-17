Racing! Remembering one of the greats

Forgive me if your newsletter has tear-stains on it. Forgive me if this seems self-indulgent, not just from me but from the wonderful people whose extraordinary brand is on this newsletter.

Thursday was the 20-year anniversary of Jim Murray’s last column for the L.A. Times. He covered the Pacific Classic on that Saturday, went home on Sunday and died of a heart attack. He was 78.

Now, I knew Jim very well. One of my greatest thrills was covering the Masters with him one year. He was sitting at the computer in my office as we kept refreshing every couple of seconds to find out he won the Pulitzer Prize in 1990. (We got a tip it was going to happen.) A bunch of us went out to dinner that night. I got to sit next to him.

The first time I met him I was barely an adult working for the Orlando Sentinel covering a spring training game in Daytona Beach, Fla., between the Dodgers and Montreal Expos . I walked into the press box and was mortified because there was the legend. The only seat open was next to him. I was scared to be in his presence. I sat down. He immediately turned to his right, extended his hand, and said: “Hi, I’m Jim Murray.”

However nice you might have thought he was, he was nicer. You were in awe to be in his presence, but he made you feel like it was his privilege to know you. I could go on for days.

So, in honor of the greatest sportswriter who ever lived, here’s his final column and it was on horse racing. Jim, the stage will always be yours.

Free House just won't fold the hand. Three times last year, in the most publicized races in the sport, he chased his competition across the finish line in the Kentucky Derby , Preakness and Belmont. In the money in all of them, in the photo in one of them, he was the hard-luck champion of horse racing.

He got a measure of revenge Saturday in the Pacific Classic here. He ran away from Touch Gold, who beat him in the Belmont. The horse who beat him in all three Triple Crown races, Silver Charm, didn't make the dance or he might have gotten a different view of Free House, too.

The Pacific Classic is not your Run for the Roses. No bands play Stephen Foster as the horses come on the track. But it's not your basic overnight allowance, either. It's a $1-million race, major on the schedule. It's a very big win for Free House. He's not What's-His-Name anymore. He's Who's Who.

You know, in most sports, the athlete gets a generation to prove himself. A Jack Nicklaus wins his first major at 22 and his last at 46. A George Foreman wins Olympic boxing gold in 1968, and 30 years later he's still fighting. Babe Ruth hits his first home run in 1915 and his last in 1935.

You know, it's the public's notion that the racing begins and ends with the Kentucky Derby and its Triple Crown satellites. Everything else is New Haven.

Trainers know better. Every real horseman knows a colt's (or a filly's) 3-year-old season is not indicative of real prowess. I mean, a Kentucky Derby is not only too early in the career, it's too early in the year.

It has been won by a lot of horses who are just better than claiming horses. It has been lost by a lot of horses who were too good to have that fate. Native Dancer comes to mind. Gallant Man. Damascus. Bold Ruler.

A Kentucky Derby can be a crapshoot. Not a Pacific Classic. You win a Pacific Classic because you're at the top of your game, not because eight other horses were still wet behind the ears. Many a Derby has been blown by an immature runner jumping shadows, spitting bits, lugging out, horsing around.

There probably has never been a good older horse who couldn't beat a good 3-year-old. It's so taken for granted, they have to give the kids weight. Handicap horses used to be the glamour stars of the track anyway. They made a movie about Seabiscuit, who never ran in the Triple Crown and never got good till he got middle-aged. They wrote poems about John Henry, who never did either, even though he ran in 83 other races. They used to Equipoise “The Chocolate Soldier.” Exterminator, called “Old Bones,” ran 100 races.

Free House bid fair to join them Saturday. He won so easily, jockey Chris McCarron should have brought a book. He rode him like the Wilshire bus. “You could have ridden him today!” he called out to Free House's co-owner Trudy McCaffery.

He has one holdover from his misspent youth: He tends to kick out sideways and decelerate in the stretch, almost start to tap-dance. “He gets to wondering where everybody went and to want to slow down and wait for them,” McCarron explained. McCarron hustled him across the finish line four lengths ahead of second-place Gentlemen on Saturday and about 16 lengths ahead of Touch Gold.

The feature on Thursday was a turf allowance going 1 1/16 miles. The purse was $67,000. Liam the Charmer was the winner by a nose, rallying from fourth at the top of the stretch to beat Ann Arbor Eddie.

As I say every Friday, it’s time for night-time racing during the daylight at Del Mar. It’s a 4 p.m. first post. I t’s a pretty good card even though it doesn’t have a real marquee race. Six of the eight races carry a purse of $60,000 or more. Four of the races are on the turf. Four horses will break their maiden.

The feature is a minor stakes, the $75,000 Green Flash Handicap for for horses 3 and up going five furlongs on the turf. Stormy Liberal is the favorite at 2-1. He won the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint in November and has also raced in Hong Kong and Dubai. He’s nine of 27 lifetime and trained by Peter Miller and ridden by Van Dyke.

Pee Wee Reese, at 5-2, is the second favorite for Phil D’Amato and Joe Talamo . He’s not as well traveled having never raced outside of Southern California. And he’s a Cal-bred. He’s six of 12 lifetime and won the Joe Hernandez Stakes two races back. He also won the Grade 3 American Stakes at Santa Anita.

We liked this gelding in his comeback race on July 27 and he fired big but had to settle for second, finishing more than seven lengths clear of the third horse. Edward Freeman -trained sophomore won't be a big price but looks like a “single” to close out the early Pick 5.

“There’s a stakes race each night this weekend at Los Alamitos and all three marquee events will have a 10-horse field. Friday’s racing starts at 7:55 p.m. with an eight-race card headed by the Four Forty Blast Handicap. A full field of sophomore sprinters will go 350 yards. It’s the final race of the Pick 6 sequence with a carryover of $8,289.

“There are three local stakes winners racing in the Four Forty Blast led by CM Boom Shakalaka, the winner of both the Dillingham Handicap and James Smith Handicap this season. The Oregon-bred loves to win races and already has eight victories. He also finished fifth in the Grade 1 Los Alamitos Winter earlier this year. Yanque has tons of talent, but he’s usually slow at the start, needing huge come back efforts to get into contention. A stakes winner in 2017, Yanque was 10 th at the start of the Winter Derby before flying late to run second. Fyrefly Jo is the other stakes winner in the field. She won the Way Maker Handicap last year for trainer Mike Casselman . The Four Forty Blast Handicap is named in honor of the 1993 AQHA champion 3-year-old gelding.

“On Saturday night, 2-year-olds will run in the $51,210 John Deere California Juvenile Challenge. Trainer Monty Arrossa will saddle the Stevieb Flashofcash as he looks to remain undefeated in four career starts. The nine-race program will start approximately a half hour after the final race at Del Mar. The scheduled first post is 7:45 p.m.

“The weekend’s richest quarter-horse race is the Grade 2, $221,300 Golden State Derby at 400 yards on Sunday. The 10-horse field will be headed by Lesley Joyner’s Jesstacartel and A Political Lady. The latter had her six-race win streak come to an end in the Golden State trials when running third to Jesstacartel. Meanwhile, the gelding posted the fastest qualifying time with that victory. A derby win on Sunday would establish himself as a sophomore. Jesstacartel’s rooting section will include Joyner’s husband, former MLB all-star, Wally Joyner .

He scored an impressive wire to wire victory in first start for strong owner/trainer team over daytime one-mile oval in last outing and won at this distance three outings ago. Jockey Kellie McDaid is the meet’s second leading thoroughbred rider.

If you would like to subscribe to the newsletter you can click here and sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more. Tell your friends, or even people you don’t like that much.

Del Mar Charts Results for Thursday, August 16. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 21st day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.40 47.16 1:12.67 1:25.38 1:37.82

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Takeo Squared 120 4 5 2–3 3–hd 3–1 1–½ 1–2¾ Bejarano 2.20 1 Nice Haircut 120 1 4 5–6 5–5 5–8 3–½ 2–3¼ Gutierrez 5.80 3 Unusual Rider 120 3 1 3–hd 2–1½ 2–1 2–1½ 3–6¾ Van Dyke 2.50 6 Leadville 120 6 2 1–hd 1–1½ 1–hd 4–3 4–3½ Talamo 2.80 2 Kid Koil 120 2 3 4–3 4–2½ 4–1½ 5–10 5–3¾ Pedroza 6.50 5 Forestation 120 5 6 6 6 6 6 6 T Baze 15.50

4 TAKEO SQUARED 6.40 4.00 2.40 1 NICE HAIRCUT 6.00 3.80 3 UNUSUAL RIDER 2.80

$1 EXACTA (4-1) $16.50 $2 QUINELLA (1-4) $14.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-3-6) $11.77 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-3) $26.80

Winner–Takeo Squared Ch.g.2 by Square Eddie out of Berengaria, by Golden Missile. Bred by EC Racing LLC & Steve Rothblum (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: EC Racing LLC, MyRaceHorse, Egan, Lyle and Rothblum, Steve. Mutuel Pool $184,394 Exacta Pool $91,472 Quinella Pool $4,345 Superfecta Pool $27,098 Trifecta Pool $51,760. Scratched–none.

TAKEO SQUARED bobbled some and broke out and bumped a rival at the start, pulled between horses then angled in and dueled inside, stalked along the rail on the backstretch and second turn, came out into the stretch, bid outside the a rival to take the lead in midstretch, drifted out then in a bit from the whip past midstretch but won clear. NICE HAIRCUT saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and gained the place. UNUSUAL RIDER pulled between horses then stalked outside a rival, tugged his way up alongside the leader on the backstretch then stalked again, bid again outside that one on the second turn to gain the lead into the stretch, drifted inward in the final furlong and bested the others. LEADVILLE four wide early, dueled outside the winner on the first turn then inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, battled along the rail on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. KID KOIL pulled along the inside stalking the early pace, went outside a rival leaving the backstretch, continued a bit off the rail leaving the second turn and weakened in the drive. FORESTATION hopped slightly then was bumped and steadied at the start to drop back, settled just off the rail to the stretch and failed to menace.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $35,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.04 47.83 1:12.78 1:25.42 1:38.20

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Fawree 122 8 1 2–1½ 2–1 2–2½ 1–2 1–4¾ Prat 8.50 3 Tidal Effect 120 3 4 5–3½ 5–2 3–hd 3–2½ 2–1¼ Elliott 3.20 5 Impression 124 5 2 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 2–1 3–1¼ Pedroza 4.10 6 Ayacara 118 6 8 8 6–hd 5–hd 5–hd 4–1¾ Bejarano 2.10 7 It's Tiz Time 122 7 5 4–½ 4–½ 4–2 4–2 5–1 Talamo 15.40 4 Jersey's Heat 115 4 6 7–1½ 8 6–1 6–5 6–6½ Espinoza 11.40 2 Sequentially 122 2 3 3–hd 3–hd 7–1½ 7–½ 7–ns Stevens 5.90 1 John and Montan 122 1 7 6–2 7–½ 8 8 8 Pereira 19.30

8 FAWREE 19.00 8.80 6.00 3 TIDAL EFFECT 4.60 3.40 5 IMPRESSION 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-8) $68.00 $1 EXACTA (8-3) $44.70 $2 QUINELLA (3-8) $44.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-3-5-6) $54.88 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-5) $120.90

Winner–Fawree B.g.4 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Keeper Hill, by Deputy Minister. Bred by John A. Chandler, Jamm LTD., C. R.McGaughey III & Mill Ridge Farm, (KY). Trainer: Andy Mathis. Owner: Desert Sun Stables and Jawl, Michael. Mutuel Pool $242,483 Daily Double Pool $50,702 Exacta Pool $133,393 Quinella Pool $7,155 Superfecta Pool $52,470 Trifecta Pool $82,528. Scratched–none.

FAWREE three deep early, pressed the pace outside a rival, took the lead nearing the stretch and drew clear under urging. TIDAL EFFECT stalked between horses then a bit off the rail leaving the second turn and gained the place. IMPRESSION had speed between horses then angled in and set a pressured pace inside, fought back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and held third. AYACARA (GB) angled in and chased inside, went between horses on the backstretch, split rivals on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. IT'S TIZ TIME was in a good position stalking the pace three deep then outside a rival leaving the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. JERSEY'S HEAT chased outside a rival then three deep leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. SEQUENTIALLY a bit washy at the gate, saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the second turn and weakened. JOHN AND MONTAN also a bit washy at the gate, settled inside, came out on the second turn and alongside a rival into the stretch and lacked a further response.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $26,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 23.74 48.97 1:14.22 1:26.63 1:39.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Earnednevergiven 120 8 5 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–3 1–1¼ Pereira 5.00 5 Momma's Baby Boy 119 5 4 5–1 5–½ 5–1 3–hd 2–2½ Espinoza 8.30 6 Street to Indy 124 6 3 4–hd 4–hd 4–½ 4–½ 3–¾ T Baze 2.20 4 Git On Your Pulpit 120 4 1 3–1½ 3–1½ 2–1 2–1 4–2¼ Pedroza 15.90 2 Pulpit's Dirty Red 120 2 2 2–½ 2–hd 3–1 5–3 5–5 Roman 42.70 1 Bank Walker 120 1 8 7–1 8 8 6–1½ 6–2¼ Van Dyke 2.40 7 Mr Classical 124 7 6 6–hd 7–1½ 7–hd 7–3 7–9¼ Prat 3.90 3 Littlebitamedal 120 3 7 8 6–hd 6–½ 8 8 Elliott 33.20

8 EARNEDNEVERGIVEN 12.00 7.80 4.20 5 MOMMA'S BABY BOY 7.80 4.00 6 STREET TO INDY 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-8) $106.00 $1 EXACTA (8-5) $35.50 $2 QUINELLA (5-8) $40.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-6-4) $55.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-5-6) $46.50

Winner–Earnednevergiven B.g.3 by Alternation out of Pic Three Bertie, by Forest Danger. Bred by Bradley W. Purcell (KY). Trainer: Michael Machowsky. Owner: Lo Hi Stable and Traynor, Bob. Mutuel Pool $288,765 Daily Double Pool $33,912 Exacta Pool $151,382 Quinella Pool $7,264 Superfecta Pool $59,543 Trifecta Pool $101,285. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-8-8) paid $235.40. Pick Three Pool $64,742.

EARNEDNEVERGIVEN had speed three deep then outside a rival on the first turn, inched away, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, kicked away under urging in the stretch and held. MOMMA'S BABY BOY angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, split horses in midstretch, continued inside, came out in deep stretch and finished willingly. STREET TO INDY stalked outside a rival then three deep into and on the second turn and into the stretch and outfinished a rival for the show. GIT ON YOUR PULPIT pulled between horses then stalked outside a rival, continued just off the rail leaving the second turn and was edged for third. PULPIT'S DIRTY RED saved ground stalking the pace, fell back leaving the second turn and weakened. BANK WALKER settled off the pace inside, came out the stretch and did not rally. MR CLASSICAL chased outside a rival then between horses on the backstretch and second turn and weakened. LITTLEBITAMEDAL settled outside a rival then went up three deep on the backstretch and four wide on the second turn and into the stretch and gave way.

FOURTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.62 46.75 1:11.13 1:35.65 1:41.68

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Gain Ground 122 7 7 7–hd 7–½ 7–hd 4–hd 1–hd Franco 2.70 9 Worthy Turk 115 9 8 9–1 9–½ 8–½ 5–1 2–1½ Figueroa 10.40 8 Souter 122 8 5 6–hd 6–½ 5–1 2–hd 3–hd Desormeaux 2.60 5 Mongolian Greywolf 122 5 6 2–hd 1–hd 1–1 1–1 4–¾ Elliott 4.40 2 Soul Beam 120 2 10 8–2 8–1 9–1 9–1 5–½ Pena 22.60 11 Buckys Pick 122 10 2 3–½ 3–½ 2–1 3–1 6–1¼ Delgadillo 15.80 3 Taste's Legend 122 3 4 4–1 5–1 6–hd 8–½ 7–½ Gonzalez 46.10 1 Famous Rock Star 120 1 3 5–1 4–hd 4–hd 6–hd 8–½ Conner 8.80 6 Original Intent 118 6 9 10 10 10 10 9–¾ Van Dyke 9.90 4 My Friend Tony 122 4 1 1–½ 2–1 3–hd 7–1½ 10 Bejarano 17.20

7 GAIN GROUND 7.40 4.40 3.20 9 WORTHY TURK 9.20 5.20 8 SOUTER (GB) 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-7) $42.80 $1 EXACTA (7-9) $47.10 $2 QUINELLA (7-9) $58.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-9-8-5) $54.05 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-9-8) $79.60

Winner–Gain Ground Ch.g.4 by Tapit out of Lindsay's Way, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd. (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing. Mutuel Pool $374,794 Daily Double Pool $43,037 Exacta Pool $207,386 Quinella Pool $9,305 Superfecta Pool $73,101 Trifecta Pool $120,450. Scratched–Extreme Heat, Hot American, Rak City. $1 Pick Three (8-8-7) paid $280.80. Pick Three Pool $38,200.

GAIN GROUND chased between horses, came three wide into the stretch, rallied under urging between foes while brushing with the runner-up several times in the final furlong to gain the lead in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. WORTHY TURK four wide in the chute, angled in and settled outside a rival, went three wide leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied outside while brushing with the winner in the final furlong and continued willingly. SOUTER (GB) stalked three deep then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, went three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and got up for the show. MONGOLIAN GREYWOLF had speed between foes then dueled outside a rival, inched away on the second turn, fought back toward the inside in the final furlong and was outkicked late. SOUL BEAM broke a bit slowly, settled off the pace inside, came out into the stretch and improved position. BUCKYS PICK pressed the pace four wide then stalked three deep, continued outside a rival into the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. TASTE'S LEGEND pulled along the inside to press the early pace then stalked along the rail, came out into the stretch and did not rally. FAMOUS ROCK STAR stalked inside then between horses on the backstretch and second turn and lacked a rally. ORIGINAL INTENT angled in and settled inside then a bit off the rail into the second turn, came three deep into the stretch and lacked a rally. MY FRIEND TONY had speed between horses then dueled inside, stalked on the second turn and weakened in the drive. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the stretch run between the top pair but made no change when they ruled the contact between the two was mutual.

FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.58 46.87 59.52 1:12.37

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Mischievious Lass 115 9 6 8–1 4–hd 1–1 1–¾ Figueroa 3.20 1 Crackling Bread 120 1 8 7–½ 5–hd 2–1½ 2–5½ Fuentes 2.30 8 Copper Cowgirl 120 8 4 5–hd 7–hd 6–½ 3–nk Blanc 14.60 5 Luv Is All U Need 120 5 2 3–1 2–hd 3–1 4–1 Elliott 15.80 12 Grace Hopper 118 11 10 11–½ 10–hd 8–hd 5–1 Payeras 123.40 6 Peachy 120 6 7 4–hd 8–4 7–hd 6–¾ Gutierrez 4.90 4 Trappiza 123 4 5 2–hd 3–1½ 5–hd 7–nk Pedroza 20.00 3 Don't Pass 120 3 11 1–hd 1–hd 4–1½ 8–1½ Roman 22.70 7 Baby Ice 118 7 9 10–3½ 9–hd 10–3 9–3¼ Espinoza 16.00 2 Tapalita 120 2 3 6–hd 6–hd 9–1½ 10–nk Van Dyke 4.50 11 I Adore You 120 10 1 9–2 11–8 11–12 11–19 Mt Garcia 86.80 13 Miss Midge 120 12 12 12 12 12 12 Pereira 76.90

9 MISCHIEVIOUS LASS 8.40 4.00 3.00 1 CRACKLING BREAD 4.40 3.80 8 COPPER COWGIRL 6.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-9) $33.00 $1 EXACTA (9-1) $17.20 $2 QUINELLA (1-9) $15.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-1-8-5) $206.22 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-1-8) $76.40

Winner–Mischievious Lass B.f.3 by Into Mischief out of Caftan, by Awesome Again. Bred by Haymarket Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Femme Racing. Mutuel Pool $316,579 Daily Double Pool $44,820 Exacta Pool $187,507 Quinella Pool $8,156 Superfecta Pool $80,585 Trifecta Pool $118,122. Claimed–Crackling Bread by Kahlden, Lawrence and Wiener, Brett. Trainer: Jorge Periban. Scratched–Whatyouciswhatuget. $1 Pick Three (8-7-9) paid $156.90. Pick Three Pool $74,827. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-8-7-9) 4 correct paid $865.80. Pick Four Pool $198,390. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-8-8-7-9) 5 correct paid $3,545.70. Pick Five Pool $457,784.

MISCHIEVIOUS LASS stalked five wide to the stretch, took the lead in upper stretch, inched away in midstretch and held under urging. CRACKLING BREAD stalked inside then a bit off the rail, came three deep into the stretch, split rivals in upper stretch and continued willingly. COPPER COWGIRL stalked four wide then five wide into the turn, came out six wide into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. LUV IS ALL U NEED dueled three deep, drifted four wide into the stretch and was edged for third. GRACE HOPPER settled off the rail, angled in some on the turn and improved position in the stretch. PEACHY stalked between horses then four wide leaving the turn and five wide into the stretch and weakened. TRAPPIZA dueled between horses to the stretch and weakened. DON'T PASS angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and weakened in the drive. BABY ICE chased off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn and did not rally. TAPALITA stalked between horses, came out leaving the turn, was fanned four wide into the stretch and weakened. I ADORE YOU chased five wide, angled to the inside on the turn and lacked a response in the drive. MISS MIDGE broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, angled in some on the turn and failed to menace. A claim of foul by the rider of the runner-up against the winner for alleged interference in upper stretch was not allowed by the stewards, who ruled the videotape failed to substantiate the claim.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $26,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 23.24 47.91 1:13.66 1:26.79 1:40.04

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Plastered 115 5 2 3–1 4–1 1–hd 1–3 1–6¾ Espinoza 1.50 9 Online Request 120 9 1 5–hd 5–hd 3–hd 3–2 2–1 T Baze 5.80 10 Ryder's Starlight 113 10 7 9–hd 7–hd 7–1 5–2½ 3–1 Figueroa 30.80 1 Bridal Arch 120 1 5 1–hd 1–hd 2–1½ 2–1 4–hd Bejarano 5.50 6 Ipray 120 6 4 8–2 9–1½ 8–hd 6–hd 5–1¼ Elliott 11.10 2 If You Like It 120 2 6 4–½ 6–1½ 5–½ 4–½ 6–4 Conner 4.00 3 Tenthousandreasons 120 3 8 10 10 9–3½ 8–½ 7–hd Talamo 25.50 8 Resky Business 118 8 9 6–1½ 2–hd 6–½ 9–8 8–4¼ Mt Garcia 14.40 4 Devil's Beauty 115 4 3 2–1 3–hd 4–hd 7–hd 9–10½ Payeras 15.00 7 Vacaville Special 120 7 10 7–2 8–1 10 10 10 Pereira 86.90

5 PLASTERED 5.00 3.20 2.80 9 ONLINE REQUEST 6.00 5.40 10 RYDER'S STARLIGHT 9.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-5) $24.40 $1 EXACTA (5-9) $15.90 $2 QUINELLA (5-9) $16.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-9-10-1) $104.58 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-9-10) $96.95

Winner–Plastered B.m.5 by Wilburn out of Classic Woman, by Storm Bird. Bred by Dermot Joyce (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer . Owner: All Schlaich Stables LLC, Hollendorfer, LLC, Team Green LLC and Todaro, George. Mutuel Pool $293,245 Daily Double Pool $36,074 Exacta Pool $171,772 Quinella Pool $7,108 Superfecta Pool $86,662 Trifecta Pool $126,714. Claimed–Plastered by Darrin Albert. Trainer: Edward Freeman. Claimed–Bridal Arch by Strohmaier Racing, Newman, Roger and Pagano, Ray. Trainer: William Morey. Claimed–If You Like It by Vindicate Racing. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Scratched–Exactamente, Moscato Girl, Zuzanna. $1 Pick Three (7-9-5) paid $49.30. Pick Three Pool $62,326.

PLASTERED four wide into the first turn, stalked outside then bid four wide on the backstretch and into the second turn, angled in and took the lead outside a rival leaving the turn and drew clear in the stretch under urging. ONLINE REQUEST four wide into the first turn, stalked outside, went up four wide into and on the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in and gained the place. RYDER'S STARLIGHT five wide into the first turn, chased outside then alongside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and picked up the show. BRIDAL ARCH pulled and steadied in tight on the first turn then got through and dueled inside, fought back leaving the second turn and weakened in the final furlong. IPRAY chased a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. IF YOU LIKE IT bobbled slightly at the start, stalked a bit off the rail then between foes on the backstretch and inside on the second turn and also weakened. TENTHOUSANDREASONS squeezed some at the start, settled inside then just off the rail leaving the backstretch, swung four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. RESKY BUSINESS stalked off the rail then bid between horses to duel for the lead, fell back and angled in on the second turn and weakened. DEVIL'S BEAUTY had speed just of the rail then dueled outside a rival, battled between horses on the backstretch and into the second turn, also fell back leaving that turn and weakened. VACAVILLE SPECIAL broke a bit slowly, went four wide into the first turn, chased off the rail, dropped back into and on the second turn and gave way.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $100,000. Time 22.79 46.59 1:10.40 1:34.37 1:40.63

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Liam the Charmer 120 7 6 6–½ 5–hd 6–2 4–1½ 1–ns Van Dyke 5.10 1 Ann Arbor Eddie 122 1 3 3–½ 3–hd 3–hd 2–½ 2–¾ Gutierrez 3.00 3 Law Abidin Citizen 122 3 2 1–1 1–1 1–½ 1–1½ 3–½ Pereira 12.80 5 Camino Del Paraiso 122 5 8 8 8 7–hd 7–1½ 4–1¾ Bejarano 2.50 6 Cistron 120 6 1 2–2 2–1½ 2–1½ 3–2 5–1 T Baze 8.50 8 Giant Payday 120 8 7 7–1 6–hd 5–hd 8 6–nk Talamo 14.30 2 Full of Luck 120 2 5 5–3 7–2½ 8 5–hd 7–1 Desormeaux 4.70 4 El Huerfano 120 4 4 4–5 4–7 4–2 6–hd 8 Franco 11.90

7 LIAM THE CHARMER 12.20 6.60 4.00 1 ANN ARBOR EDDIE 4.60 3.20 3 LAW ABIDIN CITIZEN 6.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7) $37.00 $1 EXACTA (7-1) $26.20 $2 QUINELLA (1-7) $26.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-3-5) $75.16 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-3) $128.05

Winner–Liam the Charmer Dbb.g.5 by Smart Strike out of Charm the Giant (IRE), by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Ron McAnally & Deborah McAnally (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Madaket Stables LLC. Mutuel Pool $365,894 Daily Double Pool $38,016 Exacta Pool $183,754 Quinella Pool $8,229 Superfecta Pool $70,836 Trifecta Pool $116,451. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (9-5-7) paid $73.30. Pick Three Pool $35,744.

LIAM THE CHARMER settled outside a rival, split horses on the backstretch, continued a bit off the rail on the second turn, came out into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up between foes late. ANN ARBOR EDDIE saved ground stalking the pace, came out on the second turn and three deep into the stretch, bid outside the pacesetter to gain the advantage in deep stretch and was edged in the final stride. LAW ABIDIN CITIZEN had good early speed and angled in, set the pace inside, responded when challenged on the second turn, inched away again leaving that turn, fought back in deep stretch and held third. CAMINO DEL PARAISO saved ground chasing the pace, went outside a rival on the second turn, split horses in the stretch and found his best stride late. CISTRON three deep early, stalked off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn then tracked again nearing the stretch and was outfinished. GIANT PAYDAY settled three deep then outside a rival, went three wide into and on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. FULL OF LUCK (CHI) saved ground chasing the pace throughout and could not offer the necessary response in the drive. EL HUERFANO stalked outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 22.76 47.12 1:13.47 1:26.95 1:40.71

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Sought More Pep 120 5 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–1 1–1 1–1½ Maldonado 6.90 2 Honor Maker 115 1 7 6–½ 4–hd 3–3 2–5 2–7¼ Figueroa 3.10 10 Briartic Gal 115 9 6 9–1½ 8–hd 4–hd 3–2½ 3–1 Payeras 15.30 4 Trinitys Turn 118 3 10 10 10 6–½ 5–4 4–10 Gonzalez 26.50 11 Princess Leia 117 10 5 3–1½ 5–1½ 7–hd 7–1 5–1 Espinoza 6.00 7 Lovely Linda 120 6 8 8–2½ 9–1 8–5 6–1½ 6–3 Gutierrez 13.70 5 Ballerina Headline 120 4 3 4–1 3–1 2–hd 4–hd 7–8 Franco 11.20 8 Alpha Pegasus 120 7 2 2–1½ 2–1 5–2 8–9 8–10 Pena 10.70 9 Coronado Cool 120 8 4 5–1½ 7–2½ 9–hd 9–3½ 9–9 Pereira 4.70 3 Jersey Buns 120 2 9 7–1½ 6–hd 10 10 10 Ceballos 5.10

6 SOUGHT MORE PEP 15.80 7.00 5.40 2 HONOR MAKER 4.20 3.60 10 BRIARTIC GAL 6.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6) $107.80 $1 EXACTA (6-2) $39.00 $2 QUINELLA (2-6) $40.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-10-4) $395.72 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-2-10-4-11) Carryover $10,912 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-10) $213.50

Winner–Sought More Pep B.f.4 by Sought After out of Sweetly Peppered, by Peppered Cat. Bred by Alex Pasckeicz (CA). Trainer: Eddie Truman. Owner: Alan G. Mindell. Mutuel Pool $316,098 Daily Double Pool $88,832 Exacta Pool $181,228 Quinella Pool $8,235 Superfecta Pool $93,343 Super High Five Pool $14,297 Trifecta Pool $129,693. Scratched–Cherokee in Me, Dizzy Diva. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (8-7-9-5/11/12-7-6) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $8,280. $1 Pick Three (5-7-6) paid $134.10. Pick Three Pool $110,676. 50-Cent Pick Four (9-5/11/12-7-6) 4 correct paid $365.70. Pick Four Pool $464,538. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-9-5/11/12-6) 5 correct paid $1,620.15. Pick Five Pool $309,936. $2 Pick Six (8-7-9-5/11/12-7-6) 5 out of 6 paid $252.60. $2 Pick Six (8-7-9-5/11/12-7-6) 6 correct paid $19,320.20. Pick Six Pool $72,328. $1 Place Pick All 8 correct paid $1,611.80. Place Pick All Pool $27,455.

SOUGHT MORE PEP angled in and dueled inside, inched away on the second turn and into the stretch and held on gamely under urging. HONOR MAKER saved ground stalking the pace, moved up inside on the second turn then came out leaving that turn and into the stretch to loom a threat but could not catch the winner. BRIARTIC GAL four wide into the first turn, angled in and chased a bit off the rail then inside, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch and held third. TRINITYS TURN settled inside then came out on the backstretch, went three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. PRINCESS LEIA four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep then outside a rival, dropped back on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. LOVELY LINDA three deep on the first turn, chased outside a rival, angled in on the second turn and also weakened. BALLERINA HEADLINE stalked just off the rail, bid three deep midway on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. ALPHA PEGASUS angled in with speed between horses then dueled outside the winner, dropped back on the second turn and gave way. CORONADO COOL pulled three deep on the first turn then stalked three wide, dropped back into the second turn, gave way and was eased in the drive. JERSEY BUNS chased outside a rival then between horses on the backstretch, also dropped back, angled in on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the drive.