North Carolina vs. Oregon: How the teams match up in the Final Four

A look at how the North Carolina Tar Heels and Oregon Ducks match up for their NCAA tournament Final Four game on Saturday.

WHO: No. 3 Oregon (33-5) vs. No. 1 North Carolina (31-7).

WHAT: National semifinal, Saturday, 5:45 p.m. PDT.

WHERE: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. TV: Channel 2.

UPDATE: Oregon was known as the Tall Firs the last time it advanced to a national semifinal during the inaugural NCAA tournament in 1939, long before the birth of the current Final Four format. Now it faces a tall task against top-seeded North Carolina, making a record 20th appearance in the Final Four. Tar Heels swingman Theo Pinson appeared startled when informed that the Ducks had last appeared in a Final Four before North Carolina Coach Roy Williams, 66, was born. “Really?” Pinson said, prompting laughter. Shot back Williams: “I’ll give you the scoop first. We’re going to have a change in our starting lineup.” Oregon forward Jordan Bell has assumed the role of defensive leader since teammate Chris Boucher was lost to a season-ending injury in the Pac-12 Conference tournament. Bell blocked eight shots during the Ducks’ victory over Kansas in a regional final. Oregon’s Tyler Dorsey has scored 20 or more points in a career-high seven consecutive games. Both teams thrive in clutch situations, the Ducks having pulled out close victories over Rhode Island and Michigan while North Carolina’s Luke Maye beat Kentucky with a jumper with only three-tenths of a second left. Tar Heels guard Joel Berry II described himself as “85%” after having sprained both ankles in recent weeks and said he would play against the Ducks.

OREGON STARTERS

Ht; Wt; PPG; P

Payton Pritchard; 6-2; 200; 7.4; G

Tyler Dorsey; 6-4; 195; 14.5; G

Dylan Ennis; 6-2; 195; 10.7; G

Jordan Bell; 6-9; 225; 10.9; F

Dillon Brooks; 6-7; 225; 16.3; F

RESERVES

Kavell Bigby-Williams; 6-11; 230; 3.1; F

Keith Smith; 6-7; 205; 1.8; F

Casey Benson; 6-3; 185; 4.9; G

NORTH CAROLINA STARTERS

Ht; Wt; PPG; P

Joel Berry II; 6-0; 195; 14.6, G

Theo Pinson; 6-6; 211; 6.0, G/F

Justin Jackson; 6-8; 210; 18.2, F

Isaiah Hicks; 6-9; 242; 12.1, F

Kennedy Meeks; 6-10; 260; 12.3, F

RESERVES

Tony Bradley; 6-11; 240; 7.3, F

Luke Maye; 6-8; 235; 5.8, F

Nate Britt; 6-1; 175; 4.6, G

ben.bolch@latimes.com

Twitter: @latbbolch