Tyran Stokes looks the part of top basketball player from the class of 2026

Wearing size 17 shoes and having broad shoulders, 6-foot-7 junior Tyran Stokes sure looks the part of a high school basketball player who’s going to be tough to stop this coming season.

He has transferred from Prolific Prep in Napa to Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, wanting to experience regular high school life while playing in the competitive Mission League.

“It’s what I expected, a regular high school, a lot more people,” Stokes said before practicing in the Notre Dame gym earlier this week. “It’s a big adjustment, but I feel I’m going to be able to work through it and enjoy it.”

Tyran Stokes. 6-7. 16 years old. Size 17 shoes. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. Southern California basketball talent is insanely good this coming season. pic.twitter.com/sLOZuL7IOY — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 19, 2024

Few players are considered better in America among the class of 2026 than Stokes, who has won back-to-back gold medals playing for U.S. national teams. His physicality, ballhandling and shooting skills make him a matchup nightmare.

He has a friendly, outgoing personality and already looks adjusted to his move in the first week of classes. He joins Josiah Nance from Hertitage Christian and NaVorro Bowman Jr. from Virginia as transfers in the Notre Dame program that returns Zachary White and Angelino Mark from the Southern Section Division 1 championship team.

Notre Dame is scheduled to start playing winter games in October.