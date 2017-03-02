Pac-12: Barefield leads Utah in rout of California

Sedrick Barefield scored 14 and Utah defeated California, 74-44, in Pac-12 action Thursday night.

The Utes stayed alive in their pursuit of a first-round bye in the conference tournament. The top four teams in the standings earn a bye and Utah (19-10, 10-7) and Cal (19-10, 10-7) are now tied in the fourth slot.

The 30-point win over Cal is the largest Utah has in the series dating to 1940.

David Collette and Kyle Kuzma scored 12 apiece and Lorenzo Bonam finished with 11 for Utah. Grant Mullins led the Golden Bears with 11 points.

With Utah’s win, USC is locked into the No. 6 seed in the Pac-12 tournament. The Trojans will play No. 11 seed Washington in the opening round Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. PST. The two teams also meet in the regular season finale Saturday at the Galen Center.

at Colorado 91, Stanford 72: Lucas Siewert, George King and Xavier Johnson each scored 15 points and the Buffaloes pulled away in the second half.

Wesley Gordon, Deleon Brown and Tory Miller added 10 points apiece as part of a balanced offense that carried Colorado (17-13, 7-10 Pac-12) to its eighth consecutive victory against Stanford (14-15, 6-11).

The victory gave Colorado coach Tad Boyle his 100th win at the Coors Events Center, where he has gone 100-18 in seven seasons.

Marcus Allen had 15 points to lead the Cardinal.

SOUTHLAND

MEN

at Cal State Fullerton 65, UC Santa Barbara 54: Tre Coggins scored 20 points, making five of 17 three-point tries, and the Titans (15-13, 9-6 Big West) pulled away from the Gauchos (5-22, 3-12). Kyle Allman, with 11 points, was the only other player in double figures for the Titans. The Gauchos were led by Clifton Powell with 14 points.

at Cal Poly 76, Cal State Northridge 70: Ridge Shipley scored 17 points to lead four Mustangs in double figures as Cal Poly (11-18, 6-9 Big West) held off the Matadors (11-17, 7-8). The Mustangs were nine for 10 from the foul line in the final 70 seconds and finished 24 for 32 for the game. Northridge got 19 points from Kendall Smith.