Racing! A look at the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get one day closer to the Breeders’ Cup.
It’s time to take a look at another Breeders’ Cup race. This time, we’ll catch up with the horses in Friday’s big race, the Juvenile. Now, it’s kind of a strange Juvenile in that the presumptive best horse, Instagrand, is not going to run. And Roadster, at one point considered
Now, Game Winner is there for Baffert and he’s undefeated in three starts. So, let’s look at the 15 horses, of which only 14 will run.
--Code of Honor, trainer
--Complexity, trainer Chad Brown. Undefeated in two starts including a win in the Champagne.
--Derby Date, trainer Wayne Lukas. Still a maiden after four races. Eighth and fifth in a pair of Grade 1s.
--Dueling, trainer
--Game Winner, trainer Baffert. Undefeated in three starts including winning two Grade 1s, the Del Mar Futurity and
--Gunmetal Gray, trainer Hollendorfer. Second in the American Pharoah after winning second race by 6 ¾ lengths.
--Knicks Go, trainer Ben Colebrook. Won two of four races, including the Breeders’ Futurity by 5 ½ at Keeneland.
--Mind Control, trainer Gregory Sacco. Won two of his three races, including last two. Won the Hopeful at Saratoga.
--Mr. Money, trainer Bret Calhoun. Broke his maiden in third start. Hasn’t left Kentucky, and still won’t.
--Signalman, trainer Kenneth McPeek. One win and two seconds in three starts. Second in the Breeders’ Futurity.
--Standard Deviation, trainer Brown. A $450,000 purchase, he won his first race and was third in the Breeders’ Futurity.
--Tight Ten, trainer Steve Asmussen. Won first race, second in next two, but gave up the lead in the 1 1/16 mile Iroquois at Churchill.
--Topper T, trainer
--Trophy Chaser, trainer Juan Avila. Won second race at Gulfstream by 15 ¾ but followed with a fifth in the Champagne.
--Well Defined, trainer Kathleen O’Connell. Has won more than $300,000 by winning two of four at Gulfstream.
You gotta like this call
Calling a horse race is a very difficult, seat-of-your-pants job. And you know I have a fondness to our California callers. Between Michael Wrona, Trevor Denman and up-and-coming Matt Dinerman, we have three of the best. While watching the sixth race at Santa Anita on Saturday, Wrona came up with this in deep stretch. “Sheer Flattery in front. They say flattery will get you nowhere, but Sheer Flattery will get you to the window to collect.” Doesn’t seem like much, but try coming up with that on the fly. Because Sheer Flattery wasn’t the favorite, I’m guessing Michael didn’t have that in his pocket. Way to keep it lively and interesting.
Santa Anita review
Running fourth entering the stretch, Toinette rallied on the outside to easily win the Grade 3 $100,000 Autumn Miss for 3-year-old fillies going one mile on the turf. It was her second graded stakes win. She also won the Grade 3 Edgewood at Churchill Downs in May.
She looked much the best as she passed Ms Bad Behavior and Streak of Luck down the stretch to win by 2 ¼ lengths. Toinette paid $6.80, $3.60 and $2.80. Ms Bad Behavior was second and Streak of Luck was third.
“I was concerned about the 14-horse field and I thought she was very well ridden,” said winning trainer Neil Drysdale. “We had a fast pace and that did set it up a bit. This is a very nice filly.”
Jockey Flavien Prat also commented on the fast pace.
“The pace was strong and I wasn’t expecting that,” Prat said. “She was comfortable the whole way ad gave me a nice kick turning for home.”
Santa Anita preview
There’s a little star power in Sunday’s lower-level stakes, the $75,000
The Comma is a mile on the dirt for horses 3 and up. Battle of Midway, winner of the Breeders’ Cup Mile and third in the last year’s Kentucky Derby is the 8-5 favorite. Battle of Midway was retired to stud early this year, but wasn’t great at getting mares in foal so he was returned to the track. As a 3-year-old he won five of 10 races. Hollendorfer is the trainer and Prat will ride.
Tatters to Riches is the 9-5 second choice. He has won three of four including the Shared Belief by 3 ¾ lengths at Del Mar this year.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 6, 8, 7, 10 (4 also eligible), 11, 9, 7, 11 ( 2 ae).
Big Races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Saturday. (Note: Belmont cancelled its card Saturday because of dangerously high winds. The stakes were rescheduled for Aqueduct.)
Woodbine (8): $100,000 Overskate Stakes, Ont-breds 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Thor’s Rocket ($15.70)
Keeneland (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Hagyard Fayette Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Leofric ($5.40)
Santa Anita (10): Grade 3 $100,000 Autumn Miss Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Toinette ($6.80)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT:
11:22 Belmont (4): $100,000 Chelsey Flower Stakes, fillies 2-years-olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Multi Strategy (5-2)
1:02 Belmont (7): $100,000 Pumpkin Pie Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Sower (6-5)
1:35 Belmont (8): $125,000 Zagora Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Indy Union (1-1)
1:36 Churchill (8): $100,000 Rags to Riches Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile. Favorites: Mother Mother, Take Charge Angel (5-2)
1:57 Woodbine (8): Grade 3 $125,000 Ontario Fashion Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Ami’s Mesa (3-1)
2:36 Churchill (10): $300,000 Juvenile Stallion Stakes, Ky-breds 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: B. B. Dude (7-2)
Bob Ike’s SA play of the day
SIXTH RACE: No. 11 North County Guy (7-2)
Sophomore gelding from the Richard Baltas stable finished strongly at 5 furlongs when making his turf debut last time out and should relish the 6 1/2 furlong hill distance. There is plenty of pace in front of him and he should come rolling late to run down these Cal-bred allowance/optional claimers.
Saturday’s result: Impression got his front-running trip but couldn't hold off the winner and settled for second.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here's a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Ed Burgart LA play of the day
FOURTH RACE: No. 3 Barrymore Red Hot (5-2)
Despite a sixth-place finish in his debut, this gelding earned a strong 80 Trackmaster speed figure vs. a much tougher field. After a sluggish start, he kept to his task while competing vs. third-place finisher One Ruthless Eagle, who ran second in a Golden State Million Futurity trial last week. With a drop into the maiden $8,000 ranks, I expect this freshman to pick up a debut victory in handy style.
Final thoughts
Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa
Listen to the latest edition of our new sports podcast “Arrive Early, Leave Late,” with insights on the World Series,
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, October 27.
Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 18th day of a 22-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $40,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 21.88 43.93 1:06.41 1:12.35
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|More Honor
|122
|3
|4
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–hd
|Pereira
|4.00
|2
|Artie B Good
|117
|2
|6
|5–hd
|6–4½
|4–1½
|2–1½
|Espinoza
|2.20
|7
|Raven Creek
|122
|7
|2
|3–1½
|3–1½
|2–hd
|3–¾
|T Baze
|4.00
|6
|Zestful
|122
|6
|5
|6–7
|5–hd
|6–4
|4–1
|Bejarano
|6.60
|5
|Italiano
|122
|5
|3
|2–½
|2–½
|3–1
|5–hd
|6.10
|1
|Goodwillambassador
|120
|1
|1
|4–½
|4–½
|5–hd
|6–1¾
|Franco
|5.70
|4
|Neighborhood Bully
|120
|4
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Van Dyke
|16.10
|3
|MORE HONOR
|10.00
|4.40
|2.80
|2
|ARTIE B GOOD
|3.40
|2.60
|7
|RAVEN CREEK
|3.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$13.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-7-6)
|$23.22
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-2-7-6-5)
|$428.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-7)
|$30.10
Winner–More Honor Dbb.g.3 by More Than Ready out of Jeanne's Honor, by Honour and Glory. Bred by Sienna Farms LLC (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Glatt, Mark. Mutuel Pool $198,450 Exacta Pool $112,496 Superfecta Pool $39,133 Super High Five Pool $1,686 Trifecta Pool $62,883. Scratched–none.
MORE HONOR had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away in midstretch, edged clear under left handed urging and held gamely. ARTIE B GOOD stalked between horses to the stretch, came out some in the drive and finished willingly to just miss. RAVEN CREEK prompted the pace three deep to the stretch, could not quite match the top pair in the final furlong but held third. ZESTFUL broke in a bit, was in a good position stalking the pace three deep to the stretch and was outfinished for the show. ITALIANO forced in some just after the start, dueled between horses, fought back between foes leaving the hill and into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. GOODWILLAMBASSADOR saved ground stalking the pace throughout and could not offer the necessary late kick. NEIGHBORHOOD BULLY squeezed back just after the start, settled off the rail, angled in some midway on the hill, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. Rail on hill at zero.
SECOND RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.15 45.30 1:10.51 1:17.20
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Twirling Tiger
|125
|1
|6
|6
|4–1
|1–2
|1–1½
|T Baze
|3.40
|3
|Spokane Eagle
|125
|3
|2
|1–hd
|2–1½
|2–2½
|2–7½
|Pereira
|1.70
|2
|Smuggler Union
|125
|2
|1
|5–1½
|1–hd
|3–2
|3–2¾
|Vergara, Jr.
|4.00
|5
|Will Tell
|125
|5
|3
|3–hd
|5–hd
|5–5
|4–1¾
|Franco
|10.60
|4
|Michael Mundo
|115
|4
|5
|2–hd
|3–hd
|4–1
|5–10
|Fuentes
|13.90
|6
|Gringo Star
|122
|6
|4
|4–½
|6
|6
|6
|Conner
|3.10
|1
|TWIRLING TIGER
|8.80
|4.00
|2.40
|3
|SPOKANE EAGLE
|3.20
|2.40
|2
|SMUGGLER UNION
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1)
|$41.00
|$1 EXACTA (1-3)
|$9.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-2-5)
|$11.93
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-2)
|$15.65
Winner–Twirling Tiger B.g.5 by Twirling Candy out of Rare Cat, by Tabasco Cat. Bred by Lavin Bloodstock, Bernie Sams &William S. Farish, Jr. (KY). Trainer: Jack Carava. Owner: Paymaster Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $194,321 Daily Double Pool $39,481 Exacta Pool $85,019 Superfecta Pool $28,393 Trifecta Pool $49,247. Claimed–Twirling Tiger by Thomas Hinds, III. Trainer: Charles Treece. Claimed–Spokane Eagle by Sperry, Ross and Dina. Trainer: Jack Carava. Scratched–none.
TWIRLING TIGER broke a bit slowly, stalked inside, bid along the rail into the stretch to gain the lead, kicked clear under urging and held. SPOKANE EAGLE had good early speed a bit off the rail, dueled between horses then outside a rival on the turn, was fanned four wide into the stretch and was clearly second best. SMUGGLER UNION pressed the pace inside then dueled along the rail on the turn, drifted out into the stretch and held third. WILL TELL dueled four wide between horses on the backstretch, chased off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. MICHAEL MUNDO had good early speed and dueled three deep between horses, dropped back outside a rival on the turn, came out four wide into the stretch and also weakened. GRINGO STAR prompted the pace five wide to the turn, dropped back outside on the bend, came four wide into the stretch and gave way.
THIRD RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $60,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 21.71 42.98 1:05.16 1:11.19
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Law Abidin Citizen
|122
|3
|1
|2–2
|2–2
|2–2
|1–ns
|Pereira
|1.10
|4
|Cistron
|122
|4
|2
|1–1½
|1–½
|1–½
|2–1¾
|T Baze
|9.10
|1
|Ann Arbor Eddie
|122
|1
|4
|3–hd
|3–1½
|3–2½
|3–½
|Gutierrez
|3.20
|2
|Restrainedvengence
|119
|2
|5
|5
|4–1½
|4–½
|4–1¼
|Roman
|9.80
|5
|Blackjackcat
|125
|5
|3
|4–½
|5
|5
|5
|Stevens
|2.30
|3
|LAW ABIDIN CITIZEN
|4.20
|3.00
|2.10
|4
|CISTRON
|5.80
|2.60
|1
|ANN ARBOR EDDIE
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3)
|$19.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-4)
|$9.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-1)
|$16.50
Winner–Law Abidin Citizen Dbb.g.4 by Twirling Candy out of Honest Answer, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Hill 'n' Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Agnew, Dan J., Schneider, Gerry and Xitco, John V.. Mutuel Pool $225,352 Daily Double Pool $17,723 Exacta Pool $98,623 Trifecta Pool $71,925. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-3) paid $29.10. Pick Three Pool $47,640.
LAW ABIDIN CITIZEN stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the runner-up into the stretch, battled alongside that one through the drive and gamely prevailed late under urging. CISTRON sent along to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside and gamely fought back along the fence through a long drive. ANN ARBOR EDDIE saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and held third. RESTRAINEDVENGENCE pulled his way between horses then chased a bit off the rail leaving the hill, came three deep into the stretch and was edged for the show. BLACKJACKCAT stalked three deep then angled to the inside leaving the hill and lacked the needed late kick along the fence. Rail on hill at zero.
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 21.94 46.31 59.18 1:06.13
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Mad Mike
|122
|7
|2
|3–4
|3–2½
|1–3½
|1–4¼
|Pedroza
|1.10
|6
|Handsome John
|120
|5
|4
|5–hd
|5–1
|4–1
|2–hd
|Roman
|6.40
|9
|Indi Luck
|122
|8
|7
|6–1½
|4–1
|2–1½
|3–1¼
|Fuentes
|9.00
|7
|Tank Team
|122
|6
|8
|7–1
|7–2½
|3–hd
|4–7¼
|Bejarano
|13.80
|3
|Hammurabi's Law
|122
|3
|1
|4–hd
|6–½
|6–1
|5–nk
|Flores
|42.20
|5
|Bull Fighter
|122
|4
|3
|8
|8
|8
|6–1½
|Delgadillo
|11.40
|1
|Ultra Lucky
|122
|1
|6
|1–hd
|1–hd
|5–1½
|7–5½
|Maldonado
|34.20
|2
|Brix
|122
|2
|5
|2–hd
|2–hd
|7–3
|8
|T Baze
|2.40
|8
|MAD MIKE
|4.20
|3.00
|2.20
|6
|HANDSOME JOHN
|4.60
|3.60
|9
|INDI LUCK
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8)
|$9.80
|$1 EXACTA (8-6)
|$10.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-9-7)
|$20.41
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-6-9-7-3)
|$896.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-9)
|$23.00
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (3-4)
|$5.00
Winner–Mad Mike Ch.g.2 by Ministers Wild Cat out of Open Mic, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Michael Machowsky. Owner: Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC. Mutuel Pool $237,616 Daily Double Pool $26,507 Exacta Pool $134,581 Superfecta Pool $66,782 Super High Five Pool $3,523 Trifecta Pool $95,563. Claimed–Mad Mike by Englekirk, Robert, Lewis, Craig A. and Warren, Benjamin. Trainer: Craig Lewis. Claimed–Brix by Slam Dunk Racing. Trainer: Richard Baltas. Scratched–Mulzoff.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-8) paid $16.95. Pick Three Pool $21,643. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (1-3-4) paid $6.50.
MAD MIKE dueled three deep, took the lead leaving the turn, inched clear and angled in entering the stretch, kicked away and drifted in some in the lane but won clear under urging. HANDSOME JOHN chased between horses then outside a rival on the turn, split foes again leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch, also drifted in and edged a rival late for the ;place. INDI LUCK chased outside then three deep, continued off the rail on the turn and three wide into the stretch, drifted to the inside sharply in midstretch and held third. TANK TEAM broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then inside, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch, also drifted in and bested the others. HAMMURABI'S LAW stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the backstretch and turn, came out for room in midstretch and weakened. BULL FIGHTER settled off the inside, came a bit wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. ULTRA LUCKY had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and weakened in the drive. BRIX bobbled just after the start, had speed between horses to duel for the lead, dropped back in the stretch and gave way.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.25 46.15 1:10.83 1:22.89 1:34.67
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|The Hunted
|120
|10
|9
|7–1½
|7–1½
|2–hd
|1–2
|1–5¼
|Cruz
|7.80
|8
|Ostini
|118
|8
|6
|3–1
|2–hd
|4–1
|2–1
|2–2¼
|Figueroa
|16.00
|6
|Captain Buzzkill
|115
|6
|8
|9–4
|8–6
|6–hd
|6–½
|3–½
|Espinoza
|11.50
|5
|Reckless Gravity
|123
|5
|2
|6–2
|5–hd
|5–1½
|5–1
|4–1¼
|Franco
|17.80
|9
|Single Me Out
|120
|9
|10
|10
|9–½
|9–10
|9–12
|5–nk
|Elliott
|47.40
|7
|R Matineigh Idol
|115
|7
|7
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–hd
|3–hd
|6–1
|Payeras
|10.60
|2
|Hit the Seam
|120
|2
|1
|2–hd
|3–1½
|3–hd
|4–1
|7–½
|Gutierrez
|3.10
|3
|Zipper Mischief
|120
|3
|4
|5–hd
|6–1
|8–2½
|7–2
|8–1½
|Stevens
|10.80
|1
|Red Envelope
|120
|1
|3
|4–1½
|4–1
|7–1
|8–½
|9–21
|Van Dyke
|1.20
|4
|Dynamic Duo
|120
|4
|5
|8–1½
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Flores
|143.80
|10
|THE HUNTED
|17.60
|10.40
|7.00
|8
|OSTINI
|11.40
|6.00
|6
|CAPTAIN BUZZKILL
|5.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-10)
|$52.80
|$1 EXACTA (10-8)
|$115.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-8-6-5)
|$466.48
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-8-6)
|$338.40
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-8-6-5-9)
|Carryover $3,154
Winner–The Hunted Ch.g.3 by Unusual Heat out of Lethal Hunter, by Jade Hunter. Bred by M. Auerbach, L.L.C. (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: M. Auerbach LLC, Ciaglia Racing LLC and Little Red Feather Racing. Mutuel Pool $327,728 Daily Double Pool $30,902 Exacta Pool $209,955 Superfecta Pool $117,018 Trifecta Pool $158,897 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,132. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-8-10) paid $43.15. Pick Three Pool $72,998. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (3-4-10) paid $16.80. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-3-4/8-10) 482 tickets with 4 correct paid $237.30. Pick Four Pool $149,836. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-1-3-4/8-10) 364 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,092.25. Pick Five Pool $461,991.
THE HUNTED wide early, angled in and settled a bit off the rail, moved up five wide on the second turn then bid four wide to gain the lead into the stretch and drew clear under urging while drifting in. OSTINI had speed four wide into the first turn then pressed the pace three deep, battled three wide between foes leaving the second turn and into the stretch, also drifted in and bested the others. CAPTAIN BUZZKILL settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail, swung out four wide into the stretch and edged a foe for third. RECKLESS GRAVITY between horses early, chased outside a rival, advanced four wide on the second turn then three deep into the stretch and was edged for the show. SINGLE ME OUT angled in and settled inside, went around a rival on the backstretch, came three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. R MATINEIGH IDOL had speed three deep then set a pressured pace between horses, fought back leaving the second turn and weakened in the stretch. HIT THE SEAM between horses into the first turn, pressed the pace inside, dueled along the rail leaving the second turn and also weakened. ZIPPER MISCHIEF angled in and chased inside, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. RED ENVELOPE pulled along the inside and steadied into the first turn, saved ground stalking the pace and weakened in the drive. DYNAMIC DUO also pulled while between horses and steadied early, angled in and tugged inside, dropped back into and on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch.
SIXTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.33 45.19 1:10.13 1:23.32
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Sheer Flattery
|120
|4
|1
|5–1½
|3–2½
|1–1
|1–2½
|Figueroa
|2.60
|1
|El Asesino
|115
|1
|5
|2–hd
|4–hd
|4–6
|2–2½
|Espinoza
|4.90
|8
|Dreams of Valor
|125
|6
|2
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–1½
|3–¾
|Maldonado
|5.90
|7
|Jimmy Chila
|122
|5
|3
|3–1
|2–hd
|3–1
|4–3¾
|Bejarano
|1.90
|2
|Super Duper Cooper
|123
|2
|6
|6
|6
|6
|5–2¼
|Prat
|6.40
|3
|Saratoga Morning
|120
|3
|4
|4–hd
|5–3
|5–hd
|6
|Franco
|6.70
|5
|SHEER FLATTERY
|7.20
|4.00
|2.80
|1
|EL ASESINO
|6.00
|4.20
|8
|DREAMS OF VALOR
|4.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-5)
|$83.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-1)
|$20.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-8-7)
|$27.58
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-8)
|$60.75
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (10-6)
|$20.40
Winner–Sheer Flattery Ch.c.4 by Flatter out of Venus Rosewater, by Grand Slam. Bred by Amy Boulton (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: R3 Racing LLC, Tucker, Terri and Westside Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $266,145 Daily Double Pool $23,955 Exacta Pool $110,639 Superfecta Pool $25,707 Trifecta Pool $54,568. Scratched–Caray, Giant Influence.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-10-5) paid $54.15. Pick Three Pool $58,627. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (8-10-6) paid $14.30.
SHEER FLATTERY bobbled at the start, stalked outside, bid three deep into and on the turn to gain the lead into the stretch, inched away in midstretch and won clear under urging. EL ASESINO pressed the pace inside then stalked along the rail into and on the turn, came out into the stretch, angled back in and came back for the place. DREAMS OF VALOR angled in and dueled between horses then inside on the turn, came a bit off t he rail in the stretch and held third. JIMMY CHILA pressed the pace three deep then dueled between horses on the turn and into the stretch and was outfinished for the show. SUPER DUPER COOPER saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. SARATOGA MORNING between horses early, chased a bit off the rail, found the inside into the stretch and weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.78 44.50 1:09.97 1:23.36
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Hot Autumn
|120
|7
|2
|1–hd
|2–1½
|1–2½
|1–7
|T Baze
|9.00
|2
|Sheza Chattykat
|121
|2
|8
|2–½
|1–hd
|2–4
|2–1½
|Bejarano
|3.00
|4
|Zusha
|120
|4
|4
|5–hd
|7–2
|5–½
|3–1¾
|Van Dyke
|2.10
|5
|Time for Ebby
|125
|5
|5
|8
|8
|6–1
|4–½
|Franco
|7.90
|6
|Conquest Flatterme
|118
|6
|6
|6–½
|3–hd
|3–1½
|5–3¾
|Espinoza
|5.40
|3
|Late 'n Left
|125
|3
|3
|4–1½
|6–½
|4–1
|6–1¾
|Maldonado
|20.80
|8
|Cute Knows Cute
|113
|8
|1
|3–1
|4–1
|8
|7–¾
|Figueroa
|4.60
|1
|Kindred
|123
|1
|7
|7–½
|5–hd
|7–½
|8
|Gutierrez
|37.80
|7
|HOT AUTUMN
|20.00
|8.00
|4.60
|2
|SHEZA CHATTYKAT
|4.80
|2.80
|4
|ZUSHA
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7)
|$77.80
|$1 EXACTA (7-2)
|$52.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-4-5)
|$105.77
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-2-4-5-6)
|$2,879.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-4)
|$88.85
Winner–Hot Autumn Dbb.f.3 by Tiz Wonderful out of Shesoprovocative, by Orientate. Bred by H & E Ranch (CA). Trainer: Ian Kruljac. Owner: Clarke M. Cooper Family Trust and Kruljac, Ian S.. Mutuel Pool $275,655 Daily Double Pool $27,660 Exacta Pool $136,558 Superfecta Pool $67,915 Super High Five Pool $7,185 Trifecta Pool $97,092. Claimed–Late 'n Left by Mathilde Powell. Trainer: Leonard Powell. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (10-5-7) paid $143.95. Pick Three Pool $55,481. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (10-6-7) paid $49.75.
HOT AUTUMN had speed off the rail then dueled between horses, battled outside the runner-up leaving the backstretch and on the turn, took the advantage in upper stretch and drew clear under urging. SHEZA CHATTYKAT broke a bit slowly, moved up between horses then dueled inside, fought back into the stretch and held second. ZUSHA chased between horses then off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and picked up the show. TIME FOR EBBY between rivals early, settled off the rail, went outside on the turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CONQUEST FLATTERME stalked outside then four wide early on the turn, continued off the rail into the stretch and weakened. LATE 'N LEFT angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail on the stretch and also weakened. CUTE KNOWS CUTE pressed the pace three deep then stalked outside, dropped back three wide on the turn and also weakened. KINDRED stalked inside then between foes into and on the turn, continued alongside a rival into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $31,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $35,000. Time 22.94 46.80 1:10.58 1:22.36 1:33.96
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Acker
|125
|9
|8
|2–1½
|2–2
|2–1
|2–2½
|1–1¼
|Bejarano
|3.90
|5
|Impression
|125
|5
|1
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–hd
|2–2¼
|Pedroza
|2.70
|3
|Incredible Luck
|120
|3
|3
|3–½
|3–1
|3–½
|3–1
|3–1½
|Payeras
|7.00
|2
|Uber Star
|125
|2
|10
|9–3½
|9–5
|5–hd
|5–1½
|4–hd
|Franco
|6.80
|8
|Cats Blame
|120
|8
|4
|5–hd
|4–½
|6–½
|6–1
|5–nk
|Espinoza
|5.90
|7
|Iron Alex
|125
|7
|6
|7–1
|6–1
|4–2
|4–1½
|6–1¼
|Maldonado
|23.90
|1
|Buckstopper Kit
|122
|1
|9
|10
|10
|10
|8–1
|7–2
|Stevens
|4.50
|6
|Zippy Groom
|122
|6
|5
|4–1
|5–hd
|7–1½
|7–2
|8–2¼
|Roman
|29.60
|10
|Upper Room
|125
|10
|7
|8–3½
|8–2
|8–2
|9–4½
|9–13
|T Baze
|18.30
|4
|So Be It
|125
|4
|2
|6–½
|7–hd
|9–½
|10
|10
|Blanc
|80.20
|9
|ACKER
|9.80
|5.00
|3.20
|5
|IMPRESSION
|4.60
|4.00
|3
|INCREDIBLE LUCK
|5.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-9)
|$86.60
|$1 EXACTA (9-5)
|$20.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-5-3-2)
|$88.72
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-5-3-2-8)
|$1,718.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-5-3)
|$86.70
Winner–Acker B.g.4 by Include out of A. P. Few, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Wertheimer et Frere (KY). Trainer:
50-Cent Pick Three (5-7-9) paid $66.85. Pick Three Pool $57,443.
ACKER angled in and stalked off the rail, bid outside the runner-up in the stretch to gain the lead under urging a sixteenth out and inched away late. IMPRESSION sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch, could not match the winner late but bested the others. INCREDIBLE LUCK pulled along the inside then saved ground stalking the pace, came out in upper stretch and held third. UBER STAR broke a bit slowly, settled inside then just off the rail, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and improved position. CATS BLAME chased three deep then outside a rival leaving the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. IRON ALEX chased between horses then a bit off the rail, split rivals again into the second turn, continued outside a foe on that turn and could not offer the necessary late kick. BUCKSTOPPER KIT a step slow to begin, came out early then angled in and saved ground off the pace, went outside a rival leaving the second turn, came out some in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ZIPPY GROOM stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn and weakened in the drive. UPPER ROOM chased three deep then outside a rival, went three wide again on the backstretch, split horses into the second turn, continued a bit off the rail on that turn and lacked a further response. SO BE IT saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the second turn and weakened.
NINTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 21.66 45.16 57.94 1:04.44
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Madame Vestal
|122
|9
|1
|5–hd
|5–2½
|2–2
|1–3¼
|Franco
|7.40
|11
|Slewgoodtobetrue
|122
|11
|6
|6–1
|6–1
|5–1½
|2–½
|Prat
|5.60
|5
|Honeyfromthesouth
|122
|5
|2
|2–2
|2–4
|1–2
|3–2¼
|Talamo
|0.40
|7
|Miss Alegria
|122
|7
|3
|4–5
|4–2
|4–hd
|4–4¼
|Delgadillo
|66.20
|8
|Grateful Praise
|122
|8
|11
|9–3½
|8–2
|8–8
|5–2½
|Roman
|50.20
|6
|Twirling Diamond
|122
|6
|5
|3–1
|3–1½
|6–3
|6–½
|Pedroza
|24.40
|3
|Reachreachreach
|117
|3
|7
|7–hd
|7–1½
|7–hd
|7–1¼
|Figueroa
|49.00
|1
|Posit
|122
|1
|4
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–2½
|8–2¼
|Gutierrez
|14.20
|10
|Fabulous Star
|122
|10
|10
|11
|11
|9–2
|9–11
|T Baze
|23.60
|4
|Lady Kim
|117
|4
|9
|8–½
|9–5
|10–4½
|10–2¼
|Espinoza
|69.70
|2
|Autumn Isabella
|122
|2
|8
|10–1½
|10–1
|11
|11
|Linares
|80.90
|9
|MADAME VESTAL
|16.80
|6.20
|2.80
|11
|SLEWGOODTOBETRUE
|6.20
|3.00
|5
|HONEYFROMTHESOUTH
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-9)
|$79.60
|$1 EXACTA (9-11)
|$35.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-11-5-7)
|$176.45
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-11-5)
|$39.20
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-11-5-7-8)
|Carryover $3,342
Winner–Madame Vestal Dbb.f.2 by Into Mischief out of Classic West, by Gone West. Bred by Dunwoody Farm (KY). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: Kruljac, J. Eric, Lewkowitz, Frank, Lawless, Tom M. and Sondereker, John. Mutuel Pool $262,862 Daily Double Pool $42,108 Exacta Pool $141,917 Superfecta Pool $87,332 Trifecta Pool $108,072 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,379. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-9-9) paid $144.35. Pick Three Pool $58,642.
MADAME VESTAL chased outside then off the rail, angled to the inside leaving the turn, came out in upper stretch, rallied under some urging to the lead a sixteenth out and won clear. SLEWGOODTOBETRUE settled outside then three deep chasing the pace, angled in some on the turn, came out in midstretch and just got the place. HONEYFROMTHESOUTH had good early speed and dueled outside a rival, took the lead into the stretch, kicked clear, could not match the winner in the final sixteenth and was caught late for second. MISS ALEGRIA stalked off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. GRATEFUL PRAISE broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then outside, came out into the stretch and could not summon the necessary response. TWIRLING DIAMOND stalked off the inside, came a bit wide into the stretch and weakened. REACHREACHREACH saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and did not rally. POSIT had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. FABULOUS STAR broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then angled in a bit off the fence and was not a threat. LADY KIM chased between horses then inside on the turn, continued a bit off the rail into the stretch and gave way. AUTUMN ISABELLA between horses early, dropped back along the inside and saved ground thereafter to no avail.
TENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Autumn Miss Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.24 45.65 1:09.23 1:21.29 1:33.11
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Toinette
|124
|5
|4
|8–1
|6–½
|4–2
|3–3
|1–2¼
|Prat
|2.40
|4
|Ms Bad Behavior
|122
|4
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–1½
|2–½
|Bejarano
|1.80
|9
|Streak of Luck
|120
|9
|2
|4–½
|4–3
|3–2½
|2–½
|3–3¼
|Smith
|7.60
|7
|K P Pergoliscious
|120
|7
|3
|12–2
|12–1½
|11–½
|8–1
|4–1½
|T Baze
|56.70
|1
|Pulpit Rider
|122
|1
|10
|7–hd
|8–½
|6–hd
|6–hd
|5–1
|Conner
|19.10
|13
|Flammetta
|120
|13
|6
|14
|14
|14
|10–1
|6–ns
|Stevens
|23.30
|2
|So Hi Society
|120
|2
|11
|9–1
|9–1½
|7–1
|7–hd
|7–hd
|Pereira
|166.80
|14
|Hey Negrita
|120
|14
|7
|3–1
|2–hd
|2–hd
|4–1
|8–1¼
|Cruz
|15.70
|10
|Movie Moment
|120
|10
|13
|13–2
|13–3
|13–½
|13–4½
|9–1½
|Franco
|90.60
|8
|West Palm Beach
|120
|8
|8
|10–hd
|11–1½
|10–hd
|9–½
|10–½
|Blanc
|26.50
|3
|Streetwithnoname
|122
|3
|5
|6–1½
|7–1
|5–hd
|5–1
|11–1½
|Talamo
|87.10
|6
|Tesora
|122
|6
|14
|11–hd
|10–½
|12–1
|12–hd
|12–2¾
|Van Dyke
|6.60
|12
|Spring Lily
|120
|12
|12
|5–2
|5–hd
|8–hd
|11–hd
|13–4¾
|Gutierrez
|54.30
|11
|Rayya
|120
|11
|9
|2–1
|3–1
|9–½
|14
|14
|Roman
|23.50
|5
|TOINETTE
|6.80
|3.60
|2.80
|4
|MS BAD BEHAVIOR
|3.20
|2.40
|9
|STREAK OF LUCK
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-5)
|$58.80
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$8.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-9-7)
|$60.18
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-4-9-7-1)
|$7,802.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-9)
|$19.90
Winner–Toinette Dbb.f.3 by Scat Daddy out of I Bet Toni Knows, by Sunriver. Bred by J D Stuart, P C Bance & A REnterprises, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Baca, Ken, Hawkins, Lisa, Hawkins, Nicholas, Hudson, Joseph and Hudson, Lynne. Mutuel Pool $488,497 Daily Double Pool $44,266 Exacta Pool $286,108 Superfecta Pool $143,721 Super High Five Pool $5,843 Trifecta Pool $196,494. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (9-9-5) paid $41.60. Pick Three Pool $53,936.
TOINETTE chased three deep then outside a rival, moved up outside on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging to the front in deep stretch and won clear. MS BAD BEHAVIOR dueled inside, inched away leaving the second turn, held on well to deep stretch then could not match the winner but saved the place. STREAK OF LUCK angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and was edged for second. K P PERGOLISCIOUS (IRE) chased between horses then a bit off the rail, angled out on the second turn, came out five wide into the stretch and bested the others. PULPIT RIDER settled inside chasing the pace, went between horses on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. FLAMMETTA unhurried and angled in early, saved ground off the pace, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and had a mild late bid. SO HI SOCIETY (IRE) chased between horses then outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. HEY NEGRITA angled in and stalked outside, bid three deep leaving the backstretch then outside the runner-up, fell back some nearing the stretch, drifted in and weakened. MOVIE MOMENT angled in and settled a bit off the rail, came out on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and could not summon the needed late kick. WEST PALM BEACH (IRE) fanned out into the first turn, chased three deep, went up four wide on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and did not rally. STREETWITHNONAME angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the second turn and in the stretch and weakened. TESORA a bit slow to begin, pulled and drifted out into the first turn then angled in and saved ground off the pace, steadied off heels leaving the second turn, came out some in the drive and lacked the needed response. SPRING LILY three deep early, chased outside a rival, went between foes on the second turn, angled to the inside into the stretch and weakened. RAYYA angled in and dueled outside the runner-up then between horses leaving the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn and had little left for the stretch.
ELEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 21.61 44.94 57.49 1:10.94
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Ketos
|116
|3
|7
|4–1½
|2–hd
|1–3½
|1–2¼
|Fuentes
|4.50
|10
|Louden's Gray
|123
|9
|5
|7–½
|7–2
|6–½
|2–1½
|Pedroza
|6.50
|7
|Tomasino
|123
|6
|2
|5–hd
|5–1
|4–hd
|3–½
|Pereira
|9.70
|9
|Braddock
|118
|8
|6
|9
|9
|8–½
|4–1¼
|Figueroa
|4.20
|6
|I'll Wrap It Up
|123
|5
|8
|8–½
|8–1½
|9
|5–hd
|Fuentes
|6.80
|8
|St. Reno
|123
|7
|3
|3–hd
|4–1½
|3–hd
|6–1
|T Baze
|2.90
|5
|Towards the Light
|123
|4
|4
|6–4½
|6–2½
|7–2
|7–1¼
|Elliott
|39.60
|3
|Baby Bear's Soup
|123
|2
|9
|2–hd
|1–hd
|2–hd
|8–4
|Delgadillo
|9.70
|2
|Bitte
|118
|1
|1
|1–1½
|3–½
|5–1
|9
|Espinoza
|10.10
|4
|KETOS
|11.00
|6.20
|4.00
|10
|LOUDEN'S GRAY
|7.60
|5.20
|7
|TOMASINO
|5.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4)
|$33.40
|$1 EXACTA (4-10)
|$40.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-10-7-9)
|$104.49
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-10-7-9-6)
|Carryover $2,392
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-10-7)
|$152.55
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (5-11)
|$5.80
Winner–Ketos B.g.6 by Stormy Atlantic out of Charismatic Lady, by End Sweep. Bred by William B. Harrigan (KY). Trainer: Paul G. Aguirre. Owner: George J. Kerr. Mutuel Pool $252,482 Daily Double Pool $116,882 Exacta Pool $114,094 Superfecta Pool $52,198 Super High Five Pool $3,134 Trifecta Pool $70,718. Scratched–Lambo Luxx, Reverend Al.
50-Cent Pick Three (9-5-4) paid $82.50. Pick Three Pool $112,874. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (9-5-11) paid $12.95. 50-Cent Pick Four (9-9-5-4) 1169 tickets with 4 correct paid $411.40. Pick Four Pool $630,078. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-9-9-5-4) 82 tickets with 5 correct paid $4,165.60. Pick Five Pool $447,565. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (5-7-9-9-5-4) 41 tickets with 6 correct paid $5,442.88. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $413,271. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $912,155.
KETOS stalked between horses then bid three deep between rivals on the turn, took the lead into the stretch, kicked clear under urging and proved best. LOUDEN'S GRAY settled three deep then a bit off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in through the final furlong and was second best. TOMASINO chased outside then off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. BRADDOCK settled between horses then outside a rival, came out into the stretch, split horses in deep stretch and was edged for third. I'LL WRAP IT UP bobbled slightly at the start, settled inside, came out into the stretch, angled in off heels past midstretch and lacked the needed rally. ST. RENO stalked outside, bid four wide on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. TOWARDS THE LIGHT chased off the rail then inside leaving the backstretch and on the turn, came out some in the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. BABY BEAR'S SOUP stalked inside, bid between horses on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. BITTE sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled along the rail on the turn and weakened in the drive.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|12,262
|$1,206,982
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$2,053,820
|Out of State
|N/A
|$7,650,933
|TOTAL
|12,262
|$10,911,735
Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, October 28.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 19th day of a 22-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $32,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tiz Wonderfully
|Martin Garcia
|118
|James M. Cassidy
|4-1
|2
|Demigoddess
|Eswan Flores
|121
|Charles R. Stutts
|20-1
|3
|Sauce On Side
|Evin Roman
|118
|Peter Miller
|8-5
|4
|Still a Funny Girl
|Drayden Van Dyke
|118
|Patrick Gallagher
|5-1
|5
|Venue
|Flavien Prat
|118
|Michael W. McCarthy
|5-2
|6
|Mongolian Humor
|118
|Enebish Ganbat
|7-2
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Princess Roi
|Flavien Prat
|125
|Richard Baltas
|2-1
|2
|Twirling Apples
|Geovanni Franco
|121
|Vladimir Cerin
|6-1
|3
|Lady Ninja
|Mario Gutierrez
|121
|Richard Baltas
|10-1
|4
|Savannah Slew
|Edwin Maldonado
|125
|Manuel Badilla
|5-1
|40,000
|5
|Siberian Iris
|Drayden Van Dyke
|123
|Richard E. Mandella
|5-2
|6
|Lynne's Legacy
|Rafael Bejarano
|125
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-2
|40,000
THIRD RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Goren
|Heriberto Figueroa
|115
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|20-1
|2
|Aggressivity
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Ronald W. Ellis
|6-1
|3
|Aced
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Peter Eurton
|5-2
|4
|Concur
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|3-1
|5
|Brioso
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Brian Kozak
|15-1
|6
|Candy Cornell
|Assael Espinoza
|115
|John A. Shirreffs
|4-1
|7
|Vander Kelen
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Mark Glatt
|4-1
|8
|Outlaw
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
FOURTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Comes the Dream
|Joseph Talamo
|123
|Mike Puype
|7-2
|25,000
|2
|Rapid Red
|Rafael Bejarano
|123
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
|25,000
|3
|Play Hard to Get
|Tyler Baze
|123
|Ian Kruljac
|8-1
|25,000
|4
|Mr. Opportunist
|Edwin Maldonado
|123
|Adam Kitchingman
|6-1
|25,000
|5
|Twentytwentyvision
|Drayden Van Dyke
|123
|John W. Sadler
|5-2
|25,000
|6
|The Big Train
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|25,000
|7
|Ground Rules
|Brice Blanc
|123
|John F. Martin
|12-1
|25,000
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Key to the Nile
|Heriberto Figueroa
|115
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|20,000
|2
|Sterling's Temple
|Angel Cruz
|120
|Genaro Vallejo
|4-1
|20,000
|3
|Captain N. Barron
|Assael Espinoza
|115
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|6-1
|20,000
|4
|Elevate
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|John A. Shirreffs
|6-1
|20,000
|5
|Spend It
|Agapito Delgadillo
|123
|Rafael Becerra
|5-1
|20,000
|6
|Getaloadofthis
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|7-2
|20,000
|7
|Thefourfortyfourth
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Karen Headley
|15-1
|20,000
|8
|Alphadar
|Saul Arias
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|12-1
|20,000
|9
|Smokin B
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Jack Carava
|15-1
|20,000
|10
|Obscure Brew
|Brice Blanc
|123
|Leonard Powell
|12-1
|20,000
|Also Eligible
|11
|Armed Wall
|Franklin Ceballos
|120
|David E. Hofmans
|30-1
|20,000
|12
|Game of Roans
|Alonso Quinonez
|120
|Derek Meredith
|30-1
|20,000
|13
|Desert Fox
|Edgar Payeras
|115
|Dean Pederson
|20-1
|20,000
|14
|Rak City
|Tiago Pereira
|123
|Brian J. Koriner
|6-1
|20,000
SIXTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Jay Makes Us Laugh
|Heriberto Figueroa
|118
|Michael Pender
|12-1
|16,000
|2
|Love My Bud
|Ruben Fuentes
|123
|Martin F. Jones
|15-1
|16,000
|3
|Fashionably Fast
|Tiago Pereira
|118
|Dean Pederson
|3-1
|4
|Plain Wrap
|Brice Blanc
|121
|Javier Jose Sierra
|30-1
|5
|Preacher Roe
|Martin Pedroza
|123
|Jack Carava
|8-1
|16,000
|6
|Shaymin
|Martin Garcia
|118
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|12-1
|7
|Silver Summer
|Stewart Elliott
|121
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|20-1
|8
|Hollywood Square
|Mario Gutierrez
|121
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|9
|Duke of Fallbrook
|Alonso Quinonez
|121
|Antonio Garcia
|50-1
|10
|Nevermissesabeat
|Geovanni Franco
|118
|Carla Gaines
|4-1
|11
|North County Guy
|Flavien Prat
|118
|Richard Baltas
|7-2
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Original Intent
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|6-1
|12,500
|2
|Haylord
|Alonso Quinonez
|123
|Leonard Powell
|7-2
|12,500
|3
|Livin On Prayer
|Heriberto Figueroa
|115
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|12,500
|4
|Point Guard
|Angel Cruz
|120
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|12,500
|5
|Topgallant
|Martin Pedroza
|123
|Jonathan Wong
|4-1
|12,500
|6
|Premium Forest
|Evin Roman
|120
|Richard Rosales
|15-1
|12,500
|7
|Glorious Crown
|Assael Espinoza
|118
|William E. Morey
|3-1
|12,500
|8
|Lucky Patrick
|Octavio Vergara, Jr.
|123
|Marcelo Polanco
|50-1
|12,500
|9
|Hard Arch
|Santiago Gonzalez
|123
|Vladimir Cerin
|15-1
|12,500
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $75,000. 'Comma To The Top'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tatters to Riches
|Tyler Baze
|123
|Jeff Mullins
|9-5
|2
|Curlin Road
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|20-1
|3
|Roman Rosso
|Joseph Talamo
|126
|Bob Baffert
|4-1
|4
|St. Joe Bay
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|John W. Sadler
|4-1
|5
|All Out Blitz
|Martin Garcia
|119
|Simon Callaghan
|12-1
|6
|Very Very Stella
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|Anna Meah
|20-1
|7
|Battle of Midway
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|8-5
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Pointed
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Marsha D. Schwizer
|12-1
|50,000
|2
|Causeididitmyway
|Heriberto Figueroa
|115
|Sal Gonzalez
|10-1
|50,000
|3
|Falcone
|Diego Sanchez
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|9-5
|50,000
|4
|Starship Chewy
|Octavio Vergara, Jr.
|120
|Howard L. Zucker
|50-1
|50,000
|5
|When Jesus Walked
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Javier Jose Sierra
|30-1
|50,000
|6
|Super Classic
|Luis Fuentes
|115
|Ruben Gomez
|30-1
|50,000
|7
|Magnum Maduro
|Vinnie Bednar
|118
|Keith E. Craigmyle
|50-1
|40,000
|8
|Mr. Esken
|Erick Garcia
|118
|Jesus Mendoza
|50-1
|40,000
|9
|Implicitly
|Assael Espinoza
|115
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|4-1
|50,000
|10
|Breakers Isle
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Patrick Gallagher
|5-2
|50,000
|11
|Bitter Ring Home
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Neil D. Drysdale
|4-1
|50,000
|Also Eligible
|12
|Hachiman
|Evin Roman
|118
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|15-1
|40,000
|13
|Aussie Fox
|Drayden Van Dyke
|121
|Tim Yakteen
|6-1
|40,000