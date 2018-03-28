Tennis: John Isner powers way to Miami Open semifinals

The big-serving American is in the semifinals of the Miami Open for the second time in the past four years, after overpowering South Korea's Hyeon Chung 6-1, 6-4 in just over an hour on Wednesday afternoon. The 14th-seeded Isner finished with 13 aces, won all but one of his 32 first-serve points and avenged a loss to the 19th-seeded Chung at Auckland in his first match of the year back in January.