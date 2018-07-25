Media pick Washington to win the Pac-12 football championship

Washington was the runaway favorite to win the Pac-12 Conference in voting by media who cover the conference, it was announced Wednesday, receiving 37 of a possible 42 votes. Defending champion USC received only two votes, with Oregon, Stanford and UCLA receiving one apiece.
The media predicted more drama in the Pac-12 South Division, where USC received 22 first-place votes to top Utah (14 first-place votes) and Arizona (three). Washington received 40 first-place votes in the North Division, with Stanford and Oregon each tallying one first-place vote.
The Times does not participate in the Pac-12 media poll. The media has correctly picked the conference champion in 30 of 57 previous polls but only three times in the last 11 years.
USC’s 225 points in the South Division edged Utah’s 209 points, followed by Arizona (178), UCLA (116), Colorado (80) and Arizona State (72). UCLA received two first-place votes and Colorado received one.
Washington received 249 points in the North Division, easily outdistancing Stanford (198), Oregon (178), Cal (108), Washington State (98) and Oregon State (45).
The Pac-12 championship game will be held Nov. 30 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.