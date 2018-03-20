Oklahoma freshman Trae Young announces he's leaving college for the NBA

Oklahoma basketball star Trae Young announced Tuesday that he's leaving the Sooners following his freshman season to start his NBA career.
"I've been preparing most of my life to join the NBA, and that time has come for me now: After an unforgettable year at the University of Oklahoma, I will enter the June NBA draft and fully immerse myself in the pursuit of a pro basketball career," Young said in a first-person article, as told to Adrian Wojnarowski, on ESPN.com.
The 6-foot-2 point guard is the only person in Division I history to lead the nation in points (27.4) and assists (8.7). The Sooners finished the regular season 18-14, but their NCAA tournament run came to a quick end last week with a 83-78 overtime loss to Rhode Island in the first round. Young had 28 points and seven assists in that game.
"We won a lot of big games and made the NCAA tournament. I'll never regret a moment I spent at the University of Oklahoma, or my decision to stay home and become a Sooner for life," wrote Young, who is expected to be a lottery pick in this summer's NBA draft.
"However, I will regret that I didn't help the Sooners win a national championship. I have always wanted to honor the legacies of Wayman Tisdale, Blake Griffin and Buddy Hield, OU legends who led the program to Elite Eights and Final Fours. I wanted to take the Sooners the distance — all the way to a national championship. When I chose OU, I imagined I'd have more than one chance at the NCAA tournament, but things changed and this season became my only opportunity.
"In the end, I have to make the decision that I believe is best for me, but it doesn't mean I do so without a heavy heart, without some regret that we won't get to run it back together next season."
