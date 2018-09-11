Hurricane Florence causes cancellation of college football games in North Carolina

Football games scheduled for Saturday at North Carolina and North Carolina State have been called off with Hurricane Florence approaching the state.
The Tar Heels were set to play No. 18 Central Florida, their first home game in Chapel Hill after two road losses. But UNC announced Tuesday afternoon that the game won't be played as scheduled. The schools will continue discussions on whether to play the game later this season.
In a statement, UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham called canceling the game “the sensible decision at this time” with Florence's projected path carrying the storm through the state.
North Carolina State's home game against No. 14 West Virginia also won't take place Saturday. The schools announced the change Tuesday afternoon, citing the “increasing likelihood of severe and unsafe conditions.”
N.C. State said the decision came after discussions with West Virginia, Atlantic Coast Conference and emergency management officials.
It’s unclear whether the game will be rescheduled.
Hurricane Florence also is forcing Duke to travel early for Saturday's game at Baylor in Texas.
Duke coach David Cutcliffe says the team will leave Durham on Thursday instead of its typical Friday departure because it's “our best opportunity to get out.” From there, the Blue Devils will find a high school near Waco to hold a final practice and walk-through before the game.
Wake Forest's Thursday night matchup with Boston College will start at 5:30 p.m., two hours earlier than scheduled, due to the hurricane.