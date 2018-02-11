Pac-12 basketball roundup: Oregon State wins in double OT

Stephen Thompson Jr. made a three-point basket with 0.3 seconds to play in the second overtime period and Oregon State defeated Washington 97-94 on Saturday night at Corvallis, Ore.
Thompson finished with 22 points, six assists and a career-high six steals, and Tres Tinkle had 29 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Beavers (13-11, 5-7), who trailed by 13 points with eight minutes and change left in regulation.
Drew Eubanks finished with 18 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks.
Noah Dickerson bullied his way down low to 28 points and 12 rebounds, and Jaylen Nowell scored 23 points for the Huskies (17-8, 7-5).
at Utah 77, California 43: David Collette scored 18 points, Justin Bibbins had 15 and the Utes (15-9, 7-6 Pac-12) won their fourth game in a row at home against a conference opponent. Darius McNeill scored 10 points for the Golden Bears (8-18, 2-11), who lost their sixth road game in a row. Cal scored one field goal, a three-pointer by Don Coleman, over the final five minutes of the first half. Utah led by as many as 34 points in the second half and took their largest lead in the final minute on consecutive baskets by Parker Van Dyke and Jayce Johnson.