LaVar Ball says he has received illegal offers for his sons 'every summer'

In wake of the recent FBI investigation of corruption involving multiple college basketball assistant coaches and advisors, LaVar Ball claims that he has been approached various times with offers that violate NCAA rules.

On the CBS Sports podcast “Flagrant Two,” Ball was asked if he has ever received illegal offers regarding his sons.

“Every summer. They keep coming every summer to get me to say yes,” he said. “They offered you money, they offered to take care of the AAU team [his Big Ballers team], they're gonna give everybody uniforms, everybody shoes. I mean, it's just, any kind of way.

“But see, the word got out that LaVar don't need that. Someone even had a false accusation that said, 'Oh, LaVar asked me for $200,000.' I was like, 'Wow, that's funny.' What am I gonna do with $200,000? After I've bought a car and paid some bills I'm stuck right where I'm at. So $200,000 ain't gonna do nothing.

“So me and my wife, we got a job, we do our thing. And the way we pay our boys, whatever car they want, we get it. That's a small price to pay when your kid has a scholarship and you don't have to save no money for that.”

It sounded like the offers were not high enough for Ball.

Ball is the father of Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, current UCLA player LiAngelo Ball and Chino Hills High School junior and UCLA commit LaMelo Ball.

Ball is the founder of Big Baller Brand, which sells athletic apparel. The brand has also launched signature shoes for two of his sons. The two youngest sons play for his Big Ballers AAU team.

