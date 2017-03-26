Kyle Larson gets first NASCAR Cup win of season at Auto Club 400 in Fontana

Kyle Larson won the Auto Club 400 in overtime Sunday to give him a sweep for the NASCAR weekend at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana.

The 24-year-old Californian also won Saturday’s race in NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series.

Sunday’s two-lap overtime finish in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race was set up when Ricky Stenhouse spun out with only four laps left in the 200-lap race, the latest in a spree of late-race accidents and caution periods.

On the final restart, Larson — who started on the pole — shot in front and never relinquished the lead in his No. 42 Chevrolet.

It was Larson’s first win of the season after three runner-up finishes in a row and his second career Cup victory.

Brad Keselowski finished second, Clint Bowyer was third and Martin Truex Jr. took fourth.

