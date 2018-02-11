Pac-12 basketball roundup: Oregon State wins in double OT

at Utah 77, California 43: David Collette scored 18 points, Justin Bibbins had 15 and the Utes (15-9, 7-6 Pac-12) won their fourth game in a row at home against a conference opponent. Darius McNeill scored 10 points for the Golden Bears (8-18, 2-11), who lost their sixth road game in a row. Cal scored one field goal, a three-pointer by Don Coleman, over the final five minutes of the first half. Utah led by as many as 34 points in the second half and took their largest lead in the final minute on consecutive baskets by Parker Van Dyke and Jayce Johnson.