Kyle Larson gets first NASCAR Cup win of season at Auto Club 400 in Fontana

James F. Peltz
Kyle Larson won the Auto Club 400 in overtime Sunday to give him a sweep for the NASCAR weekend at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana.

The 24-year-old Californian also won Saturday’s race in NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series.

Sunday’s two-lap overtime finish in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race was set up when Ricky Stenhouse spun out with only four laps left in the 200-lap race, the latest in a spree of late-race accidents and caution periods.

On the final restart, Larson — who started on the pole — shot in front and never relinquished the lead in his No. 42 Chevrolet.

It was Larson’s first win of the season after three runner-up finishes in a row and his second career Cup victory.

Brad Keselowski finished second, Clint Bowyer was third and Martin Truex Jr. took fourth.

