UCLA vs. North Carolina Central: 5 things to watch as Dante Moore takes over

Ready for Moore?

Dante Moore appears set for an encore after his dazzling debut as UCLA’s starting quarterback, never mind his coach’s continued refusal to say who’s going to take the first snap.

Barring something unexpected, Moore will be the guy Saturday afternoon when the No. 24 Bruins (2-0) face North Carolina Central (2-0) at the Rose Bowl.

Moore leads the nation’s true freshman quarterbacks with five touchdown passes. His 433 passing yards rank second, trailing only Florida International’s Keyone Jenkins (583). Not bad for an 18-year-old forced to split time with two veteran teammates.

Here are five things to watch in the Bruins’ final nonconference game, which will be broadcast by the Pac-12 Network at 2 p.m.: