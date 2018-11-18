Racing! Bob Baffert has another big day

Hello, my name is Eric Sondheimer , and I’m filling in for John Cherwa . If you’re a fan of Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert , you should be excited. He showed off two more exceptional 2-year-olds on Saturday at Del Mar, with Coliseum and Mucho Gusto adding to Baffert’s growing list of potential horses to be on the Kentucky Derby trail in 2019.

In the first race, Coliseum, sent off at odds of 1-2, made a smashing debut, winning the seven-furlong race for maidens under jockey Joe Talamo by 6 3/4 lengths in 1:23.13. It was a faster time than the winner of the Bob Hope Stakes later in the card at the same distance. You can watch the race here .

For weeks, Coliseum has been turning in scorching times in morning workouts. The son of Tapit lived up to his reputation. He broke outwards from the No. 2 hole, soon seized the lead and never looked. Talamo shook his reins in the stretch and had a tight hold at the finish.

Later in the day, Baffert’s Mucho Gusto, another odds-on favorite, won the $100,000 Bob Hope Stakes under Talamo in 1:23.51. He became the first stakes winner for 2013 Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Mucho Macho Man . Mucho Gusto had to hold off Savagery under strong urging from Talamo.

“I lost time when he got sick and this was a good race for him,” Baffert said. “He’s a pretty cool horse. There’s nothing flashy about him but he gets the job done.”

Talamo is also the big winner. He became a Baffert backup rider to Drayden Van Dyke several months ago and began working out some of Baffert’s best horses in the mornings. Now he must make sure Baffert keeps using him. Remember Justify’s first rider was Van Dyke until Baffert switched to Hall of Famer Mike Smith . Of course, there’s so many top 2-year-olds in the Baffert barn that he’s going to need multiple riders in 2019 when they become 3-year-olds.

It’s a nine-race card on Sunday with three turf races starting at 12:30 p.m. The big race is the $100,000 Cary Grant Stakes for Cal-breds going seven furlongs. The favorite, at 2-1, is Edwards Going Left from the Accelerate connections of trainer John Sadler and owners Kosta and Pete Hronis . Edwards Going Left has been running at a high level but hasn’t come up with a win lately. He was fourth in the Grade 1 Bing Crosby. The last time he ran at this level was the Cal Cup Sprint, which he won by six lengths. Tyler Baze is the jockey.

Professional gelding from the Javier Sierra barn has been first or second in seven of his last eight starts (eight lifetime wins from 26 starts) and no reason he won't give another top effort here, He is tactical, has run well over the Del Mar strip and earns consistent numbers. We look for him to fire again despite coming back in 15 days.

With suspect speed foes Baby Beauty and Lady Of Fire in the lineup, I look for Millie Joel to come rolling late to get the win. She rallied around horses midway on the far turn and barely missed second in last when facing five-length wire-to-wire winner who was taking a big class drop. She retains solid apprentice rider Kellie McDaid and has been most effective at the $2,500 claiming level.

Del Mar Charts Results for Saturday, November 17. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 7th day of a 16-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.88 46.11 1:10.72 1:23.13

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Coliseum 120 2 2 1–1 1–4 1–3½ 1–6¾ Talamo 0.50 6 Figure Eight 120 6 4 4–hd 4–2½ 3–4 2–½ Van Dyke 2.50 5 Railman 120 5 3 3–2½ 2–hd 2–2½ 3–2¼ Bejarano 8.10 1 Light of the World 120 1 6 6 5–hd 4–4 4–6¾ Prat 12.30 3 Northwestern 120 3 5 5–1 6 5–13 5–35 Stevens 24.50 4 Trial by Fire 120 4 1 2–½ 3–1 6 6 Gutierrez 32.30

2 COLISEUM 3.00 2.40 2.10 6 FIGURE EIGHT 3.00 2.20 5 RAILMAN 2.60

$1 EXACTA (2-6) $3.20 $2 QUINELLA (2-6) $4.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-5-1) $1.39 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-5) $4.15

Winner–Coliseum Grr.c.2 by Tapit out of Game Face, by Menifee. Bred by Godolphin (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Godolphin, LLC. Mutuel Pool $238,904 Exacta Pool $119,357 Quinella Pool $4,414 Superfecta Pool $51,209 Trifecta Pool $74,700. Scratched–none.

COLISEUM broke out a bit, sped to the early lead, inched away on the backstretch, set the pace inside, opened up nearing the turn, drew off while being shaken up with the reins and ridden along to widen in the final furlong and was under a long hold late. FIGURE EIGHT chased outside or off the rail, came a bit wide into the stretch and edged a rival for second. RAILMAN prompted the early pace three deep then stalked outside a rival or a bit off the rail to the stretch and was edged for the place. LIGHT OF THE WORLD broke in a bit, went outside a rival on the backstretch, went around a foe on the turn then angled in just off the inside into the stretch and did not rally. NORTHWESTERN between horses early, angled in and chased inside, continued along the rail into the stretch and weakened. TRIAL BY FIRE prompted the pace between horses then stalked just off the inside, dropped between foes on the turn, gave way and was eased in the drive.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.17 47.96 1:13.47 1:26.22 1:39.04

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Momma's Baby Boy 124 5 7 6–hd 5–hd 4–2 3–1½ 1–ns Prat 5.00 7 Justin's Quest 122 7 1 2–½ 2–½ 2–1 1–½ 2–4¾ Bejarano 3.10 6 Caribbean 124 6 2 1–1 1–hd 1–hd 2–2 3–3¼ Pereira 2.60 2 Causeididitmyway 117 2 4 4–2½ 3–1 3–1 4–4½ 4–4¼ Fuentes 65.70 1 Aggressivity 122 1 5 5–½ 4–½ 5–1 5–1 5–¾ Talamo 2.70 3 Dawood 117 3 6 7 6–12 6 6 6 Figueroa 14.60 4 Holly Blame 122 4 3 3–1 7 dnf Quinonez 5.10

5 MOMMA'S BABY BOY 12.00 5.60 3.00 7 JUSTIN'S QUEST 4.40 2.60 6 CARIBBEAN (AUS) 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $24.20 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $20.10 $2 QUINELLA (5-7) $19.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-6-2) $78.98 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-6) $30.05

Winner–Momma's Baby Boy Ch.g.4 by Giant Oak out of Mama's Pro, by Proper Reality. Bred by Jean N. Cravens (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer . Owner: Bad Boys Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $254,216 Daily Double Pool $61,713 Exacta Pool $127,989 Quinella Pool $4,968 Superfecta Pool $57,855 Trifecta Pool $89,448. Scratched–none.

MOMMA'S BABY BOY broke a bit slowly, chased three deep then angled in a bit off the rail nearing the stretch, came out in the drive and rallied under left handed urging to get up in the final stride. JUSTIN'S QUEST fanned five wide into the first turn, angled in and dueled between horses then outside a rival leaving the second turn, took a short lead in the lane, inched away a sixteenth out and was caught on the wire. CARIBBEAN (AUS) fanned four wide into the first turn, angled in and dueled just off the rail then inside, fought back in midstretch and bested the others. CAUSEIDIDITMYWAY chased a bit off the rail then bid three deep to vie for command on the backstretch and second turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. AGGRESSIVITY saved ground stalking the pace, came under urging leaving the second turn and also weakened. DAWOOD chased between horses then outside a rival into the stretch and also weakened. HOLLY BLAME had the left rein break in the early strides, bore out badly on the first turn then to the outside fence on the backstretch and was pulled up but walked off.

THIRD RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.43 45.43 1:10.77 1:17.58

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 American Currency 117 7 3 1–hd 1–hd 1–6 1–7¼ Figueroa 4.70 4 Builder 122 4 4 6–1 5–1 3–1½ 2–2 Gryder 13.50 2 Street Zombie 120 2 7 7 4–hd 2–1 3–8 Roman 12.00 6 Turnaround 122 6 8 5–½ 3–1½ 5–3½ 4–3¼ Maldonado 9.80 3 Lucky Pegasus 113 3 1 3–hd 6–hd 6–1 5–½ Fuentes 81.40 1 Extreme Heat 124 1 2 2–1 2–2 4–2½ 6–9 Talamo 4.10 5 Catch Fire 124 5 6 4–hd 7 7 7 Pereira 4.80 8 Blame Joe 122 8 5 dnf T Baze 1.50

7 AMERICAN CURRENCY 11.40 6.20 4.20 4 BUILDER 10.80 6.40 2 STREET ZOMBIE 6.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7) $78.40 $1 EXACTA (7-4) $71.90 $2 QUINELLA (4-7) $72.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-2-6) $272.73 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-2) $213.30

Winner–American Currency Grr.g.3 by Exchange Rate out of Succession (GB), by Groom Dancer. Bred by Springland Farm & Prime Bloodstock LLC (KY). Trainer: Rafael DeLeon. Owner: Rafael DeLeon. Mutuel Pool $349,027 Daily Double Pool $26,688 Exacta Pool $217,536 Quinella Pool $6,993 Superfecta Pool $107,185 Trifecta Pool $149,836. Claimed–American Currency by Martin John F. and Onorato, Troy. Trainer: John Martin. Claimed–Street Zombie by Battle Born Racing Stable and Pristinus Stables. Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-7) paid $43.70. Pick Three Pool $82,451.

AMERICAN CURRENCY had speed off the rail then dueled outside a rival, inched away leaving the turn and drew off in the stretch under urging and strong handling. BUILDER stalked between horses then outside on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and was second best. STREET ZOMBIE saved ground chasing the pace throughout and clearly bested the rest. TURNAROUND stalked outside then four wide on the backstretch then five wide into the turn, continued off the rail on the turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened. LUCKY PEGASUS stalked a bit off the rail then between foes, dropped back on the turn and had little left for the stretch. EXTREME HEAT went up inside then dueled a bit off the rail, fought back inside on the turn, drifted out into the stretch and weakened. CATCH FIRE stalked between horses then four wide into the turn, dropped back off the rail leaving the turn and gave way. BLAME JOE broke out a bit, was pulled up in the opening strides and walked off.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 22.46 46.01 58.75 1:11.77

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Come On Kat 120 7 5 3–1½ 3–2 2–hd 1–1½ Bejarano 2.50 2 Amers 120 2 7 7 7 6–5 2–½ Prat 7.00 4 Twisted Rosie 120 4 1 2–½ 2–hd 1–hd 3–¾ Desormeaux 6.30 5 Empress of Lov 115 5 3 5–3½ 5–3½ 4–hd 4–2¼ Fuentes 21.80 3 Cute Knows Cute 117 3 2 1–hd 1–½ 3–2½ 5–4¾ Figueroa 2.10 6 Spectacular Move 120 6 4 4–1½ 4–hd 5–1½ 6–7¼ Franco 3.50 1 Uno Trouble Maker 120 1 6 6–4 6–hd 7 7 Pereira 15.10

7 COME ON KAT 7.00 4.00 3.20 2 AMERS 6.80 4.00 4 TWISTED ROSIE 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-7) $38.00 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $26.80 $2 QUINELLA (2-7) $33.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-4-5) $62.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-4) $63.70

Winner–Come On Kat Dbb.f.3 by Munnings out of Double Devils Food, by Devil His Due. Bred by David Purvis (KY). Trainer: Alfredo Marquez. Owner: Cannon, Robert T., Goodwin, Kelley and Goodwin, Tim. Mutuel Pool $351,466 Daily Double Pool $36,525 Exacta Pool $196,301 Quinella Pool $10,307 Superfecta Pool $95,154 Trifecta Pool $139,996. Claimed–Come On Kat by Hollendorfer, LLC, Team Green LLC and Todaro, George. Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-7-7) paid $82.35. Pick Three Pool $32,424.

COME ON KAT prompted the pace three deep, was fanned out some into the stretch, took a short advantage under urging past the eighth pole and inched away late. AMERS broke out and bumped a rival in a bit of a slow start, settled inside, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and rallied late for the place. TWISTED ROSIE dueled between horses, was fanned out a bit into the stretch, put a head in front in midstretch, could not match the winner and lost second late. EMPRESS OF LOV chased off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. CUTE KNOWS CUTE had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, drifted out into the stretch and again from the whip in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. SPECTACULAR MOVE between horses early, stalked off the rail then angled to the inside leaving the backstretch, saved ground on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the drive. UNO TROUBLE MAKER broke a bit slowly then ducked in sharply at the gap to drop back, was under urging to move up some on the backstretch, came off the rail nearing the turn, continued outside a rival leaving the turn and gave way in the stretch.

FIFTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $54,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.53 45.01 56.17

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Hitters Park 121 8 2 5–hd 4–1 1–½ 1–1½ Roman 1.80 1 My Man Chuckles 124 1 8 8 8 6–1 2–1¼ Prat 3.70 4 Sword Fighter 124 4 5 4–½ 3–½ 3–½ 3–½ Van Dyke 3.50 2 Buckys Pick 121 2 3 6–1 6–1 5–½ 4–1 Delgadillo 5.00 5 P Club 124 5 7 7–1½ 7–hd 7–½ 5–hd T Baze 31.90 7 Market Sentiment 124 7 4 2–1 1–hd 2–hd 6–2¼ Pereira 13.00 6 Invasion Looming 116 6 1 3–½ 5–½ 8 7–1¾ Figueroa 16.10 3 Sir Samson 121 3 6 1–hd 2–1 4–1½ 8 Talamo 12.40

8 HITTERS PARK 5.60 3.40 2.60 1 MY MAN CHUCKLES 4.00 2.80 4 SWORD FIGHTER 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-8) $22.00 $1 EXACTA (8-1) $9.90 $2 QUINELLA (1-8) $11.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-1-4-2) $9.64 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-1-4) $18.85

Winner–Hitters Park Ch.g.5 by Cowtown Cat out of Pat's Sister, by Defrere. Bred by Louie Rogers Thoroughbreds LLC (FL). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Steve Rothblum. Mutuel Pool $396,482 Daily Double Pool $41,637 Exacta Pool $230,027 Quinella Pool $8,675 Superfecta Pool $113,314 Trifecta Pool $166,901. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-7-8) paid $38.40. Pick Three Pool $97,414. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-7-7-8) 4 correct paid $308.00. Pick Four Pool $178,362. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-5-7-7-8) 5 correct paid $797.80. Pick Five Pool $659,070.

HITTERS PARK stalked outside then three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch, took the lead while drifting in a bit four wide in midstretch and inched clear in the final sixteenth under some urging. MY MAN CHUCKLES a bit slow to begin, chased inside, came out some into the stretch and again past midstretch, split rivals in deep stretch and gained the place. SWORD FIGHTER stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out three deep into the stretch, bid between horses and steadied when crowded in midstretch but held third. BUCKYS PICK saved ground stalking the pace, came out in upper stretch and was edged for the show. P CLUB chased outside a rival, steadied in close off heels leaving the turn, swung four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MARKET SENTIMENT had speed outside then dueled alongside a rival, drifted out a bit from the whip when between foes in midstretch and weakened some in the final sixteenth. INVASION LOOMING had speed between foes then stalked outside a rival leaving the backstretch and between horses on the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SIR SAMSON also had speed between horses then dueled inside, fought back on the turn and to midstretch and also weakened in the final furlong.

SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.56 45.56 1:11.36 1:18.23

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Jump the Tracks 122 6 3 5–1½ 2–2 1–hd 1–1¼ Delgadillo 1.00 4 Vintage Hollywood 122 4 9 8–½ 6–1 3–5½ 2–3¾ Fuentes 3.70 2 From the Distance 113 2 6 1–1 1–3½ 2–4½ 3–2¼ Fuentes 21.40 1 June Two Four 122 1 8 7–1 7–hd 4–½ 4–1 Bejarano 11.10 9 Gryffindor 117 9 7 9 9 5–1 5–½ Payeras 13.50 8 Livin On Prayer 120 8 2 6–½ 8–2 6–hd 6–8¼ T Baze 6.30 7 Whoa Buddy 124 7 1 4–hd 5–½ 8–1½ 7–¾ Franco 7.30 5 Spirit World 114 5 4 3–3½ 4–1 9 8–½ Donoe 87.30 3 Tap Tap Boom 122 3 5 2–hd 3–1½ 7–½ 9 Coa 56.20

6 JUMP THE TRACKS 4.00 2.60 2.20 4 VINTAGE HOLLYWOOD 3.80 3.20 2 FROM THE DISTANCE 7.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6) $13.60 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $5.90 $2 QUINELLA (4-6) $7.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-2-1) $31.39 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-2) $37.30

Winner–Jump the Tracks Ch.g.3 by Desert Code out of Jump, by Jump Start. Bred by BG Stables (CA). Trainer: Jeff Mullins . Owner: BG Stables. Mutuel Pool $359,820 Daily Double Pool $37,070 Exacta Pool $213,241 Quinella Pool $8,379 Superfecta Pool $117,541 Trifecta Pool $154,024. Claimed–Jump the Tracks by Tipton, John and Tamayo, Isidro. Trainer: Isidro Tamayo. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-8-6) paid $15.15. Pick Three Pool $85,418.

JUMP THE TRACKS chased a bit off the rail then inside, moved up along the fence on the turn, came out into the stretch, took the lead outside the pacesetter in midstretch, kicked clear under urging and held. VINTAGE HOLLYWOOD broke a bit slowly, chased just off the inside to the stretch and finished willingly. FROM THE DISTANCE sped to the early lead, drifted out and set the pace off the rail, angled in some on the turn, fought back in midstretch then could not match the top pair in the final furlong but bested the others. JUNE TWO FOUR saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and did not rally. GRYFFINDOR bobbled then steadied after the start to drop back off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. LIVIN ON PRAYER chased outside then three deep leaving the backstretch, angled in outside a rival between foes into the stretch and did not rally. WHOA BUDDY chased outside on the backstretch and turn and five wide into the stretch and weakened. SPIRIT WORLD bobbled at the start, had speed three deep then stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. TAP TAP BOOM had speed between foes then stalked a bit off the rail, dropped back in the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.07 49.35 1:13.44 1:24.81 1:36.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Absolutely Perfect 122 7 2 1–1½ 1–1 1–1½ 1–4 1–4¼ T Baze 7.50 6 Weather Market 124 6 3 2–½ 2–½ 2–½ 2–1½ 2–1¾ Roman 5.90 8 Paprika 122 8 7 4–1 3–1 3–1½ 3–2 3–2¼ Desormeaux 2.10 5 Miss Voluptuous 122 5 8 6–hd 5–½ 4–½ 4–1½ 4–1¼ Prat 3.60 1 Radish 124 1 4 8 7–hd 7–1½ 6–hd 5–hd Gutierrez 4.40 2 Into Rissa 122 2 5 7–1½ 8 6–hd 7–5 6–½ Talamo 5.40 4 Just Kathy 117 4 1 3–hd 4–1 5–2 5–hd 7–5¼ Figueroa 28.90 3 Spectacular Storm 115 3 6 5–1 6–1 8 8 8 Fuentes 58.70

7 ABSOLUTELY PERFECT 17.00 7.60 4.40 6 WEATHER MARKET 5.60 3.80 8 PAPRIKA 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7) $29.40 $1 EXACTA (7-6) $49.60 $2 QUINELLA (6-7) $51.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-8-5) $45.78 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-8) $69.60 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (6-9) $3.80

Winner–Absolutely Perfect B.f.3 by Vronsky out of In Perfect Style, by Perfect Mandate. Bred by Old English Rancho (CA). Trainer: Dan Blacker. Owner: The Ellwood Johnston Trust and Taste of Victory Stables. Mutuel Pool $370,828 Daily Double Pool $36,094 Exacta Pool $195,114 Quinella Pool $6,892 Superfecta Pool $89,327 Trifecta Pool $127,114. Scratched–Lovely Finish. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-6-7) paid $27.35. Pick Three Pool $60,012. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (8-6-9) paid $4.25.

ABSOLUTELY PERFECT sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, met a pair of bids on the backstretch to inch away again and drew off in the stretch under urging. WEATHER MARKET between rivals early, stalked off the rail then bid between foes on the backstretch, tracked the winner just off the rail into and on the second turn and into the stretch and bested the others. PAPRIKA stalked three deep then bid three wide on the backstretch, tracked the winner outside the runner-up into and on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and held third. MISS VOLUPTUOUS broke slowly, pulled between horses then chased three deep, continued outside a rival leaving the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. RADISH chased inside then outside a rival, steadied off heels a half mile out, came out into the stretch and did not rally. INTO RISSA saved ground chasing the pace, was in a bit tight a half mile out, came out into the stretch, was in a bit tight again between foes in midstretch and lacked the necessary response. JUST KATHY saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and weakened. SPECTACULAR STORM pulled between horses chasing the pace, was a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch then three deep into the second turn, dropped back on that turn and had little left for the stretch.

EIGHTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Bob Hope Stakes'. 2 year olds. Time 22.36 45.36 1:10.32 1:23.51

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Mucho Gusto 118 2 2 1–½ 1–1 1–½ 1–1½ Talamo 0.80 4 Savagery 118 3 4 2–1½ 2–½ 3–1½ 2–hd Bejarano 7.40 6 Sparky Ville 120 5 1 3–1 4–1 2–hd 3–¾ Stevens 2.80 2 Extra Hope 118 1 3 5 3–hd 4–8 4–14 Prat 3.60 5 Owning 118 4 5 4–hd 5 5 5 Gutierrez 26.40

3 MUCHO GUSTO 3.60 3.00 2.10 4 SAVAGERY 6.20 3.20 6 SPARKY VILLE 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3) $32.40 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $8.50 $2 QUINELLA (3-4) $14.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-6-2) $2.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-6) $10.35

Winner–Mucho Gusto Ch.c.2 by Mucho Macho Man out of Itsagiantcauseway, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Teneri Farm Inc. &Bernardo Alvarez Calderon (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Michael Lund Petersen. Mutuel Pool $425,138 Daily Double Pool $43,879 Exacta Pool $151,317 Quinella Pool $5,088 Superfecta Pool $57,454 Trifecta Pool $102,940. Scratched–Metropol, Sueno. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-7-3) paid $18.85. Pick Three Pool $47,121. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (6-9-3) paid $2.75.

MUCHO GUSTO a bit crowded at the start, had speed inside to set a pressured pace, inched away approaching the turn, fought back along the rail on the turn and in the stretch, inched away again under left handed urging past midstretch and gamely prevailed. SAVAGERY broke in a bit, pressed the pace outside the winner then stalked just off the rail on the backstretch, re-bid between foes on the turn and in the stretch, could not quite match the winner in the final sixteenth but edged a foe for the place. SPARKY VILLE stalked outside then off the rail, bid three deep on the turn and in the stretch and was edged for second. EXTRA HOPE saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and put in a late bid three deep on the line. OWNING a step slow to begin, chased outside a rival, dropped back just off the fence on the turn, came out into the stretch and gave way.

NINTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 22.85 45.59 1:10.06 1:16.73

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Baby Bear's Soup 113 8 3 1–½ 1–hd 1–4 1–5¼ Fuentes 3.10 5 Go Ghetto 115 5 7 7–½ 4–½ 3–1 2–½ Payeras 5.00 2 Pick One 120 2 5 2–hd 2–hd 2–½ 3–3½ Vergara, Jr. 33.40 6 Louden's Gray 120 6 4 9 5–hd 4–1½ 4–nk Pedroza 4.10 1 Matriculate 120 1 9 4–hd 3–2½ 5–2½ 5–hd Pereira 4.00 3 Vending Machine 120 3 6 5–1 6–hd 6–5 6–9½ Delgadillo 3.30 4 Finallygotabentley 120 4 8 6–hd 7–1 7–1 7–1¾ Franco 11.90 9 Many Treats 120 9 1 8–1½ 9 8–½ 8–½ Jude 98.90 10 Air Pocket 120 10 2 3–hd 8–1 9 9 Ceballos 41.90 7 Lion Command 120 7 10 dnf Quinonez 58.60

8 BABY BEAR'S SOUP 8.20 4.60 3.80 5 GO GHETTO 6.00 4.40 2 PICK ONE 8.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8) $19.80 $1 EXACTA (8-5) $18.30 $2 QUINELLA (5-8) $21.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-2-6) $134.85 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-5-2-6-1) $10,550.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-5-2) $138.65

Winner–Baby Bear's Soup B.g.5 by Big Brown out of Golden Dreams, by Touch Gold. Bred by Big Brown Syndicate & Sun Valley Farm (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Thomsen Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $381,416 Daily Double Pool $126,612 Exacta Pool $216,532 Quinella Pool $8,650 Superfecta Pool $136,014 Super High Five Pool $27,650 Trifecta Pool $169,766. Claimed–Go Ghetto by Sides, Clay R. and Rassel, Albert. Trainer: Peter Miller . Claimed–Vending Machine by William Morey. Trainer: William Morey. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-8) paid $37.60. Pick Three Pool $128,646. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-7-3/7-8) 4 correct paid $114.85. Pick Four Pool $561,738. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-6-7-3/7-8) 5 correct paid $409.00. Pick Five Pool $432,251. $2 Pick Six (7-8-6-7-3/7-8) 6 correct paid $7,698.60. Pick Six Pool $224,187. $2 Pick Six (7-8-6-7-3/7-8) 5 out of 6 paid $45.20. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (7-8-6-7-3/7-8) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $62,637. $1 Place Pick All 9 correct paid $6,038.70. Place Pick All Pool $31,651.

BABY BEAR'S SOUP had speed outside then dueled three deep, kicked clear off the rail leaving the turn and drew off under urging while drifting out in the stretch then was under steady handling late. GO GHETTO pulled between horses stalking the pace, continued outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the place late. PICK ONE dueled between rivals then stalked outside a foe leaving the turn, came out some into the stretch then drifted in and lost second late. LOUDEN'S GRAY settled off the rail then inside on the backstretch, came out on the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MATRICULATE broke a bit slowly, went up inside to duel for the lead, stalked along the rail leaving the turn and weakened in the stretch. VENDING MACHINE prompted the pace between foes then stalked a bit off the rail to the stretch and also weakened. FINALLYGOTABENTLEY pressed the pace between horses then stalked between foes, continued outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and gave way. MANY TREATS five wide early, chased off the rail then a bit off the fence leaving the backstretch, angled to the inside on the turn and lacked a response in the stretch. AIR POCKET stalked five wide then four wide on the turn and into the stretch and gave way. LION COMMAND refused to break and stayed in the gate well after the field was away. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the start before ruling LION COMMAND was the cause of his own trouble.