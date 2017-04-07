Masters notes: Windy conditions a major factor during first two rounds

The wind over the first two days proved to be one of the major factors in determining the Masters field for the final two days. Either you adapted or you failed.

Matt Kuchar, who finished at one over for the two days, does not remember the conditions fondly.

“Normally the rounds of golf here are so exciting,” Kuchar said. “You play one hole and can’t wait to get to the next one. You finish 18, you’re in the clubhouse having a cheeseburger and saying, ‘I can’t believe it’s over.’ [Thursday] I finished on 18 and said, ‘I’m glad it’s over.’”

Jason Dufner, who is three over for tournament, was even less generous.

“It’s extremely difficult when we get conditions like this,” Dufner said. “Hopefully [the wind] will go away and we can enjoy being here at Augusta National and not be beating our heads into the wall.”

Starting early

William McGirt’s biggest advantage Friday was being one of the first players on the course, before conditions worsened. His one-over 73 turned out to be a good complement to Thursday’s 69.

“It sounds awesome,” he said after his round and still seeing his name near the top of the leaderboard. “I don’t know that you could write this in a script and have it come out any better, unless it was about a 10-stroke lead.”

McGirt accomplished his round with birdies on No. 2 and No 4, with bogeys on No. 1, No. 14 and No. 18.

“To be sitting on two under par right now, knowing that I’m going into the weekend, I get to play the weekend in my first Masters is huge,” McGirt said. “The good news is, I haven’t shot myself out of contention.”

A bad encore

Danny Willett, last year’s champion, bogeyed the 18th hole and missed the cut by one at seven over.

Still, he was philosophical about it.

“You’re still the Masters champion,” Willett said. “There is still pressure that you put on yourself. … It’s been a tricky 12 months, but we haven’t played great golf.

“By the same token, if you look at the career that we’ve had, we’ve not really had a slump in two years. We’ve had two fabulous years.”

A record amateur

Stewart Hagestad, a former member of the USC golf team, made a little history when he became the first Mid-Amateur champion to make the cut at the Masters. It’s the 29th year the winner of the Mid-Amateur has been invited to Augusta.

He’s tied for 19th at three over after rounds of 74-73.

“I’m fired up to go share the moment with my family and friends that are staying here,” Hagestad said.

Hagestad, 25, did not pursue golf as a profession and instead became a financial analyst in New York.

Asked why he chose New York instead of Los Angeles, he said: “It was between work and a girl and I’ll let you figure out the rest.”

john.cherwa@latimes.com

@jcherwa