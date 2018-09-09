Racing! Why Kentucky Downs has big purses

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we congratulate longshot winner of the E.B. Johnston, 80-1 shot Shades of Victory.

My mention of Kentucky Downs and its monster-sizes purses on Saturday begged a question that probably needed an answer. Where did all that purse money come from?

The answer is called historical horse racing, which in its simplest explanation, is what you would get if you bred video of past races to a slot machine. It has pumped a lot of money into purses.

Let’s backtrack. Kentucky Downs runs only races five days a year and only has a turf course, which measures 1 5/8 miles. It has the largest daily purses of any track in the U.S., averaging about $2 million a day. It also has the lowest takeout of any track in the U.S. It’s consistently rated as the best track to bet by the horse players organization.

It’s also about 35 miles from Nashville, which is in a state that doesn’t have racing. Admission is free. Parking is free. (Although you can pay for better of both.)

Now, back to historical racing. Kentucky Downs has 750 of those machines. You don’t know the names of the jockeys, trainers, track or any other information about the race you are going to bet. You are given some past performance information or you can have the machine handicap the race for you or you can just pick random numbers. There are all kinds of different games.

Detractors of historical racing (or those that aren’t getting this money) say it is casino gambling and should not be allowed at a race track. Its proponents (those who are getting the money) say it is pari-mutuel wagering, making it fair game.

Anyway, according to Matt Hegarty of the Daily Racing Form, handle has gone “from $413 million in fiscal year 2016 to $654 million in the first 11 months of the 2018 fiscal year.”

And that’s why the purses are so large. In fact, Kentucky Downs sent some money to a couple of the other tracks in Kentucky. Would California tracks like to have historical racing? Of course. Will they? Of course not. In California, changes to rules, regulations and who’s in control of the gambling money, move at a pace that makes a snail look like a cheetah.

Saturday was the meet’s only two-stakes day and both had some quality horses. One outcome was expected, and one was not.

Gas Station Sushi ran most of the $75,000 Beverly J. Lewis Stakes in front and pulled away down the stretch to win the six-furlong race for 3-year-old fillies by six lengths.

Gas Station Sushi, trained by Richard Baltas and ridden by Mario Gutierrez , paid $4.20 and $2.60. There was no show wagering, even though there were six fillies in the race. Steph Being Steph was second and Best of Me was third.

“I had the opportunity to work her at Del Mar last week and that gave me a lot of confidence,” Gutierrez told Bob Mieszerski of Los Alamitos. “I thought there would be a little more speed, but she broke really well and I just went on with it. This is a very nice filly.’’

In a terrific game effort down the stretch, 80-1 shot Shades of Victory won the $75,000 E.B. Johnston Stakes by a head. It was for Cal-breds going a mile. B Squared and Edwards Going Left gave their best but still couldn’t catch the Reed Saldana trained and owned colt.

Shades of Victory, ridden by Martin Pedroza , went to the lead and never gave it up down the long Los Alamitos stretch. He paid $162.60, $43.80 and $7.60. It was the second highest win price since daytime racing returned in 2014. The record belongs to Devils Triangle of $185.80 set in 2016.

“We decided to run him here because a race at Del Mar didn’t fill, so it worked out great. I thought the distance would be to his benefit. One of the reasons I claimed him was because he had a won a race at Sacramento last year where he showed a lot of fight just like he did today.’’

Sadly, Sunday is the last 1 p.m. start of the meeting, instead the track is opting for the let’s-see-how-much-traffic-we-can-get-into start of 2 p.m. on Thursday. It’s a nine-race card, with eight of the races at 5 ½ furlongs. Seven of the races are claimers.

The feature, at about 5 p.m., is an allowance/optional claimer for fillies and mares going, you guessed it, 5 ½ furlongs. The favorite is the 6-year-old Conquest Flatterme at 2-1. She’s had a good year winning three of seven, but all of hose wins are claimers. She finished second last out in an allowance at Del Mar on Aug. 5. Vladimir Cerin is the trainer and Stewart Elliott is the jockey.

The second favorite, at 5-2, is Diamondsandpearls, who is only 3. She has run only two races, winning her first, a maiden special weight, and finishing fourth in the Sorrento Stakes last out. Joe Talamo picks up the mount on the Bob Baffert -trained filly. Mike Smith rode her the first two races, but he took a few days off after an autograph session for charity at Kentucky Downs on Thursday. Anyway, with Smith being the primary rider, you know they think a lot of her.

There’s no legitimate proven speed in this field and that’s why I’m taking a gamble with Take Charge Lucky in this spot. Although there's not much to learn on the dam side given that this will be her first foal to race, the barn can get them ready to win first out and they tab a hustling rider with Agapito Delgadillo for this one. The local bullet workout from the gate could indicate this gelding will try to steal this race on the front end.

Jose Contreras is an excellent handicapper and well known on social media and familiar to racing fans watching on TVG. You can follow him on Twitter at @losponies or check him out at his website .

I’m not wild about the 8-5 morning-line price I assigned to this filly but she worked like a really good horse. In her last two drills, she broke fast, displayed a smooth stride and galloped out strong. It is rare to see a 2-year-old turn in a rapid 12.1 gate drill when working alone like Favorita First did. She is paid into the Golden State Million and Los Alamitos Two Million trials and I look for Cruz Mendez to let her roll and get conditioning to stretch out another 100 yards in her next out.

Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.

Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com . You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Saturday, September 8. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 3rd day of a 12-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 22.20 45.17 57.54 1:04.32

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Kaluhla 119 5 1 2–1 1–½ 1–2½ 1–½ McDaid 1.90 2 Love Your Life 124 2 2 1–hd 2–1½ 2–1 2–1¾ Hernandez 1.90 3 Rock N Doc 124 3 5 3–½ 3–1 3–1½ 3–1¾ Locke 18.30 1 Atomic Action 124 1 3 5–1 5–1½ 4–1½ 4–2 Bednar 2.10 6 Chin Tu 119 6 6 6 6 6 5–½ Payeras 7.20 4 Proudtobesicilian 124 4 4 4–1 4–hd 5–1½ 6 Pena 21.30

5 KALUHLA 5.80 2.80 2.80 2 LOVE YOUR LIFE 3.00 2.60 3 ROCK N DOC 6.40

$1 EXACTA (5-2) $7.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-3-1) $14.08 $1 TRIFECTA (5-2-3) $52.20

Winner–Kaluhla B.g.5 by Malibu Moon out of Alchemilla, by Deputy Minister. Bred by Wertheimer et Frere (KY). Trainer: Angela Maria Aquino. Owner: Garcia, Ashley T. and Pasq and Pasq, LLC. Mutuel Pool $71,586 Exacta Pool $45,104 Superfecta Pool $24,092 Trifecta Pool $34,735. Scratched–none.

KALUHLA had good early speed and dueled outside then took a short lead alongside the runner-up on the turn, inched away into the stretch, drifted to the inside in the drive and held under urging. LOVE YOUR LIFE also had good early speed and dueled inside, angled off the rail a sixteenth out and came back on outside the winner. ROCK N DOC pulled his way between horses to stalk the pace, continued just off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and bested the others. ATOMIC ACTION saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and did not rally. CHIN TU broke a bit slowly, chased off the rail, angled in some approaching the turn and lacked a response in the stretch. PROUDTOBESICILIAN stalked three deep then outside a rival on the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 23.78 47.32 1:11.65 1:23.89 1:36.82

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Topaz Time 121 6 4 2–1 1–hd 1–2 1–5 1–6 Fuentes 3.70 4 Inland Empire 120 4 6 4–1 4–1 3–2 3–1½ 2–½ Gutierrez 1.00 5 Lethal Legacy 124 5 5 3–1½ 3–1½ 2–2½ 2–2 3–3½ Franco 6.40 2 Looking At Thelake 124 2 2 5–1 5–hd 4–hd 5–10 4–2 Elliott 2.70 1 Reinahermosa 121 1 3 6 6 5–2½ 4–1 5–23 Pena 11.80 3 Sugaratsundown 114 3 1 1–hd 2–1 6 6 6 McDaid 38.40

6 TOPAZ TIME 9.40 3.60 2.80 4 INLAND EMPIRE 2.60 2.20 5 LETHAL LEGACY 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $31.60 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $11.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-5-2) $6.35 $1 TRIFECTA (6-4-5) $33.40

Winner–Topaz Time Ch.m.5 by Benchmark out of Tribal Gem, by Tribal Rule. Bred by Triple M Racing (CA). Trainer: Paul G. Aguirre. Owner: SJK Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $74,458 Daily Double Pool $19,359 Exacta Pool $42,647 Superfecta Pool $23,096 Trifecta Pool $31,464. Scratched–none.

TOPAZ TIME had speed four wide then angled in and dueled outside a rival, kicked clear on the second turn, drifted out some into the stretch and drew off under some left handed urging, took a slight awkward step inside the sixteenth pole and won clear. INLAND EMPIRE stalked off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and edged a rival late for the place. LETHAL LEGACY stalked off the rail then just off the fence, came out into the stretch and just lost second. LOOKING AT THELAKE chased just off the rail then outside on the backstretch and second turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. REINAHERMOSA saved ground stalking the pace throughout and weakened. SUGARATSUNDOWN pulled a bit then angled in and dueled inside, dropped back and came out some on the second turn and gave way.

THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.87 45.67 57.93 1:04.39

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Lucky Stash 115 8 3 3–1½ 3–1½ 1–1 1–2 Figueroa 3.10 1 Jabber Now 124 1 7 2–hd 2–1 2–3 2–6 Conner 2.80 7 Coco Loco Mama 115 6 5 8 8 7–2 3–nk Rodriguez 41.60 2 Lucky Hand 124 2 8 6–1½ 5–2½ 4–1½ 4–3½ Ceballos 6.90 5 Whatyouciswhatuget 120 5 6 5–1 6–1½ 6–hd 5–½ Bednar 14.80 4 Swiss Chalet 115 4 2 1–1 1–½ 3–hd 6–nk Payeras 11.00 3 Luv Is All U Need 120 3 1 4–hd 4–½ 5–2 7–5¼ Elliott 1.50 8 Tiz Intriguing 124 7 4 7–2 7–1½ 8 8 Aragon 59.40

9 LUCKY STASH 8.20 4.80 3.80 1 JABBER NOW 3.40 2.80 7 COCO LOCO MAMA 10.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-9) $36.20 $1 EXACTA (9-1) $16.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-1-7-2) $84.91 $1 TRIFECTA (9-1-7) $299.50 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (6-6) $17.80

Winner–Lucky Stash Ch.f.3 by Lucky Pulpit out of Stash, by Maria's Mon. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Steven Miyadi. Mutuel Pool $111,548 Daily Double Pool $10,747 Exacta Pool $61,542 Superfecta Pool $42,037 Trifecta Pool $48,287. Scratched–Cali Rocks. $1 Pick Three (5-6-9) paid $65.40. Pick Three Pool $27,898. $1 Consolation Pick Three (5-6-6) paid $11.20.

LUCKY STASH stalked outside, came three deep into the stretch, took the lead outside the runner-up, inched away and drifted out under left handed urging a furlong out and won clear. JABBER NOW broke out onto a foe, saved ground stalking the pace, bid inside leaving the turn, took a short lead in upper stretch, came off the rail past midstretch and was clearly second best. COCO LOCO MAMA bobbled at the start, chased between foes then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and just got the show. LUCKY HAND bumped and squeezed back at the start, settled inside, moved up leaving the turn, came out in upper stretch and was edged for third on the line. WHATYOUCISWHATUGET broke in a bit, stalked three deep then angled in off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. SWISS CHALET sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, dueled outside the runner-up leaving the turn and between foes into the stretch and weakened. LUV IS ALL U NEED broke in and bumped a rival, stalked off the rail, came out three wide into the stretch, drifted inward past midstretch and also weakened. TIZ INTRIGUING chased between foes early then outside on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 22.28 45.32 57.11 1:03.62

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Herunbridledpower 124 4 2 1–hd 1–hd 1–2½ 1–1¾ Hernandez 1.50 5 Princess Kendra 124 5 3 4–hd 4–hd 3–½ 2–2 Fuentes 0.90 1 Asem 115 1 4 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–1 3–½ Payeras 19.50 3 Adios Cali 119 3 1 3–2 3–2 4–2½ 4–4 Espinoza 3.60 2 Peaked 124 2 5 5 5 5 5 Ceballos 24.30

4 HERUNBRIDLEDPOWER 5.00 2.60 2.10 5 PRINCESS KENDRA 2.40 2.10 1 ASEM 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-4) $26.80 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $4.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-1-3) $4.91 $1 TRIFECTA (4-5-1) $26.50

Winner–Herunbridledpower B.m.5 by Kafwain out of Natural Singer R N, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Rosemary Trela. Owner: Rosemary Trela. Mutuel Pool $71,068 Daily Double Pool $8,972 Exacta Pool $31,644 Superfecta Pool $15,348 Trifecta Pool $23,686. Scratched–Lucky Student. $1 Pick Three (6-9-4) paid $44.90. Pick Three Pool $11,255. $1 Consolation Pick Three (6-6-4) paid $16.80.

HERUNBRIDLEDPOWER had speed outside then dueled outside a rival, inched away under urging in the stretch, kicked clear and held. PRINCESS KENDRA stalked outside a rival, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in under left handed urging while moving up some in the drive, had the rider lose the whip past the eighth pole and closed the gap to the winner some. ASEM a bit slow to begin, went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and in upper stretch and just held third. ADIOS CALI had speed inside the winner then stalked a bit off the rail, came out some in the stretch and was edged for third. PEAKED tried to rear and hopped to be off slowly, went up just off the rail to chase the pace, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the start before ruling PEAKED was the cause of her own trouble.

FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.57 45.36 57.93 1:04.87

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Grandma Neta 120 5 6 3–1½ 3–3 2–2½ 1–½ Pedroza 2.60 4 Whata Flirt 120 3 3 2–½ 2–1½ 1–½ 2–4 Delgadillo 0.60 9 Grandma Gertrude 115 8 5 5–hd 5–hd 4–2 3–3½ Espinoza 6.10 8 Omerta 115 7 1 1–2 1–1 3–3 4–1½ Figueroa 7.60 10 Derby Treasure 115 9 2 4–1½ 4–1½ 5–1½ 5–3¾ Rodriguez 64.60 2 Clare's Glare 124 1 4 6–2 6–2½ 6–3½ 6–1½ E Garcia 54.00 7 Honey Honey 120 6 8 8–2½ 8–hd 7–1 7–3½ Franco 77.60 5 Muskrat Love 120 4 7 7–½ 7–1 8–1 8–¾ Sanchez 49.40 3 Malena 124 2 9 9 9 9 9 Hernandez 59.00

6 GRANDMA NETA 7.20 2.80 2.20 4 WHATA FLIRT 2.20 2.10 9 GRANDMA GERTRUDE 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6) $18.20 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $4.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-9-8) $3.75 $1 TRIFECTA (6-4-9) $16.20

Winner–Grandma Neta B.f.3 by Tapizar out of Hidden Fever, by Stormin Fever. Bred by Thomas L. Teal (KY). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: Albert, R., Dunham, E., Lewkowitz, F., Lewkowitz, K. and Sondereker, J.. Mutuel Pool $105,142 Daily Double Pool $12,159 Exacta Pool $68,567 Superfecta Pool $42,402 Trifecta Pool $44,318. Scratched–Charming Weekend. $1 Pick Three (9-4-6) paid $32.70. Pick Three Pool $26,268. $1 Pick Four (6-9-4-6) 4 correct paid $168.40. Pick Four Pool $60,144. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-6-9-4-6) 5 correct paid $250.65. Pick Five Pool $293,214.

GRANDMA NETA bumped at the start, stalked a bit off the rail then inside, bid along the rail in the stretch, drifted out under left handed urging while gaining the lead to bump with the runner-up nearing the sixteenth pole and gamely prevailed. WHATA FLIRT broke out a bit, stalked off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, took the lead in upper stretch, drifted in under right handed pressure and bumped with the winner approaching the sixteenth pole and was outgamed. GRANDMA GERTRUDE chased outside or off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. OMERTA pulled her way to a clear early lead and set the pace a bit off the rail, was between horses into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. DERBY TREASURE stalked outside then angled in a bit off the rail on the turn and weakened in the drive. CLARE'S GLARE saved ground chasing the pace throughout and also weakened. HONEY HONEY settled outside a rival or off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and did not rally. MUSKRAT LOVE broke out and bumped the winner, chased just off the inside, split horses into the stretch and lacked a further response. MALENA saved ground off the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and was not a threat. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the stretch run between the top pair but made no change when they ruled both runners contributed to the contact between them.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $75,000. 'E.B. Johnston Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.51 46.76 1:11.21 1:23.04 1:35.17

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Shades of Victory 122 2 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–½ 1–hd Pedroza 80.30 1 B Squared 124 1 2 3–1 3–½ 3–1 2–hd 2–hd Gutierrez 4.40 3 Edwards Going Left 124 3 7 5–1 5–1 2–hd 3–4 3–5¼ Conner 0.80 6 Grecian Fire 124 6 6 6–1 7 7 6–2 4–ns Franco 4.70 7 El Huerfano 124 7 5 4–hd 4–hd 4–1½ 5–hd 5–ns Roman 10.60 5 Soi Phet 124 5 4 7 6–½ 5–hd 4–½ 6–4 Quinonez 4.20 4 Touched by Autism 122 4 3 2–hd 2–hd 6–hd 7 7 Pereira 36.60

2 SHADES OF VICTORY 162.60 43.80 7.60 1 B SQUARED 4.20 2.40 3 EDWARDS GOING LEFT 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2) $433.20 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $313.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-3-6) $305.67 $1 TRIFECTA (2-1-3) $1,042.30

Winner–Shades of Victory Grr.c.4 by Thorn Song out of Sensible Girl, by Street Sense. Bred by C-Punch Ranch Inc (CA). Trainer: Reed Saldana. Owner: Reed Saldana. Mutuel Pool $171,396 Daily Double Pool $12,869 Exacta Pool $69,396 Superfecta Pool $37,115 Trifecta Pool $44,529. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-6-2) paid $260.80. Pick Three Pool $25,310.

SHADES OF VICTORY sped to the early lead, set the pace inside then a bit off the rail, fought back under left handed urging between foes through the final furlong and held on gamely. B SQUARED stalked inside then a bit off the rail, came out in the stretch, bid three deep in the drive and continued willingly but was outgamed. EDWARDS GOING LEFT a half step slow to begin, pulled between horses then stalked between foes, angled in leaving the second turn, bid inside in the stretch and went willingly to the end. GRECIAN FIRE three deep on the first turn, chased outside, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. EL HUERFANO four wide on the first turn, stalked three deep to the stretch and could not offer the necessary response between foes late. SOI PHET angled in and saved ground chasing the pace throughout to no avail. TOUCHED BY AUTISM stalked outside a rival then between foes, came three deep into the stretch and weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 21.68 45.14 57.28 1:03.76

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Marrazano 122 5 4 3–1½ 2–1½ 1–2 1–5 Vergara, Jr. 18.20 4 Ms Mo Money 122 4 2 4–hd 3–hd 2–½ 2–1¼ Franco 2.70 10 Tiz a Sharpie 122 9 8 9–2 10 7–hd 3–nk Gonzalez 16.60 11 Fabulous Star 122 10 9 10 9–hd 8–10 4–¾ Roman 20.90 7 Queen of the Track 122 7 6 5–3 5–4 4–2½ 5–1¼ Fuentes 10.30 6 Hurley 122 6 7 6–1 6–2½ 6–hd 6–¾ Pedroza 26.20 1 Norwegian 117 1 1 1–hd 4–1 5–1½ 7–1 Espinoza 13.80 2 Raneem 122 2 3 2–hd 1–hd 3–2 8–21 Talamo 0.80 9 Miss Dialed 122 8 5 7–hd 7–hd 9–4 9–5 Pena 72.10 3 Borussia 122 3 10 8–3 8–1 10 10 Elliott 26.90

5 MARRAZANO 38.40 14.20 7.40 4 MS MO MONEY 4.80 4.00 10 TIZ A SHARPIE 6.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $5,223.60 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $89.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-10-11) $763.55 $1 TRIFECTA (5-4-10) $1,045.70

Winner–Marrazano Dbb.f.2 by Verrazano out of She's a Wow, by Speightstown. Bred by Epic Thoroughbreds LLC (KY). Trainer: Luis Mendez. Owner: William R. Peeples. Mutuel Pool $136,691 Daily Double Pool $13,059 Exacta Pool $62,771 Superfecta Pool $36,705 Trifecta Pool $40,758. Scratched–Andyoushallreceive, Palm d'Oro. $1 Pick Three (6-2-5) paid $2,836.20. Pick Three Pool $30,264.

MARRAZANO bobbled slightly at the start, dueled three deep then outside a rival on the turn, took the lead in upper stretch, kicked clear under urging and proved best. MS MO MONEY stalked a bit off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and bested the others. TIZ A SHARPIE chased outside then off the rail, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in and edged a rival for the show. FABULOUS STAR settled outside then off the inside, angled in for the turn, swung three deep into the stretch, drifted to the inside in the drive and was edged for third. QUEEN OF THE TRACK stalked the pace outside then three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. HURLEY bobbled after the start, chased between horses then off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. NORWEGIAN had good early speed and dueled inside, dropped back on the turn and weakened. RANEEM dueled between horses then inside on the turn and into the stretch, then weakened. MISS DIALED chased outside or off the rail, angled in outside a rival on the turn and gave way. BORUSSIA a bit slow to begin, saved ground off the pace to the stretch and had little left for the drive.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $75,000. 'Beverly J. Lewis Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 21.71 43.91 56.42 1:08.54

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Gas Station Sushi 122 5 3 1–hd 1–hd 1–3 1–6 Gutierrez 1.10 7 Steph Being Steph 122 6 2 4–1½ 2–1½ 2–2½ 2–2½ Elliott 2.00 4 Best of Me 120 4 4 5–½ 3–hd 3–½ 3–ns Pedroza 10.80 3 Broome 118 3 1 3–hd 4–½ 4–4 4–5¼ Roman 24.10 1 Rayya 122 1 6 6 6 5–hd 5–1½ Talamo 3.50 2 Wicked Storm 120 2 5 2–hd 5–2 6 6 Bejarano 13.00

5 GAS STATION SUSHI 4.20 2.60 7 STEPH BEING STEPH 2.60 4 BEST OF ME

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $78.20 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $4.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-4-3) $3.90 $1 TRIFECTA (5-7-4) $13.70

Winner–Gas Station Sushi B.f.3 by Into Mischief out of Five Star Daydream, by Five Star Day. Bred by Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Riley Racing Stables, LLC, Tackitt, Tackitt, Henson and Tiger Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $215,996 Daily Double Pool $20,068 Exacta Pool $113,855 Superfecta Pool $62,601 Trifecta Pool $79,108. Scratched–Spiced Perfection. $1 Pick Three (2-5-5) paid $2,505.50. Pick Three Pool $23,394.

GAS STATION SUSHI dueled three deep between horses then off the rail into the stretch, inched away then drew off under a steady hand ride and a hold late. STEPH BEING STEPH pressed the pace four wide then outside the winner into the stretch and was clearly second best. BEST OF ME broke out a bit and bobbled slightly, chased outside then off the rail, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in and just held third. BROOME dueled between horses, fell back outside a rival into the stretch, drifted to the inside in the drive and was edged for the show. RAYYA broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and weakened. WICKED STORM had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn, fell back into the stretch and also weakened.

NINTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 21.92 46.09 58.57 1:05.39

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 9 DQ–Mr. Class 122 8 5 6–2 4–1 1–½ 1–¾ Sanchez 45.00 10 Three Ay Em 122 9 3 7–5 5–hd 2–hd 2–ns Fuentes 1.30 1 Silent Alarm 122 1 7 2–½ 2–hd 3–1½ 3–3½ Pereira 3.20 7 Agronomo 122 6 2 4–hd 7–4 6–1 4–1¼ Vergara, Jr. 4.20 8 Boisterous Boy 120 7 4 5–hd 6–½ 7–hd 5–nk Franco 21.10 6 Magic Bro 122 5 8 9 8–hd 8–2½ 6–¾ Delgadillo 16.60 2 Translucent 122 2 6 1–1 1–1½ 4–2 7–2 Gonzalez 7.30 5 Mr Bingley 122 4 1 3–hd 3–hd 5–1 8–2½ Pedroza 10.30 3 Laucala Island 115 3 9 8–hd 9 9 9 Figueroa 38.80

10 THREE AY EM 4.60 3.40 2.60 9 DQ–MR. CLASS 23.40 10.20 1 SILENT ALARM 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-10) $13.60 $1 EXACTA (10-9) $41.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-9-1-7) $79.01 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-9-1-7-8) Carryover $5,088 $1 TRIFECTA (10-9-1) $208.80 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (5-4) $3.80

Winner–Three Ay Em Ch.c.2 by New Year's Day out of Potenza, by Theatrical (IRE). Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Richard Barton. Mutuel Pool $201,380 Daily Double Pool $67,119 Exacta Pool $122,203 Superfecta Pool $66,047 Super High Five Pool $6,785 Trifecta Pool $71,821. Claimed–Three Ay Em by Bartlett, Charles and O''Neill, Dennis and Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill . Scratched–Runningwscissors. DQ–#9 Mr. Class–finished 1st, disqualified, placed 2nd. $1 Pick Three (5-5-10) paid $115.90. Pick Three Pool $92,532. $1 Pick Four (2-5-5/6-4/10) 4 correct paid $18,718.60. Pick Four Pool $324,548. $2 Pick Six (4-6-2-5-5/6-4/10) 5 out of 6 paid $576.60. Pick Six Pool $57,218. Pick Six Carryover $41,033. $1 Consolation Pick Three (5-5-4) paid $36.60.

MR. CLASS stalked five wide then four wide leaving the turn and into the stretch, shifted out from the left handed whip while taking the lead in midstretch, was between foes a furlong out, came out again late and gamely prevailed. THREE AY EM chased off the rail, circled five wide into the stretch, was forced out in midstretch, bid outside and continued willingly. SILENT ALARM stalked the pace inside, came out in upper stretch, bid inside the top pair but off the rail in the drive and also went on gamely to the end. AGRONOMO stalked three deep between foes, was in a bit tight midway on the turn, angled in leaving the turn and lacked a rally. BOISTEROUS BOY close up stalking the pace four wide between horses then between foes leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. MAGIC BRO settled outside a rival on the backstretch and turn and lacked the needed late kick. TRANSLUCENT had speed between foes then set the pace a bit off the rail, drifted out into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. MR BINGLEY stalked between rivals on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. LAUCALA ISLAND broke a bit slowly and was squeezed back, settled off the pace inside, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked a further response. Following a stewards' inquiry, MR CLASS was disqualified and placed second for interference in midstretch.