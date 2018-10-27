Pac-12 football: Oregon State rallies past Colorado 41-34 in overtime

Jack Colletto's 1-yard sneak in overtime gave Oregon State its first lead and the Beavers held on to beat Colorado 41-34 Saturday, denying the Buffaloes' bid to gain bowl eligibility before November.
It was Jake Luton who rallied the Beavers (2-6, 1-5 Pac-12) from a 28-point second-half deficit but they wouldn't have their first road win since 2014 without Colletto, who returned from an awful first half to score twice on keepers.
The Buffaloes (5-3, 2-3) were seemingly safe when Travon McMillian, who was held to 25 yards on 10 first-half carries, took the first snap of the second half, burst up the middle and raced untouched for a 75-yard score and a 31-3 lead.
