For many, the first hole at the Masters is the greatest challenge

It was a hole of misses, groans, more misses, more groans and eventually, as muttering players departed for the next tee, sympathetic clapping.

If the No. 1 hole at Augusta National Golf Club could talk, it would have chuckled, perhaps using a pun to declare: “I won.”

It played the toughest of the 18 Masters holes Friday, yielding a mere three birdies and averaging 4.634 strokes.

What made it so difficult?

“You should go out there and watch it,” snapped Ernie Els, normally jovial.

I did, the reporter replied.

Suffice to say, Els made a bogey five.

William McGirt could relate. The hole was at its most brutal early Friday morning, when a chilly wind was whipping directly into the face of players. McGirt, one of just two to break 70 on Thursday, drew Friday’s first tee time, 8 a.m.

“The ball just wasn’t going anywhere; it was so cold,” he said.

McGirt hit a decent enough drive, 280 yards. It left him 167 to the hole.

That’s eight-iron distance for most pros under normal conditions. We repeat, under normal conditions.

“Hard to pull a four-iron from that distance,” McGirt said.

Charley Hoffman shoots seven under on day one of the Masters.

He selected a five-iron and said he “flushed it.”

It didn’t reach the green.

“So what does that tell you?” said McGirt, who also made a bogey. “That may be one of the hardest starting holes in golf.”

A brutal opening hole doesn’t fit with the politeness of Augusta National, where approximately 19 people will say, “Good morning” or “Have a nice day” by the time you have spread jam on your toast.

Most courses, even many championship courses, have what players refer to as “a friendly start.”

Pebble Beach’s opening hole strikes no fear. St. Andrews’ opener is a tame par four of 376 yards. Arnold Palmer drove the par-four first green at Cherry Hills in the final round of the 1960 U.S. Open.

The first hole Friday was pleasant for some folks — spectators. The stands behind the green had to be the warmest spot on the golf course, offering unlimited sunshine and a bonus view of the eighth green.

But against those good vibes came Bubba Watson missing a 12-footer for par and, of course, gesticulating with his left arm to protest how the putt broke.

Venezuela’s Jhonattan Vegas left a pitch short and theatrically hit his head with the wedge.

What made the hole so hard?

Start with a long, uphill tee shot into a sloped, elevated green that was firm, fast and feisty. The pin was in the toughest of the four locations, front-left, seemingly inches from a deep bunker.

Wait, did we forget to mention the fairway bunker on the right? Danny Willett, the reigning Masters champion, won’t soon forget it. His drive settled inches to the right of the deep bunker, causing an awkward, unbalanced stance.

He shanked the shot and made a quadruple-bogey eight, missing the cut by one.

“If it goes in the bunker, it’s not too bad,” Willett said. “If it goes a foot right you can get a stance. From there it was my own fault.”

Ryan Moore managed to make par by snuggling a 50-foot putt from the back to five feet.

“It’s rare to have a putt where you can putt it off the green in two different directions,” he said. “I had one of those. … Lot of slope, lot of undulation and they put the pin just in the right spot, where you have to deal with all of it.”

Jim Furyk was in a similar spot as Moore. He chipped from the back of the green, but his ball landed on a “bump I was trying to fly. It shot right. It never had a chance.”

Furyk’s ball rolled off the green to the feet of some spectators. As he prepared to chip, a siren blared. And then came applause from the eighth green.

Mr. 59 (make that Mr. 58) looked uncomfortable. He backed off. He looked back. It was a tense scene.

“Be still back there,” warned caddie Mike (Fluff) Cowan. “Thank you.”

Furyk chipped it up but left it 18 feet short, needing two putts to walk away finally with a double bogey.

“Not the start I was looking for,” he said.

