Racing! Rob Henie is back with a handicapping lesson

Sure, Santa Anita has a massive 11-race program with three stakes races and some pretty good horses. But, as good as that sounds, I think the most interesting story is about 200 miles to the north at the Fresno Fair Meet.

Now, that’s not to say that I’ve got a ticket punched to go to Fresno. I mean there are limits to what I’ll do for you newsletter readers. I haven’t been to Fresno since Boyd Grant was coaching the Bulldogs.

Now, this is normally where I would make a comment that I would have to be a masochist to go to Fresno. But, I’m not going to stoop to such an obvious word play and easy transition to the next paragraph.

Instead, I’ll jump right in and talk about the return of Grade 1 winner Masochistic, who has more story lines than the pilot of the new ABC show “A Million Little Things.”

Let’s start with his first race, a maiden special weight at Santa Anita. He finished fifth but a post-race drug test showed he had an excessive amount of a tranquilizer in his system. A.C. Avila , his trainer, was fined $10,000 and suspended for 60 days.

In his second race at Churchill Downs, he won by 14 lengths as the 2-1 favorite. However, a Kentucky commissioner called for an investigation into a possible betting coup on the race.

Then fast forward a year to 2016 where he finished second in the Breeders’ Cup Sprint but was disqualified for having a microscopic amount of a legal steroid in his system. There were extenuating circumstances that, if common sense prevailed, would have exonerated trainer Ron Ellis . But, he was suspended for 60 days and a $10,000 fine.

“He does not enjoy just being turned out,” trainer Kristin Mulhall told Jeremy Balan of the Bloodhorse in August. “He does not enjoy being a pet. He did not enjoy not doing anything, basically. He’s not going to be a trail horse unless you plan on match racing.”

So, Masochistic is out of retirement, which brings us to the seventh race today in Fresno. It’s a six-furlong race and he is the 7-5 favorite in the $100,000 Harris Farms Stakes.

Here’s our weekly contribution from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). The thinking is if you can know and understand the strategies, it will make you a better handicapper.

“This is a bottom level maiden $20,000 claimer at 6 ½ furlongs. When looking at this low level here in So. Cal, we need to understand, most are either not talented, and/or strapped with physical issues, with many trying this same level over and over to no avail. So, unless they move to a new circuit, this is the their basement home. Those who show they’re doing something DIFFERENT, usually catch my eye right off the bat. With that in mind, top selection is BIG BASE (#8) . He strings races together for the first time in 2018, which coincides with Jerry Hollendorfer sending him to So Cal, only making his fourth lifetime start which leaves plenty of room to form GOOD habits. It means passing runners and being competitive against multiple losers who become CONTENT running alongside others. With PEACHY (#7), we can rationalize, it’s still early in his career as well, shortening up off the stamina building effort, also noting, this is his first time over this Santa Anita course.

“6 Veiled Heat - 0 for 20 with the majority at this same bottom level, even bet in many races. What’s the definition of INSANITY? Doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.

Friday’s feature was a $51,000 allowance on the turf going 1 1/8 miles. The winner was Andesh for trainer Phil D’Amato . In a pre-race interview on TVG, he talked about making excuses for the horse’s last two losses. First it was quarantine and then he got boxed in. On Friday, he got a 1 ½ length win.

“I’ve been waiting to see this race from him ever since I got him,” D’Amato told Mike Willman of Santa Anita after the race. “We were able to save ground and when [jockey] Flavien [ Prat ] angled him out, he flew home.”

It is a huge card of 11 races with a first post of 12:30 p.m. (It should be noon with that many races.) There are five turf races, three stakes and three allowance races. Not as good as last Saturday, but still pretty strong.

The first stake is the $100,000 Speakeasy Stakes for 2-year-olds going five furlongs. The favorite, at 2-1, is shipper Mae Never No, who has won two of his three starts including a seven-length win last out. Wesley Ward is the trainer and Gary Stevens , who rode the colt in his first two starts at Belmont, is the jockey. Hartel is at 5-2, having won only once in four races but that win came at five furlongs. The post is around 2:05 p.m.

It’s followed by the five-horse Grade 1 $300,000 Santa Anita Sprint Championship. It’s a six-furlong race with two headliners. Roy H, winner of the Breeders’ Cup Sprint, is the 6-5 favorite for Peter Miller and Paco Lopez . Kent Desormeaux rode the 6-year-old gelding the past five times but was taken off for this race. Roy H has won seven of 20 lifetime and five of 10 at Santa Anita. His last start was a second in the Bing Crosby by 2 ¼ lengths.

That race was won by Ransom the Moon, who is the 7-5 second choice for D’Amato and Prat. He has won six of 24 races and two of five at Santa Anita. Post is about 2:40 p.m.

The final stake of the day is the Grade 2 $200,000 City of Hope Mile. Sharp Samurai, who has won five of eight at Santa Anita and seven of 13 lifetime, is the 2-1 favorite. He has a first, second and third this year, with the win coming in an allowance. Mark Glatt is the trainer and Stevens the rider.

Fly to Mars is the 5-2 second choice. He was second in the Del Mar Mile Handicap, one spot in front of Sharp Samurai. He’s won four of nine at Santa Anita and five of 15 lifetime. He’s trained by Miller and will be ridden by Prat. Post is about 4:45 p.m.

Juvenile filly from the red-hot Michael McCarthy barn shortens up after showing speed and tiring in two route attempts at Del Mar, including a stakes race last time. Drawn well outside with tactical speed and back in with maidens, she can spring a minor surprise in the nightcap.

Trainer Yanet Rodriguez has done well with first-out claims, especially when she shows confidence with significant class hikes. I loved the gate speed this gelding showed in his last 1 ¼-length victory when claimed for $8,000 and now surfaces for $20,000. He also draws the comfortable far outside post and is one of only two multiple winners in this field.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, October 5. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 5th day of a 22-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 22.68 47.12 1:00.27 1:07.17

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Miz Tianjin 116 7 3 5–½ 4–1 1–hd 1–2¼ Espinoza 1.60 4 Forthenineteen 121 4 2 4–hd 5–1 3–1½ 2–1½ Pena 1.20 2 Tuscany Beauty 121 2 7 1–hd 1–hd 2–1½ 3–5¼ Pedroza 4.80 3 Chiefs Lil Pearl 114 3 4 2–hd 2–1 4–2 4–ns Payeras 49.70 5 C. R. Golden Queen 121 5 6 7 7 7 5–1¾ Vergara, Jr. 74.30 6 Lovely Linda 121 6 1 3–1½ 3–½ 6–4 6–1¼ Gutierrez 16.50 1 Ballerina Headline 114 1 5 6–4½ 6–5 5–hd 7 Fuentes 9.30

7 MIZ TIANJIN 5.20 2.40 2.20 4 FORTHENINETEEN 2.20 2.20 2 TUSCANY BEAUTY 2.80

$1 EXACTA (7-4) $4.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-2-3) $5.49 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-4-2-3-5) $257.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-2) $6.70

Winner–Miz Tianjin Grr.f.4 by Mizzen Mast out of Sedley, by El Prado (IRE). Bred by Scott Pierce & Debbie Pierce (KY). Trainer: Eddie Truman. Owner: Featherston, Roger, Miller, David J., Pritchard, Pete, Pritchard, Judy and Wagner, Keith. Mutuel Pool $112,956 Exacta Pool $52,064 Superfecta Pool $27,298 Super High Five Pool $2,023 Trifecta Pool $40,550. Claimed–Miz Tianjin by Medina, David and Pender Racing LLC. Trainer: Michael Pender. Claimed–Forthenineteen by Ricardo Zamora. Trainer: Ricardo Zamora. Scratched–none.

MIZ TIANJIN stalked three deep then outside on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in and took the lead outside a rival in midstretch and won clear under urging. FORTHENINETEEN close up stalking the pace between horses then a bit of the rail on the turn, angled to the inside into the stretch, came out past midstretch and gained the place. TUSCANY BEAUTY sent between horses early, dueled inside, inched away into the stretch, fought back along the rail in midstretch and bested the others. CHIEFS LIL PEARL dueled between horses then outside a rival on the turn, came out some in the stretch and weakened. C. R. GOLDEN QUEEN dropped back off the rail early, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. LOVELY LINDA prompted the pace three deep then stalked off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. BALLERINA HEADLINE saved ground stalking the pace throughout and weakened in the stretch.

SECOND RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.32 43.31 1:06.34 1:12.55

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Oleksandra 123 3 10 9–4 9–6 5–1½ 1–nk Smith 6.70 10 Magical Gray 120 10 1 1–1 1–1½ 1–2 2–hd Delgadillo 21.30 7 Dearborn 120 7 3 6–1½ 5–1 2–½ 3–¾ Van Dyke 2.40 1 She Be Striking 118 1 2 7–½ 7–1½ 8–1 4–½ Espinoza 6.30 5 Madaket Sunset 120 5 6 4–1½ 6–1½ 6–1 5–nk Bejarano 10.90 2 Stradella Road 120 2 5 2–1 2–2 3–1½ 6–½ Franco 3.10 9 Screenshot 120 9 4 8–1½ 8–hd 9–3 7–1 Prat 6.10 6 Orageuse 120 6 7 5–hd 4–hd 4–1 8–½ Talamo 15.20 8 Kaydetre 123 8 9 10 10 10 9–2¼ Elliott 147.00 4 Second Fiddle 120 4 8 3–2 3–½ 7–hd 10 T Baze 19.30

3 OLEKSANDRA (AUS) 15.40 8.20 4.60 10 MAGICAL GRAY 20.80 10.60 7 DEARBORN 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3) $27.40 $1 EXACTA (3-10) $156.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-10-7-1) $370.35 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-10-7-1-5) $882.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-10-7) $382.45

Winner–Oleksandra (AUS) B.f.4 by Animal Kingdom out of Alexandra Rose (SAF), by Caesour. Bred by Team Valor Pty Ltd (AUS). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Team Valor International. Mutuel Pool $230,229 Daily Double Pool $31,304 Exacta Pool $133,270 Superfecta Pool $62,226 Super High Five Pool $1,156 Trifecta Pool $85,639. Scratched–Arctic Roll (GB), Crackling Bread, Waze Ready.

OLEKSANDRA (AUS) broke a bit slowly then steadied when squeezed, settled just off the rail then inside leaving the hill, went around a rival past midstretch and rallied inside under urging to get up nearing the wire. MAGICAL GRAY sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace just off the rail and held on well but was caught late between foes. DEARBORN stalked off the rail then between horses, came three deep into the stretch and finished well. SHE BE STRIKING (GB) saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the hill and four wide into the stretch and found her best stride late. MADAKET SUNSET stalked off the inside then three deep to the stretch and was outfinished. STRADELLA ROAD close up stalking the pace just off the rail to the stretch, lacked the needed late kick. SCREENSHOT chased outside then alongside a rival to the stretch and had a mild late bid. ORAGEUSE angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside into and through the stretch and did not rally. KAYDETRE hopped slightly in a bit of a slow start, dropped back off the rail, angled to the inside leaving the hill, came out into the stretch and made up some ground but was not a serious threat. SECOND FIDDLE pulled early, stalked between horses then outside a rival or off the rail, came out four wide into the stretch and weakened. Rail on hill at 14 feet.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.67 48.74 1:14.45 1:27.98 1:41.34

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Imperial Creed 122 3 8 8–5 8–4 2–3 2–12 1–6¼ Desormeaux 1.30 9 Queen of the Track 122 9 1 2–1 1–1½ 1–7 1–½ 2–13½ Fuentes 1.50 6 Twitterati 122 6 3 4–½ 3–hd 4–½ 3–2½ 3–5½ Pereira 9.30 4 Cat Holic 115 4 2 3–2 2–1 3–hd 4–1 4–2¼ Fuentes 72.80 7 American Falls 122 7 7 7–3 7–4 5–2 5–4½ 5–2¼ Quinonez 27.80 1 Morning Press 117 1 6 6–1 6–1 7–6 6–1½ 6–15 Espinoza 20.90 5 Spicy Curry 122 5 5 5–hd 5–1 6–2 7–15 7–38 Maldonado 9.20 2 Lady Suzzett 122 2 4 1–½ 4–½ 9 8–4 8 Pena 144.80 8 Jellybeankristine 122 8 9 9 9 8–2 9 dnf Talamo 12.50

3 IMPERIAL CREED 4.60 2.60 2.40 9 QUEEN OF THE TRACK 2.60 2.20 6 TWITTERATI 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3) $45.00 $1 EXACTA (3-9) $5.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-9-6-4) $30.62 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-9-6-4-7) $1,009.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-9-6) $11.50

Winner–Imperial Creed Ch.f.2 by Jimmy Creed out of Perazzi, by Curlin. Bred by Romar Farm LLC & BRS (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Gatto Racing, LLC, Sebold Racing LLC, Sigband, Michael and Red Cap Thoroughbreds, LLC. Mutuel Pool $178,420 Daily Double Pool $17,385 Exacta Pool $116,574 Superfecta Pool $56,175 Super High Five Pool $2,354 Trifecta Pool $82,131. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-3) paid $13.90. Pick Three Pool $38,305.

IMPERIAL CREED angled in and settled inside, moved up along the rail leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch, swept past the runner-up under urging in midstretch and won clear. QUEEN OF THE TRACK three deep early, pressed the pace outside a rival then kicked clear and angled in, opened up on the second turn, shortened stride in the final furlong and could not match the winner. TWITTERATI stalked three deep then chased between foes leaving the second turn and into the stretch and bested the others. CAT HOLIC stalked just off the rail then outside a rival leaving the backstretch and a bit off the fence on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. AMERICAN FALLS four wide on the first turn, chased off the rail, went four wide on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a further response. MORNING PRESS saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and weakened. SPICY CURRY pulled between horses then chased between foes, angled in on the second turn and gave way. LADY SUZZETT sent along and angled in early, dueled inside then stalked, dropped back into and on the second turn and gave way and was eased in the stretch but did cross the wire. JELLYBEANKRISTINE unhurried and angled in early, saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and had nothing left for the drive, also was eased in the stretch and did not cross the wire but was walked off.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.37 46.49 59.16 1:12.58

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Venue 122 2 7 6–1½ 1–hd 1–1½ 1–2½ Prat 2.90 1 London Hotel 120 1 9 7–hd 4–2½ 3–1½ 2–½ Talamo 3.10 3 Desired Edge 122 3 5 5–1½ 2–½ 2–1 3–4¼ T Baze 3.90 4 Z Z Tiger 122 4 8 1–1 3–1 4–4 4–½ Fuentes 3.70 5 Zillinda 120 5 1 2–½ 5–4 5–2½ 5–4½ Espinoza 4.00 7 Irish Lassie 120 7 3 9 6–hd 6–5 6–7¾ Quinonez 55.40 8 Minister'smistress 122 8 6 3–hd 7–1½ 8–5 7–1½ Pereira 20.90 6 Grey Tsunami 120 6 4 8–hd 8–½ 7–½ 8–14½ Sanchez 79.70 9 I Adore You 113 9 2 4–hd 9 9 9 Fuentes 153.00

2 VENUE 7.80 4.20 3.40 1 LONDON HOTEL 4.20 2.80 3 DESIRED EDGE 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $11.20 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $16.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-3-4) $14.00 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-1-3-4-5) $64.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-3) $30.80

Winner–Venue B.f.3 by Mineshaft out of Jurist, by Kris S. Bred by Wells Watson & Divided PoliticsStables, LLC (CA). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Intrepid Thoroughbreds LLC and Watson, Wells. Mutuel Pool $201,592 Daily Double Pool $18,143 Exacta Pool $123,105 Superfecta Pool $66,680 Super High Five Pool $2,239 Trifecta Pool $80,817. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-2) paid $32.60. Pick Three Pool $25,093.

VENUE stalked the pace inside, bid between horses to take the lead leaving the turn, inched away under urging in the stretch and proved best. LONDON HOTEL a bit slow into stride, saved ground chasing the pace, split rivals into the turn, came out leaving the bend and four wide into the stretch, drifted in some but edged a rival for the place. DESIRED EDGE close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail then inside, bid along the fence leaving the turn and was edged late for second. Z Z TIGER sped to the early lead, set the pace off the rail, was three wide leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. ZILLINDA stalked between horses then outside or off the rail on the turn and three wide into the stretch and also weakened. IRISH LASSIE chased three deep, angled to the inside on the turn and also weakened. MINISTER'SMISTRESS stalked three deep between horses, dropped back on the turn and gave way. GREY TSUNAMI chased between horses, angled to the rail on the turn and had little left for the drive. I ADORE YOU five wide early, stalked four wide, dropped back outside on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and gave way.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 23.14 46.50 1:10.54 1:22.44 1:34.05

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Cimpl Man 121 3 6 6–½ 6–hd 6–½ 4–2 1–¾ Van Dyke 1.50 8 Rapid Red 121 8 5 2–3 2–3½ 2–1 2–½ 2–1 Bejarano 4.90 9 The Big Train 121 9 2 3–hd 4–1½ 5–hd 5–½ 3–¾ Prat 4.60 4 Secreto Primero 121 4 1 4–1 3–hd 3–1½ 1–hd 4–nk T Baze 5.60 5 Play Hard to Get 116 5 8 9–4 9–2 9–1 7–½ 5–½ Espinoza 17.60 7 Royal Albert Hall 121 7 10 10 10 10 10 6–1¼ Fuentes 16.30 1 Lewis Vale 121 1 3 1–hd 1–hd 1–½ 3–1 7–½ Elliott 21.20 10 Upper Room 121 10 4 5–hd 5–hd 7–1 9–hd 8–nk Franco 34.80 6 Saxon Lord 121 6 7 8–1½ 8–1 8–hd 8–1 9–2¼ Pereira 31.40 2 Point Piper 121 2 9 7–1 7–1 4–hd 6–hd 10 Gutierrez 12.10

3 CIMPL MAN 5.00 3.20 2.60 8 RAPID RED 4.40 3.40 9 THE BIG TRAIN 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $20.40 $1 EXACTA (3-8) $12.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-8-9-4) $16.16 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-8-9-4-5) $157.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-8-9) $22.65

Winner–Cimpl Man Dbb.g.6 by More Than Ready out of Five Nickels, by Quiet American. Bred by Thomas L. Nichols (KY). Trainer: Rafael Becerra. Owner: Supreme Racing. Mutuel Pool $257,224 Daily Double Pool $19,729 Exacta Pool $157,319 Superfecta Pool $72,112 Super High Five Pool $1,189 Trifecta Pool $97,440. Claimed–Cimpl Man by Scott, Michael, Seymour, Lauri and Edward M. Tannenbaum Racing Stable LLC. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Claimed–Secreto Primero by Troy Onorato. Trainer: John Martin. Claimed–Upper Room by Uncle Lloyd''s Racing Stable LLC. Trainer: Philip Oviedo. Scratched–Fabozzi. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-3) paid $11.20. Pick Three Pool $43,198. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-3-2-3/11) 1299 tickets with 4 correct paid $83.55. Pick Four Pool $142,299. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-3-3-2-3/11) 1740 tickets with 5 correct paid $181.85. Pick Five Pool $368,216. $1 Pick Five (STR53-6-12-2/3/5/6/7/8/10/11-3) 5 correct paid $1,161.10. Pick Five Pool $97,002.

CIMPL MAN stalked between horses, came out three deep into the stretch, bid four wide under urging a sixteenth out and gamely prevailed. RAPID RED angled in and dueled outside a rival, fought back between horses in the stretch, put a head in front in deep stretch and continued willingly. THE BIG TRAIN also angled in and stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and finished with interest to gain the show late. SECRETO PRIMERO saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn, bid three deep into the stretch, gained the advantage in midstretch, battled between foes in deep stretch and was edged for third. PLAY HARD TO GET chased a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn and into the stretch, split rivals past midstretch and was outfinished. ROYAL ALBERT HALL (GB) allowed to settle a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch and also was outfinished. LEWIS VALE had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back in the stretch and weakened late. UPPER ROOM stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SAXON LORD three deep into the first turn, chased just off the rail then outside a rival on the second turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. POINT PIPER saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 23.46 47.41 1:12.55 1:25.97 1:40.22

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Wise Curlin 123 1 2 1–½ 1–hd 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–hd Pedroza 6.50 3 Haylord 123 3 1 2–1 2–1½ 2–4 2–6 2–7¾ Quinonez 3.40 6 Indian Gulch 120 6 6 6–1½ 5–1 4–hd 3–hd 3–1¼ Talamo 5.70 5 Platinum Equity 120 5 3 3–1 3–1 3–1 4–1 4–nk Delgadillo 1.00 7 Hard Arch 118 7 7 7 7 6–8 5–1 5–4¾ Espinoza 7.50 4 Schoenhardt 120 4 5 5–½ 4–hd 5–1 6–15 6–32 Jaime 16.00 2 Spirit World 123 2 4 4–hd 6–2 7 7 7 Sanchez 92.00

1 WISE CURLIN 15.00 6.40 4.40 3 HAYLORD 4.60 3.60 6 INDIAN GULCH 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $42.00 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $32.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-6-5) $34.47 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-3-6-5-7) $677.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-6) $88.70

Winner–Wise Curlin Ch.h.5 by Curlin out of Wise Investor, by Belong to Me. Bred by CRK Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $191,775 Daily Double Pool $15,060 Exacta Pool $118,517 Superfecta Pool $58,476 Super High Five Pool $5,131 Trifecta Pool $84,625. Claimed–Platinum Equity by Vindicate Racing. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-1) paid $68.40. Pick Three Pool $30,582.

WISE CURLIN sent inside, set a pressured pace along the rail, inched clear on the second turn, came a bit off the fence in the stretch and just held under urging. HAYLORD prompted the pace outside the winner then stalked off the rail on the second turn and in the stretch and came back on deep stretch to just miss. INDIAN GULCH chased three deep then outside a rival on the second turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch and bested the others. PLATINUM EQUITY stalked three deep then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. HARD ARCH a step slow to begin, angled in and chased just off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. SCHOENHARDT stalked the pace between horses then inside on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. SPIRIT WORLD bobbled at the start, saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back inside into and on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 23.86 48.88 1:12.11 1:35.55 1:46.79

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Andesh 121 1 6 3–1 4–1 4–1 3–1½ 1–1½ Prat 2.00 5 Risky Proposition 121 5 7 7–1 7–2 6–2 4–1 2–¾ Talamo 21.40 8 Epical 121 8 4 6–1½ 6–hd 7–3 8 3–¾ Desormeaux 4.00 3 Jimmy Chila 121 3 3 2–½ 3–1½ 2–hd 1–hd 4–ns Bejarano 13.20 2 Extrordinary Jerry 121 2 1 1–1 1–½ 1–hd 2–1 5–nk Roman 8.30 4 Magic Musketier 116 4 5 5–hd 5–1½ 5–hd 6–½ 6–½ Espinoza 11.50 7 Move Over 121 7 8 8 8 8 7–hd 7–2¾ T Baze 7.80 6 Shadow Sphinx 121 6 2 4–1 2–hd 3–1½ 5–hd 8 Franco 3.00

1 ANDESH (IRE) 6.00 4.00 2.80 5 RISKY PROPOSITION 15.00 7.00 8 EPICAL 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1) $71.40 $1 EXACTA (1-5) $64.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-8-3) $177.67 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-8) $210.50 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-5-8-3-2) Carryover $2,744

Winner–Andesh (IRE) Ch.c.3 by Medicean (GB) out of Adelfia (IRE), by Sinndar (IRE). Bred by His Highness The Aga Khan's Studs S.C. (IRE). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Sierra Racing and Sterling Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $270,416 Daily Double Pool $27,069 Exacta Pool $158,817 Superfecta Pool $70,487 Trifecta Pool $97,145 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,595. Scratched–Kylemore. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-1) paid $37.40. Pick Three Pool $28,408.

ANDESH (IRE) pulled along the inside early, stalked inside then a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under some left handed urging to gain the lead three wide in deep stretch and won clear. RISKY PROPOSITION saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and gained the place. EPICAL broke out a bit, angled in and chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and edged rivals late for the show. JIMMY CHILA had speed outside the pacesetter then stalked outside a rival, bid again between foes on the backstretch and second turn, put a head in front into the stretch, battled outside a foe in midstretch then between horses in deep stretch and was outfinished late for third. EXTRORDINARY JERRY angled in and set the pace inside then dueled along the rail, came a bit off the fence in the stretch, fought back in the drive and was outfinished for a minor award. MAGIC MUSKETIER chased inside then a bit off the rail, went outside a rival leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. MOVE OVER (GB) bumped at the start, angled in and chased a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn, moved up along the rail in the stretch and split horses on the line. SHADOW SPHINX broke out and bumped a rival, stalked outside a foe then bid between horses on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 24.04 48.94 1:14.65 1:40.22 1:46.92

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 June Two Four 120 7 1 2–1½ 3–1½ 1–2½ 1–8 1–12 Fuentes 6.50 5 Elevate 120 5 10 5–hd 5–hd 5–hd 3–2 2–3¼ Gutierrez 3.90 3 Obscure Brew 123 3 6 7–1 7–1 2–½ 2–1 3–1 Blanc 11.90 1 Royal Rebel 123 1 8 10–½ 11 11 6–hd 4–1 Jimenez 19.40 2 Game of Roans 120 2 2 4–1 4–hd 9–1 5–2 5–nk Quinonez 79.80 8 Activated 123 8 4 8–2½ 8–hd 6–1 4–½ 6–2¼ Ochoa 18.80 11 Bank Walker 120 11 9 9–hd 9–2 8–½ 8–1½ 7–3¼ Elliott 1.70 4 Armed Wall 120 4 11 11 10–½ 10–2 11 8–nk Ceballos 29.20 10 Ironic Ron 120 10 5 1–hd 2–hd 3–½ 7–1 9–7 Franco 4.80 6 Law Breaker 120 6 7 6–½ 6–½ 7–hd 9–1 10–4¼ Conner 11.60 9 Severin 110 9 3 3–½ 1–hd 4–1 10–hd 11 Donoe 150.80

7 JUNE TWO FOUR 15.00 7.00 4.40 5 ELEVATE 5.00 3.40 3 OBSCURE BREW 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7) $80.40 $1 EXACTA (7-5) $42.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-3-1) $320.97 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-5-3-1-2) Carryover $15,019 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-3) $191.30

Winner–June Two Four B.g.3 by Alternation out of Stormy B, by Cherokee Run. Bred by Brookfield Stud (KY). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Kretz Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $293,166 Daily Double Pool $102,775 Exacta Pool $203,813 Superfecta Pool $127,749 Super High Five Pool $16,085 Trifecta Pool $158,881. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-1-7) paid $176.60. Pick Three Pool $122,570. 50-Cent Pick Four (3/11-1-1/9-7) 638 tickets with 4 correct paid $429.15. Pick Four Pool $359,051. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-3/11-1-1/9-7) 71 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,839.35. Pick Five Pool $171,114. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (3-2-3/11-1-1/9-7) 40 tickets with 6 correct paid $1,571.86. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $117,694. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $184,808.

JUNE TWO FOUR had speed off the rail then angled in and dueled inside, kicked clear on the second turn and drew off in the stretch under urging then a long hold late. ELEVATE a bit slow to begin, chased between horses, angled in on the second turn, came out into the stretch and bested the others. OBSCURE BREW pulled along the inside, saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and held third. ROYAL REBEL bobbled at the start, settled off the pace inside, continued along the rail into the stretch and improved position. GAME OF ROANS stalked inside then between horses leaving the backstretch, angled to the rail again into the stretch and weakened. ACTIVATED settled off the rail, went up four wide on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BANK WALKER broke a bit slowly, chased outside, also went four wide on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. ARMED WALL also broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then three deep, went six wide into the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was not a threat. IRONIC RON bobbled slightly at the break, had speed four wide then dueled outside a rival, battled between horses on the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn and weakened. LAW BREAKER stalked three deep then four wide leaving the backstretch, fell back and angled in on the second turn and gave way. SEVERIN stalked outside then bid three deep on the backstretch to duel for the lead, also dropped back on the second turn and gave way.