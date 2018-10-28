Racing! A look at the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get one day closer to the Breeders’ Cup.

It’s time to take a look at another Breeders’ Cup race. This time, we’ll catch up with the horses in Friday’s big race, the Juvenile. Now, it’s kind of a strange Juvenile in that the presumptive best horse, Instagrand, is not going to run. And Roadster, at one point considered Bob Baffert ’s best, has been sent away for some maturity.

Now, Game Winner is there for Baffert and he’s undefeated in three starts. So, let’s look at the 15 horses, of which only 14 will run.

Calling a horse race is a very difficult, seat-of-your-pants job. And you know I have a fondness to our California callers. Between Michael Wrona , Trevor Denman and up-and-coming Matt Dinerman , we have three of the best. While watching the sixth race at Santa Anita on Saturday, Wrona came up with this in deep stretch. “Sheer Flattery in front. They say flattery will get you nowhere, but Sheer Flattery will get you to the window to collect.” Doesn’t seem like much, but try coming up with that on the fly. Because Sheer Flattery wasn’t the favorite, I’m guessing Michael didn’t have that in his pocket. Way to keep it lively and interesting.

Running fourth entering the stretch, Toinette rallied on the outside to easily win the Grade 3 $100,000 Autumn Miss for 3-year-old fillies going one mile on the turf. It was her second graded stakes win. She also won the Grade 3 Edgewood at Churchill Downs in May.

She looked much the best as she passed Ms Bad Behavior and Streak of Luck down the stretch to win by 2 ¼ lengths. Toinette paid $6.80, $3.60 and $2.80. Ms Bad Behavior was second and Streak of Luck was third.

“I was concerned about the 14-horse field and I thought she was very well ridden,” said winning trainer Neil Drysdale . “We had a fast pace and that did set it up a bit. This is a very nice filly.”

There’s a little star power in Sunday’s lower-level stakes, the $75,000 Comma to the Top , which goes off as the eighth race on the nine-race card. First post is 12:30 p.m. There are four turf races.

The Comma is a mile on the dirt for horses 3 and up. Battle of Midway, winner of the Breeders’ Cup Mile and third in the last year’s Kentucky Derby is the 8-5 favorite. Battle of Midway was retired to stud early this year, but wasn’t great at getting mares in foal so he was returned to the track. As a 3-year-old he won five of 10 races. Hollendorfer is the trainer and Prat will ride.

Tatters to Riches is the 9-5 second choice. He has won three of four including the Shared Belief by 3 ¾ lengths at Del Mar this year. Jeff Mullins trains and Tyler Baze will ride.

Sophomore gelding from the Richard Baltas stable finished strongly at 5 furlongs when making his turf debut last time out and should relish the 6 1/2 furlong hill distance. There is plenty of pace in front of him and he should come rolling late to run down these Cal-bred allowance/optional claimers.

Despite a sixth-place finish in his debut, this gelding earned a strong 80 Trackmaster speed figure vs. a much tougher field. After a sluggish start, he kept to his task while competing vs. third-place finisher One Ruthless Eagle, who ran second in a Golden State Million Futurity trial last week. With a drop into the maiden $8,000 ranks, I expect this freshman to pick up a debut victory in handy style.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, October 27. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 18th day of a 22-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $40,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 21.88 43.93 1:06.41 1:12.35

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 More Honor 122 3 4 1–hd 1–hd 1–1 1–hd Pereira 4.00 2 Artie B Good 117 2 6 5–hd 6–4½ 4–1½ 2–1½ Espinoza 2.20 7 Raven Creek 122 7 2 3–1½ 3–1½ 2–hd 3–¾ T Baze 4.00 6 Zestful 122 6 5 6–7 5–hd 6–4 4–1 Bejarano 6.60 5 Italiano 122 5 3 2–½ 2–½ 3–1 5–hd Gutierrez 6.10 1 Goodwillambassador 120 1 1 4–½ 4–½ 5–hd 6–1¾ Franco 5.70 4 Neighborhood Bully 120 4 7 7 7 7 7 Van Dyke 16.10

3 MORE HONOR 10.00 4.40 2.80 2 ARTIE B GOOD 3.40 2.60 7 RAVEN CREEK 3.00

$1 EXACTA (3-2) $13.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-7-6) $23.22 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-2-7-6-5) $428.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-7) $30.10

Winner–More Honor Dbb.g.3 by More Than Ready out of Jeanne's Honor, by Honour and Glory. Bred by Sienna Farms LLC (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Glatt, Mark. Mutuel Pool $198,450 Exacta Pool $112,496 Superfecta Pool $39,133 Super High Five Pool $1,686 Trifecta Pool $62,883. Scratched–none.

MORE HONOR had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away in midstretch, edged clear under left handed urging and held gamely. ARTIE B GOOD stalked between horses to the stretch, came out some in the drive and finished willingly to just miss. RAVEN CREEK prompted the pace three deep to the stretch, could not quite match the top pair in the final furlong but held third. ZESTFUL broke in a bit, was in a good position stalking the pace three deep to the stretch and was outfinished for the show. ITALIANO forced in some just after the start, dueled between horses, fought back between foes leaving the hill and into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. GOODWILLAMBASSADOR saved ground stalking the pace throughout and could not offer the necessary late kick. NEIGHBORHOOD BULLY squeezed back just after the start, settled off the rail, angled in some midway on the hill, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. Rail on hill at zero.

SECOND RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.15 45.30 1:10.51 1:17.20

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Twirling Tiger 125 1 6 6 4–1 1–2 1–1½ T Baze 3.40 3 Spokane Eagle 125 3 2 1–hd 2–1½ 2–2½ 2–7½ Pereira 1.70 2 Smuggler Union 125 2 1 5–1½ 1–hd 3–2 3–2¾ Vergara, Jr. 4.00 5 Will Tell 125 5 3 3–hd 5–hd 5–5 4–1¾ Franco 10.60 4 Michael Mundo 115 4 5 2–hd 3–hd 4–1 5–10 Fuentes 13.90 6 Gringo Star 122 6 4 4–½ 6 6 6 Conner 3.10

1 TWIRLING TIGER 8.80 4.00 2.40 3 SPOKANE EAGLE 3.20 2.40 2 SMUGGLER UNION 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $41.00 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $9.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-2-5) $11.93 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-2) $15.65

Winner–Twirling Tiger B.g.5 by Twirling Candy out of Rare Cat, by Tabasco Cat. Bred by Lavin Bloodstock, Bernie Sams &William S. Farish, Jr. (KY). Trainer: Jack Carava. Owner: Paymaster Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $194,321 Daily Double Pool $39,481 Exacta Pool $85,019 Superfecta Pool $28,393 Trifecta Pool $49,247. Claimed–Twirling Tiger by Thomas Hinds, III. Trainer: Charles Treece. Claimed–Spokane Eagle by Sperry, Ross and Dina. Trainer: Jack Carava. Scratched–none.

TWIRLING TIGER broke a bit slowly, stalked inside, bid along the rail into the stretch to gain the lead, kicked clear under urging and held. SPOKANE EAGLE had good early speed a bit off the rail, dueled between horses then outside a rival on the turn, was fanned four wide into the stretch and was clearly second best. SMUGGLER UNION pressed the pace inside then dueled along the rail on the turn, drifted out into the stretch and held third. WILL TELL dueled four wide between horses on the backstretch, chased off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. MICHAEL MUNDO had good early speed and dueled three deep between horses, dropped back outside a rival on the turn, came out four wide into the stretch and also weakened. GRINGO STAR prompted the pace five wide to the turn, dropped back outside on the bend, came four wide into the stretch and gave way.

THIRD RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $60,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 21.71 42.98 1:05.16 1:11.19

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Law Abidin Citizen 122 3 1 2–2 2–2 2–2 1–ns Pereira 1.10 4 Cistron 122 4 2 1–1½ 1–½ 1–½ 2–1¾ T Baze 9.10 1 Ann Arbor Eddie 122 1 4 3–hd 3–1½ 3–2½ 3–½ Gutierrez 3.20 2 Restrainedvengence 119 2 5 5 4–1½ 4–½ 4–1¼ Roman 9.80 5 Blackjackcat 125 5 3 4–½ 5 5 5 Stevens 2.30

3 LAW ABIDIN CITIZEN 4.20 3.00 2.10 4 CISTRON 5.80 2.60 1 ANN ARBOR EDDIE 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $19.00 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $9.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-1) $16.50

Winner–Law Abidin Citizen Dbb.g.4 by Twirling Candy out of Honest Answer, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Hill 'n' Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Agnew, Dan J., Schneider, Gerry and Xitco, John V.. Mutuel Pool $225,352 Daily Double Pool $17,723 Exacta Pool $98,623 Trifecta Pool $71,925. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-3) paid $29.10. Pick Three Pool $47,640.

LAW ABIDIN CITIZEN stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the runner-up into the stretch, battled alongside that one through the drive and gamely prevailed late under urging. CISTRON sent along to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside and gamely fought back along the fence through a long drive. ANN ARBOR EDDIE saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and held third. RESTRAINEDVENGENCE pulled his way between horses then chased a bit off the rail leaving the hill, came three deep into the stretch and was edged for the show. BLACKJACKCAT stalked three deep then angled to the inside leaving the hill and lacked the needed late kick along the fence. Rail on hill at zero.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 21.94 46.31 59.18 1:06.13

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Mad Mike 122 7 2 3–4 3–2½ 1–3½ 1–4¼ Pedroza 1.10 6 Handsome John 120 5 4 5–hd 5–1 4–1 2–hd Roman 6.40 9 Indi Luck 122 8 7 6–1½ 4–1 2–1½ 3–1¼ Fuentes 9.00 7 Tank Team 122 6 8 7–1 7–2½ 3–hd 4–7¼ Bejarano 13.80 3 Hammurabi's Law 122 3 1 4–hd 6–½ 6–1 5–nk Flores 42.20 5 Bull Fighter 122 4 3 8 8 8 6–1½ Delgadillo 11.40 1 Ultra Lucky 122 1 6 1–hd 1–hd 5–1½ 7–5½ Maldonado 34.20 2 Brix 122 2 5 2–hd 2–hd 7–3 8 T Baze 2.40

8 MAD MIKE 4.20 3.00 2.20 6 HANDSOME JOHN 4.60 3.60 9 INDI LUCK 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8) $9.80 $1 EXACTA (8-6) $10.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-9-7) $20.41 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-6-9-7-3) $896.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-9) $23.00 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (3-4) $5.00

Winner–Mad Mike Ch.g.2 by Ministers Wild Cat out of Open Mic, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Michael Machowsky. Owner: Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC. Mutuel Pool $237,616 Daily Double Pool $26,507 Exacta Pool $134,581 Superfecta Pool $66,782 Super High Five Pool $3,523 Trifecta Pool $95,563. Claimed–Mad Mike by Englekirk, Robert, Lewis, Craig A. and Warren, Benjamin. Trainer: Craig Lewis. Claimed–Brix by Slam Dunk Racing. Trainer: Richard Baltas. Scratched–Mulzoff. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-8) paid $16.95. Pick Three Pool $21,643. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (1-3-4) paid $6.50.

MAD MIKE dueled three deep, took the lead leaving the turn, inched clear and angled in entering the stretch, kicked away and drifted in some in the lane but won clear under urging. HANDSOME JOHN chased between horses then outside a rival on the turn, split foes again leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch, also drifted in and edged a rival late for the ;place. INDI LUCK chased outside then three deep, continued off the rail on the turn and three wide into the stretch, drifted to the inside sharply in midstretch and held third. TANK TEAM broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then inside, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch, also drifted in and bested the others. HAMMURABI'S LAW stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the backstretch and turn, came out for room in midstretch and weakened. BULL FIGHTER settled off the inside, came a bit wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. ULTRA LUCKY had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and weakened in the drive. BRIX bobbled just after the start, had speed between horses to duel for the lead, dropped back in the stretch and gave way.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.25 46.15 1:10.83 1:22.89 1:34.67

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 The Hunted 120 10 9 7–1½ 7–1½ 2–hd 1–2 1–5¼ Cruz 7.80 8 Ostini 118 8 6 3–1 2–hd 4–1 2–1 2–2¼ Figueroa 16.00 6 Captain Buzzkill 115 6 8 9–4 8–6 6–hd 6–½ 3–½ Espinoza 11.50 5 Reckless Gravity 123 5 2 6–2 5–hd 5–1½ 5–1 4–1¼ Franco 17.80 9 Single Me Out 120 9 10 10 9–½ 9–10 9–12 5–nk Elliott 47.40 7 R Matineigh Idol 115 7 7 1–hd 1–½ 1–hd 3–hd 6–1 Payeras 10.60 2 Hit the Seam 120 2 1 2–hd 3–1½ 3–hd 4–1 7–½ Gutierrez 3.10 3 Zipper Mischief 120 3 4 5–hd 6–1 8–2½ 7–2 8–1½ Stevens 10.80 1 Red Envelope 120 1 3 4–1½ 4–1 7–1 8–½ 9–21 Van Dyke 1.20 4 Dynamic Duo 120 4 5 8–1½ 10 10 10 10 Flores 143.80

10 THE HUNTED 17.60 10.40 7.00 8 OSTINI 11.40 6.00 6 CAPTAIN BUZZKILL 5.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-10) $52.80 $1 EXACTA (10-8) $115.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-8-6-5) $466.48 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-8-6) $338.40 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-8-6-5-9) Carryover $3,154

Winner–The Hunted Ch.g.3 by Unusual Heat out of Lethal Hunter, by Jade Hunter. Bred by M. Auerbach, L.L.C. (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: M. Auerbach LLC, Ciaglia Racing LLC and Little Red Feather Racing. Mutuel Pool $327,728 Daily Double Pool $30,902 Exacta Pool $209,955 Superfecta Pool $117,018 Trifecta Pool $158,897 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,132. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-8-10) paid $43.15. Pick Three Pool $72,998. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (3-4-10) paid $16.80. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-3-4/8-10) 482 tickets with 4 correct paid $237.30. Pick Four Pool $149,836. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-1-3-4/8-10) 364 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,092.25. Pick Five Pool $461,991.

THE HUNTED wide early, angled in and settled a bit off the rail, moved up five wide on the second turn then bid four wide to gain the lead into the stretch and drew clear under urging while drifting in. OSTINI had speed four wide into the first turn then pressed the pace three deep, battled three wide between foes leaving the second turn and into the stretch, also drifted in and bested the others. CAPTAIN BUZZKILL settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail, swung out four wide into the stretch and edged a foe for third. RECKLESS GRAVITY between horses early, chased outside a rival, advanced four wide on the second turn then three deep into the stretch and was edged for the show. SINGLE ME OUT angled in and settled inside, went around a rival on the backstretch, came three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. R MATINEIGH IDOL had speed three deep then set a pressured pace between horses, fought back leaving the second turn and weakened in the stretch. HIT THE SEAM between horses into the first turn, pressed the pace inside, dueled along the rail leaving the second turn and also weakened. ZIPPER MISCHIEF angled in and chased inside, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. RED ENVELOPE pulled along the inside and steadied into the first turn, saved ground stalking the pace and weakened in the drive. DYNAMIC DUO also pulled while between horses and steadied early, angled in and tugged inside, dropped back into and on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch.

SIXTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.33 45.19 1:10.13 1:23.32

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Sheer Flattery 120 4 1 5–1½ 3–2½ 1–1 1–2½ Figueroa 2.60 1 El Asesino 115 1 5 2–hd 4–hd 4–6 2–2½ Espinoza 4.90 8 Dreams of Valor 125 6 2 1–½ 1–hd 2–1½ 3–¾ Maldonado 5.90 7 Jimmy Chila 122 5 3 3–1 2–hd 3–1 4–3¾ Bejarano 1.90 2 Super Duper Cooper 123 2 6 6 6 6 5–2¼ Prat 6.40 3 Saratoga Morning 120 3 4 4–hd 5–3 5–hd 6 Franco 6.70

5 SHEER FLATTERY 7.20 4.00 2.80 1 EL ASESINO 6.00 4.20 8 DREAMS OF VALOR 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-5) $83.40 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $20.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-8-7) $27.58 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-8) $60.75 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (10-6) $20.40

Winner–Sheer Flattery Ch.c.4 by Flatter out of Venus Rosewater, by Grand Slam. Bred by Amy Boulton (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: R3 Racing LLC, Tucker, Terri and Westside Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $266,145 Daily Double Pool $23,955 Exacta Pool $110,639 Superfecta Pool $25,707 Trifecta Pool $54,568. Scratched–Caray, Giant Influence. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-10-5) paid $54.15. Pick Three Pool $58,627. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (8-10-6) paid $14.30.

SHEER FLATTERY bobbled at the start, stalked outside, bid three deep into and on the turn to gain the lead into the stretch, inched away in midstretch and won clear under urging. EL ASESINO pressed the pace inside then stalked along the rail into and on the turn, came out into the stretch, angled back in and came back for the place. DREAMS OF VALOR angled in and dueled between horses then inside on the turn, came a bit off t he rail in the stretch and held third. JIMMY CHILA pressed the pace three deep then dueled between horses on the turn and into the stretch and was outfinished for the show. SUPER DUPER COOPER saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. SARATOGA MORNING between horses early, chased a bit off the rail, found the inside into the stretch and weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.78 44.50 1:09.97 1:23.36

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Hot Autumn 120 7 2 1–hd 2–1½ 1–2½ 1–7 T Baze 9.00 2 Sheza Chattykat 121 2 8 2–½ 1–hd 2–4 2–1½ Bejarano 3.00 4 Zusha 120 4 4 5–hd 7–2 5–½ 3–1¾ Van Dyke 2.10 5 Time for Ebby 125 5 5 8 8 6–1 4–½ Franco 7.90 6 Conquest Flatterme 118 6 6 6–½ 3–hd 3–1½ 5–3¾ Espinoza 5.40 3 Late 'n Left 125 3 3 4–1½ 6–½ 4–1 6–1¾ Maldonado 20.80 8 Cute Knows Cute 113 8 1 3–1 4–1 8 7–¾ Figueroa 4.60 1 Kindred 123 1 7 7–½ 5–hd 7–½ 8 Gutierrez 37.80

7 HOT AUTUMN 20.00 8.00 4.60 2 SHEZA CHATTYKAT 4.80 2.80 4 ZUSHA 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7) $77.80 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $52.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-4-5) $105.77 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-2-4-5-6) $2,879.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-4) $88.85

Winner–Hot Autumn Dbb.f.3 by Tiz Wonderful out of Shesoprovocative, by Orientate. Bred by H & E Ranch (CA). Trainer: Ian Kruljac. Owner: Clarke M. Cooper Family Trust and Kruljac, Ian S.. Mutuel Pool $275,655 Daily Double Pool $27,660 Exacta Pool $136,558 Superfecta Pool $67,915 Super High Five Pool $7,185 Trifecta Pool $97,092. Claimed–Late 'n Left by Mathilde Powell. Trainer: Leonard Powell. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (10-5-7) paid $143.95. Pick Three Pool $55,481. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (10-6-7) paid $49.75.

HOT AUTUMN had speed off the rail then dueled between horses, battled outside the runner-up leaving the backstretch and on the turn, took the advantage in upper stretch and drew clear under urging. SHEZA CHATTYKAT broke a bit slowly, moved up between horses then dueled inside, fought back into the stretch and held second. ZUSHA chased between horses then off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and picked up the show. TIME FOR EBBY between rivals early, settled off the rail, went outside on the turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CONQUEST FLATTERME stalked outside then four wide early on the turn, continued off the rail into the stretch and weakened. LATE 'N LEFT angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail on the stretch and also weakened. CUTE KNOWS CUTE pressed the pace three deep then stalked outside, dropped back three wide on the turn and also weakened. KINDRED stalked inside then between foes into and on the turn, continued alongside a rival into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $31,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $35,000. Time 22.94 46.80 1:10.58 1:22.36 1:33.96

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Acker 125 9 8 2–1½ 2–2 2–1 2–2½ 1–1¼ Bejarano 3.90 5 Impression 125 5 1 1–1 1–1½ 1–1 1–hd 2–2¼ Pedroza 2.70 3 Incredible Luck 120 3 3 3–½ 3–1 3–½ 3–1 3–1½ Payeras 7.00 2 Uber Star 125 2 10 9–3½ 9–5 5–hd 5–1½ 4–hd Franco 6.80 8 Cats Blame 120 8 4 5–hd 4–½ 6–½ 6–1 5–nk Espinoza 5.90 7 Iron Alex 125 7 6 7–1 6–1 4–2 4–1½ 6–1¼ Maldonado 23.90 1 Buckstopper Kit 122 1 9 10 10 10 8–1 7–2 Stevens 4.50 6 Zippy Groom 122 6 5 4–1 5–hd 7–1½ 7–2 8–2¼ Roman 29.60 10 Upper Room 125 10 7 8–3½ 8–2 8–2 9–4½ 9–13 T Baze 18.30 4 So Be It 125 4 2 6–½ 7–hd 9–½ 10 10 Blanc 80.20

9 ACKER 9.80 5.00 3.20 5 IMPRESSION 4.60 4.00 3 INCREDIBLE LUCK 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-9) $86.60 $1 EXACTA (9-5) $20.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-5-3-2) $88.72 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-5-3-2-8) $1,718.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-5-3) $86.70

Winner–Acker B.g.4 by Include out of A. P. Few, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Wertheimer et Frere (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller . Owner: Altamira Racing Stable, Silver Ranch Stable and Wachtel Stable. Mutuel Pool $337,486 Daily Double Pool $27,066 Exacta Pool $177,343 Superfecta Pool $82,946 Super High Five Pool $2,253 Trifecta Pool $118,956. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-7-9) paid $66.85. Pick Three Pool $57,443.

ACKER angled in and stalked off the rail, bid outside the runner-up in the stretch to gain the lead under urging a sixteenth out and inched away late. IMPRESSION sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch, could not match the winner late but bested the others. INCREDIBLE LUCK pulled along the inside then saved ground stalking the pace, came out in upper stretch and held third. UBER STAR broke a bit slowly, settled inside then just off the rail, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and improved position. CATS BLAME chased three deep then outside a rival leaving the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. IRON ALEX chased between horses then a bit off the rail, split rivals again into the second turn, continued outside a foe on that turn and could not offer the necessary late kick. BUCKSTOPPER KIT a step slow to begin, came out early then angled in and saved ground off the pace, went outside a rival leaving the second turn, came out some in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ZIPPY GROOM stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn and weakened in the drive. UPPER ROOM chased three deep then outside a rival, went three wide again on the backstretch, split horses into the second turn, continued a bit off the rail on that turn and lacked a further response. SO BE IT saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the second turn and weakened.

NINTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 21.66 45.16 57.94 1:04.44

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Madame Vestal 122 9 1 5–hd 5–2½ 2–2 1–3¼ Franco 7.40 11 Slewgoodtobetrue 122 11 6 6–1 6–1 5–1½ 2–½ Prat 5.60 5 Honeyfromthesouth 122 5 2 2–2 2–4 1–2 3–2¼ Talamo 0.40 7 Miss Alegria 122 7 3 4–5 4–2 4–hd 4–4¼ Delgadillo 66.20 8 Grateful Praise 122 8 11 9–3½ 8–2 8–8 5–2½ Roman 50.20 6 Twirling Diamond 122 6 5 3–1 3–1½ 6–3 6–½ Pedroza 24.40 3 Reachreachreach 117 3 7 7–hd 7–1½ 7–hd 7–1¼ Figueroa 49.00 1 Posit 122 1 4 1–hd 1–hd 3–2½ 8–2¼ Gutierrez 14.20 10 Fabulous Star 122 10 10 11 11 9–2 9–11 T Baze 23.60 4 Lady Kim 117 4 9 8–½ 9–5 10–4½ 10–2¼ Espinoza 69.70 2 Autumn Isabella 122 2 8 10–1½ 10–1 11 11 Linares 80.90

9 MADAME VESTAL 16.80 6.20 2.80 11 SLEWGOODTOBETRUE 6.20 3.00 5 HONEYFROMTHESOUTH 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-9) $79.60 $1 EXACTA (9-11) $35.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-11-5-7) $176.45 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-11-5) $39.20 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-11-5-7-8) Carryover $3,342

Winner–Madame Vestal Dbb.f.2 by Into Mischief out of Classic West, by Gone West. Bred by Dunwoody Farm (KY). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: Kruljac, J. Eric, Lewkowitz, Frank, Lawless, Tom M. and Sondereker, John. Mutuel Pool $262,862 Daily Double Pool $42,108 Exacta Pool $141,917 Superfecta Pool $87,332 Trifecta Pool $108,072 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,379. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-9-9) paid $144.35. Pick Three Pool $58,642.

MADAME VESTAL chased outside then off the rail, angled to the inside leaving the turn, came out in upper stretch, rallied under some urging to the lead a sixteenth out and won clear. SLEWGOODTOBETRUE settled outside then three deep chasing the pace, angled in some on the turn, came out in midstretch and just got the place. HONEYFROMTHESOUTH had good early speed and dueled outside a rival, took the lead into the stretch, kicked clear, could not match the winner in the final sixteenth and was caught late for second. MISS ALEGRIA stalked off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. GRATEFUL PRAISE broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then outside, came out into the stretch and could not summon the necessary response. TWIRLING DIAMOND stalked off the inside, came a bit wide into the stretch and weakened. REACHREACHREACH saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and did not rally. POSIT had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. FABULOUS STAR broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then angled in a bit off the fence and was not a threat. LADY KIM chased between horses then inside on the turn, continued a bit off the rail into the stretch and gave way. AUTUMN ISABELLA between horses early, dropped back along the inside and saved ground thereafter to no avail.

TENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Autumn Miss Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.24 45.65 1:09.23 1:21.29 1:33.11

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Toinette 124 5 4 8–1 6–½ 4–2 3–3 1–2¼ Prat 2.40 4 Ms Bad Behavior 122 4 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 2–½ Bejarano 1.80 9 Streak of Luck 120 9 2 4–½ 4–3 3–2½ 2–½ 3–3¼ Smith 7.60 7 K P Pergoliscious 120 7 3 12–2 12–1½ 11–½ 8–1 4–1½ T Baze 56.70 1 Pulpit Rider 122 1 10 7–hd 8–½ 6–hd 6–hd 5–1 Conner 19.10 13 Flammetta 120 13 6 14 14 14 10–1 6–ns Stevens 23.30 2 So Hi Society 120 2 11 9–1 9–1½ 7–1 7–hd 7–hd Pereira 166.80 14 Hey Negrita 120 14 7 3–1 2–hd 2–hd 4–1 8–1¼ Cruz 15.70 10 Movie Moment 120 10 13 13–2 13–3 13–½ 13–4½ 9–1½ Franco 90.60 8 West Palm Beach 120 8 8 10–hd 11–1½ 10–hd 9–½ 10–½ Blanc 26.50 3 Streetwithnoname 122 3 5 6–1½ 7–1 5–hd 5–1 11–1½ Talamo 87.10 6 Tesora 122 6 14 11–hd 10–½ 12–1 12–hd 12–2¾ Van Dyke 6.60 12 Spring Lily 120 12 12 5–2 5–hd 8–hd 11–hd 13–4¾ Gutierrez 54.30 11 Rayya 120 11 9 2–1 3–1 9–½ 14 14 Roman 23.50

5 TOINETTE 6.80 3.60 2.80 4 MS BAD BEHAVIOR 3.20 2.40 9 STREAK OF LUCK 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-5) $58.80 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $8.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-9-7) $60.18 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-4-9-7-1) $7,802.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-9) $19.90

Winner–Toinette Dbb.f.3 by Scat Daddy out of I Bet Toni Knows, by Sunriver. Bred by J D Stuart, P C Bance & A REnterprises, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Baca, Ken, Hawkins, Lisa, Hawkins, Nicholas, Hudson, Joseph and Hudson, Lynne. Mutuel Pool $488,497 Daily Double Pool $44,266 Exacta Pool $286,108 Superfecta Pool $143,721 Super High Five Pool $5,843 Trifecta Pool $196,494. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (9-9-5) paid $41.60. Pick Three Pool $53,936.

TOINETTE chased three deep then outside a rival, moved up outside on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging to the front in deep stretch and won clear. MS BAD BEHAVIOR dueled inside, inched away leaving the second turn, held on well to deep stretch then could not match the winner but saved the place. STREAK OF LUCK angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and was edged for second. K P PERGOLISCIOUS (IRE) chased between horses then a bit off the rail, angled out on the second turn, came out five wide into the stretch and bested the others. PULPIT RIDER settled inside chasing the pace, went between horses on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. FLAMMETTA unhurried and angled in early, saved ground off the pace, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and had a mild late bid. SO HI SOCIETY (IRE) chased between horses then outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. HEY NEGRITA angled in and stalked outside, bid three deep leaving the backstretch then outside the runner-up, fell back some nearing the stretch, drifted in and weakened. MOVIE MOMENT angled in and settled a bit off the rail, came out on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and could not summon the needed late kick. WEST PALM BEACH (IRE) fanned out into the first turn, chased three deep, went up four wide on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and did not rally. STREETWITHNONAME angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the second turn and in the stretch and weakened. TESORA a bit slow to begin, pulled and drifted out into the first turn then angled in and saved ground off the pace, steadied off heels leaving the second turn, came out some in the drive and lacked the needed response. SPRING LILY three deep early, chased outside a rival, went between foes on the second turn, angled to the inside into the stretch and weakened. RAYYA angled in and dueled outside the runner-up then between horses leaving the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn and had little left for the stretch.

ELEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 21.61 44.94 57.49 1:10.94

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Ketos 116 3 7 4–1½ 2–hd 1–3½ 1–2¼ Fuentes 4.50 10 Louden's Gray 123 9 5 7–½ 7–2 6–½ 2–1½ Pedroza 6.50 7 Tomasino 123 6 2 5–hd 5–1 4–hd 3–½ Pereira 9.70 9 Braddock 118 8 6 9 9 8–½ 4–1¼ Figueroa 4.20 6 I'll Wrap It Up 123 5 8 8–½ 8–1½ 9 5–hd Fuentes 6.80 8 St. Reno 123 7 3 3–hd 4–1½ 3–hd 6–1 T Baze 2.90 5 Towards the Light 123 4 4 6–4½ 6–2½ 7–2 7–1¼ Elliott 39.60 3 Baby Bear's Soup 123 2 9 2–hd 1–hd 2–hd 8–4 Delgadillo 9.70 2 Bitte 118 1 1 1–1½ 3–½ 5–1 9 Espinoza 10.10

4 KETOS 11.00 6.20 4.00 10 LOUDEN'S GRAY 7.60 5.20 7 TOMASINO 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $33.40 $1 EXACTA (4-10) $40.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-10-7-9) $104.49 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-10-7-9-6) Carryover $2,392 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-10-7) $152.55 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (5-11) $5.80

Winner–Ketos B.g.6 by Stormy Atlantic out of Charismatic Lady, by End Sweep. Bred by William B. Harrigan (KY). Trainer: Paul G. Aguirre. Owner: George J. Kerr. Mutuel Pool $252,482 Daily Double Pool $116,882 Exacta Pool $114,094 Superfecta Pool $52,198 Super High Five Pool $3,134 Trifecta Pool $70,718. Scratched–Lambo Luxx, Reverend Al. 50-Cent Pick Three (9-5-4) paid $82.50. Pick Three Pool $112,874. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (9-5-11) paid $12.95. 50-Cent Pick Four (9-9-5-4) 1169 tickets with 4 correct paid $411.40. Pick Four Pool $630,078. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-9-9-5-4) 82 tickets with 5 correct paid $4,165.60. Pick Five Pool $447,565. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (5-7-9-9-5-4) 41 tickets with 6 correct paid $5,442.88. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $413,271. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $912,155.

KETOS stalked between horses then bid three deep between rivals on the turn, took the lead into the stretch, kicked clear under urging and proved best. LOUDEN'S GRAY settled three deep then a bit off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in through the final furlong and was second best. TOMASINO chased outside then off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. BRADDOCK settled between horses then outside a rival, came out into the stretch, split horses in deep stretch and was edged for third. I'LL WRAP IT UP bobbled slightly at the start, settled inside, came out into the stretch, angled in off heels past midstretch and lacked the needed rally. ST. RENO stalked outside, bid four wide on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. TOWARDS THE LIGHT chased off the rail then inside leaving the backstretch and on the turn, came out some in the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. BABY BEAR'S SOUP stalked inside, bid between horses on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. BITTE sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled along the rail on the turn and weakened in the drive.